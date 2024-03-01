'Perfect gravel for great racing' - Lidl-Trek ready to race after Strade Bianche recon rides

Riders completed their final reconnaissance rides on the gravel roads of Strade Bianche in the rain on Friday but wore smiles below the splash of mud on their faces, knowing the rain should create perfect gravel racing conditions for Saturday.

The latest weather forecasts for Siena expect light rain all day on Friday and into the night, but on Saturday, the sun should be out in the afternoon, with temperatures of 14C. The wind will also not be a problem, with a light southwesterly breeze blowing across the course south of Siena.

"In an ideal scenario, it will rain early on Saturday morning. Then it will have dried by the afternoon, and there will be no dust on the gravel roads," local rider Alberto Bettiol told Sporza, using his inside knowledge.

"That would also give us more grip on the gravel roads, especially on the descents. That would also make it safer for the riders.”

The Lidl-Trek women’s squad studied the Strade Bianche in the rain on Friday, but the men avoided the worst conditions by doing their detailed reconnaissance ride on Thursday.

They checked out the long Monte Sante Marie sector where Strade Bianche traditionally explodes and then the final loop near Siena that includes the Colle Pinzuit and Le Tolfe gravel sectors, which this year will be covered twice.

Quinn Simmons has been in Tuscany since the start of the week, spending a few days with family riding on the Tuscan gravel roads hills before joining his teammates for their recon ride.

The major teams arrive several days before major races, like Strade Bianche, for a final check of the race route and the conditions.

“It was important to see the new final of Strade Bianche but is also important to test the equipment; the tyres choices and pressure, the set-up and even chainring sizes and so gearing,” directeur sportif Steven de Jongh told Cyclingnews.

“A recon ride brings everything together so that we can then decide our final race strategy and tactics. Now we’re ready to race.

"The gravel was really good on Thursday, and the riders were really happy. We’re hoping for similar conditions on Saturday after Friday’s rain. The route is super nice to race on, it’s perfect gravel for great racing. The route is harder than ever, but it’s naturally spectacular.”

Mathias Vacek and Quinn Simmons make at the team presentation in Siena (Image credit: Getty Images)

A winter of rain has left the gravel farm tracks that crisscross the Tuscan countryside damp and compacted by tractors and local residents.

The Lild-Trek women got wet and were sprayed with mud from the wheels, but the Tuscan gravel tracks drained quickly. On Saturday, most of the dust will be held in place by the moisture, making for near-perfect gravel riding conditions.

“In the US, we call it ‘hero dirt,’” Simmons told Cyclingnews on Friday before the team presentation in Siena.

“When it rains on gravel like this, it’s actually faster. There’s more grip, so the gravel is easier to ride on, and you can take more risks.

“I’d be happy if it rained all day so I can take advantage of my gravel skills, but it’s better for the pure joy of riding when it's damp like this.”

Simmons revealed to Cyclingnews that he will use his Madone aero road bike for Strade Bianche, fitted with 30mm Pirelli tubeless tyres, inflated to 60 psi.

“That's what I use for training on the gravel at home,” the US road race champion explained.

“Last year, I opted for my climbing bike, but this year, I’m going to use my aero bike with a smaller profile wheel. I accept the fact that I won't make the difference on the climbs, so I hope to use my strength instead.”

Strade Bianche has changed

The extra loop in the men’s race extends the rac distance to 215km, adds four more gravel sectors and a further 500 metre of altitude to climb.

Strade Bianche is now more like an Ardennes Classic, with 4,000 metres of altitude combined with 71.2 km of dirt roads. The women race for 137 km, with the 12 gravel sectors totalling 39.8 km.

Tadej Pogačar is the stand-out favourite despite making his season debut in Tuscany.

Lidl-Trek have Elisa Bongo Borghini as leader for the women’s race, while Simmons, Toms Skujinš and Andrea Bagioli leads the men’s team.

“The race has changed now,” Simmons suggested.

Strade Bianche has become more and more of a climbing race. It’s no longer a race that a guy like Cancellara could win. The climbers are taking over.

“The extra 500 metres of climbing in the final loop and the total of 4,000 metres of climbs doesn’t help the big guys. It takes a lot of power for a guy like me to get over the climbs.

“I’ve been in the front group over the long Monte Sante Marie sector three times in a row. Then, you race with what legs you have left. Now, perhaps there will be more attacking later on. Who knows what will happen this year, you have to just race with everything you have. In the square at the finish when you collapse to the ground if you’ve finished upfront or in the back group. That’s how hard Strade Bianche is.”

Watch out for Simmons and other riders to try and anticipate any attack by Pogačar, Tom Pidcock and the better climbers.

“To focus solely on Pogačar would be to waste our energy,” Simmons suggested.

“If or when he goes, almost nobody in the world can follow him, so you can’t wait for him. You have to do your race and tell yourself when you line up at the start that you can beat everyone. That includes Pogačar, Pidcock or any of those crazy guys. You might not beat them, but you’ve got to try and go for it.”

Toms Skujins recons the route ahead of Strade Bianche (Image credit: Getty Images)

