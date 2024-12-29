Vittoria Corsa N.Ext tyre review: A halfway house between race tyre and training tyre that does well at both

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext may be the bottom of the table in the Corsa line-up, missing out on the cotton casing. However, it is more versatile, faster than the Corsa Pro Control, and represents a better value option for most cyclists

Price: £71.95 / $89.99 Weight: 307 grams Widths available: 24c, 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c Measured width (28mm on 20mm rim): 28.9mm Tubeless ready: Yes Hookless compatible: 28, 30, 32 and 34c only

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext - simply pronounced Corsa Next - was released back in 2022, before the new Corsa Pro lineup. Back then it was the first tyre in the Corsa line to feature a Nylon casing rather than the regular cotton casing that has adorned the Corsa line.

The idea was to bridge the gap between the Corsa Control rugged race tyre, and the Rubino Pro all season offering. Much of the tread technology is the same as found in the Corsa range though, with a combination of both Graphene and Silica. It’s designed to be both fast, and durable.

In terms of price, they undercut the Corsa Pro range of road race tyres, yet their performance is in some cases better as we found out in our lab-based rolling resistance test of them against the best road bike tyres on the market. So where do these fit in to the current tyre market and should you go for these rather than the Corsa Pro lineup or other tubeless road bike tyres?

(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

Design and specifications

The main novelty of the Corsa N.Ext versus any of the rest of the Corsa range is the lack of tan walls and the famous cotton casing. Instead, Vittoria has used a 100 TPI Nylon casing due to the high longevity of that compared to cotton. There is a trade-off, which is that the Nylon is not quite as supple so supposedly not as plush to ride or as fast rolling, especially over rougher surface where increased deformation can assist in rolling resistance.

In total, four layers of nylon casing are used underneath the tread, with three on the sidewalls. The tubed variant of the tyre uses one less layer on each section due to not needing to retain air. A non-stretch Zylon tyre bead is used to prevent the escape of air when setting the tyres up tubeless.

The tread itself uses the same technology as the Corsa Pro line, using both Graphene and Silica. Graphene has been used since 2015 in Vittoria’s Corsa tyres, due to it making the tread faster rolling, grippier, and more durable. Adding Silica to that mix is meant to improve all of these aspects further and enhance puncture protection.

In fact, the N.Ext was the first Vittoria tyre to feature Silica, and paved the way for the inclusion in the Corsa Pro line. The Silica is more present on the centre of the tread, while the Graphene is more featured on the sidewalls. To boost puncture protection further, a puncture belt is used across the centre of the tyre below the tread.

In terms of specifications, the Corsa N.Ext are available in sizes from 24 to 34c in increments of 2mm, however only 28c and up are ETRTO (European Tyre and Rim Technical Organisation) hookless compatible. You can refresh yourself on what ETRTO standards mean here, but what's important to know is that if your wheels are hookless, you shouldn't run these tyres narrower than 28mm.

An interesting feature Vittoria now shows is the carbon footprint of its tyres. It says using the Corsa N.Ext for 42km offsets the carbon to make a 28c tyre. Interestingly this is a little higher than the footprint for the Cotton Corsa options.

(Image credit: Sam Gupta)

Performance

The first step is always fitting the tyres, and the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext are average difficulty in this regard. Getting the initial bead on the rim was easy, but getting the final bit of the second bead to flip over required a fair bit of elbow grease. Certainly more effort required than the Corsa Pro Control. However getting the tyres up to pressure was done with just a track pump and seating was very easy. Sitting on the Shimano RS170 wheels I used for testing, with 23mm external and 17mm internal, the tyres sat at 28.2mm, near the advertised 28mm. On our lab test wheels, the Hunt 54 Aerodynamicist with 20mm internal width, they came in at 28.9mm, a whole mm wider than any of the 28mm Corsa Pro options when fitted to the same rims. I’ve always found the Corsa Pro tyres to measure up a bit narrower than advertised, so it’s interesting to see the Corsa N.Ext go the other direction with the size.

I’ve actually had the benefit of using these tyres previously on some training weeks in Spain, so have plenty of experience in using them on fast smooth descents, as well as when it rained over there. When it comes to dry cornering, the tyres were as fast as any others that I’ve used with brilliant grip. Wet weather in Spain was admittedly treacherous, but that was likely more to do with the road surface than the tyres. Fortunately my recent UK winter testing has allowed for more representative testing of that.

As with other recent tyre tests, I’ve been making the most of the hedge cutting that’s been going on, as well as wet weather and filthy muddy roads to really put the N.Ext through their paces. So far I haven’t managed to pick up a puncture, even riding through hedge trimmings in the rain, and the wear on the tyres looks pretty good.

For reference I managed around 2,000km on my previous set before the tread wore through on the rear tyre. One thing that is noticeable with the N.Ext though is that there was a bit more in the way of debris and flint lodged in the tread itself. I’ve often had this with Graphene-tread Vittoria tyres, and it has generally only become a problem when the tyre is getting older and wearing down. It’s just good practice to go over your tyres after foul weather rides to remove debris from the tread. I do think these are a bit more susceptible to it than the Pirelli P Zero Race TLR 4S and Continental GP5000 AS TR though.

When it came to testing grip on UK road surfaces, the Corsa N.Ext are very at-home be it wet or dry. The tread pattern looks near identical to the Corsa Pro Control, and appears to be equally as grippy. Out of the saddle up steep wet climbs didn’t result in any rear wheel spin or slip, while cornering in the wet felt as comfortable on any other high end tyre I’ve so far used.

What is surprising about these tyres though is really how they compare with the higher end Vittoria Corsa Pro Control. The N.Ext are cheaper, come in at just 4g heavier (307 vs 303), but in our rolling resistance testing they were around 3 watts faster at all speeds, and only 3 watts slower than the Corsa Pro race tyres. Given the N.Ext are designed to be more resilient, which I would be inclined to believe, weigh a similar amount, come in a wider size range, and are just as grippy, it’s hard to justify the Corsa Pro Control model above this. The lack of tan wall options is the only real difference between the two, and that the N.Ext are cheaper.

Value

As already mentioned, the Vittoria Corsa N.Ext are cheaper (£10 per tyre in the UK) than the Corsa Pro models. They’re still not cheap, at £71.95, which makes them more expensive than the slightly faster and equally all-season fast speed focussed Specialized S-Works Mondo, but a wider size range and lower weight may be preferred by some.

Given the very small rolling resistance between the Corsa N.Ext and the Corsa Pro, and a 15g weight saving for the Pro, there isn’t much to separate the two on that front. However the N.Ext is more durable, features more puncture protection, and is cheaper. Yes 3 watts per tyre, 6 watts per set, it a significant amount and marginal differences can matter. I’d rather go for the Corsa Pro than an oversized pulley wheel and the tyres are cheaper. However, as the saying goes, "to finish first, first you must finish."

I’ve had plenty of strong race results ruined by punctures on pretty fresh tyres. Plus with a 6w saving resulting in a small time saving over 100miles, a puncture will cost you a lot more time.

Given the Corsa N.Ext's levels of performance, grip and durability, I think it’s a brilliant tyre option, and the sensible choice out of Vittoria’s Corsa line up.

Verdict

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext are quite possibly Vittoria’s best tyre offering. In terms of rolling resistance they outperform the more rugged Corsa Pro Control, while only being a small way behind the Corsa Pro. They achieve this while being cheaper, weighing a similar amount, and having better puncture resistance and durability.

They are still not cheap, but offer a great balance of performance, resilience, and cornering grip for the price point. For those wanting a fast tyre to get them through all different weathers and conditions, the Corsa N.Ext is a solid option. The only reason not to go for these is if you’re set on non-black side walled tyres.