Vittoria Corsa N.Ext tyre review: A halfway house between race tyre and training tyre that does well at both

Not the fastest, not the most durable, but a great mix and balance of the two for a decent price

By
published
a close up of a black road bike tyre
(Image: © Sam Gupta)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext may be the bottom of the table in the Corsa line-up, missing out on the cotton casing. However, it is more versatile, faster than the Corsa Pro Control, and represents a better value option for most cyclists

Pros

  • +

    Better value than the Corsa Pro line

  • +

    Impressive rolling resistance for second tier tyre

  • +

    Solid puncture protection

  • +

    Very grippy across most conditions

  • +

    Huge range of tyre sizes

Cons

  • -

    Not the fastest rolling all seasons tyre tested

  • -

    Just black side wall option

Vittoria Corsa N.Ext tech specs

Price: £71.95 / $89.99

Weight: 307 grams

Widths available: 24c, 26c, 28c, 30c, 32c, 34c

Measured width (28mm on 20mm rim): 28.9mm

Tubeless ready: Yes

Hookless compatible: 28, 30, 32 and 34c only

The Vittoria Corsa N.Ext - simply pronounced Corsa Next - was released back in 2022, before the new Corsa Pro lineup. Back then it was the first tyre in the Corsa line to feature a Nylon casing rather than the regular cotton casing that has adorned the Corsa line.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes
AttributesNotesRating
Design and aesthetics Huge size range available, but just the one colour8/10
PerformanceThey outperform several race day tyres but offer better resilience and strong grip8/10
Tubeless setupVery easy except for a lot of pressure needed to get the second bead over 8/10
WeightGiven they are more of an all-season tyre with better speed, the weight is competitive8/10
ValueThey offer good value over plenty of slower performing on less durable tyres, but aren't the best value outright8/10
Overall ratingRow 5 - Cell 1 80%
