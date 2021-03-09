The Specialized Prevail has long been considered the brand's best road bike helmet having first debuted in 2010 as a replacement for the 2D S-Works helmet. While the basic design blueprint and core ethos have remained pretty much unchanged over the years, the helmet received a major overhaul in 2016/17 in the form of the all-new Prevail II. Since then the tweaks have hinged more around safety than anything else with MIPS slip-plane integration and the brand's very own ANGi Crash Sensor being the most notable upgrades.

The helmet you see here, however, is the latest addition to the family - the Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent helmet, which aims to boost performance through improved ventilation.

Those with an eagle eye would have noticed Deceuninck-QuickStep's Mark Cavendish and L39ION of Los Angeles rider Justin Williams teasing the helmet on their Instagram feeds prior to the Morgan Hill-based company making any official noise about it but it's finally here and this is what we think so far.

Image 1 of 2 Save for the Aramid rope structure, the Vent and regular Prevail are difficult to tell apart (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 2 Even the EPS foam profiling is the same (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Design and aesthetics

As far as visuals go there's no mistaking the Vent for anything other than a Prevail - the basic design architecture and hallmark central Mega Mouthport is identical to the standard model. The helmet is available in four colour options - gloss-white metallic (pictured here), matte-gloss black, gloss sand/dopio and matte maroon/gloss black.

Of all the colourway options it's naturally the matte-gloss white shell that best demonstrates the helmet's contours and new ventilation design. At first glance the family resemblance is clearly evident - even the EPS foam profiling is the same. But closer inspection reveals the paucity of foam bridges along the central vent and two side channels. These pieces have been cut away exposing the Aramid rope cross-bracing which serves as both a functional and aesthetically pleasing design measure.

In terms of the logo placement, the Vent follows very much the same layout protocol of the regular Prevail II helmet with a brace of S-Works wordmarks taking up residence on the flanks while a chromed 3D 'S' logo takes pride of place on the Mouthport. The only real difference comes at the rear with the introduction of a centrally organised 'S' logo - the placement of Prevail and S-Works monikers remain unchanged.

Image 1 of 10 The basic design architecture is identical with the standard model (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 10 Even the logo placements are the same (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 10 A centrally organised 'S' logo is a new touch but the placement of Prevail and S-Works monikers remain unchanged (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 10 The foil stickers on the rear exhaust vents is offset by the dark EPS foam structure (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 10 Mark of the best... (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 10 ...the S-Works logo is scattered throughout the design composition (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 10 The Prevail II Vent is as much about safety as it is cooling efficiency (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 10 The Vent benefits from a MIPS SL rotational slip-plane liner providing 10 to 15 millimetres of rotation in every direction (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 10 An ANGi Crash Sensor is integrated into the rear assembly of the retention system (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 10 The MIPS system uses 14 strategically placed elasticised rubber 'watchband' retainers on the padding inserts (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Specifications

The biggest talking point here is the improved ventilation channels that have been introduced by cutting away seven of the airflow-inhibiting EPS foam bridges down the centre and side channels of the helmet. This was achieved by completely re-engineering the internal skeletal structure with robotically spun high-modulus, high-strength Aramid rope. Not only has this bolstered internal strength but it's also improved ventilation by a claimed 20 per cent over the standard Prevail II.

That said, the Prevail II Vent is as much about safety as it is cooling efficiency with a MIPS SL rotational slip-plane liner providing 10 to 15 millimetres of rotation in every direction. This Specialized-only system uses 14 strategically placed elasticised rubber 'watchband' retainers on the padding inserts, the latter of which has been redesigned with perforated ripstop backing for improved breathability. As such the Prevail II Vent is Specialized's safest helmet offering - a fact underscored by five stars it was awarded by Virginia Tech Bicycle Helmet Ratings.

The S-Works Prevail II Vent also benefits from Specialized's ANGi Crash Sensor that's integrated into the rear assembly of the retention system. ANGi can send a text message to specified contacts on your phone in the event of a fall or a collision, granted you've downloaded the Specialized Ride app.

Surprisingly, the reduction in the multi-density EPS polystyrene bridges has done little to affect the helmet's weight, which remains unchanged over the standard model at 228g for a medium (actual weight).

Image 1 of 3 Improved ventilation channels have been introduced by cutting away seven of the airflow-inhibiting EPS foam bridges (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 3 To ensure the structural integrity of the helmet, Specialized completely overhauled the internal skeletal structure with robotically spun Aramid rope (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 3 This high-modulus, ultra-strong rope has bolstered internal strength and also improved ventilation by a claimed 20 per cent over the standard Prevail II (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Early verdict

With the S-Works Prevail II Vent, Specialized has taken an already superb helmet recipe and made it even more appealing without negatively impacting comfort, fit and safety. It also looks the business thanks to the Aramid rope design reinforcements, which have not only helped improve ventilation but also made for a cleaner, less complicated design.

Is it worth it over the regular Specialized S-Works Prevail II? Well, that depends on where you live as both versions of the Prevail are equally as good at what they do - one is just better suited to hotter climates than the other. Then there's the pricing discrepancy between both Prevails which varies from country to country but costs the same in the US - in this case, $250.

No matter your choice, the S-Works Prevail II design blueprint in general and the fit-and-forget nature of its application makes it a winner in our books - and a serious contender for the top spot in the best road bike helmets category.

Tech Specs: Specialized S-Works Prevail II Vent helmet