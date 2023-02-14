Rapha Pro Team Training bib tights review: Lightweight comfort and style

The Pro Team Training tights are very nice tights to use. Stylish and comfortable if you can live with the price you wont be disappointed

Why you can trust Cyclingnews Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test .

Today's best Rapha Pro Team Training tights deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Rapha Pro Team Training tights were launched in the autumn of last year, slotting into the Rapha Pro Team range alongside the heavier-duty Pro Team winter tights.

Receiving a pair at pretty much the beginning of Autumn meant I could start using them straight away and have been for several months now. I've logged several hundred miles in the tights in autumn and cooler winter conditions and have included them in our best winter bib tights buyers guide for 2023. I was riding in and testing a range of bib tights all autumn so it was the perfect time to see how they would perform.

Specifications: Rapha Pro Team Training tight Price: £190 / $250 / €216 / AU$330 Materials: 78% Recycled Nylon / 22% Recycled Elastane Available Sizes: XS - XXL Colours: Dark Navy / Black / Burgundy

The Pro Team Training bib tights use the Rapha Pro Team chamois pad and come in three colours; black, navy and burgundy. They are billed as a lightweight pair of tights aiming to provide comfort in cool or milder conditions. The retail price is £190 / $250, which comes in at £60 / $73 less than the Pro Team Winter bib tights which are the Rapha deep winter, heavy hitters.

The Rapha Pro Team Training tights are both stylish and comfortable (Image credit: Future)

Design and Aesthetics

The Rapha Pro Team Training bib tights are manufactured in Portugal with 78% nylon and 22% elastane with recycled materials being used in their makeup. The design is simple yet effective, and the thickness of the tight material itself is the same across the board. There is no variation in panel thickness to combat things like wind chill or really low temperatures, this makes for a very comfortable pair of bib tights, but more on that in a second.

Logos are prominent without going overboard (Image credit: Future)

Starting at your feet are elasticated ankle cuffs, these are around 5cm long and are stitched onto the bottom of the legs. The legs then feature one single seam that runs up to the chamois area and that's it, there are no individual panels or extra stitching present. The legs also feature large Rapha lettering on each thigh and a reflective tab at the rear of each side to boost visibility.

The chamois, as you may expect, is the Pro Team model from Rapha and is size specific. Rapha claims it's optimised for training but you can use it over a wide range of disciplines and riding. The bib straps themselves use Rapha Powerweave mesh material on the back section, and the bib straps come in at about four centimetres wide to aid comfort further.

Three colour options are available, I tested the dark navy which looks really stylish but you can also choose from black, or burgundy which is currently heavily discounted on the Rapha website.

Power mesh material on the back helps the tights breathe (Image credit: Future)

Performance

Pulling the bib tights on for the first time, I did have a brief 'is this right' moment. They do feel really light and thin, more so than bib shorts which you wouldn't think twice about. Freewheeling down the road when I first set off on a mild autumn day gave an airy, almost not-there feeling I can't say I've felt before from bib tights.

It took less than one ride, however, for me to become sold on them. The lightweight material and lack of extra seams or reinforced heavier-weight sections of fabric make them incredibly comfortable when in use. A standout for me was absolutely zero restriction or tightness at the rear of the knee which isn't always the case with bib tights. As you pedal, the material does crease at the rear of the knee, but due to its thin construction, you don't feel a thing. If this is something that does niggle at you when wearing certain bib tights, these Rapha tights may well be worth a look.

It may sound at this point that we're dealing with a super thin and lightweight pair of tights that you can only really use on certain transitional autumn and spring days at the right temperature. This isn't the case at all and the tights offer a surprising amount of warmth given their weight. I can't offer up a nifty explanation as to why but it just must come from the combination of materials used. You could wear them down to single figures in the dry and be comfortable but I also used them in 10C/50F and above and was perfectly comfortable. Riding hard during a session of efforts or chain gang and they would really come into their own due to their lightweight nature.

The Pro Team Training bibs have quickly become a favourite for me, so much so I included them in my gear of the year. For autumn and spring conditions they would be my go-to bib tights. By choosing the correct overshoes and upper layers you can ensure you maintain a comfortable temperature whilst using them. For longer rides where the temperature is comfortably into the single digits, I would start reaching for thicker, heavier-weight tights with more cold weather protection, but only because I had them at my disposal. On days where I stuck it out with these, they handled a surprisingly wide range of conditions and kept me very comfortable doing it.

Zero bunching or excess material at the ankle looks great (Image credit: Future)

Verdict

The Pro Team Training tights are high quality and are the most comfortable I have worn. Fit was excellent and my size small pair fitted very well, I'm not a fan of excess material from tights bunching around the ankle and there was none of this here making for a very clean look.

As you might expect from a Rapha Pro Team product, they are expensive bib tights at £190 / $250, but for the money, you can do a lot with them and very nearly get away with autumn, winter and spring use. I'm sure some riders could wear them through all three seasons and be comfortable. They are also supported by the Rapha free crash repair scheme and free 30-day return policy.

If you make the investment you can be guaranteed brilliant comfort from a very stylish pair of bib tights that are nowhere near as specific as they may initially seem.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Testing scorecard and notes Design and Aesthetics Simplistic design that creates a high level of comfort, stylish to boot 9/10 Comfort The more comfortable tights i've worn 10/10 Fit My size small fit was excellent, no bunching or excess material 9/10 Warmth These arent deep winter tights, but offer a good level of warmth 8/10 Value Expensive but offer good performance for the price 7/10 Overall Row 5 - Cell 1 86%