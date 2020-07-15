Still one of of the best all-round bikes I've ever ridden

Image 1 of 28 As it stands Aaron's Cannondale SuperSix Evo disc weighs 7.85kg (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 2 of 28 The OEM non-series Shimano Ultegra RS685 parts were upgraded for a Ultegra R8070 Di2 groupset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 3 of 28 Aaron added matching bar end plugs to carry the lumo-yellow theme into the cockpit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 4 of 28 Cable integration was never a strong point on this particular SuperSix but things look tidy all things considered (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 5 of 28 Fabric Knurl bar tape completes the bar assembly (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 6 of 28 An aerial shot of the cockpit (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 7 of 28 Aaron's cycling GPS computer is taken care of by a Cannondale out-front mount (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 8 of 28 Fizik's 3D-printed Antares Adaptive saddle currently on test (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 9 of 28 The 3D-printed lattice provides a good meld of support and comfort (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 10 of 28 The bike is built around a Shimano Ultegra R8070 groupset (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 11 of 28 Aaron cleverly used some aftermarket rubber grommets to keep water out the BB area as well as securely retain the Di2 wiring to the front derailleur (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 12 of 28 No rim brakes here (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 13 of 28 Another look at the rubber grommet and Di2 wiring (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 14 of 28 A 52-36T, 11-28T drivetrain ratio ensures a decent mix of gearing across all terrain types (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 15 of 28 Through the use of lower pressures, the 28mm Hutchinson Fusion 5 tubeless tyres prioritise traction levels and ride comfort over outright speed (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 16 of 28 Aaron used Muc-Off's Ultimate Tubeless Setup Kit complete with 80mm valves to make the wheels inner-tube-free (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 17 of 28 140mm Shimano Dura-Ace SM-RT900 rotors are used both front/rear (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 18 of 28 Robert Axle Project's lightweight 12mm axle provides a clean, lever-free aesthetic (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 19 of 28 The SuperSix Evo Disc can safely accommodate 28mm rubber (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 20 of 28 Shimano's Ultegra R8070 Di2 disc groupset uses trickle-down tech from last season's Dura-Ace equivalent (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 21 of 28 Shimano's rubberised collar keeps the Di2 junction box firmly secured to the stem (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 22 of 28 The bike employs an 11-28T Ultegra cassette, but the derailleur cage can accommodate a bigger 30T sprocket (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 23 of 28 Look Keo Blade Carbon Ceramic pedals keep weight to a minimum and provide trouble-free performance (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 24 of 28 The Vision SC 55 DB wheels were chosen due their versatility and straight-line speed (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 25 of 28 Zipp's aero SL-70 bar and SL Sprint stem look fast even when the bike is standing still (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 26 of 28 This is arguably as integrated as a Cannondale SuperSix Evo 2 can ever get (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 27 of 28 Carbon is always faster, right? (Image credit: Aaron Borrill) Image 28 of 28 Black vinyl was used to cover up the bright-yellow Cannondale wordmark logo running the length of the fork (Image credit: Aaron Borrill)

Contrary to what some of our readers might think, we do in actual fact ride and buy our very own bikes and parts. This particular Cannondale is fairly new to my personal stable and the fourth SuperSix I've owned in as many years - I bought it from a friend last year for £1,500 and vowed it would be used exclusively as a commuting winter bike to avoid wrecking my SuperSix rim-brake-equipped racing bike.

Having - at the time - just relocated to the UK from South Africa, I hadn't a clue what a 'winter bike' was but used this term as the driving force behind this 'much-needed' acquisition. The only caveat was that apart from servicing and general wear and tear replacement items, I couldn't change a thing. Not even the saddle, wife's orders.

That idea, however, quickly fell by the wayside when I joined Cyclingnews over a year ago where it's now become my designated test mule owing to the myriad test gear coming through our doors. Most of the parts you see here are a combination of that very test kit, manufacturer donations and privately purchased components.

Frameset

This SuperSix started life as a mid-range mechanical-actuated, Ultegra-laden disc-brake bike complete with ballistic carbon layup, a 203g weight penalty over the Hi-mod equivalent. At 8.7kg, it was pretty heavy considering it's an allrounder but that never bothered me. Despite its age and 'outdated' geometry, it still rides like a dream - well, to me at least.

The frame differentiates itself somewhat from the rim-brake version by way of flat mounts for the calipers, internal hydraulic routing and carbon layup but the geometry remains largely the same. Owing to the absence of rim brakes, the design is also a lot cleaner while subtle tweaks to the carbon Speed Save fork, seat- and chainstays ensure it can accommodate contemporary tyre sizes of 25-28mm.

In terms of sizing this 52cm SuperSix may sound a little on the small side considering my height (178cm) but having owned this bike in both 52 and 54cm guises there's not much difference between the top tubes (53.5 and 54.4cm respectively) or wheelbase for that matter. I also like the aggressiveness offered by the smaller frame and the racier head angle of 72.5-degrees (up by 0.5 over the 54cm) makes for a more reactive and sharper front end.

And then there's the colourway, something Cannondale calls Volt Yellow. Sure, bright hues may not be to everyone's liking but these expressive hues have always been representative of my character and something Cannondale has pushed in recent years. My two previous SuperSix Evos utilised a green and yellow livery respectively so riding incognito has never been high up on my list of priorities.

Components

While the bike came stock with a mixture of decent components, I felt certain areas such as the Mavic Aksium wheelset and Cannondale C2 alloy bar, stem and seatpost let it down somewhat but that's more me nitpicking than anything else. The Cannondale Si crankset - while not on the same level as the top-end Hollowgram Si or Hollowgram SiSL2 variation - proved to be lighter than the Stages Power LR Shimano Ultegra R8000 I replaced it with. Using a power meter has also become part of my training regime so this upgrade was deemed somewhat justifiable.

The next thing to go was the non-series mechanical Shimano Ultegra RS685 hydraulic groupset. While perfectly up to the task, the ungainly hood design always irked me and the mechanical shifting was proving a nightmare to maintain in the wetter weather. As an upgrade, I opted to go with the ultra-sleek Shimano Ultegra R8070 Di2 Disc groupset complete with 140mm Shimano Dura-Ace SM-RT900 front/rear rotors. In terms of gearing, I kept with what I know and enjoy - in this case, 52/36T chainrings and an 11-28T cassette.

I've always been a stickler for carbon fibre. Not just because of its lightweight properties but because of how damn awesome it looks - particularly when it comes to unidirectional weaving. As a result, I garnished the frame with a Hollowgram Save carbon seatpost and an aero Zipp SL-70 handlebar and SL Sprint stem. While the bars have added a notable amount of grams to the build, the cable and hose integration has tidied up the front end and I personally like the feel of the flat bar in my hands. I added matching bar end plugs to carry the lumo-yellow theme into the cockpit. Extras include Fabric Knurl bar tape and Tacx Deva bottle cages.

The Vision SC 55 disc brake wheels are a superb investment for anyone looking for an affordable upgrade. I was so impressed with these wheels during the test evaluation that I purchased a set for myself. Sure, at 55mm they might be considered overkill for this particular build but considering the rolling terrain that comprises the Surrey Hills region where I spend a ton of time riding, I think I went with the best option.

In terms of tyres, I use nothing other than 28C Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres - they're just so durable and deliver impressive levels of straight-line speed and traction if you manage to get the pressures just right. These particular tubeless road tyres have been fairly good to me, staving off punctures and generally adding another layer of dynamism to every ride.

That leaves the saddle. This would usually take the form of a Fizik Arione but I've got two 3D-printed perches about to go head-to-head in a comparative test - the Fizik Antares Verus Evo 00 Adaptive and Specialized Power Mirror - and have been switching between the two while making my final assessments. Both are good but I'll stick with the Arione.

So what's the magic number I hear you say? Well, it's not what you'd call ridiculously light but at 7.85kg it's a whole kilogram lighter than when I first received it.

Why I'll never sell it

I've made this mistake before and regret selling my 2015 Cannondale SuperSix Evo and 2018 SuperSix Evo Hi-Mod disc every day. While inanimate in every way I truly believe we form bonds with our bicycles - after all, every scuff mark, scar and sticker speaks of a different story and phase in your cycling journey.

What makes this particular SuperSix even more special to me is the fact that I built it entirely by myself - I'm talking everything from the hose routing and hydraulic bleeding to the Di2 plumbing, indexing and programming. Everything. Sure, mistakes were made, lessons were learned and a lot of blood, sweat and tears were poured into this build but I've come out the other end a wiser and more skilled person.

I wonder who else does this but I've also found myself spending a lot of time staring at it and checking in to make sure it's all tucked in and safe - and that says a lot. So does the fact that I want to ride it more than any of the test bike exotica (and there's a lot of that, too) currently under my custodianship.

Tech spec: 2018 Cannondale SuperSix Evo Disc Custom