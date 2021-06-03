Le Col Sport Logo jersey review

Timelessly classy looking jersey with some nice detailing and premium packaging/presentation but expensive for the performance

Le Col certainly does its packaging and marketing very well and even its entry-level Sport jersey gives a premium vibe right from the ordering to delivery and look on the bike.

Wrapped in tissue paper inside a neat cardboard box with a tear-off strap and bold Le Col logos gets this Italian made jersey off to a flying start in terms of luxury vibe. You are paying extra for that in basic performance terms though.

Best cycling jerseys: Summer and winter cycling jerseys to keep you riding all year round

Image 1 of 3 The classy design gives off premium vibes from the get-go (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 2 of 3 However the boxy fit won't be for everyone, and causes bunching beneath the arms (Image credit: Guy Kesteven) Image 3 of 3 At the rear, the mesh panel pockets are super-stretchy, but be careful when stowing sharp objects (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

There’s a little tricolour ‘Made in Italy’ tab on the left-hand pocket seam and a weatherproofed zipped sub pocket on the right-hand pocket that’ll take a smartphone or other valuables.

While the vertical zip makes access easier than a horizontal one, it also makes accidental jettisoning of contents a lot easier too though so be careful with that. The lightweight mesh of the main pockets is also prone to snagging multi-tools or other pointy cargo, but they are very stretchy if you’re stuffing shells/arm warmers/extra snacks in so again it's swings and roundabouts in that sense.

You get the same mesh material as a collar lining too but apart from those, it’s a single fabric jersey with a simple, boxy T-shirt cut rather than any fancy angles or shoulder panels. That means you will get some bunching around the arms and the only extra ventilation/cooling comes via the hidden full-length front zip and the thin/fast-drying fabric.

The overall fit is slightly snugger than some people might expect for a ‘relaxed fit’ medium and the sublimated cuffs (including appropriate ‘ride faster, ride further' script on the inside) sit just above the elbow for an aero look. There’s enough stretch to mean no restriction of movement and a silicon gripper strip all around the lower edge stops the jersey from riding up.

Small reflective tabs complete the feature list and the bold logo design syncs perfectly with Le Col’s Sport II bib shorts.

Verdict

Le Col does a great job of adding a premium feel to its Sport jersey and the big logo design and aesthetic detailing is similarly classy. However, that premium feel comes at a premium price for an adequate rather than amazing overall performance, and pocket arrangement has its cons too.

Tech specs: Le Col Sport Logo jersey