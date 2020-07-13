Le Col Sport II cycling kit review

The Le Col Sport II range is designed to be more forgiving on wider riders and thinner wallets while still giving a premium feel and look. That’s exactly what it delivers too, but it’s still expensive in basic performance for price terms.

With a boxier cut than Le Col's race kit and highlight upper torso colours moving attention from your lower half, the Sport II jersey has a deliberately flattering style and it’s available in up to 3XL sizing. There’s enough stretch that it’s still reasonably snug on skinny riders, but the shoulders are boxy rather than fitted. It’s also very thin and see-through if you’re self-conscious, but it dries fast from sweat or showers as a result.

Le Col logo lycra sleeve cuffs and a silicone hem gripper stop it riding up, and the full-length front zip is hidden when closed. The neck is lined with fast-wicking material. The three rear pockets are made with the same fabric for loads of stretch even if you’re already maxing out the jersey fabric. We’d be wary of putting naked multi-tools or other sharps in there though as it’s delicate stuff. The side zipped ‘valuables’ pocket has a waterproof back panel but that wasn’t stitched shut on our sample so the contents were free to escape into the normal pocket. You get reflective flags on the pocket edges, aspirational packaging and a Le Col plastic zipper tab for £25 less than the Pro jersey. It’s still expensive at £95 though.

The Sport Bib shorts are also designed to be figure forgiving with a very high body to the bib for extra support below the short mesh straps. That makes ‘nature breaks’ a bit more awkward but the arcing, double-decker leg/lower back panels give these shorts an excellent fit for a wide range of body types. Sizing is accurate rather than ‘Italian’ too and they’re available in up to 3XL.

The multi-shaped pad has worked great for everything from gravel missions in torrential downpours to long tempo road rides. Le Col leg grippers, reflective seam tags and embroidered logo add a boutique touch but you are paying extra for the privilege.

Verdict

Forgiving jersey cut, well-fitting shorts, sizing up to 3XL and classy detailing make this a comfortable good looking combo, particularly for bigger riders. Its definition of affordable is still aspirational for many though.

