Allied Able review: The future of gravel race bikes, but it's a little too reliant on its party trick

I've been riding the Allied Able for the past three months, including flat-out racing at the UK's biggest gravel race. Here's everything I've learned, including what I love about it, and a couple of things I don't

By published
Allied Able gravel bike
(Image: © Josh Croxton)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The future of gravel race bikes is here.

Pros

  • +

    Huge tyre clearance and specced accordingly

  • +

    Great aesthetics with endless colour choice

  • +

    Competitive weight

Cons

  • -

    The storage door position makes it largely useless

  • -

    Ride quality relies on big tyres

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

The Allied Able has long been a bike I've yearned to ride. The original iteration was a wild conception that immediately turned heads, albeit not always for the right reasons, with its raised driveside chainstay.

It boasted a progressive-for-its-time tyre clearance of 43mm, sharp handling, and a focus on racing.

Image 1 of 2
Allied Able gravel bike
There's a storage door placed on the down tube(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 1 of 2
Allied Able gravel bike
Remove this eagle on the down tube...(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Image 1 of 3
Allied Able gravel bike
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Testing scorecard and notes

Design and aesthetics

Stunningly good looking and designed right at the cutting edge of gravel racing trends. Only missing a mark due to the position of the storage door.

9/10

Build

Specced exactly as I'd like it, with this flagship model getting top-tier wheels, groupset and cockpit components.

10/10

Performance, handling and geometry

Slightly stiff from a comfort standpoint, but fast under power, stable at speed, and quick handling.

9/10

Value

In the USA, the Able is cheaper than similarly specced competitors without a shortfall in performance. EU buyers will find it less competitive, but still a worthy consideration given its futureproof design.

9/10

Overall

Row 4 - Cell 1

37/40 (93%)

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton. He has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. 

On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years. He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.