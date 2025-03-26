Fizik Tempo Beat shoe review: Road shoes for gravel, or gravel shoes for road?

The Tempo Beat sits in the Fizik road shoe line but have been designed for all round use

By published
A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel
(Image: © Tom Wieckowski)

Cyclingnews Verdict

The Tempo Beat is a comfortable, versatile option for both road and gravel riding. It's well suited to use off the bike, whether that be walking or at the café. Importantly it also looks at home on the road or off it. Though it's comfortable, it's no pushover and is sturdy enough for more purposeful riding too.

Pros

  • +

    Versatile design bridges the style gap between road and gravel shoes

  • +

    Fun designs add colour and stand out

  • +

    Comfortable for larger amounts of walking

Cons

  • -

    Lighter colours may start to look a little tired and mucky without deep cleaning

You can trust Cyclingnews Our experts spend countless hours testing cycling tech and will always share honest, unbiased advice to help you choose. Find out more about how we test.

A Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoe on some gravel

Fizik Tempo Beat

Price: $179.99 / £179 / €179
Weight: 389g - EU43
Sizes: 36-48
Colours: Black / Sage Green-Desert / White-Orange
Cleat mounting: Two-bolt 

The Tempo Beat from Fizik launched last year and joined the brands road shoe lineup as a versatile, comfortable option for road and gravel use. The most eye-catching thing straight away was probably the funky, coloured sole on two of the models, but there's more to the shoes than just a the visuals. 

Image 1 of 3
Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes on some gravel
There's a protector panel at the front, and a single Fizik logo (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Image 1 of 3
Fizik Tempo Beat cycling shoes on some gravel
I could get my cleats far enough back on these soles without issue(Image credit: Tom Wieckowski)
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Design and aesthetics A sleek, versatile and funky design, with black and brighter options covered. Laces do a good job and are well executed8/10
Performance Good on a range of terrain, and not so soft that you can't press on in them. I could feel the cleat insert at times depending on my foot placement and weighting out of the saddle 8/10
Comfort and retention Very comfortable, and the laces cinch things down very well 8/10
Weight 389grams per shoe for a EU 43, in line with some other similar models or mtb shoes, nothing to cause any issue7/10
Value There are cheaper options that do the same job, but the blend of on and off road styling is worth mentioning7/10
Total Row 5 - Cell 1 38/50
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

