Ere Research Genus TL 28mm tyre review

Ere Research is the component company of Dutch Ex-Pro Piet van der Velde and the Genus TL is the tubeless race option of an ever-increasing tyre range. It’s a really predictable and an easy-to-live-with tyre that weight watchers will love but not first choice if you want a silky-smooth ride.

Today's best Ere Research Genus TL deals Ere Research Genus Clincher... Chain Reaction Cycles $85 $48.94 Low Stock Reduced Price View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

Design and performance

The Genus TL uses a 120 TPI nylon carcass with ‘Armis 2’ bead-to-bead protection and tubeless sealing. Unsurprisingly that makes it heavier than the skin wall non-tubeless Genus models (with Armis 1 protection) but at just over 260g for a genuine 28mm width tyre, it’s still impressively light. It’s enough to make them feel distinctively alert and responsive through the pedals and not just on the scales. Fitting is very easy too, slipping on with a bit of thumb persuasion but then popping into place cleanly from the first stroke of a high volume floor pump.

While the width is accurate they’re relatively low in height and combined with a stiff feel across the whole carcass they give a firmer-than-average ride feel at any given pressure. They are stable at low pressures so we ended up commuting on them at around 60psi without ever having a wobble or worry in corners. The single compound 65 duro rubber is a proven balance of predictable grip and reasonable rolling speed on smoother roads. A slick centre and knurled shoulders add some mechanical difference in grip and speed (at least psychosomatically) depending on whether you’re upright or leant.

We had no punctures or cut injuries during several months of winter and early season urban-rural-urban commuting and they popped back on without any leaks or lumps for photography. The reflective logos to enhance nighttime safety are a thoughtful detail, too.

The smooth centre rolls faster while the knurled edges give more grip in the corners (Image credit: Guy Kesteven)

Verdict

Ere Research’s Genus LT aren’t very comfortable for tubeless tyres and they’re not obviously grippy or quick compared to more ‘characterful’ tyres either. They’re very easy to fit, tough and predictable enough to forget about even when dirty season commuting. They’re also a stand out performer in terms of weight, which translates to rapid acceleration whenever you press the pedals.

Specifications: Ere Research Genus TL tyres

Weight: 262g (28mm)

Price: €59

Sizes: 700 x 24, 26 and 28mm