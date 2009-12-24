Trending

Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart win Apeldoorn

Bartko's boys claim overall victory after dramatic Madison finale

Points race
1Keisse/Barth/Mouris
2Kreder/Kreder/Kreder
3Havik/Mohs/Knaven

Time trial
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
3Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart

Madison 1
1Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet
2Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman
3Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann

Derny 1
1Schep/Stam C.
2Van Bon L./Van Bon M.
3Stöpler/Zijlaard J.

Elimination
1Hester/Pronk/Pronk
2Havik/Mohs/Knaven
3Kreder/Kreder/Kreder

Derny 2
1Mouris/Zijlaard J.
2Ligthart/Schoefs
3Knaven/Zijlaard R.

Team elimination
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
2Keisse/Barth/Mouris
3Stam/Schep/Veldt

Team sprint
1Stam/Schep/Veldt
2Buijko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz
3Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart

Madison 2
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart
2Stam/Schep/Veldt
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris

Final overall standings
1Bartko/Van Bon/Ligthart436pts
2Stam/Schep/Veldt431
3Keisse/Barth/Mouris420
4Vingerling/Stöpler/Jonkman227-4laps
5Hacecky/Blaha/Hochmann122-6laps
6Havik/Mohs/Knaven171-8laps
7Kreder/Kreder/Kreder111
8Pieters/Kip/Van der Zwet106
9Traksel/Boskamp/Westra85-9laps
10Kos/Kuiper/Zijlstra41
11Hester/Pronk/Pronk105-11laps
12Bujko/Glowacki/Kasperkiewicz203-15laps
13Barlevav/Simes/DeFrancheschi16-24laps

