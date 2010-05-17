Trending

Kordez wins Premantura Open

Kirsic victorious among the women

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Robert Kordez (Slo)1:59:19
2Peter Szalay (Hun)0:07:57
3Andrea Bravin (Ita)0:08:30
4Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)0:11:22
5Pavao Roset (Cro)0:12:31
6Dani Simcic (Cro)0:13:04
7Filip Turk (Cro)0:13:38
8Matjaz Budin (Slo)0:15:16
9Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)0:15:23
10Primoz Jurak (Slo)0:16:44
11Matej Lovse (Slo)
12Zvonimir Pokupec (Cro)
13Bruno Bucsanyi (Hun)
14Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
15Velimir Kokot (Cro)
16Matej Pikovnik (Slo)
17Goran Magdic (Cro)
18Saša Pocuca (Cro)
19Branimir Safran (Cro)
20Michael Zink (Aut)
21Marko Rajkovic (Cro)
22Zoran Bregovic (Cro)
23Tomislav Filipcic (Cro)
24Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
25Andrija Sipek (Cro)
26Adriano Drzic (Cro)
27Dragan Drascic (Cro)
28Matija Basara (Cro)
29Milo Pilski (Cro)
DNFZsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)
DNFJernej Muzga (Slo)
DNFJosip Domjancic (Cro)
DNFDavid Vogrin (Slo)
DNFMarko Jerkovic (Cro)
DNFBlaz Podricnik (Slo)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Andrea Kirsic (Cro)1:28:11
2Nina Homovec (Slo)0:02:40
3Iva Bozac (Cro)0:15:04
4Ana Jesovnik (Cro)0:21:07
5Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
6Eva Bane (Cro)
DNFPetra Marchart (Aut)

