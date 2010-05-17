Kordez wins Premantura Open
Kirsic victorious among the women
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Robert Kordez (Slo)
|1:59:19
|2
|Peter Szalay (Hun)
|0:07:57
|3
|Andrea Bravin (Ita)
|0:08:30
|4
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:11:22
|5
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|0:12:31
|6
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:13:04
|7
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|0:13:38
|8
|Matjaz Budin (Slo)
|0:15:16
|9
|Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
|0:15:23
|10
|Primoz Jurak (Slo)
|0:16:44
|11
|Matej Lovse (Slo)
|12
|Zvonimir Pokupec (Cro)
|13
|Bruno Bucsanyi (Hun)
|14
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|15
|Velimir Kokot (Cro)
|16
|Matej Pikovnik (Slo)
|17
|Goran Magdic (Cro)
|18
|Saša Pocuca (Cro)
|19
|Branimir Safran (Cro)
|20
|Michael Zink (Aut)
|21
|Marko Rajkovic (Cro)
|22
|Zoran Bregovic (Cro)
|23
|Tomislav Filipcic (Cro)
|24
|Bojan Miklenic (Cro)
|25
|Andrija Sipek (Cro)
|26
|Adriano Drzic (Cro)
|27
|Dragan Drascic (Cro)
|28
|Matija Basara (Cro)
|29
|Milo Pilski (Cro)
|DNF
|Zsolt Szlobodnyik (Hun)
|DNF
|Jernej Muzga (Slo)
|DNF
|Josip Domjancic (Cro)
|DNF
|David Vogrin (Slo)
|DNF
|Marko Jerkovic (Cro)
|DNF
|Blaz Podricnik (Slo)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Andrea Kirsic (Cro)
|1:28:11
|2
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|0:02:40
|3
|Iva Bozac (Cro)
|0:15:04
|4
|Ana Jesovnik (Cro)
|0:21:07
|5
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
|6
|Eva Bane (Cro)
|DNF
|Petra Marchart (Aut)
