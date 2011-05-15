Soto wins in Croatia
Zakelj victorious in women's race
168 riders from nine countries attended the XCO Premantura in Croatia, a UCI Cat. 2 event. Croatia, Slovenia, Grece, Serbia, Argentina, RSA, Austria, Italy and Hungary were represented, and there were 44 riders in elite men's category.
Winner Andreas Soto Catriel (Team Protek) was untouchable throughout the race as was Tanja Zakelj (Orbea Geax) in elite women's category. Djani Simcic (BGK Tuskanac) was the best Croatian finisher in fourth place.
Racers experienced heavy rain after the first lap until the end of the race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)
|1:28:55
|2
|Robert Gehbauer (Aut)
|0:03:21
|3
|Dominic Calitz (RSA)
|0:03:34
|4
|Dani Simcic (Cro)
|0:07:28
|5
|Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)
|0:08:39
|6
|Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)
|0:11:12
|7
|Gabor Bogar (Hun)
|0:11:40
|8
|Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)
|0:11:52
|9
|Matjaz Budin (Slo)
|0:11:55
|10
|Pavao Roset (Cro)
|0:12:01
|11
|Zvonimir Pokupec (Cro)
|0:14:01
|12
|Robert Kordez (Slo)
|0:14:28
|13
|Luka Vodopivec (Slo)
|0:15:17
|14
|Filip Turk (Cro)
|0:16:14
|15
|Oliver Strbac (Srb)
|0:17:01
|16
|David Vogrin (Slo)
|17
|Christoph Plank (Aut)
|18
|Sasa Vidovic (Cro)
|19
|Aleksa Maric (Srb)
|20
|Luka Sopic (Cro)
|21
|Primoz Gams (Slo)
|22
|Matic Slabanja (Slo)
|23
|Matic Pirs (Slo)
|24
|Domen Vogrin (Slo)
|25
|Velimir Kokot (Cro)
|26
|Zeljko Ujcic (Cro)
|27
|Goran Zupanic (Cro)
|28
|Grega Cehner (Slo)
|29
|Saša Pocuca (Cro)
|30
|Luka Spehar (Cro)
|31
|Goran Magdic (Cro)
|32
|Karlo Glumpak (Cro)
|33
|Igor Vlasic (Cro)
|34
|Adam Gulyas (Hun)
|DNF
|Matthias Hoi (Aut)
|DNF
|Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
|DNF
|Periklis Ilias (Gre)
|DNF
|Alexander Gehbauer (Aut)
|DNF
|Blaz Pristovnik (Slo)
|DNF
|Rafael Visinelli (Ita)
|DNF
|Jasmin Alispahic (Cro)
|DNF
|Andras Szatmary (Hun)
|DNF
|Fabio Zampese (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tanja Zakelj (Slo)
|1:12:30
|2
|Nina Homovec (Slo)
|0:01:40
|3
|Andrea Kirsic (Cro)
|0:12:07
|4
|Ana Zupan (Slo)
|0:13:04
|5
|Iva Bozac (Cro)
|0:25:37
|6
|Zsofia Keri (Hun)
|7
|Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
|8
|Tihana Ujcic (Cro)
|9
|Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
|DNF
|Tea Mavric (Cro)
|DNF
|Jovana Crnogorac (Srb)
