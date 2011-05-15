Image 1 of 12 The start of the elite men's race (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 2 of 12 And they're off (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 3 of 12 The start of the elite women's race (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 4 of 12 The men are underway (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 5 of 12 Catriel Andreas Soto (Team Protek) on his way to a win (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 6 of 12 Tanja Zakelj (Orbea Geax) crosses a bridge (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 7 of 12 The start grid (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 8 of 12 Racers went through a tunnel (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 9 of 12 Elite women's podium (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 10 of 12 Elite men's podium (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 11 of 12 A racer in action (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr) Image 12 of 12 Riders were all strung out (Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)

168 riders from nine countries attended the XCO Premantura in Croatia, a UCI Cat. 2 event. Croatia, Slovenia, Grece, Serbia, Argentina, RSA, Austria, Italy and Hungary were represented, and there were 44 riders in elite men's category.

Winner Andreas Soto Catriel (Team Protek) was untouchable throughout the race as was Tanja Zakelj (Orbea Geax) in elite women's category. Djani Simcic (BGK Tuskanac) was the best Croatian finisher in fourth place.

Racers experienced heavy rain after the first lap until the end of the race.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Catriel Andres Soto (Arg) 1:28:55 2 Robert Gehbauer (Aut) 0:03:21 3 Dominic Calitz (RSA) 0:03:34 4 Dani Simcic (Cro) 0:07:28 5 Bojan Djurdjic (Srb) 0:08:39 6 Nejc Cernilogar (Slo) 0:11:12 7 Gabor Bogar (Hun) 0:11:40 8 Sanjin Sirotic (Cro) 0:11:52 9 Matjaz Budin (Slo) 0:11:55 10 Pavao Roset (Cro) 0:12:01 11 Zvonimir Pokupec (Cro) 0:14:01 12 Robert Kordez (Slo) 0:14:28 13 Luka Vodopivec (Slo) 0:15:17 14 Filip Turk (Cro) 0:16:14 15 Oliver Strbac (Srb) 0:17:01 16 David Vogrin (Slo) 17 Christoph Plank (Aut) 18 Sasa Vidovic (Cro) 19 Aleksa Maric (Srb) 20 Luka Sopic (Cro) 21 Primoz Gams (Slo) 22 Matic Slabanja (Slo) 23 Matic Pirs (Slo) 24 Domen Vogrin (Slo) 25 Velimir Kokot (Cro) 26 Zeljko Ujcic (Cro) 27 Goran Zupanic (Cro) 28 Grega Cehner (Slo) 29 Saša Pocuca (Cro) 30 Luka Spehar (Cro) 31 Goran Magdic (Cro) 32 Karlo Glumpak (Cro) 33 Igor Vlasic (Cro) 34 Adam Gulyas (Hun) DNF Matthias Hoi (Aut) DNF Bostjan Hribovsek (Slo) DNF Periklis Ilias (Gre) DNF Alexander Gehbauer (Aut) DNF Blaz Pristovnik (Slo) DNF Rafael Visinelli (Ita) DNF Jasmin Alispahic (Cro) DNF Andras Szatmary (Hun) DNF Fabio Zampese (Ita)