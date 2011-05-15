Trending

Soto wins in Croatia

Zakelj victorious in women's race

Image 1 of 12

The start of the elite men's race

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 2 of 12

And they're off

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 3 of 12

The start of the elite women's race

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 4 of 12

The men are underway

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 5 of 12

Catriel Andreas Soto (Team Protek) on his way to a win

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 6 of 12

Tanja Zakelj (Orbea Geax) crosses a bridge

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 7 of 12

The start grid

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 8 of 12

Racers went through a tunnel

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 9 of 12

Elite women's podium

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 10 of 12

Elite men's podium

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 11 of 12

A racer in action

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)
Image 12 of 12

Riders were all strung out

(Image credit: www.adrenalina.hr)

168 riders from nine countries attended the XCO Premantura in Croatia, a UCI Cat. 2 event. Croatia, Slovenia, Grece, Serbia, Argentina, RSA, Austria, Italy and Hungary were represented, and there were 44 riders in elite men's category.

Winner Andreas Soto Catriel (Team Protek) was untouchable throughout the race as was Tanja Zakelj (Orbea Geax) in elite women's category. Djani Simcic (BGK Tuskanac) was the best Croatian finisher in fourth place.

Racers experienced heavy rain after the first lap until the end of the race.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Catriel Andres Soto (Arg)1:28:55
2Robert Gehbauer (Aut)0:03:21
3Dominic Calitz (RSA)0:03:34
4Dani Simcic (Cro)0:07:28
5Bojan Djurdjic (Srb)0:08:39
6Nejc Cernilogar (Slo)0:11:12
7Gabor Bogar (Hun)0:11:40
8Sanjin Sirotic (Cro)0:11:52
9Matjaz Budin (Slo)0:11:55
10Pavao Roset (Cro)0:12:01
11Zvonimir Pokupec (Cro)0:14:01
12Robert Kordez (Slo)0:14:28
13Luka Vodopivec (Slo)0:15:17
14Filip Turk (Cro)0:16:14
15Oliver Strbac (Srb)0:17:01
16David Vogrin (Slo)
17Christoph Plank (Aut)
18Sasa Vidovic (Cro)
19Aleksa Maric (Srb)
20Luka Sopic (Cro)
21Primoz Gams (Slo)
22Matic Slabanja (Slo)
23Matic Pirs (Slo)
24Domen Vogrin (Slo)
25Velimir Kokot (Cro)
26Zeljko Ujcic (Cro)
27Goran Zupanic (Cro)
28Grega Cehner (Slo)
29Saša Pocuca (Cro)
30Luka Spehar (Cro)
31Goran Magdic (Cro)
32Karlo Glumpak (Cro)
33Igor Vlasic (Cro)
34Adam Gulyas (Hun)
DNFMatthias Hoi (Aut)
DNFBostjan Hribovsek (Slo)
DNFPeriklis Ilias (Gre)
DNFAlexander Gehbauer (Aut)
DNFBlaz Pristovnik (Slo)
DNFRafael Visinelli (Ita)
DNFJasmin Alispahic (Cro)
DNFAndras Szatmary (Hun)
DNFFabio Zampese (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tanja Zakelj (Slo)1:12:30
2Nina Homovec (Slo)0:01:40
3Andrea Kirsic (Cro)0:12:07
4Ana Zupan (Slo)0:13:04
5Iva Bozac (Cro)0:25:37
6Zsofia Keri (Hun)
7Ivana Ruszkowski (Cro)
8Tihana Ujcic (Cro)
9Stephanie Wiedner (Aut)
DNFTea Mavric (Cro)
DNFJovana Crnogorac (Srb)

 

 

