Lechner wins in Vermiglio
Braidot victorious in men's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luca Braidot (Ita)
|1:41:06
|2
|Andrea Tiberi (Ita)
|0:00:37
|3
|Umberto Corti (Ita)
|0:00:53
|4
|Daniele Braidot (Ita)
|0:00:59
|5
|Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)
|0:01:22
|6
|Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)
|0:01:41
|7
|Nicholas Pettina (Ita)
|0:01:56
|8
|Martin Loo (Est)
|0:02:06
|9
|Tony Longo (Ita)
|0:02:31
|10
|Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)
|0:03:07
|11
|Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)
|0:03:56
|12
|Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)
|0:03:58
|13
|Franz Hofer (Ita)
|0:04:33
|14
|Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)
|0:04:41
|15
|Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)
|0:04:59
|16
|Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)
|0:05:25
|17
|Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)
|0:05:34
|18
|Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:06:04
|19
|Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)
|0:06:36
|20
|Alessandro Gambino (Ita)
|0:09:56
|21
|Andrea Righettini (Ita)
|0:11:33
|22
|Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)
|0:11:55
|23
|Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)
|0:12:47
|24
|Matteo Cassoni (Ita)
|0:13:01
|25
|Andrea Cina (Ita)
|0:13:29
|26
|Michele Angeletti (Ita)
|0:14:15
|27
|Michael Pesse (Ita)
|0:16:37
|28
|Marco De Col (Ita)
|0:16:42
|29
|Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)
|30
|Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
|31
|Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
|32
|Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
|33
|Simone Parodi (Ita)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|1:41:39
|2
|Serena Calvetti (Ita)
|0:01:50
|3
|Daniela Veronesi (Ita)
|0:02:28
|4
|Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)
|0:05:12
|5
|Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)
|0:06:09
|6
|Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)
|0:10:33
|7
|Judith Pollinger (Ita)
|0:11:11
|8
|Marta Pastore (Ita)
|0:11:43
|9
|Alessia Bulleri (Ita)
|0:15:16
|10
|Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
|11
|Cindy Casadei (Ita)
|12
|Miriam Corti (Ita)
|13
|Jessica Bormolini (Ita)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Raymond Poulidor dies aged 83A french icon of cycling and Tour de France legend
-
Romain Bardet set to miss 2020 Tour de FranceFrenchman targets Giro d'Italia and Vuelta a España
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy