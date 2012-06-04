Trending

Lechner wins in Vermiglio

Braidot victorious in men's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luca Braidot (Ita)1:41:06
2Andrea Tiberi (Ita)0:00:37
3Umberto Corti (Ita)0:00:53
4Daniele Braidot (Ita)0:00:59
5Jaime Yesid Chia Amaya (Col)0:01:22
6Ivan Alvarez Gutierrez (Spa)0:01:41
7Nicholas Pettina (Ita)0:01:56
8Martin Loo (Est)0:02:06
9Tony Longo (Ita)0:02:31
10Gerhard Kerschbaumer (Ita)0:03:07
11Jhonnatan Botero Villegas (Col)0:03:56
12Jhon Jairo Botero Salazar (Col)0:03:58
13Franz Hofer (Ita)0:04:33
14Giuseppe Lamastra (Ita)0:04:41
15Hector Leonardo Paez Leon (Col)0:04:59
16Mirko Pirazzoli (Ita)0:05:25
17Mirko Tabacchi (Ita)0:05:34
18Fabian Rabensteiner (Ita)0:06:04
19Fabio Hernando Castaneda Monsalve (Col)0:06:36
20Alessandro Gambino (Ita)0:09:56
21Andrea Righettini (Ita)0:11:33
22Lorenzo Samparisi (Ita)0:11:55
23Martino Di Pierdomenico (Ita)0:12:47
24Matteo Cassoni (Ita)0:13:01
25Andrea Cina (Ita)0:13:29
26Michele Angeletti (Ita)0:14:15
27Michael Pesse (Ita)0:16:37
28Marco De Col (Ita)0:16:42
29Miguel Londono Naranjo (Col)
30Andrea Roncarolo (Ita)
31Samuele Agostinelli (Ita)
32Edoardo Bonetto (Ita)
33Simone Parodi (Ita)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eva Lechner (Ita)1:41:39
2Serena Calvetti (Ita)0:01:50
3Daniela Veronesi (Ita)0:02:28
4Sofia Pezzatti (Swi)0:05:12
5Laura Valentina Abril Restrepo (Col)0:06:09
6Lisa Rabensteiner (Ita)0:10:33
7Judith Pollinger (Ita)0:11:11
8Marta Pastore (Ita)0:11:43
9Alessia Bulleri (Ita)0:15:16
10Cornelia Schuster (Ita)
11Cindy Casadei (Ita)
12Miriam Corti (Ita)
13Jessica Bormolini (Ita)

