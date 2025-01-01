Fem van Empel comes from behind to beat Lucinda Brand and win the GP Sven Nys
Puck Pieterse third in devastating final lap from world champion
Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) delivered a devastating blow on the final lap, catching solo leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) and then out-sprinting her with a bike throw on the line to win the GP Sven Nys.
Puck Pieterse (Fenix-Deceuninck) was third.
The top three riders led from the gun with American Katie Clouse a surprise showing just behind, but a crash from Van Empel opened up a gap, leaving Brand and Pieterse to battle for the lead.
Brand slid out on the second lap and lost contact with Pieterse, but the Fenix-Deceuninck rider also hit the deck on the third lap and Brand rejoined her.
Not long after, Brand launched a devastating attack and forged a strong lead while Van Empel found her legs and bridged up to Pieterse.
At the bell, Brand had a 13-second lead but Van Empel had the bit in her teeth and sailed through a heavy mud section that brought Pieterse to a near stop, then halved the gap to Brand.
The Dutch champion's lead fell steadily as Van Empel powered through the lap to make contact just before the finish.
The effort of the final lap showed and Brand couldn't match the power of the world champion in the uphill sprint and lost by half a bike length.
Results
