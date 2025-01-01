Fem van Empel comes from behind to beat Lucinda Brand and win the GP Sven Nys

By
published

Puck Pieterse third in devastating final lap from world champion

Jump to:
Image 1 of 5
Dutch Fem Van Empel and Dutch Lucinda Brand sprint to the finish of the women's elite race of the 'GP Sven Nys' cyclocross cycling event on Wednesday 01 January 2025 in Baal, stage 5/8 in the X2O Badkamers 'Trofee Veldrijden' competition. BELGA PHOTO DAVID PINTENS (Photo by DAVID PINTENS / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Fem van Empel gets past Lucinda Brand just before the finish line

Fem van Empel (Visma-Lease a Bike) delivered a devastating blow on the final lap, catching solo leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Glowi) and then out-sprinting her with a bike throw on the line to win the GP Sven Nys.

Laura Weislo
Laura Weislo
Managing Editor

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.

Latest on Cyclingnews