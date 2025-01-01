Eli Iserbyt claims GP Sven Nys in absence of Mathieu van der Poel

Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first victory since last November, recovering from a slow start to gain the lead in the closing laps and ride away from his rivals in the GP Sven Nys. With the win, Iserbyt extended his lead in the X2O Trophy.

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi) was second and Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) third.

In the absence of world champion Mathieu van der Poel, the field was wide open for a new name atop the podium in Baal.

After a fast start, European champion Thibau Nys struggled with his pedal and lost ground while Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) got the hole shot in Baal. Ronhaar also got a fast start but in the first mud section Nys tumbled and Daan Soete (Ridley) emerged as the first leader.

Verstrynge led the field at the end of the first lap and was joined by Ronhaar. While Nys began to make up ground, he had to stop in the material zone to change a shoe - which he did with considerable speed but still faded to fourth behind Belgian champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal).

Iserbyt made his way up to the leaders on the fourth lap while Nys dropped behind Aerts. On the fifth lap, Iserbyt began to open up a gap on a fading Ronhaar and Verstrynge.

At the bell, the gaps to his two pursuers were one and two seconds but Iserbyt was finally finding his stride after weeks of struggles and carved out a much more substantial advantage on the final lap.

Results

Results powered by FirstCycling