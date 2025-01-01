Eli Iserbyt claims GP Sven Nys in absence of Mathieu van der Poel
Ronhaar, Verstrynge round out podium
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first victory since last November, recovering from a slow start to gain the lead in the closing laps and ride away from his rivals in the GP Sven Nys. With the win, Iserbyt extended his lead in the X2O Trophy.
Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi) was second and Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) third.
In the absence of world champion Mathieu van der Poel, the field was wide open for a new name atop the podium in Baal.
After a fast start, European champion Thibau Nys struggled with his pedal and lost ground while Toon Aerts (Deschacht-Hens-FSP) got the hole shot in Baal. Ronhaar also got a fast start but in the first mud section Nys tumbled and Daan Soete (Ridley) emerged as the first leader.
Verstrynge led the field at the end of the first lap and was joined by Ronhaar. While Nys began to make up ground, he had to stop in the material zone to change a shoe - which he did with considerable speed but still faded to fourth behind Belgian champion Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen Bingoal).
Iserbyt made his way up to the leaders on the fourth lap while Nys dropped behind Aerts. On the fifth lap, Iserbyt began to open up a gap on a fading Ronhaar and Verstrynge.
At the bell, the gaps to his two pursuers were one and two seconds but Iserbyt was finally finding his stride after weeks of struggles and carved out a much more substantial advantage on the final lap.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Managing Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. As former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks. Laura specialises in covering doping, anti-doping, UCI governance and performing data analysis.
Most Popular
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Eli Iserbyt claims GP Sven Nys in absence of Mathieu van der PoelRonhaar, Verstrynge round out podium
-
Mathieu van der Poel skips GP Sven Nys after injuring his rib in Loenhout crashAbsence of world champion opens up the field in Baal
-
Fem van Empel comes from behind to beat Lucinda Brand and win the GP Sven NysPuck Pieterse third in devastating final lap from world champion
-
Pauline Ferrand-Prévot shows off Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 jersey on New Year's DayVisma-Lease a Bike stays true to the team's iconic yellow and black colours