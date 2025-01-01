Eli Iserbyt claims GP Sven Nys in absence of Mathieu van der Poel

Ronhaar, Verstrynge round out podium

Eli Iserbyt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) claimed his first victory since last November, recovering from a slow start to gain the lead in the closing laps and ride away from his rivals in the GP Sven Nys. With the win, Iserbyt extended his lead in the X2O Trophy.

Pim Ronhaar (Baloise Glowi) was second and Emiel Verstrynge (Crelan-Corendon) third.

