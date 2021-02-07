Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins X²0 Badkamers Trofee Krawatencross

Belgian beats teammate Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel in Lille

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) celebrates his win in Lille (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) celebrates his win in Lille (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)
Sweeck, Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel celebrate with their prizes on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his second win of the weekend at a snowy Krawatencross in Lille, the seventh round of the X²0 Badkamers Trofee.

The Belgian soloed to victory after breaking away from an elite group of riders on the second lap of the race, eventually beating his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout by nine seconds. Corné Van Kessel (Tormans) rounded out the podium, 14 seconds down.

Series leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) held onto his lead with a fourth-placed finish, 31 seconds back. He takes a near-insurmountable lead of 3:02 into the final round in Brussels next Sunday.

Iserbyt had been on course for a top-three finish before making a mistake late on and settling for fourth. Vanthourenhout's second place was also secured late on, as the 27-year-old accelerated past Van Kessel on the final snow-bound section of the race.

Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:59:06
2 Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:09
3 Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:14
4 Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:00:31
5Quinten Hermans (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:00:38
6 Toon Aerts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:42
7Felipe Orts Lloret (Spa) Teika-BH-Gsport 0:00:47
8 Lars Van der Haar (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions 0:00:55
9 Niels Vandeputte (Bel) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:03
10Daan Soete (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:01:07
11Toon Vandebosch (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:01:12
12Jens Adams (Bel) 0:01:32
13Thomas Mein (GBr) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:01:55
14 David Van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix 0:01:57
15 Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers
16Jim Aernouts (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:02:02
17 Tom Meeusen (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:02:10
18Timon Rüegg (Swi) Cross Team Legendre 0:02:36
19Joran Wyseure (Bel) 0:02:45
20Timo Kielich (Bel) Credishop-fristads 0:02:50
21 Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:03:19
22Ryan Kamp (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:03:22
23 Yentl Bekaert (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:03:29
24Lander Loockx (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:03:59
25Kevin Kuhn (Swi) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team 0:04:06
26Thibau Nys (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:04:16
27 Loris Rouiller (Swi) Alpecin - Fenix 0:04:47
28 Clement Horny (Bel) 0:04:50
29Hugo Jot (Fra) Ardennes Cross Team 0:05:00
30 Ingmar Uytdewilligen (Bel) 0:05:07
31Witse Meeussen (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal 0:05:19
32Arne Baers (Bel) 0:05:27
33Lennert Belmans (Bel) Iko - Crelan 0:05:32
34 Ward Huybs (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions 0:05:56
35 Kevin Suarez Fernandez (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar cx Team 0:06:09
36Len Dejonghe (Bel) Group Hens - Maes Containers 0:06:23
37Joachim Van Looveren (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT 0:06:34
38Arno Van den Broeck (Bel) 0:06:55
39Klaas Groenen (Ned) 0:07:00
40Wout Vervoort (Bel) 0:07:36
41Dolf Pemen (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT1 lap
42Jens Gys (Bel) 1 lap
43Timothé Gabriel (Fra) 2 laps
44Ydris Salomez (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT3 laps
45Jonathan Anderson (USA) 3 laps
46Cameron Jette (Can) 4 laps
47Vincent Oger (Bel) 4 laps
DNFDavid Menut (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
DNF Steve Chainel (Fra) Cross Team Legendre
DNF Stan Godrie (Ned)
DNF Anton Ferdinande (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
DNFThéo Thomas (Fra) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
DNFJustin Laevens (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini CT
DNSPim Ronhaar (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal

