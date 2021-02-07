Laurens Sweeck wins X²0 Badkamers Trofee Krawatencross

Image 1 of 2 Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) celebrates his win in Lille (Image credit: Getty Images Sport) Image 2 of 2 Sweeck, Vanthourenhout and Van Kessel celebrate with their prizes on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) took his second win of the weekend at a snowy Krawatencross in Lille, the seventh round of the X²0 Badkamers Trofee.

The Belgian soloed to victory after breaking away from an elite group of riders on the second lap of the race, eventually beating his teammate Michael Vanthourenhout by nine seconds. Corné Van Kessel (Tormans) rounded out the podium, 14 seconds down.

Series leader Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) held onto his lead with a fourth-placed finish, 31 seconds back. He takes a near-insurmountable lead of 3:02 into the final round in Brussels next Sunday.

Iserbyt had been on course for a top-three finish before making a mistake late on and settling for fourth. Vanthourenhout's second place was also secured late on, as the 27-year-old accelerated past Van Kessel on the final snow-bound section of the race.