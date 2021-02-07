Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado wins X²0 Badkamers Trofee Krawatencross
By Cyclingnews
Lucinda Brand second and Denise Betsema third
Elite women: Lille - Lille
European champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) won the X²0 Badkamers Trofee Krawatencross ahead of world champion Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions), while Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) finished third.
Betsema took the early lead in the women's five-lap race with Sanne Cant (Iko-Crelan) close behind, followed by Brand, Alvarado, and Annemarie Worst (777).
Betsema and Cant reconnected at the front of the race, but a tumble from Cant and and a bike change from Betsema, allowed a chasing Alvarado to regain contact. Alvarado lost a few seconds to the two leaders in the sand section, and for a while Brand and Worst were racing in fourth and fifth positions.
The five riders reshuffled on course but remained in contention for the race victory coming into the final lap. After a swift bike-change, Alvarado came out of the pits with a small lead, and while Betsema, Cant, and Brand caught back up, Worst was distanced.
Brand and Alvarado pushed through the final half of the last lap to distance Cant and Betsema, with the leading pair contesting the sprint. Brand started her sprint first, but Alvarado came around her at the line for the victory.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|2
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|3
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|4
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|5
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|6
|Inge Van der Heijden (Ned) 777
|7
|Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|8
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-fristads
|9
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-fristads
|10
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino CX Team
