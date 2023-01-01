Fem Van Empel dominates at the GP Sven Nys
European champion returns to distance Brand and Carmen Alvarado
Fem Van Empel made her debut with Jumbo-Cervelo at the GP Sven Nys and immediately won the first cyclocross race of 2023, confirming her talents in the mud.
Van Empel raced in her European champion’s jersey rather than Jumbo-Visma’s standout yellow and had a new, SRAM-equipped, custom-coloured Cervelo R5-CX to match.
While her rivals struggled in the heavy mud and on the rolling course in Baal, Van Empel appeared to cruise through the difficulties.
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Loins) lost around 30 seconds to Van Emepl on each lap but fought to finish second at 2:00. Ceylin Del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was third at 2:27.
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!