Fem van Empel wins Flandriencross in Hamme
Van Anrooij takes second ahead of Alvarado in third
Fem van Empel wins the 6th round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Hamme, beating Shirin van Anrooij into second place and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in third, making for Van Empel's 13th victory of the season.
More to follow...
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.
Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fem van Empel wins Flandriencross in HammeVan Anrooij takes second ahead of Alvarado in third
-
Marcos Maynar publicly vouches for innocence of Miguel Ángel LópezThe doctor being investigated by anti-doping authorities spoke out on Wednesday
-
Michael Matthews – Good memories, cooler weather and a plan to win at debut Cadel Evans Road RaceA return to territory where Matthews took his U23 world title as Jayco AlUla looks to find top step of Geelong WorldTour race
-
Podium consistency puts Spratt in Women’s WorldTour lead but win hunt continuesTrek-Segafredo rider runner-up again at Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race after another scorching attack on key climb