Fem van Empel wins Flandriencross in Hamme

By Peter Stuart
published

Van Anrooij takes second ahead of Alvarado in third

Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women elite race of the Flandriencross cyclocross cycling event stage 68 in the X20 Badkamers Trofee competition Saturday 28 January 2023 in Hamme BelgiumBELGA PHOTO JASPER JACOBS Photo by JASPER JACOBS BELGA MAG Belga via AFP Photo by JASPER JACOBSBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
Dutch Fem Van Empel celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women elite race of the Flandriencross cyclocross cycling event stage 68 in X20 Badkamers Trofee (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fem van Empel wins the 6th round of the X2O Badkamers Trofee in Hamme, beating Shirin van Anrooij into second place and Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in third, making for Van Empel's 13th victory of the season.

More to follow...

Peter Stuart
Peter Stuart
Editor

Peter Stuart has been editor of Cyclingnews since March 2022, overseeing editorial output across all of Cyclingnews' digital touchpoints.


Before joining Cyclingnews, Peter was the digital editor of Rouleur magazine. Starting life as a freelance feature writer, with bylines in The Times and The Telegraph, he first entered cycling journalism in 2012, joining Cyclist magazine as staff writer. Peter has a background as an international rower, representing Great Britain at Under-23 level and at the Junior Rowing World Championships.

