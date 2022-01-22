Lucinda Brand wins Flandriencross in Hamme
Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme, soloing clear of the field shortly before the midpoint of the race.
Brand came home 16 seconds clear of teammate Shirin van Anrooij, who outsprinted Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) for second place.
Annemarie Worst (777) came home 4th at 24 seconds, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin – Fenix), who had been part of the four-woman front group with Brand, Van Anrooij and Betsema in the early exchanges, took 5th at 1:02, just ahead of Manon Bakker (Iko – Crelan).
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country)
|Result
|1
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek Baloise Lions
|00:46:01
|2
|Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek Baloise Lions
|00:00:14
|3
|Denise Betsema (Ned) (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal
|00:00:18
|4
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|00:00:24
|5
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|00:01:02
