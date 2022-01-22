Trending

Lucinda Brand wins Flandriencross in Hamme

NAMUR BELGIUM DECEMBER 19 Lucinda Brand of The Netherland and Team Baloise Trek Lions celebrates winning during the 13th Namur UCI CycloCross Worldcup 2021 Womens Elite UCIWT on December 19 2021 in Namur Belgium Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) won the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme, soloing clear of the field shortly before the midpoint of the race.

Brand came home 16 seconds clear of teammate Shirin van Anrooij, who outsprinted Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal) for second place.

Annemarie Worst (777) came home 4th at 24 seconds, while Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado  (Alpecin – Fenix), who had been part of the four-woman front group with Brand, Van Anrooij and Betsema in the early exchanges, took 5th at 1:02, just ahead of Manon Bakker (Iko – Crelan).

Result
Pos.Rider Name (Country)Result
1Lucinda Brand (Ned) Trek Baloise Lions00:46:01
2Shirin van Anrooij (Ned) Trek Baloise Lions00:00:14
3Denise Betsema (Ned) (Pauwels Sauzen – Bingoal00:00:18
4Annemarie Worst (Ned) 77700:00:24
5Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix00:01:02

