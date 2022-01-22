X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross 2022
Latest News from the Race
Laurens Sweeck wins Flandriencross in HammeToon Aerts second, Eli Iserbyt third as Tom Pidcock crashes out of contention for victory on final lap
Lucinda Brand wins Flandriencross in HammeVan Anrooij takes second ahead of Betsema
X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross 202221 January 2022 | Hamme
