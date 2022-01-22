Trending

Laurens Sweeck wins Flandriencross in Hamme

By published

Toon Aerts second, Eli Iserbyt third as Tom Pidcock crashes out of contention for victory on final lap

Belgian Laurens Sweeck celebrates as he crosses the finish line of the mens elite race of the Krawatencross cyclocross in Lille the seventh stage out of 8 in the X2O Trofee Veldrijden competition Sunday 07 February 2021BELGA PHOTO DAVID STOCKMAN Photo by DAVID STOCKMANBELGA MAGAFP via Getty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme on Saturday. Sweeck bested series leader Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) in a two-up sprint with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) riding in for third place and Lars van der Haar(Baloise Trek Lions) in fourth.

A last-lap crash took Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) out of contention for the victory and he finished fifth.

More to follow...

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Latest on Cyclingnews