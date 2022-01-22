Laurens Sweeck wins Flandriencross in Hamme
By Cyclingnews published
Toon Aerts second, Eli Iserbyt third as Tom Pidcock crashes out of contention for victory on final lap
Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme on Saturday. Sweeck bested series leader Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) in a two-up sprint with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) riding in for third place and Lars van der Haar(Baloise Trek Lions) in fourth.
A last-lap crash took Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) out of contention for the victory and he finished fifth.
More to follow...
