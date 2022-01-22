Laurens Sweeck wins Flandriencross in Hamme

Laurens Sweeck (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) won the X2O Badkamers Flandriencross in Hamme on Saturday. Sweeck bested series leader Toon Aerts (Baloise Trek Lions) in a two-up sprint with Eli Iserbyt (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) riding in for third place and Lars van der Haar(Baloise Trek Lions) in fourth.

A last-lap crash took Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) out of contention for the victory and he finished fifth.

More to follow...