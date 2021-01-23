Alvarado wins X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross
By Ben Goddard
Betsema and Bakker complete podium
Elite Women: Hamme - Hamme
World champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) had a winning return to action following a three-week break, soloing away from her rivals in the women’s race at the Flandriencross.
After a break in racing as she prepares for next week’s World Championships Alvarado took her seventh win of the season and third in the X²O Badkamers Trofee series.
Despite a mechanical problem earlier in the series ruining her overall chances, the Dutch woman rode clear in Hamme to win by 19 seconds.
Chasing the overall series victory Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) recovered from an early crash to finish second, while Manon Bakker (Credishiop-Fristads) was delighted with her third place.
Despite taking an early time bonus series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) also crashed and eventually finished in fourth but kept her overall lead despite losing time to Betsema.
How it unfolded
Betsema got off to her trademark fast start and a slide by Alvarado gave the World Champion some work to do on the opening lap to bridge back to the leaders. Alvarado re-joined Betsema at the front quickly and was joined by multi-time Flandriencross race winner Sanne Cant (IKO-Crenlan).
Series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) also clawed back the leaders and sprinted through to clinch the opening lap time bonus. Betsema and Brand both had falls on the second lap leaving Alvarado free to drive clear of a large the leading group consisting of eight riders.
By the end of the second lap, Alvarado’s lead had grown to 15 seconds over a group of four riders including Betsema, while Brand was further back. Alvarado started the race over five minutes behind in the overall series after a piece of wire got caught in her bike at the third round at Scheldecross but was clawing time back with every pedal stroke.
Manon Bakker (Credishiop-Fristads) took on the chase behind Betsema using her power through the slippery mud sections. Cant and current under-23 world champion Marion Norbert Riberolle (Starcasino CX Team) remained hot on the heels of Bakker and Betsema in the fight for the podium places.
With a lap remaining Alvarado led by 24 seconds from Betsema and Bakker while Cant was a further 11 seconds back.
Riberolle had fallen back to Brand who was fighting to keep the overall lead from Betsema. Bakker forced the pace on the technical sections and gapped Betsema on the final lap in the battle for second. However, Betsema used her speed to pass her rival and pull out a six-second gap for second.
Brand finished strongly eventually taking fourth 44 seconds down on the winner but her overall lead was reduced to 38 seconds ahead of Betsema with two rounds remaining.
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Ned) Alpecin - Fenix
|0:45:21
|2
|Denise Betsema (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:19
|3
|Manon Bakker (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:00:25
|4
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:00:44
|5
|Fem Van Empel (Ned) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
|0:00:51
|6
|Sanne Cant (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|7
|Annemarie Worst (Ned) 777
|8
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:01:01
|9
|Aniek Van Alphen (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:02
|10
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) Credishop-Fristads
|0:01:19
|11
|Eva Lechner (Ita) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:01:22
|12
|Inge Van Der Heijden (Ned) 777
|0:02:11
|13
|Alicia Franck (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:02:13
|14
|Katherine Compton (USA)
|0:02:17
|15
|Loes Sels (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:25
|16
|Karen Verhestraeten (Bel) Iko - Crelan
|0:02:26
|17
|Rebecca Fahringer (USA)
|0:02:27
|18
|Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Baloise Trek Lions
|0:02:42
|19
|Susanne Meistrok (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:03:52
|20
|Aida Nuño Palacio (Spa)
|0:04:07
|21
|Jinse Peeters (Bel)
|0:04:30
|22
|Lucia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Nesta - Skoda Alecar Cx Team
|0:04:36
|23
|Ruby West (Can) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:04:38
|24
|Jana Dobbelaere (Bel)
|25
|Esther Van Der Burg (Ned) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|26
|Sidney Mcgill (Can)
|0:04:47
|27
|Fauve Bastiaenssen (Bel)
|0:04:52
|28
|Lindy Van Anrooij (Ned) Starcasino Cx Team
|0:05:54
|29
|Tessa Zwaenepoel (Bel) Proximus - Alphamotorhomes - Doltcini Ct
|0:07:03
|30
|Julie Brouwers (Bel)
|0:07:16
|31
|Paula Diaz Lopez (Spa)
|0:07:54
|32
|Shana Maes (Bel) Tormans Cyclo Cross Team
|0:08:08
|33
|Siobhan Kelly (Can)
|0:08:21
|34
|Meg De Bruyne (Bel)
|0:09:07
|35
|Laura Greenhalgh (GBr)
|36
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA)
|37
|Maïté Barthels (Lux)
|38
|Tine Rombouts (Bel)
|39
|Michelle Geoghegan (Irl)
|40
|Michelle Schätti (Swi)
|DNF
|Laura Verdonschot (Bel) Pauwels Sauzen - Bingoal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Alvarado wins X²0 badkamers Trofee - FlandriencrossBetsema and Bakker complete podium
-
Tom Dumoulin puts career on hold and leaves Jumbo-Visma training campDutchman will not race for the time being as he goes on unpaid leave
-
Kristoff: Trentin can help make the difference against Van Aert and Van der PoelUAE Team Emirates bolster Classics team but Norwegian knows he'll lack support in the Tour de France
-
Marianne Vos not ruling out victory at Cyclo-cross World Championships'I feel good and my level is growing' says multiple-time world champion
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.