Alvarado wins X²0 badkamers Trofee - Flandriencross

World champion Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado (Alpecin-Fenix) had a winning return to action following a three-week break, soloing away from her rivals in the women’s race at the Flandriencross.

After a break in racing as she prepares for next week’s World Championships Alvarado took her seventh win of the season and third in the X²O Badkamers Trofee series.

Despite a mechanical problem earlier in the series ruining her overall chances, the Dutch woman rode clear in Hamme to win by 19 seconds.

Chasing the overall series victory Denise Betsema (Pauwels Sauzen-Bingoal) recovered from an early crash to finish second, while Manon Bakker (Credishiop-Fristads) was delighted with her third place.

Despite taking an early time bonus series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) also crashed and eventually finished in fourth but kept her overall lead despite losing time to Betsema.

How it unfolded

Betsema got off to her trademark fast start and a slide by Alvarado gave the World Champion some work to do on the opening lap to bridge back to the leaders. Alvarado re-joined Betsema at the front quickly and was joined by multi-time Flandriencross race winner Sanne Cant (IKO-Crenlan).

Series leader Lucinda Brand (Baloise Trek Lions) also clawed back the leaders and sprinted through to clinch the opening lap time bonus. Betsema and Brand both had falls on the second lap leaving Alvarado free to drive clear of a large the leading group consisting of eight riders.

By the end of the second lap, Alvarado’s lead had grown to 15 seconds over a group of four riders including Betsema, while Brand was further back. Alvarado started the race over five minutes behind in the overall series after a piece of wire got caught in her bike at the third round at Scheldecross but was clawing time back with every pedal stroke.

Manon Bakker (Credishiop-Fristads) took on the chase behind Betsema using her power through the slippery mud sections. Cant and current under-23 world champion Marion Norbert Riberolle (Starcasino CX Team) remained hot on the heels of Bakker and Betsema in the fight for the podium places.

With a lap remaining Alvarado led by 24 seconds from Betsema and Bakker while Cant was a further 11 seconds back.

Riberolle had fallen back to Brand who was fighting to keep the overall lead from Betsema. Bakker forced the pace on the technical sections and gapped Betsema on the final lap in the battle for second. However, Betsema used her speed to pass her rival and pull out a six-second gap for second.

Brand finished strongly eventually taking fourth 44 seconds down on the winner but her overall lead was reduced to 38 seconds ahead of Betsema with two rounds remaining.