Boonen wins World Ports Classic opener

Belgian beats Greipel in Antwerp

Image 1 of 17

Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the World Ports Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 17

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the young riders' classification.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) couldn't hide his delight at winning on home roads.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 17

The peloton in full flight at the World Ports Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the World Ports Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium in Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep).

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 17

The World Ports Classics peloton en route to Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads overall after stage 1.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claims the win.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 17

The World Ports Classic united Rotterdam and Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won in Antwerp.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 17

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the leader's jersey.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 17

World Ports Classic leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the inaugural World Ports Classic with a powerful sprint that delighted his home fans in Antwerp. Boonen, a native of nearby Mol, proved too quick for André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the finishing straight.

The 190km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp took the peloton along the North Sea coast and Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep took control of affairs as winds buffeted the race. Their aggressive riding split the peloton in two and although the group reformed in the finale, Boonen’s teammates set the agenda for the finale.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Andy Fenn clipped off the front on the run-in in the company of Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), and when he was swept up the stage was set for a bunch finish, where Boonen took the spoils.

“It’s really a collective victory because my teammate did a great job to set up a great lead-out train,” Boonen said afterwards. “When the day is difficult, I know that I have a good chance in the sprint against the specialists and that was the case again today.”

Winner of E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix already this year, Boonen had no difficulty in dealing with the windy conditions. “The weather was ideal for making the race hard,” he said. “Our strategy was effectively to make the race hard from the start, create echelons and that worked perfectly.”

The World Ports Classic concludes tomorrow with a return leg from Antwerp to Rotterdam.

Full Results
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:56:57
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
12Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
16Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
19Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
21Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
22Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
23Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
26Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
27Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
28Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
29Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
30Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
32Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
33Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
34Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
35Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
36Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
37Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
38Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
39Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:08
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:09
42Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:40
43Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:47
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:50
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:37
48Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:11:19
49Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
50Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
51Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
54Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
59Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
60Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
62Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
63Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:26:17
64Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
66André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
67Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
69Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
73Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
76Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
81Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
83Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
84Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
87Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
91Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
99Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
101Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
110Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
122Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
125Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
126Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
127Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
129Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
130Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
131Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
132Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDJacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
HDErwann Corbel (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
HDJerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
HDTimothy Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
HDCesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp
HDMathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
HDJonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFJurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFKris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFBarry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFFilippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJavier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
DNFSven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
DNFFabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
DNFJustin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team20
4Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp18
5Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team16
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp15
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1012
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp11
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
12Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
15Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano6
16Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
17Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano4
18Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
19Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team2
20Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1

Sprint 1 - Zeeland Neeltje Jans, 73.5km
1Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano3pts
2Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team2
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1

Sprint 2 - Stabroek, 172.5km
1Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3pts
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
3Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1

Young riders
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:56:57
2Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp
3Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
4Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
5Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
6Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
7Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
8Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
9Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
10Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
12Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
13Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
14Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
15Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:09
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:50
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:05
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:19
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
25Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
26Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:26:17
28Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
29Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
33Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
47Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
49Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
51Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
52Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
54Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11:50:51
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Argos - Shimano
4Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
5Bretagne - Schuller
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:08
8Garmin - Sharp0:11:19
9Team NetApp0:26:17
10Katusha Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:37:36
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:48:13
16Spidertech Powered By C100:52:34
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1:03:53
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 1
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep3:56:47
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:04
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team0:00:06
4Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:07
5Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
6Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:08
7Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
8Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:09
9Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
10Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:00:10
11Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
12Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
13Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
15Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
16Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
17Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
18Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
19Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
20Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano
21Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
22Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team
25Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
26Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
27Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
28Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
30Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
31Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano
32Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
33Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
34Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
35Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
36Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
37Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp
39Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:18
41Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:19
42Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:50
43Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano0:00:57
44Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:01:00
45Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:15
46Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
47Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:10:47
48Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:11:29
49Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
50Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
51Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
52Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
54Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
55Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
56Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
57Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
58Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
59Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
60Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
61Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
62Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano
63Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:26:27
64Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
65Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
66André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp
67Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
68Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
69Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
70Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
71Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
72Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp
73Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
74Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
75Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
76Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
77Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
78Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
79Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
80Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
81Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
82Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
83Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
84Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
85James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
87Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
88Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
89Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
90Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
91Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
92Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
93Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
94Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
95Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
96Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
97Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
98Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
99Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
100Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
101Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
102Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
103Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
104Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
105Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team
106Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
107Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
108Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
109Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
110Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
111Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
112Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
113Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
114Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
115Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
116Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
117Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
118Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
119Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
120Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
121Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
122Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
123Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
124Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
125Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
126Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
127Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team
128Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp
129Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
130Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
131Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
132Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points classification
1Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep25pts
2André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team22
3Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team20
4Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team18
5Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp18
6Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp15
7Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank14
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator13
9Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C1012
10Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp11
11Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's10
12Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller9
13Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team8
14Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano7
15Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator7
16Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano6
17Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller5
18Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank3
19Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team3
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep2
21Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team2
22Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep1
23Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team1
24Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team1
25Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
26Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
27Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team-25
28André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp-25
29Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp-25
30Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp-25
31Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole-25
32Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole-25
33Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team-25
34Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp-25
35Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-25
36Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team-25
37Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
38Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's-25
39Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
40Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp-25
41Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-25
42Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10-25
43Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team-25
44Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's-25
45Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller-25
46Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole-25
47James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's-25
48Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
49Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller-25
50Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's-25
51Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
52Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony-25
53Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole-25
54Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
55Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-25
56Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
57Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole-25
58Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-25
59Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
60Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller-25
61Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team-25
62Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team-25
63Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-25
64Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
65Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
66Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-25
67Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team-25
68Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-25
69Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale-25
70Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team-25
71Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team-25
72Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-25
73Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank-25
74Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-25
75Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank-25
76Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank-25
77Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team-25
78Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-25
79Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team-25
80Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team-25
81Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team-25
82Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team-25
83Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank-25
84Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-25
85Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-25
86Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp-25
87Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator-25
88Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-25
89Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team-25
90Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp-25
91Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team-25
92Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi-25
93Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10-25
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne-25

Young riders classification
1Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team3:56:53
2Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:00:02
3Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp0:00:04
4Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
5Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
6Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
7Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
8Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
9Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
11Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
12Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano
13Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
14Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
15Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team
16Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:13
17Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano0:00:54
18Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep0:01:09
19Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:11:23
20Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
21Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp
22Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp
23Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
24Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano
25Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp
26Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
27Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony0:26:21
28Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp
29Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
30Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
31Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
32Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10
33Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
34Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
35Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
36Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
38Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
39Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller
40Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team
41Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale
42Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
43Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
44Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team
45Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
46Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
47Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
48Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
49Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
50Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
51Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp
52Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi
53Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10
54Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams classification
1Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator11:50:51
2Omega Pharma-Quickstep
3Argos - Shimano
4Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank
5Bretagne - Schuller
6Rabobank Cycling Team
7Lotto Belisol Team0:00:08
8Garmin - Sharp0:11:19
9Team NetApp0:26:17
10Katusha Team
11BMC Racing Team
12Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
13Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:37:36
14Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Team Type 1 - Sanofi0:48:13
16Spidertech Powered By C100:52:34
17Landbouwkrediet-Euphony1:03:53
18Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Liquigas-Cannondale

