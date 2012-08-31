Image 1 of 17 Belgian champion Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) celebrates victory in stage 1 at the World Ports Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 17 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) leads the young riders' classification. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) couldn't hide his delight at winning on home roads. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 17 The peloton in full flight at the World Ports Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads the World Ports Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) in the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) on the podium in Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep). (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 17 The World Ports Classics peloton en route to Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) beats Andre Greipel (Lotto Belisol) in Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) leads overall after stage 1. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) claims the win. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 17 The World Ports Classic united Rotterdam and Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won in Antwerp. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) sprinted to victory in the opening stage of the World Ports Classic. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 17 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) dons the leader's jersey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 17 World Ports Classic leader Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) won the opening stage of the inaugural World Ports Classic with a powerful sprint that delighted his home fans in Antwerp. Boonen, a native of nearby Mol, proved too quick for André Greipel (Lotto Belisol) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) in the finishing straight.

The 190km stage from Rotterdam to Antwerp took the peloton along the North Sea coast and Boonen’s Omega Pharma-QuickStep took control of affairs as winds buffeted the race. Their aggressive riding split the peloton in two and although the group reformed in the finale, Boonen’s teammates set the agenda for the finale.

Omega Pharma-QuickStep’s Andy Fenn clipped off the front on the run-in in the company of Michael Mørkøv (Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank), and when he was swept up the stage was set for a bunch finish, where Boonen took the spoils.

“It’s really a collective victory because my teammate did a great job to set up a great lead-out train,” Boonen said afterwards. “When the day is difficult, I know that I have a good chance in the sprint against the specialists and that was the case again today.”

Winner of E3 Harelbeke, Gent-Wevelgem, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix already this year, Boonen had no difficulty in dealing with the windy conditions. “The weather was ideal for making the race hard,” he said. “Our strategy was effectively to make the race hard from the start, create echelons and that worked perfectly.”

The World Ports Classic concludes tomorrow with a return leg from Antwerp to Rotterdam.

Full Results 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:56:57 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 4 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 11 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 12 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 16 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 19 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 21 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 22 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 23 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 24 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 25 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 26 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 27 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 28 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 29 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 30 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 31 Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 32 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 33 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 34 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 35 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 36 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 37 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 38 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 39 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:08 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:09 42 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:40 43 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:47 44 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:50 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:37 48 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:11:19 49 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 50 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 51 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 52 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 54 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 59 Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 60 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 62 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 63 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:26:17 64 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 66 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 67 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 69 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 70 Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 72 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 73 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 76 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 78 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 83 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 84 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 87 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 91 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 99 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 101 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 110 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 111 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 122 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 125 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 126 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 127 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 129 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 131 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 132 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Jacek Morajko (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team HD Erwann Corbel (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne HD Jerome Gilbert (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's HD Timothy Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's HD Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team NetApp HD Mathieu Halleguen (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller HD Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team DNF Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Barry Markus (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team DNF Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNF Filippo Fortin (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Javier Megias Leal (Spa) Team Type 1 - Sanofi DNF Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony DNF Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator DNF Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 DNF Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole DNF Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

Points 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 20 4 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 18 5 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 16 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 15 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 11 11 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 12 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 15 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 16 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 17 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 4 18 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 19 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 2 20 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1

Sprint 1 - Zeeland Neeltje Jans, 73.5km 1 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 3 pts 2 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 2 3 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1

Sprint 2 - Stabroek, 172.5km 1 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 pts 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 3 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1

Young riders 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:56:57 2 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 3 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 4 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 5 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 6 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 7 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 8 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 9 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 10 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 12 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 14 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 15 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:09 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:50 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:05 19 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:19 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 25 Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 26 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:26:17 28 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 29 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 30 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 31 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 33 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 35 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 41 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 49 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 52 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Teams 1 Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 11:50:51 2 Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3 Argos - Shimano 4 Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 5 Bretagne - Schuller 6 Rabobank Cycling Team 7 Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:08 8 Garmin - Sharp 0:11:19 9 Team NetApp 0:26:17 10 Katusha Team 11 BMC Racing Team 12 Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 13 Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:37:36 14 Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 15 Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:48:13 16 Spidertech Powered By C10 0:52:34 17 Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 1:03:53 18 Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 19 Liquigas-Cannondale

General classification after stage 1 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 3:56:47 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:04 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 0:00:06 4 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:07 5 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 6 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:08 7 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 8 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:09 9 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 10 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:00:10 11 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 12 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 13 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 15 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 16 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 17 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 18 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 19 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 20 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 21 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 22 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 23 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 25 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 26 Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 27 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 28 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 29 Kasper Klostergaard Larsen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 30 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 31 Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos - Shimano 32 Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 33 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 34 Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 35 Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 36 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 37 Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Murilo Antonio Fischer (Bra) Garmin - Sharp 39 Geoffroy Lequatre (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Marcel Sieberg (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:18 41 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:19 42 Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 0:00:50 43 Roger Kluge (Ger) Argos - Shimano 0:00:57 44 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:01:00 45 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:15 46 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 47 Laszlo Bodrogi (Fra) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 0:10:47 48 Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 0:11:29 49 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 50 Sébastien Rosseler (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 51 Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 52 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 54 Rick Flens (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 55 Alessandro Vanotti (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 56 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 57 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 58 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 59 Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 60 Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 61 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 62 Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Argos - Shimano 63 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:26:27 64 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 65 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team 66 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp 67 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 68 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp 69 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 70 Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 71 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team 72 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp 73 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 74 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team 75 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 76 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 77 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 78 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp 79 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 80 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 81 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 82 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 83 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 84 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 85 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 86 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 87 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 88 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 89 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale 90 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 91 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 92 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 93 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 94 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 95 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 96 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 97 Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 98 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 99 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team 100 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 101 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 102 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 103 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 104 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 105 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team 106 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 107 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 108 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team 109 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 110 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 111 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 112 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 113 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 114 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 115 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team 116 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 117 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team 118 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 119 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team 120 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 121 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 122 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 123 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 124 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 125 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 126 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 127 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team 128 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp 129 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team 130 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 131 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 132 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne

Points classification 1 Tom Boonen (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 25 pts 2 André Greipel (Ger) Lotto Belisol Team 22 3 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 20 4 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 18 5 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 18 6 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 15 7 Jonathan Cantwell (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 14 8 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 13 9 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 12 10 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 11 11 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 10 12 Renaud Dion (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 9 13 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 8 14 Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 7 15 Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 7 16 Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos - Shimano 6 17 Florian Vachon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 5 18 Michael Morkov (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 3 19 Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 3 20 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 2 21 Oscar Freire Gomez (Spa) Katusha Team 2 22 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 1 23 Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team 1 24 Lars Ytting Bak (Den) Lotto Belisol Team 1 25 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 26 Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 27 Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team -25 28 André Schulze (Ger) Team NetApp -25 29 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp -25 30 Jan Barta (Cze) Team NetApp -25 31 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole -25 32 Legrand Philippe (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole -25 33 Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team -25 34 Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NetApp -25 35 Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi -25 36 Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team -25 37 Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 38 Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's -25 39 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 40 Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp -25 41 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi -25 42 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 -25 43 Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team -25 44 Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's -25 45 Jean-Luc Delpech (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller -25 46 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole -25 47 James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's -25 48 Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 49 Guillaume Blot (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller -25 50 Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's -25 51 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 52 Reinier Honig (Ned) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony -25 53 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole -25 54 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 55 Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -25 56 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 57 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole -25 58 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -25 59 Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 60 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller -25 61 Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team -25 62 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team -25 63 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team -25 64 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 65 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 66 Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -25 67 Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha Team -25 68 Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -25 69 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale -25 70 Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team -25 71 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team -25 72 Daniele Colli (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi -25 73 Jonas Aaen Jörgensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank -25 74 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -25 75 Luke Roberts (Aus) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank -25 76 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank -25 77 Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team -25 78 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team -25 79 Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team -25 80 Lieuwe Westra (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team -25 81 Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team -25 82 Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team -25 83 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank -25 84 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -25 85 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -25 86 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp -25 87 Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator -25 88 Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -25 89 Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol Team -25 90 Robert Hunter (RSA) Garmin - Sharp -25 91 Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team -25 92 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi -25 93 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 -25 94 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne -25

Young riders classification 1 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Katusha Team 3:56:53 2 Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:00:02 3 Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team NetApp 0:00:04 4 Steele Von Hoff (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 5 Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 6 Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 7 Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp 8 Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's 9 Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 10 Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 11 Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 12 Marcel Kittel (Ger) Argos - Shimano 13 Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 14 Florian Senechal (Fra) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 15 Adam Blythe (GBr) BMC Racing Team 16 Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 0:00:13 17 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos - Shimano 0:00:54 18 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma-Quickstep 0:01:09 19 Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 0:11:23 20 Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin - Sharp 22 Jacob Rathe (USA) Garmin - Sharp 23 Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 24 Patrick Gretsch (Ger) Argos - Shimano 25 Tom Scully (NZl) Garmin - Sharp 26 Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team 27 Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 0:26:21 28 Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team NetApp 29 Christian Patron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 30 Kevin Claeys (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony 31 Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 32 Bjorn Selander (USA) Spidertech Powered By C10 33 Kévin Thome (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 34 Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 35 Marco Benfatto (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 36 Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole 37 Jetse Bol (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team 38 Daniele Aldegheri (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 39 Johan Le Bon (Fra) Bretagne - Schuller 40 Rudiger Selig (Ger) Katusha Team 41 Matthias Krizek (Aut) Liquigas-Cannondale 42 Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale 43 Daniel Oss (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale 44 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha Team 45 Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 46 Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 47 Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team 48 Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank-Tinkoff Bank 49 Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator 50 Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 51 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Garmin - Sharp 52 Alexander Serebryakov (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi 53 Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech Powered By C10 54 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne