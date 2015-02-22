Wiles wins Women's Tour of New Zealand title
Hall wins final stage in Masterton
American rider Tayler Wiles, racing for the US national team, won the overall title at the Women's Tour of New Zealand upon the stage 5 conclusion on Sunday. Her teammates enjoyed the fruits of their efforts after a tough week of racing by sweeping the overall podium with Megan Guarnier taking second and former winner of the event, Evelyn Stevens, taking third.
In addition to taking the top three spots on the overall classification, teammate Lauren Hall wrapped up the five-day race with the stage 5 win in Masterton, her second stage win of the week. She won the sprint ahead of Georgia Baker (Hi5 Dream Team) and Emily Collins (Tibco-SVB).
The US national team won four of the five stages beginning with the opening team time trial, Hall won stages 2 and 5, and Wiles won stage 4, where she moved into the overall race lead. Australia's Katrin Garfoot won the third stage.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States
|3:14:50
|2
|Georgia Baker (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team
|3
|Emily Collins (Aus) Tibco-SVB
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|5
|Ruth Corset (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team
|6
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team
|7
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
|9
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
|10
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tayler Wiles (USA) United States
|14:21:57
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
|0:00:06
|3
|Evelyn Stephens (USA) United States
|0:00:12
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
|0:00:19
|5
|Lauren Hall (USA) United States)
|0:00:23
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia
|0:00:27
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia
|0:00:30
|8
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
|0:00:48
|9
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB
|0:00:54
|10
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing Team
|0:01:19
