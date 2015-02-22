Image 1 of 16 The jersey wearers all looking pretty happy with one stage to go. (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 16 The peloton pass through Masterton in the neutral zone (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 3 of 16 The peloton during stage 5 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 4 of 16 Katrin Garfoot puts on the pressure up a climb (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 5 of 16 Tayler Wiles working hard to keep in touch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 6 of 16 Lauren Stephens puts in one of the many attacks that happened today (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 7 of 16 The pace was on (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 8 of 16 A solo move but was caught with 5km to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 9 of 16 The yellow jersey in the bunch (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 10 of 16 Ruth Corset also put in a big attack (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 11 of 16 The peloton with 10km to go (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 12 of 16 Lauren Hall takes her second win of the tour (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 13 of 16 Team USA wins final stage 5 (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 14 of 16 Team USA won the Teams Classification (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 15 of 16 Tayler Wiles was all smiles after winning this year's race (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 16 of 16 Nice and bright… This year's final jersey classification winners (Image credit: Mark Gunter)

American rider Tayler Wiles, racing for the US national team, won the overall title at the Women's Tour of New Zealand upon the stage 5 conclusion on Sunday. Her teammates enjoyed the fruits of their efforts after a tough week of racing by sweeping the overall podium with Megan Guarnier taking second and former winner of the event, Evelyn Stevens, taking third.

In addition to taking the top three spots on the overall classification, teammate Lauren Hall wrapped up the five-day race with the stage 5 win in Masterton, her second stage win of the week. She won the sprint ahead of Georgia Baker (Hi5 Dream Team) and Emily Collins (Tibco-SVB).

The US national team won four of the five stages beginning with the opening team time trial, Hall won stages 2 and 5, and Wiles won stage 4, where she moved into the overall race lead. Australia's Katrin Garfoot won the third stage.

Brief Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Hall (USA) United States 3:14:50 2 Georgia Baker (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team 3 Emily Collins (Aus) Tibco-SVB 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia 5 Ruth Corset (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team 6 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team 7 Megan Guarnier (USA) United States 8 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB 9 Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth 10 Tayler Wiles (USA) United States