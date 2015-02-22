Trending

Wiles wins Women's Tour of New Zealand title

Hall wins final stage in Masterton

American rider Tayler Wiles, racing for the US national team, won the overall title at the Women's Tour of New Zealand upon the stage 5 conclusion on Sunday. Her teammates enjoyed the fruits of their efforts after a tough week of racing by sweeping the overall podium with Megan Guarnier taking second and former winner of the event, Evelyn Stevens, taking third.

In addition to taking the top three spots on the overall classification, teammate Lauren Hall wrapped up the five-day race with the stage 5 win in Masterton, her second stage win of the week. She won the sprint ahead of Georgia Baker (Hi5 Dream Team) and Emily Collins (Tibco-SVB).

The US national team won four of the five stages beginning with the opening team time trial, Hall won stages 2 and 5, and Wiles won stage 4, where she moved into the overall race lead. Australia's Katrin Garfoot won the third stage.

 

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Hall (USA) United States3:14:50
2Georgia Baker (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team
3Emily Collins (Aus) Tibco-SVB
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia
5Ruth Corset (Aus) Fagan Motors Cycling Team
6Jessica Mundy (Aus) Hi5 Dream Team
7Megan Guarnier (USA) United States
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB
9Denise Ramsden (Can) Pepper Palace Pro Cycling p/b The Happy Tooth
10Tayler Wiles (USA) United States

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tayler Wiles (USA) United States14:21:57
2Megan Guarnier (USA) United States0:00:06
3Evelyn Stephens (USA) United States0:00:12
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Australia0:00:19
5Lauren Hall (USA) United States)0:00:23
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Australia0:00:27
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Australia0:00:30
8Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-SVB0:00:48
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) Tibco-SVB0:00:54
10Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Holden Racing Team0:01:19

