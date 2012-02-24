Arndt catapulted by GreenEdge-AIS teammates to stage win
Armstrong still in control of general classification
Judith Arndt (GreenEdge) claimed her second stage win of the season, taking out the sprint ahead of general classification leader, Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) on stage 3 of the Women's Tour of the New Zealand on Friday.
Arndt's teammate, Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) was third in what was very much a team effort for the Australian-based outfit. While the stage win did narrow the gap between the two, it was not enough for Arndt who is defending champion to unseat Armstrong. The American holds an 11second advantage going into Saturday's fourth stage.
In January, Arndt won the second stage and then claimed overall victory at the Rendition Homes - Santos Women's Cup in Adelaide before going on to win the overall prize at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.
Competitors hit a strong headwind within the final 20 kilometres, drastically cutting the speed of the peloton however it was GreenEdge-AIS which animated the closing stages of the race, with Shara Gillow repeatedly going on the attack.
"I attacked some and so did the other GreenEdge-AIS girls," Gillow told GreenEdge.com, whose repeated attacks forced the Americans to chase.
"It ended up working out perfectly for us," Gillow added. "Linda [Villumsen] led Judith out, and Judith won. Yesterday, she was second, and it was awesome to get the win today."
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3:29:30
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|3
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|4
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|5
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|6
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|7
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|9
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|11
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|12
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|13
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|14
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|15
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|16
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|17
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|18
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|19
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|20
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|21
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|22
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|23
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:04
|24
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:16
|25
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:01:29
|26
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:01:48
|27
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|28
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|29
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:02:23
|30
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|31
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|32
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|33
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|34
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:06:01
|35
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|36
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|37
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|38
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|39
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:09:23
|40
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|41
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:14:37
|42
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|43
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|44
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|45
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|46
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|47
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|48
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|49
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|50
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|51
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|52
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|53
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|54
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|0:14:42
|55
|Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|56
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:28:50
|57
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|58
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|59
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|60
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|61
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|62
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|63
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|64
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:38:48
|DNF
|Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|DNS
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNS
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|7:36:42
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:11
|3
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:33
|4
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:38
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:39
|6
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:47
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:00:48
|8
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:55
|9
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:00:56
|10
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:58
|11
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:01:00
|12
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:01
|13
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:01:04
|14
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:01:05
|15
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:09
|16
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|0:01:21
|17
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:23
|18
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:01:28
|19
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|20
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:32
|21
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:01:39
|22
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:03:24
|23
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:03:32
|24
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:03:46
|25
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:04:55
|26
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:06:07
|27
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:08:15
|28
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:09:57
|29
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:12:51
|30
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:13:31
|31
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:14:09
|32
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:14:11
|33
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:15:29
|34
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:15:36
|35
|Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:16:13
|36
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:16:15
|37
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|0:18:44
|38
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:19:14
|39
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:20:05
|40
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:21:20
|41
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:24:07
|42
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:27:51
|43
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|0:28:05
|44
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:28:08
|45
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:29:54
|46
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:34:21
|47
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:36:10
|48
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:36:18
|49
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:36:24
|50
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:36:26
|51
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:36:34
|52
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:37:06
|53
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:40:14
|54
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:48:02
|55
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:59:14
|56
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:59:47
|57
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:02:36
|58
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|1:09:52
|59
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|1:16:23
|60
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:16:35
|61
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|1:16:58
|62
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|1:17:01
|63
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|1:19:23
|64
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|1:19:35
