Trending

Arndt catapulted by GreenEdge-AIS teammates to stage win

Armstrong still in control of general classification

Image 1 of 4

Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand.

Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 2 of 4

Kaytee Boyd is looking good in the KOM classification with just two stages to go.

Kaytee Boyd is looking good in the KOM classification with just two stages to go.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 3 of 4

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has had a fantastic start to 2012.

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has had a fantastic start to 2012.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)
Image 4 of 4

The jersey holders.

The jersey holders.
(Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge) claimed her second stage win of the season, taking out the sprint ahead of general classification leader, Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) on stage 3 of the Women's Tour of the New Zealand on Friday.

Arndt's teammate, Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) was third in what was very much a team effort for the Australian-based outfit. While the stage win did narrow the gap between the two, it was not enough for Arndt who is defending champion to unseat Armstrong. The American holds an 11second advantage going into Saturday's fourth stage.

In January, Arndt won the second stage and then claimed overall victory at the Rendition Homes - Santos Women's Cup in Adelaide before going on to win the overall prize at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

Competitors hit a strong headwind within the final 20 kilometres, drastically cutting the speed of the peloton however it was GreenEdge-AIS which animated the closing stages of the race, with Shara Gillow repeatedly going on the attack.

"I attacked some and so did the other GreenEdge-AIS girls," Gillow told GreenEdge.com, whose repeated attacks forced the Americans to chase.

"It ended up working out perfectly for us," Gillow added. "Linda [Villumsen] led Judith out, and Judith won. Yesterday, she was second, and it was awesome to get the win today."

Stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS3:29:30
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
3Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
4Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
5Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
6Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
7Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
8Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
9Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
10Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
11Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
12Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
13Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
14Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
15Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
16Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
17Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
18Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
19Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
20Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
21Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
22Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
23Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:04
24Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team0:00:16
25Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:01:29
26Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:01:48
27Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
28Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:02:23
30Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
31Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
32Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
33Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
34Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:06:01
35Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
36Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
37Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
38Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
39Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:09:23
40Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
41Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:14:37
42Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
43Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
44Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
45Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
46Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
47Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
48Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
49Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
50Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
51Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
52Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
53Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
54Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team0:14:42
55Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
56Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:28:50
57Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
58Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
59Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
60Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
61Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
62Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
63Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
64Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team0:38:48
DNFJane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
DNSElena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team
DNSAlexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team7:36:42
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:11
3Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:33
4Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team0:00:38
5Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:39
6Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:47
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:00:48
8Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:55
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:00:56
10Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:58
11Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:01:00
12Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:01
13Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:04
14Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:01:05
15Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:09
16Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team0:01:21
17Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:23
18Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team0:01:28
19Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
20Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:32
21Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:01:39
22Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:24
23Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:03:32
24Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:03:46
25Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:04:55
26Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:06:07
27Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:08:15
28Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team0:09:57
29Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:12:51
30Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:13:31
31Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:14:09
32Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team0:14:11
33Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team0:15:29
34Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:15:36
35Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:16:13
36Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:16:15
37Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ0:18:44
38Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:19:14
39Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team0:20:05
40Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:21:20
41Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:24:07
42Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team0:27:51
43Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team0:28:05
44Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:28:08
45Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:29:54
46Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:34:21
47Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:36:10
48Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:36:18
49Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team0:36:24
50Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:36:26
51Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:36:34
52Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:37:06
53Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team0:40:14
54Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:48:02
55Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:59:14
56Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:59:47
57Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:02:36
58Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling1:09:52
59Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team1:16:23
60Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team1:16:35
61Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team1:16:58
62Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing1:17:01
63Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team1:19:23
64Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team1:19:35

Latest on Cyclingnews