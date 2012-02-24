Image 1 of 4 Loren Rowney has been immense so far in New Zealand. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 2 of 4 Kaytee Boyd is looking good in the KOM classification with just two stages to go. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 3 of 4 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) has had a fantastic start to 2012. (Image credit: Daniel Simms) Image 4 of 4 The jersey holders. (Image credit: Daniel Simms)

Judith Arndt (GreenEdge) claimed her second stage win of the season, taking out the sprint ahead of general classification leader, Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) on stage 3 of the Women's Tour of the New Zealand on Friday.

Arndt's teammate, Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) was third in what was very much a team effort for the Australian-based outfit. While the stage win did narrow the gap between the two, it was not enough for Arndt who is defending champion to unseat Armstrong. The American holds an 11second advantage going into Saturday's fourth stage.

In January, Arndt won the second stage and then claimed overall victory at the Rendition Homes - Santos Women's Cup in Adelaide before going on to win the overall prize at the Ladies Tour of Qatar.

Competitors hit a strong headwind within the final 20 kilometres, drastically cutting the speed of the peloton however it was GreenEdge-AIS which animated the closing stages of the race, with Shara Gillow repeatedly going on the attack.

"I attacked some and so did the other GreenEdge-AIS girls," Gillow told GreenEdge.com, whose repeated attacks forced the Americans to chase.

"It ended up working out perfectly for us," Gillow added. "Linda [Villumsen] led Judith out, and Judith won. Yesterday, she was second, and it was awesome to get the win today."

Stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3:29:30 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 3 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 4 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 5 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 6 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 7 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 8 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 9 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 11 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 12 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 13 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 14 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 15 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 16 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 17 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 18 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 19 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 20 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 21 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 22 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 23 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 0:00:04 24 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 0:00:16 25 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:01:29 26 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:01:48 27 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 28 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 29 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:02:23 30 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 31 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 32 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 33 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 34 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:06:01 35 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 36 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 37 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 38 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 39 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:09:23 40 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 41 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:14:37 42 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 43 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 44 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 45 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 46 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 47 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 48 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 49 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 50 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 51 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 52 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 53 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 54 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 0:14:42 55 Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 56 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:28:50 57 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 58 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 59 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 60 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 61 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 62 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 63 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 64 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 0:38:48 DNF Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ DNS Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team DNS Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS