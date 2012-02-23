Trending

Rowney takes sprint win in crash-marred run to Palmerston

Opening road stage sees Armstrong's USA team control race perfectly

Winner in Geelong, Loren Rowney (Total Rush) leads Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)

Winner in Geelong, Loren Rowney (Total Rush) leads Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Loren Rowney (VIS Women's Team) claimed her first UCI stage win in Palmerston North, out-sprinting the experienced Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) to win the second stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand.

Overnight race leader Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) was third across the finish line, allowing her to retain the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3 on Friday. The reigning Olympic time trial champion holds a 15second gap over Arndt, with teammate Evelyn Stevens a further seven seconds in arrears.

"We still have another three days in front of us and I don't take anything for granted," Armstrong told RoadCycling.co.nz. "Every day we can have the yellow jersey on one of our backs, we'll take it."

Foul weather made its mark on the stage, with rain and cross-winds resulting in several riders hitting the deck.

A break of three riders, Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand National Team), Gracie Elvin (Team Jayco – AIS) and Yun Yun Yuan (China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling) gained distance on the peloton not long after the neutral zone and a dominant USA National Team was forced to do the bulk of the work in the chase. The Chinese rider crashed out of the stage while in the break, and was taken to hospital.

With around 30 kilometres left to race, Boyd and Elvin were caught, triggering multiple attacks from the USA National Team and GreenEdge but it was a bunch sprint which decided the day.

The result was an impressive one for Rowney, who is making the step up from the Australian Women's National Road Series and has signed with Specialized-lululemon for 2012. The support of VIS teammates Joanne Hogan and Jessica Allen allowed Rowney to overtake her rivals in the dive for the finish line.

"Judith mistimed the sprint unfortunately, which put her into second on the stage," said GreenEdge-AIS sports director Rodney McGee on the team's website. "She's a fast finisher, but she's not a sprinter, so second is still a good result. There were bonus seconds available on the finish for first, second and third, and Arndt was able to make up a few seconds on Armstrong by beating her in the sprint."

Full results

Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team3:57:07
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
3Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
4Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:00:01
5Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
6Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
7Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
8Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
9Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
10Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
11Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
12Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
13Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
14Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
15Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
16Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
17Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
18Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
19Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
20Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
21Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
22Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
23Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
24Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
25Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
26Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
27Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
28Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
29Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:02:12
30Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
31Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
32Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
33Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:02:38
34Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
35Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:11:54
36Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
37Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
38Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
39Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
40Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
41Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
42Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
43Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
44Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
45Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:20:09
46Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
47Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
48Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
49Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
50Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
51Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
52Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
53Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
54Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team0:20:11
55Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:26:47
56Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:32:10
57Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:39:06
58Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:43:20
59Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
60Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team0:45:44
61Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:45:48
62Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
63Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team0:45:49
64Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
65Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team0:48:20
66Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team0:48:47
67Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
DNFLuisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy National Team
DNFYun Yun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
DNFShailie Sanbrooks (Can) NZCT Team
DNFDeane Bell (NZl) Wheelworks Racing

General classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team4:07:18
2Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:15
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team0:00:22
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:27
5Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:00:33
6Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:41
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:00:42
8Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:00:49
9Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
10Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
11Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:52
12Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:00:55
13Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:00:58
15Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
16Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
17Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:01:03
18Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:17
19Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
20Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team0:01:19
21Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team0:01:22
22Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
23Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team0:01:25
24Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
25Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:30
26Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:01:32
27Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:01:38
28Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:02:08
29Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:03:20
30Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team0:03:36
31Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team0:03:50
32Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ0:04:00
33Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:40
34Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team0:04:42
35Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS0:12:45
36Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team0:13:00
37Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team0:13:07
38Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team0:13:08
39Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team0:13:16
40Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:13:25
41Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
42Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:13:42
43Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:13:46
44Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team0:13:58
45Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team0:21:14
46Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:21:27
47Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team0:21:29
48Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:21:33
49Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team0:21:38
50Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team0:21:40
51Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:43
52Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:21:51
53Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ0:22:03
54Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ0:22:23
55Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team0:28:11
56Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team0:33:18
57Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling0:40:56
58Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team0:44:31
59Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:45:04
60Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team0:47:27
61Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team0:47:39
62Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:47:53
63Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team0:48:02
64Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing0:48:06
65Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS0:50:11
66Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team0:50:27
67Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team0:50:39

Latest on Cyclingnews