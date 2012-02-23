Winner in Geelong, Loren Rowney (Total Rush) leads Shara Gillow (GreenEDGE) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson)

Loren Rowney (VIS Women's Team) claimed her first UCI stage win in Palmerston North, out-sprinting the experienced Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) to win the second stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand.

Overnight race leader Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) was third across the finish line, allowing her to retain the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3 on Friday. The reigning Olympic time trial champion holds a 15second gap over Arndt, with teammate Evelyn Stevens a further seven seconds in arrears.

"We still have another three days in front of us and I don't take anything for granted," Armstrong told RoadCycling.co.nz. "Every day we can have the yellow jersey on one of our backs, we'll take it."

Foul weather made its mark on the stage, with rain and cross-winds resulting in several riders hitting the deck.

A break of three riders, Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand National Team), Gracie Elvin (Team Jayco – AIS) and Yun Yun Yuan (China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling) gained distance on the peloton not long after the neutral zone and a dominant USA National Team was forced to do the bulk of the work in the chase. The Chinese rider crashed out of the stage while in the break, and was taken to hospital.

With around 30 kilometres left to race, Boyd and Elvin were caught, triggering multiple attacks from the USA National Team and GreenEdge but it was a bunch sprint which decided the day.

The result was an impressive one for Rowney, who is making the step up from the Australian Women's National Road Series and has signed with Specialized-lululemon for 2012. The support of VIS teammates Joanne Hogan and Jessica Allen allowed Rowney to overtake her rivals in the dive for the finish line.

"Judith mistimed the sprint unfortunately, which put her into second on the stage," said GreenEdge-AIS sports director Rodney McGee on the team's website. "She's a fast finisher, but she's not a sprinter, so second is still a good result. There were bonus seconds available on the finish for first, second and third, and Arndt was able to make up a few seconds on Armstrong by beating her in the sprint."

Full results

Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team 3:57:07 2 Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS 3 Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team 4 Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team 0:00:01 5 Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team 6 Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team 7 Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 8 Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 9 Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team 10 Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team 11 Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 12 Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 13 Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team 14 Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 15 Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team 16 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 17 Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 18 Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 19 Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 20 Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 21 Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team 22 Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS 23 Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team 25 Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 26 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS 27 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team 28 Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team 29 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:02:12 30 Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team 31 Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team 32 Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ 33 Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:02:38 34 Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team 35 Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:11:54 36 Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 37 Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team 38 Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 39 Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 40 Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team 41 Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS 42 Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team 43 Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team 44 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team 45 Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ 0:20:09 46 Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 47 Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 48 Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team 49 Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 50 Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team 51 Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team 52 Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team 53 Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ 54 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team 0:20:11 55 Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team 0:26:47 56 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:32:10 57 Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling 0:39:06 58 Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team 0:43:20 59 Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 60 Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:45:44 61 Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 0:45:48 62 Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team 63 Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team 0:45:49 64 Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing 65 Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team 0:48:20 66 Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team 0:48:47 67 Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS DNF Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy National Team DNF Yun Yun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling DNF Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) NZCT Team DNF Deane Bell (NZl) Wheelworks Racing