Rowney takes sprint win in crash-marred run to Palmerston
Opening road stage sees Armstrong's USA team control race perfectly
Loren Rowney (VIS Women's Team) claimed her first UCI stage win in Palmerston North, out-sprinting the experienced Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) to win the second stage of the Women's Tour of New Zealand.
Overnight race leader Kristin Armstrong (USA National Team) was third across the finish line, allowing her to retain the yellow jersey heading into Stage 3 on Friday. The reigning Olympic time trial champion holds a 15second gap over Arndt, with teammate Evelyn Stevens a further seven seconds in arrears.
"We still have another three days in front of us and I don't take anything for granted," Armstrong told RoadCycling.co.nz. "Every day we can have the yellow jersey on one of our backs, we'll take it."
Foul weather made its mark on the stage, with rain and cross-winds resulting in several riders hitting the deck.
A break of three riders, Kaytee Boyd (New Zealand National Team), Gracie Elvin (Team Jayco – AIS) and Yun Yun Yuan (China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling) gained distance on the peloton not long after the neutral zone and a dominant USA National Team was forced to do the bulk of the work in the chase. The Chinese rider crashed out of the stage while in the break, and was taken to hospital.
With around 30 kilometres left to race, Boyd and Elvin were caught, triggering multiple attacks from the USA National Team and GreenEdge but it was a bunch sprint which decided the day.
The result was an impressive one for Rowney, who is making the step up from the Australian Women's National Road Series and has signed with Specialized-lululemon for 2012. The support of VIS teammates Joanne Hogan and Jessica Allen allowed Rowney to overtake her rivals in the dive for the finish line.
"Judith mistimed the sprint unfortunately, which put her into second on the stage," said GreenEdge-AIS sports director Rodney McGee on the team's website. "She's a fast finisher, but she's not a sprinter, so second is still a good result. There were bonus seconds available on the finish for first, second and third, and Arndt was able to make up a few seconds on Armstrong by beating her in the sprint."
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|3:57:07
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|3
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|4
|Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:00:01
|5
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|6
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|7
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|8
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|9
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|10
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|11
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|12
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|13
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|14
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|15
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|16
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|17
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|18
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|19
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|20
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|21
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|22
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|23
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|25
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|26
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|27
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|28
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|29
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:02:12
|30
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|31
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|32
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|33
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:02:38
|34
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|35
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:11:54
|36
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|37
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|38
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|39
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|40
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|41
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|42
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|43
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|44
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|45
|Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:20:09
|46
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|47
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|48
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|49
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|50
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|51
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|52
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|53
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|54
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:20:11
|55
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:26:47
|56
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:32:10
|57
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:39:06
|58
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:43:20
|59
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|60
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:45:44
|61
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:45:48
|62
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|63
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|0:45:49
|64
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|65
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:48:20
|66
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:48:47
|67
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|DNF
|Luisa Tamanini (Ita) Italy National Team
|DNF
|Yun Yun Yuan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Shailie Sanbrooks (Can) NZCT Team
|DNF
|Deane Bell (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) USA National Team
|4:07:18
|2
|Judith Arndt (Ger) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:15
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:22
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:27
|5
|Shara Gillow (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:00:33
|6
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:41
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:00:42
|8
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Carla Ryan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|10
|Carmen Small (USA) USA National Team
|11
|Grace Sulzberger (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:52
|12
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:00:55
|13
|Reta Trotman (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Loren Rowney (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|16
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Italy National Team
|17
|Huang Dong Yan (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:01:03
|18
|Kaytee Boyd (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:17
|19
|Rosara Joseph (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|20
|Mel Burke (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:01:19
|21
|Sue Forsyth (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:01:22
|22
|Jessica Allen (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|23
|Monica Baccaille (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:01:25
|24
|Xin Liu (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|25
|Kate Chilcott (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:30
|26
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:01:32
|27
|Miranda Griffiths (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:01:38
|28
|Emma Crum (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:02:08
|29
|Chloe McConville (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:03:20
|30
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:03:36
|31
|Laura Meadley (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:03:50
|32
|Corrine Smit (Aus) Cyclosport NZ
|0:04:00
|33
|Kanako Nishi (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:40
|34
|Chisako Harigai (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:04:42
|35
|Jessie MacLean (Aus) GreenEdge-AIS
|0:12:45
|36
|Allison Rice (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:13:00
|37
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:13:07
|38
|Emily Roper (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:13:08
|39
|Ally Stacher (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:16
|40
|Luo Xialong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:13:25
|41
|Stephanie Ives (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|42
|Amy Bradley (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:13:42
|43
|Emily Collins (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:13:46
|44
|Fiona MacDermid (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:13:58
|45
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) USA National Team
|0:21:14
|46
|Philippa Sutton (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:21:27
|47
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:21:29
|48
|Wan Yiu Wong (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:21:33
|49
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:21:38
|50
|Gloria Presti (Ita) Italy National Team
|0:21:40
|51
|Sequoia Cooper (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:21:43
|52
|Rachel Southee (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:21:51
|53
|Jane Barr (GBr) Cyclosport NZ
|0:22:03
|54
|Tracey Best (NZl) Cyclosport NZ
|0:22:23
|55
|Lisa Jacobs (Aus) VIS Women's Team
|0:28:11
|56
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:33:18
|57
|Li Chen (Chn) China Chongming - Giant Pro Cycling
|0:40:56
|58
|Nicole Justice (Aus) Armstrong Motor Group Team
|0:44:31
|59
|Hannah Van Kampen (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:45:04
|60
|Addyson Albershardt (USA) USA National Team
|0:47:27
|61
|Akatsuka Yurie (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:47:39
|62
|Ashleigh Neave (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:47:53
|63
|Hayley Giddens (NZl) NZCT Team
|0:48:02
|64
|Janine Copp (NZl) Wheelworks Racing
|0:48:06
|65
|Alexandra Carle (Aus) Team Jayco - AIS
|0:50:11
|66
|Yuko Myochin (Jpn) Japan National Team
|0:50:27
|67
|Ailie McDonald (Aus) Suzuki Team
|0:50:39
