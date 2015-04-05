Longo Borghini wins Tour of Flanders World Cup
Italian solos to victory in Oudenaarde
Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) won the Tour of Flanders World Cup in a long solo breakaway, holding on to a one-minute lead over her nearest chasers. The Italian made her break from the peloton with about 20 kilometers to go and never looked back. Her teammate Jolien D'hoore finished second and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women) third.
"This is a dream. I am always the slowest in a break, so I had to go alone," said the overjoyed winner after the stage. "Trust your instincts."
This third race in the Women's World Cup covered 144.9 kilometers with 10 Hellingen and five cobblestone sections. 152 riders took to the start in the sunshine in Oudenaarde.
The peloton stayed together a long time, but eventually the attacks and the difficulty of the course caused a break in the field as they neared Horebeke at 57.5 km, with those in the second group quickly falling several minutes back. Another break saw about 30 women off the front, with about a minute on the second group. The third and trailing group faded away.
Roxane Kneteman (Rabo Liv Women) attacked on Leberg. She never had much of a lead and was caught again at the top of the Berendries. Shortly thereafter the big teams sent riders out, with a group of five forming – only to be caught again before the Valkenberg.
And then it was time for the big names to give it a go: last year’s winner Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolman),Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolman), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women), Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda), Alena Amialiusik (Velocio), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) took off. Simona Frapporti (Ale Cippolini), Andrea Dvorak (Twenty 16), and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg) gave chase, and caught up. But it was not to be, and with 40km to go, they were back in the pack.
Van Vleuten wasn’t ready to give up and took off again, gaining a lead of 20 seconds before being caught again at the foot of the Kanarieberg.
The closer the finish came, the more nervous the field became. Longo Borghini and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) jumped with 20 km to go, but the German soon faded back into the field. Longo Borghini showed her strength and maintained a 45-60 second lead.
That put the pressure on Boels-Dolmans, who were hoping for a repeat win for Ellen Van Dijk. Ironically, the Dutch woman had won the race last year in a similar 30 kilometer solo breakaway.
Longo Borghini took about a minute lead into the final 15 km. Eight riders, including world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women) made a counter-attack. The gap held as the leader hit the 10 km marker, followed by Ferrand-Prevot, Armitstead (Boels-Dolman), Van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Ashleigh Moolman-Passio (Bigla).
The chase was fast and furious but futile. The Italian took a minute lead into the final 5 km, with another chase group some 30 seconds further back.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|3:50:43
|2
|Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|0:00:43
|3
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|5
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|7
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:45
|9
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:47
|10
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:03:30
|12
|Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|13
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|17
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|19
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|20
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|21
|Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|22
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|23
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|24
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|25
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|26
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|27
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|28
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:04:08
|29
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|30
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|31
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|32
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|33
|Rasa Leleivyte Romitalia Vaiano
|34
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|35
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|36
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|37
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|38
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
|39
|Ganna Solovey (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|41
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
|42
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|43
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM
|0:04:12
|44
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur
|0:04:14
|45
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|0:06:16
|46
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|47
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|48
|Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
|49
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|50
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|51
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
|54
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|55
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|56
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|57
|Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O
|58
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|59
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:06:39
|60
|Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|61
|Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|62
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:07:34
|63
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|0:07:55
|64
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:14
|65
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|66
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
|67
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|68
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|69
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|70
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:12:02
|71
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|0:12:15
|72
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:14:28
|73
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|74
|Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
|75
|Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano
|0:17:37
|76
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|DNF
|Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|DNF
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
|DNF
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
|DNF
|Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Ziortza Villa Izkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness
|DNF
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Ainara Sanz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
|DNF
|Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
|DNF
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Dobrynina Kseniia (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
|DNF
|Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
|DNF
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNF
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|DNF
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|DNF
|Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
|DNS
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda
|220
|pts
|2
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|195
|3
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|190
|4
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|170
|5
|Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|140
|6
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|126
|7
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|120
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
|110
|9
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|104
|10
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|100
|11
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|92
|12
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
|74
|13
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda
|60
|14
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais
|51
|15
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|50
|16
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|50
|17
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|30
|18
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|30
|19
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
|25
|20
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|20
|21
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|20
|22
|Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|23
|Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|24
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|25
|Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|26
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|16
|27
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|14
|28
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais
|14
|29
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|12
|30
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata
|12
|31
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|12
|32
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais
|10
|33
|Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)
|8
|34
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|35
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|36
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
|6
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|38
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
|2
|39
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi
|10
|pts
|2
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|3
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|6
|4
|Jolanda Neff (Swi)
|6
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|4
|6
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Wiggle Honda
|476
|pts
|2
|Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|424
|3
|Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|383
|4
|Velocio - SRAM
|223
|5
|Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|190
|6
|Team Liv-Plantur
|106
|7
|Lotto Soudal Ladies
|104
|8
|Orica - AIS
|75
|9
|Switzerland
|50
|10
|Ale Cipollini
|30
|11
|Hitec Products
|20
|12
|BTC City Ljubljana
|18
|12
|Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
|18
|12
|United States
|18
|15
|Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
|12
|15
|Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
|12
|17
|Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|8
|17
|Russia
|8
