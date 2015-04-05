Trending

Longo Borghini wins Tour of Flanders World Cup

Italian solos to victory in Oudenaarde

Image 1 of 12

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders
Image 2 of 12

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) celebrates winning the sprint for second

Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) celebrates winning the sprint for second
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 12

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) gets emotional as she approaches the line

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) gets emotional as she approaches the line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 12

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's just won

Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's just won
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 12

A sideways champagne celebration for Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

A sideways champagne celebration for Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 12

Wiggle Honda teammates Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate going one-two at Flanders

Wiggle Honda teammates Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate going one-two at Flanders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 12

2015 Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)

2015 Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 12

Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for second place to make it a successful one-two for Wiggle Honda

Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for second place to make it a successful one-two for Wiggle Honda
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 12

The 2015 women's Tour of Flanders podium: Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Bregen (Rabo Liv)

The 2015 women's Tour of Flanders podium: Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Bregen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 12

The podium of Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)

The podium of Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 12

World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg

World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg
Image 12 of 12

World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg

World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg

Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) won the Tour of Flanders World Cup in a long solo breakaway, holding on to a one-minute lead over her nearest chasers. The Italian made her break from the peloton with about 20 kilometers to go and never looked back. Her teammate Jolien D'hoore finished second and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women) third.

"This is a dream. I am always the slowest in a break, so I had to go alone," said the overjoyed winner after the stage. "Trust your instincts."

This third race in the Women's World Cup covered 144.9 kilometers with 10 Hellingen and five cobblestone sections. 152 riders took to the start in the sunshine in Oudenaarde.

The peloton stayed together a long time, but eventually the attacks and the difficulty of the course caused a break in the field as they neared Horebeke at 57.5 km, with those in the second group quickly falling several minutes back. Another break saw about 30 women off the front, with about a minute on the second group. The third and trailing group faded away.

Roxane Kneteman (Rabo Liv Women) attacked on Leberg. She never had much of a lead and was caught again at the top of the Berendries. Shortly thereafter the big teams sent riders out, with a group of five forming – only to be caught again before the Valkenberg.

And then it was time for the big names to give it a go: last year’s winner Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolman),Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolman), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women), Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda), Alena Amialiusik (Velocio), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) took off. Simona Frapporti (Ale Cippolini), Andrea Dvorak (Twenty 16), and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg) gave chase, and caught up. But it was not to be, and with 40km to go, they were back in the pack.

Van Vleuten wasn’t ready to give up and took off again, gaining a lead of 20 seconds before being caught again at the foot of the Kanarieberg.

The closer the finish came, the more nervous the field became. Longo Borghini and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) jumped with 20 km to go, but the German soon faded back into the field. Longo Borghini showed her strength and maintained a 45-60 second lead.

That put the pressure on Boels-Dolmans, who were hoping for a repeat win for Ellen Van Dijk. Ironically, the Dutch woman had won the race last year in a similar 30 kilometer solo breakaway.

Longo Borghini took about a minute lead into the final 15 km. Eight riders, including world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women) made a counter-attack. The gap held as the leader hit the 10 km marker, followed by Ferrand-Prevot, Armitstead (Boels-Dolman), Van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Ashleigh Moolman-Passio (Bigla).

The chase was fast and furious but futile. The Italian took a minute lead into the final 5 km, with another chase group some 30 seconds further back.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda3:50:43
2Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda0:00:43
3Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
4Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
5Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM
7Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:45
9Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:47
10Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
11Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:03:30
12Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
13Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
15Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
17Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana
18Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
19Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM
20Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
21Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
22Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
23Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda
24Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
25Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
26Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
27Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
28Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:04:08
29Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM
30Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
31Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
32Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
33Rasa Leleivyte Romitalia Vaiano
34Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
35Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies
36Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies
37Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness
38Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon
39Ganna Solovey (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
41Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS
42Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
43Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM0:04:12
44Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur0:04:14
45Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda0:06:16
46Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
47Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
48Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini
49Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
50Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
51Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana
54Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
55Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
56Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
57Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O
58Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM
59Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:06:39
60Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air
61Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini
62Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:07:34
63Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata0:07:55
64Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:08:14
65Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
66Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger
67Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
68Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
69Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
70Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano0:12:02
71Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi0:12:15
72Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:14:28
73Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
74Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS
75Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano0:17:37
76Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAne Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFLotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFLoes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
DNFBeatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
DNFJulie Leth (Den) Hitec Products
DNFMaria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFWilleke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur
DNFCharlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFAnouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFAnnalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini
DNFChristina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness
DNFUrsa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFEvelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team
DNFBelen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAlba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAlicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team
DNFAurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team
DNFAllison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFAlessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFHenriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFMelanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger
DNFAmy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger
DNFEllinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger
DNFSimona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFLourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFSoraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFAsja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFSara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFJennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFIrene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFLaura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFYulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFLucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFZiortza Villa Izkaia - Durango
DNFLierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFDorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFMelissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFHarriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness
DNFAnastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica
DNFAinara Sanz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango
DNFŠpela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFRuby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFElena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFMichela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFVeronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon
DNFElena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon
DNFRiccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon
DNFChiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFAizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFLarisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFDobrynina Kseniia (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFOlena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O
DNFDaiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFAnna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFMia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAmélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFGeorgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFJaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica
DNFSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica
DNFRoxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFEugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFPascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNFAnna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi
DNFCeline Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFKelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFNel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFKaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
DNFSéverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86
DNSAudrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda

World Cup standings after three rounds
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda220pts
2Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team195
3Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda190
4Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team170
5Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team140
6Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team126
7Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team120
8Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM110
9Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies104
10Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur100
11Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team92
12Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM74
13Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda60
14Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais51
15Jolanda Neff (Swi)50
16Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team50
17Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team30
18Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini30
19Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM25
20Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team20
21Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products20
22Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
23Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
24Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team18
25Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana18
26Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team16
27Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team14
28Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais14
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM12
30Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata12
31Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi12
32Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais10
33Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus)8
34Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team8
35Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur6
36Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda6
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
38Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM2
39Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2

Young riders
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi10pts
2Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team8
3Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur6
4Jolanda Neff (Swi)6
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team4
6Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur2

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Wiggle Honda476pts
2Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team424
3Boels Dolmans Cycling Team383
4Velocio - SRAM223
5Bigla Pro Cycling Team190
6Team Liv-Plantur106
7Lotto Soudal Ladies104
8Orica - AIS75
9Switzerland50
10Ale Cipollini30
11Hitec Products20
12BTC City Ljubljana18
12Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air18
12United States18
15Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi12
15Lensworld.Eu - Zannata12
17Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team8
17Russia8

