Image 1 of 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders Image 2 of 12 Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) celebrates winning the sprint for second (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) gets emotional as she approaches the line (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 12 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's just won (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 12 A sideways champagne celebration for Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 12 Wiggle Honda teammates Jolien D'hoore and Elisa Longo Borghini celebrate going one-two at Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 12 2015 Tour of Flanders champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 12 Jolien D'hoore won the bunch sprint for second place to make it a successful one-two for Wiggle Honda (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 12 The 2015 women's Tour of Flanders podium: Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Bregen (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 12 The podium of Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 12 World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg Image 12 of 12 World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead leads the bunch on the Paterberg

Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) won the Tour of Flanders World Cup in a long solo breakaway, holding on to a one-minute lead over her nearest chasers. The Italian made her break from the peloton with about 20 kilometers to go and never looked back. Her teammate Jolien D'hoore finished second and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv Women) third.

"This is a dream. I am always the slowest in a break, so I had to go alone," said the overjoyed winner after the stage. "Trust your instincts."

This third race in the Women's World Cup covered 144.9 kilometers with 10 Hellingen and five cobblestone sections. 152 riders took to the start in the sunshine in Oudenaarde.

The peloton stayed together a long time, but eventually the attacks and the difficulty of the course caused a break in the field as they neared Horebeke at 57.5 km, with those in the second group quickly falling several minutes back. Another break saw about 30 women off the front, with about a minute on the second group. The third and trailing group faded away.

Roxane Kneteman (Rabo Liv Women) attacked on Leberg. She never had much of a lead and was caught again at the top of the Berendries. Shortly thereafter the big teams sent riders out, with a group of five forming – only to be caught again before the Valkenberg.

And then it was time for the big names to give it a go: last year’s winner Ellen Van Dijk (Boels-Dolman),Christine Majerus (Boels-Dolman), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Rabo Liv Women), Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle Honda), Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda), Alena Amialiusik (Velocio), Gracie Elvin (Orica-AIS) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Bigla) took off. Simona Frapporti (Ale Cippolini), Andrea Dvorak (Twenty 16), and Janneke Ensing (Parkhotel Valkenburg) gave chase, and caught up. But it was not to be, and with 40km to go, they were back in the pack.

Van Vleuten wasn’t ready to give up and took off again, gaining a lead of 20 seconds before being caught again at the foot of the Kanarieberg.

The closer the finish came, the more nervous the field became. Longo Borghini and Trixi Worrack (Velocio-SRAM) jumped with 20 km to go, but the German soon faded back into the field. Longo Borghini showed her strength and maintained a 45-60 second lead.

That put the pressure on Boels-Dolmans, who were hoping for a repeat win for Ellen Van Dijk. Ironically, the Dutch woman had won the race last year in a similar 30 kilometer solo breakaway.

Longo Borghini took about a minute lead into the final 15 km. Eight riders, including world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot (Rabo Liv Women) made a counter-attack. The gap held as the leader hit the 10 km marker, followed by Ferrand-Prevot, Armitstead (Boels-Dolman), Van Vleuten, van der Breggen, and Ashleigh Moolman-Passio (Bigla).

The chase was fast and furious but futile. The Italian took a minute lead into the final 5 km, with another chase group some 30 seconds further back.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 3:50:43 2 Jolien D`Hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 0:00:43 3 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 5 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 7 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:45 9 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:47 10 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 11 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:30 12 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 13 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS 14 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 15 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 17 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 19 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 20 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 21 Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 22 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 23 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 24 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 25 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 26 Lauren Komanski (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 27 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 28 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:04:08 29 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 30 Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 31 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS 32 Rozanne Slik (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 33 Rasa Leleivyte Romitalia Vaiano 34 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 35 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 36 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Lotto Soudal Ladies 37 Molly Weaver (GBr) Matrix Fitness 38 Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Servetto Footon 39 Ganna Solovey (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O 40 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 41 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - AIS 42 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda 43 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Velocio - SRAM 0:04:12 44 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Team Liv-Plantur 0:04:14 45 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 0:06:16 46 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 47 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 48 Malgorzta Jasinska (Pol) Ale Cipollini 49 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 50 Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana 51 Marijn De Vries (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 52 Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 53 Martina Ritter (Aut) BTC City Ljubljana 54 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 55 Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 56 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS 57 Milda Jankauskaite (Ltu) Astana - Acca Due O 58 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 59 Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies 0:06:39 60 Andrea Dvorak (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 61 Simona Frapporti (Ita) Ale Cipollini 62 Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 0:07:34 63 Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 0:07:55 64 Lisa Klein (Ger) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 0:08:14 65 Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products 66 Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) Team Rytger 67 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 68 Annelies Dom (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata 69 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 70 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:12:02 71 Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi 0:12:15 72 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 0:14:28 73 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 74 Melissa Hoskins (Aus) Orica - AIS 75 Lija Laizane (Lat) Aromitalia Vaiano 0:17:37 76 Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Lointek Team DNF Ane Santesteban Gonzalez (Spa) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Lotta Lepistö (Fin) Bigla Pro Cycling Team DNF Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS DNF Beatrice Bartelloni (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team DNF Julie Leth (Den) Hitec Products DNF Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur DNF Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products DNF Anouk Rijff (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Annalisa Cucinotta (Ita) Ale Cipollini DNF Christina Siggaard (Den) Matrix Fitness DNF Ursa Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Evelyn Garcia (ESa) Lointek Team DNF Belen Lopez Morales (Spa) Lointek Team DNF Alba Teruel Ribes (Spa) Lointek Team DNF Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Lointek Team DNF Aurore Verhoeven (Fra) Lointek Team DNF Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Alessia Martini (Ita) Aromitalia Vaiano DNF Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Henriette Woering (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Melanie Woering (Ned) Team Rytger DNF Amy Hill (GBr) Team Rytger DNF Ellinor Huusko (Swe) Team Rytger DNF Simona Bortolotti (Ita) Bepink Laclassica DNF Lourdes Oyarbide Jimenez (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Soraya Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Sara Grifi (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Laura Trott (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Yulia Ilinykh (Rus) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Lucy Martin (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Ziortza Villa Izkaia - Durango DNF Lierni Lekuona Etxebeste (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Dorleta Eskamendi Gil (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Melissa Lowther (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Harriet Owen (GBr) Matrix Fitness DNF Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Bepink Laclassica DNF Ainara Sanz (Spa) Bizkaia - Durango DNF Špela Kern (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Ruby Livingstone (NZl) Bepink Laclassica DNF Elena Franchi (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Michela Pavin (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Veronica Cornolti (Ita) Servetto Footon DNF Elena Kuchinskaya (Rus) Servetto Footon DNF Riccarda Mazzotta (Swi) Servetto Footon DNF Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo DNF Demmy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Larisa Pankova (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Dobrynina Kseniia (Rus) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Olena Demydova (Ukr) Astana - Acca Due O DNF Daiva Tuslaite (Ltu) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana DNF Amélie Rivat (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Georgia Williams (NZl) Bepink Laclassica DNF Jaime Nielsen (NZl) Bepink Laclassica DNF Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink Laclassica DNF Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Eugénie Duval (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNF Anna Trevisi (Ita) Inpa Sottoli Giusfredi DNF Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lensworld.Eu - Zannata DNF Gilke Croket (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Nel De Crits (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo DNF Séverine Eraud (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86 DNS Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle Honda

World Cup standings after three rounds # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle Honda 220 pts 2 Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 195 3 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 190 4 Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 170 5 Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 140 6 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 126 7 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 120 8 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Velocio - SRAM 110 9 Elena Cecchini (Ita) Lotto Soudal Ladies 104 10 Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 100 11 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 92 12 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Velocio - SRAM 74 13 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Wiggle Honda 60 14 Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - Ais 51 15 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 50 16 Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 50 17 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 30 18 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Ale Cipollini 30 19 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Velocio - SRAM 25 20 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 20 21 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 20 22 Lauren Hall (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 23 Carmen Small (USA) Twenty 16 p/b Sho-Air 18 24 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 25 Eugenia Bujak (Pol) BTC City Ljubljana 18 26 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 16 27 Joelle Numainville (Can) Bigla Pro Cycling Team 14 28 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Orica - Ais 14 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 12 30 Kim De Baat (Ned) Lensworld.eu - Zannata 12 31 Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 12 32 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - Ais 10 33 Oxana Kozonchuk (Rus) 8 34 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team 8 35 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 6 36 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle Honda 6 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 38 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Velocio - SRAM 2 39 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2

Young riders # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rossella Ratto (Ita) INPA Sottoli Giusfredi 10 pts 2 Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 3 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 6 4 Jolanda Neff (Swi) 6 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 4 6 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Liv-Plantur 2