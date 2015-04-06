Video: Highlights from the women’s Tour of Flanders World Cup

Image 1 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) can't believe she's done it Image 3 of 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) wins the Tour of Flanders Image 4 of 5 A happy Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 5 The podium of Jolien D'hoore, Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle Honda) and Anna van der Breggen (Rabo Liv) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The women's Tour of Flanders held on Sunday in Belgium marked the third round of the World Cup series. The 158-rider women's field lined up in Oudenaarde for the 144.9km race, which covered a total of 10 climbs and five sectors of cobbles. The stellar field included previous World Cup leader Lizzie Armitstead (Boels-Dolmans), world champion Pauline Ferrand-Prévot (Rabo-Liv) and Belgian champion Jolien D'hoore (Wiggle Honda),

It was Elisa Longo-Borghini (Wiggle Honda) who stole the show, however, with a solo win. She broke away with 35km to go and took the victory by nearly a minute over her teammate and runner-up D’hoore, while Anna Van Der Breggen (Rabo-Liv) was third. D'hoore's podium performance put her back into the lead of the World Cup standings.

Watch the highlights of the women's Tour of Flanders World Cup in the latest video.

