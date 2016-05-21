Image 1 of 34 Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins stage 3 a the Women's Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 2 of 34 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) with Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16) Image 3 of 34 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) Image 4 of 34 KOM leader Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) attacks Image 5 of 34 A Rabo Liv rider attacks outside of Goat Rock State Beach Image 6 of 34 The classification leaders Image 7 of 34 KOM leader Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) Image 8 of 34 A smiling Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) after her stage 3 victory Image 9 of 34 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) chats with yellow jersey holder Megan Guarnier Image 10 of 34 Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolmans) was all smiles at todays start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 11 of 34 Two more stages to go for the women racing in California (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 12 of 34 Today's race went through wine country around Santa Rosa (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 13 of 34 The peloton stayed bunch up for the first climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 14 of 34 The women regroup after he first hard climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 15 of 34 Hannah Barnes (Canyon/SRAM) leads the field (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 16 of 34 The peloton begins to split along the windswept coastline (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 17 of 34 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) leading the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 18 of 34 Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) launched an attack over the QOM (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 19 of 34 The front group comes together after the descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 20 of 34 Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) launches an attack from the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 21 of 34 Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) signs on in the morning (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 22 of 34 Today's top three for the stage (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 23 of 34 The Boels Dolmans team at morning sign on (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 24 of 34 The women get ready for the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 25 of 34 The peloton rolls along Highway 1 (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 26 of 34 The peloton closes in on the final QOM of the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 27 of 34 Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) had no time to enjoy the view today (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 28 of 34 Ruth Winder (USA) and Chloe Dygert (Twenty 16) chase back after the climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 29 of 34 Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) on todays descent (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 30 of 34 Tayler Wiles (USA) chases back to the front group (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 31 of 34 Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolmans) rides in the break (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 32 of 34 Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) leads the pack on the final laps (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 33 of 34 The sprint for the finish (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us) Image 34 of 34 The break tries to keep its gap over the chasers in the distance (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) chased down a dangerous breakaway and then outsprinted Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) to win the penultimate stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) defended her general classification lead with an aggressive ride that saw her score several bonus seconds and finish fourth in the field sprint.

"It's incredible," Vos said of her victory. "It's a big race. It's a WorldTour race, and actually it's my first WorldTour win of the season. To take it here in California is pretty special."

Cool temperatures and overcast skies greeted the women's peloton as the race departed Santa Rosa Saturday morning. Several early attacks in the outskirts of town were quickly nullified, and racing began in earnest once the peloton hit the first Lexus Queen of the Mountain climb on Harrison Grade Road. Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) took the first QOM points, followed by Guarnier and teammate Evelyn Stevens.

Boels Dolmans took control after the first climb and drove the field as the race made its way toward the Pacific Ocean. The Dutch squad used the rolling, twisty roads to split the peloton into a smaller, more manageable field of 40 to 50 riders.

"I like to race more aggressively than defending," said Boels Dolmans' team director Danny Stam. "We actually tried to make it hard and it worked out really good."

Boels Dolmans' pace made it hard for any breaks to gain much time as the field approached the intermediate sprint in Carmet Beach. Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita-Bianchi) made the most threatening break of the day, gaining 30 seconds on a series of rollers 45km into the race. Unwilling to let anything go up the road, Boels Dolmans chased down Stumhofer and any subsequent moves heading into Carmet Beach. Guarnier won the intermediate sprint and and a three-second bonus, followed by Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) and Danielle King (Wiggle High5.)

Immediately after crossing the green kite the peloton started climbing the final QOM of the day on Coleman Road. Abbott attacked, shattering the field and drawing out a select group of riders, including Guarnier, Stevens, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker.) Abbott gained up to 30 seconds but was chased down by the yellow jersey group led by Guarnier and Stevens. The break was eventually joined by Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Eri Yonamine (Hagens-Berman Supermint), who helped drive the gap up to 1:30 as they descended back toward Santa Rosa.

The move looked promising, with several of the top GC leaders represented, but was pulled back with about 20 km left to race.

"I'm a little bit surprised it came back because it was a pretty good GC breakaway, but it just didn't work well together," Guarnier said.

Vos was feeling the effects of the week's racing and ran into difficulty on Coleman Road, losing contact with the leaders. After cresting Coleman, Vos and teammate Shara Gillow decided to take up the chase and see if they could close the gap to Guarnier's group. Vos and Gillow led a group of 30 riders aided by efforts from Tayler Wiles (USA Cycling.) Once the gap came under a minute, Vos knew the chase had a shot at bringing the break back but was unsure if she would have anything left for the finale.

"This final sprint, especially with the headwind, would suit me but still you don't know how your legs are after such a hard stage," Vos said. "It was a fast, fast road in and all the American teams definitely wanted to go for the sprint as well with some fast riders."

Ruth Winder (USA Cycling) and Chloe Dygert (Twenty16-Ridebiker) both had a go in the final closing circuits, but with several big engines, including UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen and Katie Hall, driving the pace at the front, the race was destined for a field sprint. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) made the first move but was passed by Vos in the last 50 meters.

"When I felt like the time was right I started my sprint and had a bit of a jump," Rivera said. "I had a gap on everyone and then Vos did the same to me. Maybe I went a little early but I did my own sprint."

Vos won the field sprint, followed by Coryn Rivera and Emma Johannson. Megan Guarnier sprinted to fourth and now leads Kristin Armstrong in the the GC by 15 seconds. Guarnier's team will be looking to keep her safe and defend her yellow jersey in Sunday's Sacramento Circuit Race.

"Tomorrow is just to keep it safe and bring it home," Stam said. "It should be a great victory again."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 2:52:51 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 7 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 8 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 10 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 11 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 12 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 13 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 15 Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 16 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 17 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 18 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 19 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 20 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 21 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 22 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 23 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 24 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 25 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:05 26 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 27 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 28 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 29 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:14 30 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 0:00:19 31 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:00:27 32 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:03:49 33 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 34 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 35 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 36 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 37 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 38 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:23 40 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 41 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 42 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 43 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 44 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 45 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 46 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 47 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 49 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 50 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 51 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 52 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 53 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 54 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 55 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 56 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 57 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 58 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 59 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 60 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 61 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 62 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:10:15 63 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 64 Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 65 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 66 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 67 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 68 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 69 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 70 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 71 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 72 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 73 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 74 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 75 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 76 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 77 Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 78 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 79 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 80 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 81 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 82 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 83 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 84 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 85 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 86 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 87 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 88 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 89 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 90 Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:11:29 91 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling DNF Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products DNF Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa DNF Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling DNF Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team DNF Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Carmet Beach # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 3 pts 2 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 2 3 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 1

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 15 pts 2 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 12 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 9 4 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 5 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 6 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 5 7 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 4 8 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 3 9 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 10 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 1

Mountain 1 - Harrison Grade Rd, 19.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 3 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

KOM 2 - Colman Valley Rd, 58.5km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 3 pts 2 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Young rider # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 2 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 3 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 4 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 5 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 7 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 8 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 9 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 10 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 11 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 12 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 14 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink

General classification after stage 3 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6:25:24 2 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:15 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:00:25 4 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:00:43 5 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:44 6 Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:47 7 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:00:52 8 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:00:56 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 0:01:01 10 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:01:06 11 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:22 12 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 0:01:23 13 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 0:01:24 14 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:35 15 Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:01:36 16 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 0:01:44 17 Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:51 18 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 19 Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:01:59 20 Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5 0:02:14 21 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 0:02:24 22 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:32 23 Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:02:48 24 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:02:50 25 Amber Neben (USA) Bepink 0:03:45 26 Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:03:50 27 Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:04:04 28 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:04:09 29 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM 0:05:41 30 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:06:06 31 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:06:37 32 Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:06:42 33 Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products 34 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 0:06:45 35 Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:06:54 36 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 0:07:02 37 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:07:05 38 Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 39 Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:07:27 40 Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:07:33 41 Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women 42 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products 0:07:34 43 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:07:36 44 Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:07:51 45 Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:03 46 Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:06 47 Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 48 Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:08:08 49 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:08:09 50 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:08:16 51 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products 52 Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:08:20 53 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:08:24 54 Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink 0:08:25 55 Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:08:27 56 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:08:40 57 Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi 0:08:49 58 Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:08:59 59 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products 0:09:27 60 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:09:36 61 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:12:25 62 Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:12:26 63 Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:12:35 64 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM 0:13:03 65 Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:13:13 66 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 0:13:20 67 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:13:21 68 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 0:13:36 69 Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:13:47 70 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:14:11 71 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:20 72 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:14:25 73 Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:14:41 74 Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:14:51 75 Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 0:14:56 76 Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:15:15 77 Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:15:17 78 Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling 79 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:15:22 80 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink 0:15:36 81 Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:15:37 82 Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:15:39 83 Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:16:07 84 Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 0:17:08 85 Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:18:11 86 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:18:56 87 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:19:25 88 Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team 0:20:13 89 Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team 0:20:52 90 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM 0:23:28 91 Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling 0:23:46

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 27 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 21 3 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 21 4 Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 16 5 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 9 6 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 7 7 Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 6 8 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM 5 9 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 10 Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling 4 11 Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa 3 12 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 3 13 Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 3 14 Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 2 15 Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5 2 16 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 2 17 Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling 2 18 Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women 1 19 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5 8 pts 2 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 6 3 Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2 4 Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5 2 5 Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 1 6 Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 1 7 Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker 6:26:20 2 Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team 0:03:13 3 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:10 4 Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling 0:05:41 5 Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:06:09 6 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM 0:06:40 7 Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power 0:07:20 8 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM 0:08:40 9 Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women 0:11:29 10 Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team 0:12:24 11 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team 0:12:25 12 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink 0:13:15 13 Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink 0:13:29 14 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi 0:18:29