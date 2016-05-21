Trending

Women's Tour of California: Vos wins stage 3 in Santa Rosa

Guarnier stays in the overall lead

Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) wins stage 3 a the Women's Amgen Tour of California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) with Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16)

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans)

KOM leader Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) attacks

A Rabo Liv rider attacks outside of Goat Rock State Beach

The classification leaders

KOM leader Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5)

A smiling Marianne Vos (Rabo Liv) after her stage 3 victory

Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) chats with yellow jersey holder Megan Guarnier

Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolmans) was all smiles at todays start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Two more stages to go for the women racing in California

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's race went through wine country around Santa Rosa

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton stayed bunch up for the first climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women regroup after he first hard climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Hannah Barnes (Canyon/SRAM) leads the field

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton begins to split along the windswept coastline

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) leading the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) launched an attack over the QOM

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The front group comes together after the descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) launches an attack from the front group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) signs on in the morning

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Today's top three for the stage

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The Boels Dolmans team at morning sign on

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The women get ready for the start

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton rolls along Highway 1

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The peloton closes in on the final QOM of the day

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Lucinda Brand (Rabo-Liv) had no time to enjoy the view today

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Ruth Winder (USA) and Chloe Dygert (Twenty 16) chase back after the climb

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) on todays descent

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Tayler Wiles (USA) chases back to the front group

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Megan Gaurnier (Boels Dolmans) rides in the break

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
Evelyn Stevens (Boels Dolmans) leads the pack on the final laps

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The sprint for the finish

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)
The break tries to keep its gap over the chasers in the distance

(Image credit: Jonathan Devich/epicimages.us)

Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) chased down a dangerous breakaway and then outsprinted Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) to win the penultimate stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) defended her general classification lead with an aggressive ride that saw her score several bonus seconds and finish fourth in the field sprint.

"It's incredible," Vos said of her victory. "It's a big race. It's a WorldTour race, and actually it's my first WorldTour win of the season. To take it here in California is pretty special."

Cool temperatures and overcast skies greeted the women's peloton as the race departed Santa Rosa Saturday morning. Several early attacks in the outskirts of town were quickly nullified, and racing began in earnest once the peloton hit the first Lexus Queen of the Mountain climb on Harrison Grade Road. Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) took the first QOM points, followed by Guarnier and teammate Evelyn Stevens.

Boels Dolmans took control after the first climb and drove the field as the race made its way toward the Pacific Ocean. The Dutch squad used the rolling, twisty roads to split the peloton into a smaller, more manageable field of 40 to 50 riders.

"I like to race more aggressively than defending," said Boels Dolmans' team director Danny Stam. "We actually tried to make it hard and it worked out really good."

Boels Dolmans' pace made it hard for any breaks to gain much time as the field approached the intermediate sprint in Carmet Beach. Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita-Bianchi) made the most threatening break of the day, gaining 30 seconds on a series of rollers 45km into the race. Unwilling to let anything go up the road, Boels Dolmans chased down Stumhofer and any subsequent moves heading into Carmet Beach. Guarnier won the intermediate sprint and and a three-second bonus, followed by Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) and Danielle King (Wiggle High5.)

Immediately after crossing the green kite the peloton started climbing the final QOM of the day on Coleman Road. Abbott attacked, shattering the field and drawing out a select group of riders, including Guarnier, Stevens, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker.) Abbott gained up to 30 seconds but was chased down by the yellow jersey group led by Guarnier and Stevens. The break was eventually joined by Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Eri Yonamine (Hagens-Berman Supermint), who helped drive the gap up to 1:30 as they descended back toward Santa Rosa.

The move looked promising, with several of the top GC leaders represented, but was pulled back with about 20 km left to race.

"I'm a little bit surprised it came back because it was a pretty good GC breakaway, but it just didn't work well together," Guarnier said.

Vos was feeling the effects of the week's racing and ran into difficulty on Coleman Road, losing contact with the leaders. After cresting Coleman, Vos and teammate Shara Gillow decided to take up the chase and see if they could close the gap to Guarnier's group. Vos and Gillow led a group of 30 riders aided by efforts from Tayler Wiles (USA Cycling.) Once the gap came under a minute, Vos knew the chase had a shot at bringing the break back but was unsure if she would have anything left for the finale.

"This final sprint, especially with the headwind, would suit me but still you don't know how your legs are after such a hard stage," Vos said. "It was a fast, fast road in and all the American teams definitely wanted to go for the sprint as well with some fast riders."

Ruth Winder (USA Cycling) and Chloe Dygert (Twenty16-Ridebiker) both had a go in the final closing circuits, but with several big engines, including UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen and Katie Hall, driving the pace at the front, the race was destined for a field sprint. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) made the first move but was passed by Vos in the last 50 meters.

"When I felt like the time was right I started my sprint and had a bit of a jump," Rivera said. "I had a gap on everyone and then Vos did the same to me. Maybe I went a little early but I did my own sprint."

Vos won the field sprint, followed by Coryn Rivera and Emma Johannson. Megan Guarnier sprinted to fourth and now leads Kristin Armstrong in the the GC by 15 seconds. Guarnier's team will be looking to keep her safe and defend her yellow jersey in Sunday's Sacramento Circuit Race.

"Tomorrow is just to keep it safe and bring it home," Stam said. "It should be a great victory again."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team2:52:51
2Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
5Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
7Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
8Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
10Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
11Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
12Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
13Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
15Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
16Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
17Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
18Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
19Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
20Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
21Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
22Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
23Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
24Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
25Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:05
26Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
27Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
28Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
29Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:14
30Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:00:19
31Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:00:27
32Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:03:49
33Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
34Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
35Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
36Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
37Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
38Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:05:23
40Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
41Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
42Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
43Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
44Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
45Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
46Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
49Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
50Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
51Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
52Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
53Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
54Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
55Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
56Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
57Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
58Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
59Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
60Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
62Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:10:15
63Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
64Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
65Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
66Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
67Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
68Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
69Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
70Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
71Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
72Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
73Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
74Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
75Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
76Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
77Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
78Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
79Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
80Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
82Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
83Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
84Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
85Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
86Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
87Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
88Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
89Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
90Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:11:29
91Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJanicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFElizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
DNFAnna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
DNFHannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
DNFLucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team

Sprint 1 - Carmet Beach
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team3pts
2Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling2
3Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High51

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team15pts
2Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women12
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High59
4Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
5Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM5
7Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling4
8Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker3
9Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
10Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High51

Mountain 1 - Harrison Grade Rd, 19.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High53pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

KOM 2 - Colman Valley Rd, 58.5km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High53pts
2Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Young rider
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
2Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
3Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
4Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
5Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
7Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
8Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
9Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
11Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
12Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
14Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink

General classification after stage 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6:25:24
2Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:15
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:25
4Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:43
5Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:44
6Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:47
7Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:00:52
8Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:00:56
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High50:01:01
10Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:01:06
11Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:22
12Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM0:01:23
13Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:24
14Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:01:35
15Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women0:01:36
16Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High50:01:44
17Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:01:51
18Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:01:59
20Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High50:02:14
21Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team0:02:24
22Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:32
23Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:02:48
24Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:02:50
25Amber Neben (USA) Bepink0:03:45
26Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:03:50
27Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:04:04
28Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:04:09
29Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM0:05:41
30Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:06:06
31Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:06:37
32Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:06:42
33Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
34Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling0:06:45
35Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:06:54
36Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling0:07:02
37Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:07:05
38Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
39Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High50:07:27
40Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:07:33
41Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
42Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products0:07:34
43Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:07:36
44Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:07:51
45Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:03
46Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:06
47Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
48Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:08:08
49Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:08:09
50Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:08:16
51Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
52Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:08:20
53Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:08:24
54Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink0:08:25
55Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:08:27
56Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:40
57Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi0:08:49
58Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:08:59
59Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products0:09:27
60Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:09:36
61Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:12:25
62Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:12:26
63Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:12:35
64Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM0:13:03
65Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling0:13:13
66Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team0:13:20
67Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:13:21
68Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa0:13:36
69Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:13:47
70Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:14:11
71Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:20
72Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:14:25
73Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:14:41
74Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:14:51
75Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling0:14:56
76Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:15:15
77Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:15:17
78Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
79Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:15:22
80Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink0:15:36
81Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:15:37
82Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:15:39
83Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:16:07
84Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker0:17:08
85Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women0:18:11
86Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:18:56
87Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:19:25
88Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:20:13
89Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team0:20:52
90Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:23:28
91Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling0:23:46

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team27pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team21
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High521
4Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women16
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker9
6Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team7
7Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank6
8Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM5
9Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling5
10Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling4
11Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa3
12Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker3
13Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team3
14Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank2
15Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High52
16Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team2
17Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling2
18Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women1
19Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High58pts
2Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team6
3Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team2
4Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High52
5Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker1
6Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team1
7Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker6:26:20
2Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team0:03:13
3Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:10
4Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling0:05:41
5Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:09
6Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM0:06:40
7Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:07:20
8Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM0:08:40
9Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women0:11:29
10Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team0:12:24
11Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:12:25
12Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink0:13:15
13Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink0:13:29
14Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi0:18:29

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Twenty16 - Ridebiker19:17:58
2Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:45
3UnitedHealthcare0:01:32
4Wiggle High50:02:15
5Raboliv Womencyclingteam0:07:18
6Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:45
7Hagens Berman - Supermint0:11:44
8Canyon SRAM Racing0:12:54
9Podium Ambition Pro Cycling0:15:45
10Colavita - Bianchi0:16:07
11Cylance Pro Cycling0:17:15
12USA National Team0:18:07
13Rally Cycling0:18:08
14Hitec Products0:20:13
15Bepink0:24:30
16Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling0:25:15
17Weber Shimano Ladies Power0:25:37
18Drops Cycling0:36:11

 

