Women's Tour of California: Vos wins stage 3 in Santa Rosa
Guarnier stays in the overall lead
Marianne Vos (Rabo-Liv) chased down a dangerous breakaway and then outsprinted Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) to win the penultimate stage of the Amgen Women's Tour of California. Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) defended her general classification lead with an aggressive ride that saw her score several bonus seconds and finish fourth in the field sprint.
"It's incredible," Vos said of her victory. "It's a big race. It's a WorldTour race, and actually it's my first WorldTour win of the season. To take it here in California is pretty special."
Cool temperatures and overcast skies greeted the women's peloton as the race departed Santa Rosa Saturday morning. Several early attacks in the outskirts of town were quickly nullified, and racing began in earnest once the peloton hit the first Lexus Queen of the Mountain climb on Harrison Grade Road. Mara Abbott (Wiggle High5) took the first QOM points, followed by Guarnier and teammate Evelyn Stevens.
Boels Dolmans took control after the first climb and drove the field as the race made its way toward the Pacific Ocean. The Dutch squad used the rolling, twisty roads to split the peloton into a smaller, more manageable field of 40 to 50 riders.
"I like to race more aggressively than defending," said Boels Dolmans' team director Danny Stam. "We actually tried to make it hard and it worked out really good."
Boels Dolmans' pace made it hard for any breaks to gain much time as the field approached the intermediate sprint in Carmet Beach. Gretchen Stumhofer (Colavita-Bianchi) made the most threatening break of the day, gaining 30 seconds on a series of rollers 45km into the race. Unwilling to let anything go up the road, Boels Dolmans chased down Stumhofer and any subsequent moves heading into Carmet Beach. Guarnier won the intermediate sprint and and a three-second bonus, followed by Jasmin Glaesser (Rally Cycling) and Danielle King (Wiggle High5.)
Immediately after crossing the green kite the peloton started climbing the final QOM of the day on Coleman Road. Abbott attacked, shattering the field and drawing out a select group of riders, including Guarnier, Stevens, Alena Amialiusik (Canyon-SRAM), Katie Hall (UnitedHealthcare) and Kristin Armstrong (Twenty16-Ridebiker.) Abbott gained up to 30 seconds but was chased down by the yellow jersey group led by Guarnier and Stevens. The break was eventually joined by Emma Johansson (Wiggle High5) and Eri Yonamine (Hagens-Berman Supermint), who helped drive the gap up to 1:30 as they descended back toward Santa Rosa.
The move looked promising, with several of the top GC leaders represented, but was pulled back with about 20 km left to race.
"I'm a little bit surprised it came back because it was a pretty good GC breakaway, but it just didn't work well together," Guarnier said.
Vos was feeling the effects of the week's racing and ran into difficulty on Coleman Road, losing contact with the leaders. After cresting Coleman, Vos and teammate Shara Gillow decided to take up the chase and see if they could close the gap to Guarnier's group. Vos and Gillow led a group of 30 riders aided by efforts from Tayler Wiles (USA Cycling.) Once the gap came under a minute, Vos knew the chase had a shot at bringing the break back but was unsure if she would have anything left for the finale.
"This final sprint, especially with the headwind, would suit me but still you don't know how your legs are after such a hard stage," Vos said. "It was a fast, fast road in and all the American teams definitely wanted to go for the sprint as well with some fast riders."
Ruth Winder (USA Cycling) and Chloe Dygert (Twenty16-Ridebiker) both had a go in the final closing circuits, but with several big engines, including UnitedHealthcare's Linda Villumsen and Katie Hall, driving the pace at the front, the race was destined for a field sprint. Coryn Rivera (UnitedHealthcare) made the first move but was passed by Vos in the last 50 meters.
"When I felt like the time was right I started my sprint and had a bit of a jump," Rivera said. "I had a gap on everyone and then Vos did the same to me. Maybe I went a little early but I did my own sprint."
Vos won the field sprint, followed by Coryn Rivera and Emma Johannson. Megan Guarnier sprinted to fourth and now leads Kristin Armstrong in the the GC by 15 seconds. Guarnier's team will be looking to keep her safe and defend her yellow jersey in Sunday's Sacramento Circuit Race.
"Tomorrow is just to keep it safe and bring it home," Stam said. "It should be a great victory again."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|2:52:51
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|5
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|8
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|11
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|12
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|13
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|15
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|16
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|18
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|19
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|20
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|21
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|22
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|23
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|24
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|25
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:05
|26
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|27
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|29
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:14
|30
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:00:19
|31
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:00:27
|32
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:03:49
|33
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|34
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|35
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|36
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|37
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|38
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:23
|40
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|41
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|42
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|43
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|44
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|46
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|49
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|50
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|51
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|52
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|53
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|54
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|55
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|56
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|57
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|58
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|59
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|60
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|62
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:10:15
|63
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|64
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|65
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|66
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|67
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|68
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|69
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|70
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|71
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|72
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|73
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|74
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|75
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|76
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|77
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|78
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|79
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|80
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|82
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|83
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|84
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|85
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|86
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|87
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|88
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|89
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|90
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:11:29
|91
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|DNF
|Anna Sanders (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|3
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|12
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|9
|4
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|5
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|7
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|8
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|3
|9
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|10
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|3
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|3
|pts
|2
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|2
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|3
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|4
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|5
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|7
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|8
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|9
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|11
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|12
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|14
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6:25:24
|2
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:15
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:25
|4
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:43
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:44
|6
|Leah Thomas (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:47
|7
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:00:52
|8
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:00:56
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|0:01:01
|10
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:01:06
|11
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:22
|12
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:01:23
|13
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:24
|14
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:35
|15
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:01:36
|16
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|0:01:44
|17
|Nikki Harris (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:01:51
|18
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Sharon Laws (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:01:59
|20
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Wiggle High5
|0:02:14
|21
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|0:02:24
|22
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|23
|Katie Donovan (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:02:48
|24
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:50
|25
|Amber Neben (USA) Bepink
|0:03:45
|26
|Rocio Parrado Guarnizo (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:03:50
|27
|Nina Marie Laughlin (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:04:04
|28
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:04:09
|29
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
|0:05:41
|30
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:06:06
|31
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:06:37
|32
|Jessica Cutler (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:06:42
|33
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) Hitec Products
|34
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|0:06:45
|35
|Allie Dragoo (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:06:54
|36
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:07:02
|37
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:07:05
|38
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|39
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:07:27
|40
|Alison Jackson (Can) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:07:33
|41
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) UnitedHealthcare Women
|42
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:07:34
|43
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:07:36
|44
|Sara Headley (USA) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:07:51
|45
|Lauren Hall (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:03
|46
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:06
|47
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|48
|Megan Alderete (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:08:08
|49
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:08:09
|50
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:08:16
|51
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Hitec Products
|52
|Claire Rose (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:08:20
|53
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:08:24
|54
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Bepink
|0:08:25
|55
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:08:27
|56
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:40
|57
|Whitney Allison (USA) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:08:49
|58
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:08:59
|59
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Hitec Products
|0:09:27
|60
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:09:36
|61
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:12:25
|62
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:12:26
|63
|Nicole Moerig (Aus) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:12:35
|64
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|0:13:03
|65
|Doris Schweizer (Swi) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:13:13
|66
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|0:13:20
|67
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:13:21
|68
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|0:13:36
|69
|Emily Collins (NZl) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:13:47
|70
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:11
|71
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:14:20
|72
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:14:25
|73
|Sophie Coleman (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:14:41
|74
|Alison Tetrick (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:14:51
|75
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|0:14:56
|76
|Kimberley Wells (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:15:15
|77
|Maria Fadiga (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:15:17
|78
|Amanda Miller (USA) Visit Dallas DNA Pro Cycling
|79
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:15:22
|80
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) Bepink
|0:15:36
|81
|Caterin Elisabeth Previley (Arg) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:15:37
|82
|Jennifer George (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:15:39
|83
|Luciene Ferreira da Silva (Bra) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:16:07
|84
|Jennifer Tetrick (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|0:17:08
|85
|Lauren Tamayo (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:18:11
|86
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:18:56
|87
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:19:25
|88
|Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:20:13
|89
|Allison Elizabeth Linnell (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint Pro Cycling Team
|0:20:52
|90
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|0:23:28
|91
|Hannah Ross (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:23:46
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|27
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|21
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|21
|4
|Coryn Rivera (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|16
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|9
|6
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|7
|7
|Brianna Walle (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|8
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM
|5
|9
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|10
|Heather Fischer (USA) Rally Cycling
|4
|11
|Sarah Storey (GBr) Podium Ambition Pro Cycling p/b Club La Santa
|3
|12
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|3
|13
|Shara Gillow (Aus) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|3
|14
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Wiggle High5
|2
|16
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|2
|17
|Jasmin Glaesser (Can) Rally Cycling
|2
|18
|Katie Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Women
|1
|19
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mara Abbott (USA) Wiggle High5
|8
|pts
|2
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|6
|3
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|2
|4
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Wiggle High5
|2
|5
|Kristin Armstrong (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|1
|6
|Karol Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|1
|7
|Tayler Wiles (USA) USA National Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|6:26:20
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) USA National Team
|0:03:13
|3
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:10
|4
|Emma White (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:05:41
|5
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:09
|6
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|0:06:40
|7
|Jessenia Meneses (Col) Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:07:20
|8
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|0:08:40
|9
|Annie Ewart (Can) UnitedHealthcare Women
|0:11:29
|10
|Kelly Catlin (USA) USA National Team
|0:12:24
|11
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:12:25
|12
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:15
|13
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Bepink
|0:13:29
|14
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Colavita/Bianchi
|0:18:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Twenty16 - Ridebiker
|19:17:58
|2
|Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:45
|3
|UnitedHealthcare
|0:01:32
|4
|Wiggle High5
|0:02:15
|5
|Raboliv Womencyclingteam
|0:07:18
|6
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:45
|7
|Hagens Berman - Supermint
|0:11:44
|8
|Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:12:54
|9
|Podium Ambition Pro Cycling
|0:15:45
|10
|Colavita - Bianchi
|0:16:07
|11
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:17:15
|12
|USA National Team
|0:18:07
|13
|Rally Cycling
|0:18:08
|14
|Hitec Products
|0:20:13
|15
|Bepink
|0:24:30
|16
|Visit Dallas Dna Pro Cycling
|0:25:15
|17
|Weber Shimano Ladies Power
|0:25:37
|18
|Drops Cycling
|0:36:11
