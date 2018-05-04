Megan Guarnier wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire
American victorious atop Cow and Calf summit finish on stage 2
Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, triumphing on the Cow and Calf summit finish on stage 2 to seal the overall title in the race's first iteration as a stage race.
The American attacked a few hundred metres from the summit of the 1.8km climb and rode confidently away from a select group of 14 riders that had gone clear after the penultimate climb of the day at Old Pool Bank.
Alena Amialusik (Canyon-SRAM) crossed the line in second place, some 14 seconds behind Guarner, with Dani Rowe (Great Britain) taking third place three seconds further back.
Guarnier had started the day seventh overall but, after the sprinters had their say on the opening day, there was only one general classification contender above her, and that was Rowe. The small gap, however, was quickly wiped out as Guarnier sprang clear, and the 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage meant she clinched the overall title by a margin of 17 seconds from Rowe. Amialusik rounded out the final podium at 19 seconds.
Guarnier, a former winner of the Giro Rosa and Tour of California, pulled on the blue jersey and basked in her first victory of 2018, which tasted all the sweeter coming on her birthday.
"All my teammates said 'give yourself a good present'," Guarnier said in her post-race flash interview.
"My team were amazing, and they really set me up for this at the finish. Chantal took up the speed then Karol-Ann [Canuel] took it up, and I knew I had to finish it off. It's my first win of the season, and it's nice to be back."
For Rowe, who had gone after time bonuses at the intermediate sprints on both days, there was not a hint of disappointment with second place.
"i'm so happy," she said. "I really targeted this race. After the Commonwealth Games I didn't have a break because I wanted to get back and really target this race before having a proper break. It's so special for me to race in my country, with the live coverage, and having two stages. I feel proud that this country is leading the way with cycling. I'm so happy I could pull it off."
How it unfolded
The second and final stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire threw more hills into the equation, with an early ascent of Blacker's Hill followed by constantly undulating terrain all the way to the pair of climbs in the finale. The Old Pool Bank climb, 1km at 10 per cent, topped out 15km shy of the foot of the Cow and Calf.
Nikki Juniper (NJC-Biemme-Echelon) took the KOM points at Blacker Hill but there was never a strong breakaway. Katia Ragusa (BePink) went away with Manon Lloyd (Trek-Drops) and they had a maximum advantage of nearly a minute, but their game was up by the intermediate sprint at Scholes with 44km to go, where Lloyd took the points ahead of stage 1 winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) and Rowe in the peloton.
A dangerous move of five riders went clear on the approach to Old Pool Bank but the favourites remained calm and the race duly sprang to life on the climb itself, with an attack from Longo Borghini helping to establish a selection of 14 riders. Along with Guarnier, Amialiusik, Rowe, and Longo Borghini, it contained two of Guarner's teammates in Chantaal Blaak and Karol-Ann Canuel, as well as Erica Magnaldi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini), Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini), Liane Lippert (Sunweb), Juliette Labous (Sunweb), Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb), Shara Gillow (FDJ), and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM).
After a few skirmishes on the approach, the steep gradients of the Cow and Calf would decide the race, and Boels Dolmans took control. First Blaak set the pace on the early ramps and pulled over, leaving Canuel to up the pace with a fierce acceleration. Rowe was in trouble but clung on, while Ensing was dropped.
Magnaldi tried an attack but never gained much ground, and then Guarnier decided to make her move once past the 500 metres to go banner. Her climbing skills were evident as she quickly opened a gap, and it only grew and grew as she made her way to the line for the sweetest of birthday presents.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:19:50
|2
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:14
|3
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:17
|4
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:22
|5
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|6
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|7
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:25
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:27
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:28
|10
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:50
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:21
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:40
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:57
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:01
|16
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:02:05
|17
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:07
|18
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|19
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|21
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|22
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:02:15
|23
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|24
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|25
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:17
|26
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:20
|27
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:21
|28
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|29
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:02:31
|30
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|31
|Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|32
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:33
|33
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|34
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|35
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|36
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:40
|37
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:02:43
|38
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:45
|39
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|40
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|41
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:02:51
|42
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:02:53
|43
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:02:55
|44
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:02:57
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:59
|46
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:03
|47
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:03:04
|48
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|49
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:03:07
|50
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:09
|51
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:11
|52
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:03:18
|53
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:20
|54
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:22
|55
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:03:24
|56
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:28
|57
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:30
|58
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:33
|59
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:37
|60
|Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:03:45
|61
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:46
|62
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:56
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:03:59
|64
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:04:01
|65
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|66
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
|0:04:05
|67
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:12
|68
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|0:04:17
|69
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:22
|70
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:04:58
|71
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|72
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:05:06
|73
|Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:05:18
|74
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:06:08
|75
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
|0:06:19
|76
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:15
|77
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|0:09:43
|78
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:50
|79
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:11:26
|80
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:12:23
|81
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:14:10
|82
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|83
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|84
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:16
|85
|Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:17:05
|86
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:17:09
|87
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:17:53
|88
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:18:19
|89
|Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|0:19:21
|90
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:19:45
|91
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:21:12
|92
|Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:21:21
|93
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:21:24
|94
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:21:42
|95
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:23:16
|DNF
|Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|DNF
|Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
|DNF
|Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|DNF
|Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|DNF
|Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|DNF
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|DNF
|Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|DNF
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|6:48:09
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|0:00:17
|3
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:19
|4
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:31
|5
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:33
|6
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|7
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:00:36
|8
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:00:38
|9
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:00:39
|10
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:01
|11
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:01:32
|12
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:51
|13
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:08
|14
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:02:12
|16
|Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink
|0:02:16
|17
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:18
|18
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|19
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|20
|Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|21
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|22
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:02:20
|23
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:02:26
|24
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
|25
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:02:28
|26
|Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:31
|27
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:32
|28
|Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|29
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:02:42
|30
|Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|31
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|32
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|0:02:44
|33
|Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|34
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|35
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:50
|36
|Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:02:54
|37
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:56
|38
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|39
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
|40
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|0:03:02
|41
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:03:04
|42
|Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:06
|43
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:03:08
|44
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:10
|45
|Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:03:14
|46
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:03:15
|47
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|48
|Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:03:18
|49
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:19
|50
|Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:03:29
|51
|Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:03:31
|52
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|53
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:03:35
|54
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:03:36
|55
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:03:39
|56
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:03:40
|57
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:03:41
|58
|Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain
|0:03:48
|59
|Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:03:56
|60
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|0:03:57
|61
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|62
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:07
|63
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:04:10
|64
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:04:12
|65
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother
|0:04:16
|66
|Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:04:23
|67
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|0:04:28
|68
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:04:33
|69
|Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:09
|70
|Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:05:29
|71
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:05:31
|72
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:06:22
|73
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
|0:06:30
|74
|Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|0:06:35
|75
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|0:07:26
|76
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|0:09:54
|77
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:09:58
|78
|Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:11:49
|79
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing
|0:12:34
|80
|Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
|0:14:21
|81
|Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
|82
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|83
|Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain
|0:15:27
|84
|Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:17:16
|85
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix
|0:17:20
|86
|Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain
|0:18:04
|87
|Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:18:30
|88
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:19:01
|89
|Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|0:19:32
|90
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:19:56
|91
|Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
|0:21:32
|92
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:23:27
|93
|Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
|0:37:40
|94
|Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|0:37:52
|95
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
|0:38:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5
|23
|pts
|2
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|19
|3
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|4
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|12
|5
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|6
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|9
|7
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|8
|8
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|8
|9
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|7
|10
|Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
|6
|11
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|6
|12
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|5
|13
|Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops
|5
|14
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|5
|15
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|16
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|4
|17
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|3
|18
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|19
|Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
|3
|20
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|2
|21
|Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
|2
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
|23
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|pts
|2
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|4
|3
|Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
|4
|4
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
|4
|5
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain
|4
|6
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|4
|7
|Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother
|2
|8
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|1
|9
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy