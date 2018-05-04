Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, triumphing on the Cow and Calf summit finish on stage 2 to seal the overall title in the race's first iteration as a stage race.

The American attacked a few hundred metres from the summit of the 1.8km climb and rode confidently away from a select group of 14 riders that had gone clear after the penultimate climb of the day at Old Pool Bank.

Alena Amialusik (Canyon-SRAM) crossed the line in second place, some 14 seconds behind Guarner, with Dani Rowe (Great Britain) taking third place three seconds further back.

Guarnier had started the day seventh overall but, after the sprinters had their say on the opening day, there was only one general classification contender above her, and that was Rowe. The small gap, however, was quickly wiped out as Guarnier sprang clear, and the 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage meant she clinched the overall title by a margin of 17 seconds from Rowe. Amialusik rounded out the final podium at 19 seconds.

Guarnier, a former winner of the Giro Rosa and Tour of California, pulled on the blue jersey and basked in her first victory of 2018, which tasted all the sweeter coming on her birthday.

"All my teammates said 'give yourself a good present'," Guarnier said in her post-race flash interview.

"My team were amazing, and they really set me up for this at the finish. Chantal took up the speed then Karol-Ann [Canuel] took it up, and I knew I had to finish it off. It's my first win of the season, and it's nice to be back."

For Rowe, who had gone after time bonuses at the intermediate sprints on both days, there was not a hint of disappointment with second place.

"i'm so happy," she said. "I really targeted this race. After the Commonwealth Games I didn't have a break because I wanted to get back and really target this race before having a proper break. It's so special for me to race in my country, with the live coverage, and having two stages. I feel proud that this country is leading the way with cycling. I'm so happy I could pull it off."

How it unfolded

The second and final stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire threw more hills into the equation, with an early ascent of Blacker's Hill followed by constantly undulating terrain all the way to the pair of climbs in the finale. The Old Pool Bank climb, 1km at 10 per cent, topped out 15km shy of the foot of the Cow and Calf.

Nikki Juniper (NJC-Biemme-Echelon) took the KOM points at Blacker Hill but there was never a strong breakaway. Katia Ragusa (BePink) went away with Manon Lloyd (Trek-Drops) and they had a maximum advantage of nearly a minute, but their game was up by the intermediate sprint at Scholes with 44km to go, where Lloyd took the points ahead of stage 1 winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) and Rowe in the peloton.

A dangerous move of five riders went clear on the approach to Old Pool Bank but the favourites remained calm and the race duly sprang to life on the climb itself, with an attack from Longo Borghini helping to establish a selection of 14 riders. Along with Guarnier, Amialiusik, Rowe, and Longo Borghini, it contained two of Guarner's teammates in Chantaal Blaak and Karol-Ann Canuel, as well as Erica Magnaldi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini), Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini), Liane Lippert (Sunweb), Juliette Labous (Sunweb), Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb), Shara Gillow (FDJ), and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM).

After a few skirmishes on the approach, the steep gradients of the Cow and Calf would decide the race, and Boels Dolmans took control. First Blaak set the pace on the early ramps and pulled over, leaving Canuel to up the pace with a fierce acceleration. Rowe was in trouble but clung on, while Ensing was dropped.

Magnaldi tried an attack but never gained much ground, and then Guarnier decided to make her move once past the 500 metres to go banner. Her climbing skills were evident as she quickly opened a gap, and it only grew and grew as she made her way to the line for the sweetest of birthday presents.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 3:19:50 2 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:14 3 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:17 4 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:00:22 5 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 6 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 7 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:25 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:27 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:28 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:50 11 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:21 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:40 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:01:57 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:01 16 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:02:05 17 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:02:07 18 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 19 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 20 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 21 Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 22 Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:02:15 23 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 24 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 25 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:17 26 Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:20 27 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:21 28 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:25 29 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:02:31 30 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 31 Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 32 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:33 33 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 34 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 35 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 36 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:40 37 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:02:43 38 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:45 39 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 40 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 41 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:02:51 42 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:02:53 43 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:02:55 44 Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:02:57 45 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:59 46 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:03 47 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:03:04 48 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 49 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:03:07 50 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:03:09 51 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:11 52 Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 0:03:18 53 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:20 54 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:03:22 55 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:03:24 56 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:28 57 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:30 58 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:33 59 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:37 60 Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:03:45 61 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:03:46 62 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:03:56 63 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:03:59 64 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:04:01 65 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 66 Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother 0:04:05 67 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:04:12 68 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 0:04:17 69 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:04:22 70 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:04:58 71 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 72 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:05:06 73 Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG 0:05:18 74 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:06:08 75 Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix 0:06:19 76 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:15 77 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 0:09:43 78 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:09:50 79 Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:11:26 80 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:12:23 81 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 0:14:10 82 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 83 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 84 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:16 85 Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:17:05 86 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 0:17:09 87 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:17:53 88 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:18:19 89 Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 0:19:21 90 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:19:45 91 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:21:12 92 Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 0:21:21 93 Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:21:24 94 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:21:42 95 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:23:16 DNF Rosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG DNF Emily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain DNF Katie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5 DNF Lydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team DNF Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg DNF Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport DNF Georgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo DNF Lauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo DNF Madeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon DNF Leah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform DNF Jessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform DNF Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Final general classification after stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 6:48:09 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 0:00:17 3 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:19 4 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:31 5 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:00:33 6 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 7 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 0:00:36 8 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:00:38 9 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:00:39 10 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:01:01 11 Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:01:32 12 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:01:51 13 Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:08 14 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 15 Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:02:12 16 Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink 0:02:16 17 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:02:18 18 Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 19 Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women 20 Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 21 Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini 22 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 0:02:20 23 Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:02:26 24 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5 25 Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:02:28 26 Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:31 27 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:32 28 Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:02:36 29 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 0:02:42 30 Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 31 Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 32 Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix 0:02:44 33 Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 34 Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 35 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:50 36 Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:02:54 37 Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:02:56 38 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 39 Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing 40 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 0:03:02 41 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:03:04 42 Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:03:06 43 Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:03:08 44 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:10 45 Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:03:14 46 Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:03:15 47 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 48 Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:03:18 49 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:19 50 Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 0:03:29 51 Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:03:31 52 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 53 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:03:35 54 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:03:36 55 Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:03:39 56 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:03:40 57 Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:03:41 58 Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain 0:03:48 59 Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:03:56 60 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 0:03:57 61 Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops 62 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:04:07 63 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:04:10 64 Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 0:04:12 65 Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother 0:04:16 66 Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:04:23 67 Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 0:04:28 68 Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:04:33 69 Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:05:09 70 Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG 0:05:29 71 Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport 0:05:31 72 Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:06:22 73 Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix 0:06:30 74 Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother 0:06:35 75 Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 0:07:26 76 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 0:09:54 77 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:09:58 78 Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:11:49 79 Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing 0:12:34 80 Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain 0:14:21 81 Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing 82 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 83 Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain 0:15:27 84 Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:17:16 85 Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix 0:17:20 86 Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain 0:18:04 87 Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:18:30 88 Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:19:01 89 Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon 0:19:32 90 Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport 0:19:56 91 Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG 0:21:32 92 Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:23:27 93 Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform 0:37:40 94 Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo 0:37:52 95 Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team 0:38:10

Point classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High5 23 pts 2 Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain 19 3 Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 16 4 Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 12 5 Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam 12 6 Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing 9 7 Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women 8 8 Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 8 9 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 7 10 Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini 6 11 Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini 6 12 Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 5 13 Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops 5 14 Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix 5 15 Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women 4 16 Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women 4 17 Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope 3 18 Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 19 Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops 3 20 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5 2 21 Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing 2 22 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 1 23 Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix 1