Megan Guarnier wins Women's Tour de Yorkshire

American victorious atop Cow and Calf summit finish on stage 2

Megan Guarnier (Boels Dolmans) steps onto the podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Megan Guarnier (Boels-Dolmans) won the 2018 Women's Tour de Yorkshire, triumphing on the Cow and Calf summit finish on stage 2 to seal the overall title in the race's first iteration as a stage race.

The American attacked a few hundred metres from the summit of the 1.8km climb and rode confidently away from a select group of 14 riders that had gone clear after the penultimate climb of the day at Old Pool Bank.

Alena Amialusik (Canyon-SRAM) crossed the line in second place, some 14 seconds behind Guarner, with Dani Rowe (Great Britain) taking third place three seconds further back.

Guarnier had started the day seventh overall but, after the sprinters had their say on the opening day, there was only one general classification contender above her, and that was Rowe. The small gap, however, was quickly wiped out as Guarnier sprang clear, and the 10 bonus seconds for winning the stage meant she clinched the overall title by a margin of 17 seconds from Rowe. Amialusik rounded out the final podium at 19 seconds. 

Guarnier, a former winner of the Giro Rosa and Tour of California, pulled on the blue jersey and basked in her first victory of 2018, which tasted all the sweeter coming on her birthday. 

"All my teammates said 'give yourself a good present'," Guarnier said in her post-race flash interview. 

"My team were amazing, and they really set me up for this at the finish. Chantal took up the speed then Karol-Ann [Canuel] took it up, and I knew I had to finish it off. It's my first win of the season, and it's nice to be back."

For Rowe, who had gone after time bonuses at the intermediate sprints on both days, there was not a hint of disappointment with second place. 

"i'm so happy," she said. "I really targeted this race. After the Commonwealth Games I didn't have a break because I wanted to get back and really target this race before having a proper break. It's so special for me to race in my country, with the live coverage, and having two stages. I feel proud that this country is leading the way with cycling. I'm so happy I could pull it off."

How it unfolded

The second and final stage of the Women's Tour de Yorkshire threw more hills into the equation, with an early ascent of Blacker's Hill followed by constantly undulating terrain all the way to the pair of climbs in the finale. The Old Pool Bank climb, 1km at 10 per cent, topped out 15km shy of the foot of the Cow and Calf.

Nikki Juniper (NJC-Biemme-Echelon) took the KOM points at Blacker Hill but there was never a strong breakaway. Katia Ragusa (BePink) went away with Manon Lloyd (Trek-Drops) and they had a maximum advantage of nearly a minute, but their game was up by the intermediate sprint at Scholes with 44km to go, where Lloyd took the points ahead of stage 1 winner Kirsten Wild (Wiggle-High5) and Rowe in the peloton.

A dangerous move of five riders went clear on the approach to Old Pool Bank but the favourites remained calm and the race duly sprang to life on the climb itself, with an attack from Longo Borghini helping to establish a selection of 14 riders. Along with Guarnier, Amialiusik, Rowe, and Longo Borghini, it contained two of Guarner's teammates in Chantaal Blaak and Karol-Ann Canuel, as well as Erica Magnaldi (BePink), Ane Santesteban (Ale Cipollini), Janneke Ensing (Ale Cipollini), Liane Lippert (Sunweb), Juliette Labous (Sunweb), Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb), Shara Gillow (FDJ), and Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM).

After a few skirmishes on the approach, the steep gradients of the Cow and Calf would decide the race, and Boels Dolmans took control. First Blaak set the pace on the early ramps and pulled over, leaving Canuel to up the pace with a fierce acceleration. Rowe was in trouble but clung on, while Ensing was dropped.

Magnaldi tried an attack but never gained much ground, and then Guarnier decided to make her move once past the 500 metres to go banner. Her climbing skills were evident as she quickly opened a gap, and it only grew and grew as she made her way to the line for the sweetest of birthday presents.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:19:50
2Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:14
3Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:00:17
4Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:00:22
5Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
6Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:25
8Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:27
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:28
10Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:50
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:21
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:40
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:57
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:01
16Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:02:05
17Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:02:07
18Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
19Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
20Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
21Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
22Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:02:15
23Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
24Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
25Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:17
26Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:20
27Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:02:21
28Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:25
29Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:02:31
30Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
31Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
32Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix0:02:33
33Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
34Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
35Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
36Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:40
37Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:02:43
38Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:45
39Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
40Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
41Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:02:51
42Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:02:53
43Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:02:55
44Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:02:57
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:59
46Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:03
47Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:03:04
48Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
49Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:03:07
50Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:03:09
51Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:11
52Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG0:03:18
53Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:20
54Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:22
55Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:03:24
56Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:28
57Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:30
58Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:33
59Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain0:03:37
60Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:03:45
61Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:46
62Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:03:56
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:03:59
64Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:04:01
65Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
66Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother0:04:05
67Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:12
68Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon0:04:17
69Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:22
70Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:04:58
71Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
72Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:05:06
73Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG0:05:18
74Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:06:08
75Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix0:06:19
76Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:15
77Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix0:09:43
78Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:50
79Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:11:26
80Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:12:23
81Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:14:10
82Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain
83Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
84Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:15:16
85Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:17:05
86Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:17:09
87Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:17:53
88Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops0:18:19
89Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon0:19:21
90Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:19:45
91Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:21:12
92Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG0:21:21
93Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:21:24
94Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:21:42
95Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:23:16
DNFRosie Walsh (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG
DNFEmily Wadsworth (GBr) Great Britain
DNFKatie Archibald (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLydia Boylan (Irl) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMeike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFGeorgia Bullard (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
DNFLauren Murphy (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
DNFMadeleine Gammons (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
DNFLeah Dixon (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
DNFJessica Finney (GBr) Cycle Team Onform
DNFMoniek Tenniglo (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

Final general classification after stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam6:48:09
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain0:00:17
3Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:00:19
4Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women0:00:31
5Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:00:33
6Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini
7Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:00:36
8Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:00:38
9Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High50:00:39
10Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:01:01
11Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:01:32
12Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:51
13Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:08
14Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:02:12
16Letizia Borghesi (Ita) BePink0:02:16
17Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:18
18Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
19Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
20Evita Muzic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
21Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
22Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:02:20
23Anna Henderson (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:02:26
24Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Wiggle High5
25Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:02:28
26Anna Kay (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:31
27Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix0:02:32
28Hayley Simmonds (GBr) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
29Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing0:02:42
30Jennifer Powell (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon
31Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo
32Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix0:02:44
33Ingvild Gåskjenn (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
34Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
35Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:50
36Laura Massey (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:02:54
37Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:56
38Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
39Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Storey Racing
40Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink0:03:02
41Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops0:03:04
42Lotte van Hoek (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:06
43Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:03:08
44Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:10
45Rozanne Slik (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:03:14
46Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:03:15
47Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
48Jennifer George (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:03:18
49Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:19
50Hannah Larbalestier (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG0:03:29
51Lea Lin Teutenberg (Ger) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:03:31
52Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops
53Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:03:35
54Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:03:36
55Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:03:39
56Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:03:40
57Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:03:41
58Abigail Dentus (GBr) Great Britain0:03:48
59Charmaine Porter (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:03:56
60Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High50:03:57
61Annabel Simpson (GBr) Trek-Drops
62Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:04:07
63Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:04:10
64Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:04:12
65Alice Sharpe (Irl) Torelli-Brother0:04:16
66Hannah Payton (GBr) Trek-Drops0:04:23
67Gabriella Shaw (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon0:04:28
68Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:04:33
69Ingrid Moe (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:09
70Ellen McDermott (Irl) Boompods Edco NRG0:05:29
71Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:05:31
72Tanja Erath (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:06:22
73Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix0:06:30
74Sophie Thackray (GBr) Torelli-Brother0:06:35
75Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:07:26
76Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix0:09:54
77Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops0:09:58
78Annabel Fisher (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:11:49
79Bethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:12:34
80Eleanor Dickinson (GBr) Great Britain0:14:21
81Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing
82Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
83Megan Barker (GBr) Great Britain0:15:27
84Alicia Speake (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:17:16
85Jessy Druyts (Bel) Experza-Footlogix0:17:20
86Rhona Callander (GBr) Great Britain0:18:04
87Lucy Shaw (GBr) Trek-Drops0:18:30
88Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:19:01
89Jo Tindley (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon0:19:32
90Mieke Docx (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:19:56
91Rachel Jary (GBr) Boompods Edco NRG0:21:32
92Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:23:27
93Gemma Sargent (GBr) Cycle Team Onform0:37:40
94Anna Docherty (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo0:37:52
95Anna Badegruber (Aut) WNT Rotor Pro Cycling Team0:38:10

Point classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Wiggle High523pts
2Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain19
3Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam16
4Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing12
5Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam12
6Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing9
7Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women8
8Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg8
9Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink7
10Ane Santesteban (Spa) Ale Cipollini6
11Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini6
12Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg5
13Manon Lloyd (GBr) Trek-Drops5
14Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix5
15Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women4
16Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women4
17Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope3
18Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Trek-Drops3
19Anna Christian (GBr) Trek-Drops3
20Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High52
21Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing2
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1
23Severine Eraud (Fra) Experza-Footlogix1

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam4pts
2Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High54
3Nicola Juniper (GBr) NJC Biemme Echelon4
4Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Jadan-Weldtite Vive Le Velo4
5Danielle Rowe (GBr) Great Britain4
6Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing4
7Sophie Wright (GBr) Torelli-Brother2
8Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink1
9Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini1

Latest on Cyclingnews