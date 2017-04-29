Trending

Deignan wins women's Tour de Yorkshire

Boels Dolmans rider solos to victory on home roads

Image 1 of 28

Lizzie Deignan wins the Women's Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 28

Hannah Barnes at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 28

Wiggle High5 at the sign in for Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 28

Anna van der Breggen at the start of Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 28

Amy Pieters (Boels Dolmans) at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 28

Juliette Labous and Romy Kasper at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 28

Mieke Kroeger at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 28

The lead group at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 28

Lizzie Deignan leads the front group up a climb at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 28

Coryn River climbs during Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 28

Lizzie Deignan after winning Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 28

Lizzie Deignan after winning Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 28

Coryn River and Giorgia Bronzini battle for second behind Lizzie Deignan at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 28

Lizzie Deignan gets congratulations after wining Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 28

Tiffany Cromwell climbs during Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 28

Lizzie Deignan in the Tour de Yorkshire podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 28

Lizzie Deignan in the Tour de Yorkshire podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 28

Lizzie Deignan in the Tour de Yorkshire podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 28

Claudia Lichtenberg won the mountains jersey at Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 28

Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle High 5)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 28

Kirsten Wild at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 28

Lizzie Deignan climbs at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 28

Anna van der Breggen climbs at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 28

Hannah Barnes at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 28

Giorgia Bronzini climbs during the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 28

Eri Yonamine at the Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 28

Hannah Barnes finishes Tour de Yorkshire

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 28

Lizzie Deignan on the top step, Coryn Rivera (left) and Giorgia Bronzini (right)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Lizzie Deignan (Boels Dolmans) delighted home crowds in Harrogate when she soloed across the finish line at the Tour de Yorkshire on Saturday. The Otley-born rider won the Women’s Tour de Yorkshire by nearly a minute off the back of a late race attack and brilliant team tactics.

Behind Deignan, Coryn Rivera (Team Sunweb) emerged from a nine-rider chase group to take best of the rest in front of 2010-2011 road world champion Giorgia Bronzini (Wiggle-High5).

It’s been 10 months since Deignan last stood atop podium (save team time trial wins) at the Aviva Women’s Tour where she parlayed a stage win into overall victory. She was Lizzie Armitstead then, yet to marry Team Sky professional cyclist Phil Deignan, and the world champion. It was before the missed test fiasco and a failed bid for Rio Olympic gold.

“It was really special for me to finish here and feel so much support,” said Deignan. “It’s been awhile since I’ve had a victory. It’s been a tough year. To crown it like this, to move on and to move on with local support was very special.”

Deignan finished second behind teammate Anna van der Breggen in each of the three Ardennes classics. Early season illness hampered her preparation and fitness, but it was clear that a return to top form was imminent for the 2015 road world champion. It was no surprise then when Deignan’s teammates began to launch attacks from kilometre zero.

“The plan was to get someone in the breakaway – we had Amy Pieters there – and for me and Anna to bridge on the main climb,” explained Deignan. “Hopefully we’d have a small group in the finish.”

There was no small group at the finish. There was only Deignan.

As planned, Deignan and Van der Breggen had bridged across to a breakaway of 10 on Côte de Lofthouse. By the time the race reached the top of the 1.7-kilometre climb, only eight riders remained out front. With Deignan, Pieters and Van der Breggen amongst the group, Boels-Dolmans once again had the numerical advantage.

Deignan attacked on one of the many rises that dotted the 122-kilometre course. Her acceleration saw a leading trio emerge: Deignan, Van der Breggen and Cylance Cycling’s Dani King. With 46 kilometres still to race, the leaders had nearly two minutes on a select chase group in their wake.

Van der Breggen did the lion’s share of the work amongst the leaders, but both Deignan and King took pulls. Deignan repeatedly tested King with digs on the course’s steepest sections. King repeatedly proved capable of responding. Shortly after the second intermediate sprint point in Ripton, Deignan lifted the pace again and distanced not King but Van der Breggen.

Although Van der Breggen was able to claw her way back, a chink in the Boels-Dolmans armour may have proved worrisome to Deignan. Rather than wait for the finish, Deignan made her move with 14 kilometres still to race.

“I went on instinct,” she explained. “I saw a moment where it was good to go and didn’t look back.

“I’m not used to going solo, particularly from such a long breakaway,” Deignan added. “It was really difficult.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Boels Dolmans3:09:36
2Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb0:00:55
3Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Wiggle-High5
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
6Katrine Aalerud (Nor) Hitec Products0:00:59
7Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
8Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
9Roxanne Knetemann (Ned) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
11Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Lares Waowdeals
12Anna Christian (GBr) Drops0:01:07
13Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle-High50:01:23
14Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb0:01:33
15Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle-High50:01:56
16Elen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
17Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans0:01:59
18Rozanne Slik (Ned) Team Sunweb0:07:45
19Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops
20Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Coegas
21Rebeca Durrell (GBr) Drops
22Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
23Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
24Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb
25Eileen Roe (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
26Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Sunsport Velo
27Neah Evans (GBr) Storey Racing
28Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
29Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares Waowdeals
30Henrietta Colborne (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite
31Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
32Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops
33Jennifer George (GBr) Storey Racing
34Laura Massey (GBr) Drops
35Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
36Chanel Mason (GBr) Storey Racing
37Alice Sharpe (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
38Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Coegas
39Jenny Powell (GBr) Team Ford EcoBoost
40Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops
41Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
42Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
43Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
44Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Nikki Brammeier (GBr) Boels Dolmans0:07:56
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle-High50:08:04
48Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans0:08:06
49Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
50Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Wiggle-High5
51Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale Cipollini
52Amy Gornall (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli0:08:12
53Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
54Elizabeth-Jane Harris (GBr) Storey Racing0:08:18
55Fionna Hunter-Johnston (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan
56Aude Biannic (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope0:08:41
57Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
OTLMolly Patch (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan0:16:22
OTLSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Lares Waowdeals0:16:33
OTLJennifer Holden (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan0:16:37
OTLMaryka Seenema (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan0:16:42
OTLJennifer Hudson (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan
OTLBarbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon-SRAM0:17:08
OTLJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
OTLIlaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Coegas
OTLMaria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Coegas
OTLSteph Mottram (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli0:17:56
OTLCharmaine Porter (GBr) Team Ford EcoBoost0:20:15
OTLMartina Alzini (Ita) Ale Cipollini
OTLHannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
OTLLydia Boylan (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling
OTLMieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon-SRAM
OTLLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle-High5
OTLMiriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
OTLSimona Frapporti (Ita) Hitec Products
OTLBryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares Waowdeals
OTLBethany Crumpton (GBr) Storey Racing0:26:34
OTLHannah Larbalestier (GBr) Sunsport Velo0:28:51
OTLSeonaid Thompson (GBr) Sunsport Velo
OTLSilvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink Coegas0:28:53
OTLIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Hitec Products
OTLBethany Haywood (GBr) Team Ford EcoBoost
OTLJosie Knight (Irl) Team WNT Pro Cycling0:30:18
OTLMichelle Geoghegan (Irl) Team Jadan Weldtite
OTLMads Scott (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli0:34:20
OTLGwenno Hughes (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
OTLHolly Flannery (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite
OTLSophie Thackray (GBr) NCC Group-Kuota-Torelli
OTLRhona Callander (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite0:34:25
OTLTereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink Coegas0:34:28
OTLMarta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
OTLGabriella Nordin (Swe) Sunsport Velo0:35:23
OTLLaura Cameron (GBr) Storey Racing0:36:15
OTLJoanna Tindley (GBr) Team Ford EcoBoost0:41:27
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFNina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Lares Waowdeals
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares Waowdeals
DNFEmily Kay (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFKelly Murphy (GBr) Team Ford EcoBoost
DNFLucinda Kerr (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite
DNFLouise Scupham (GBr) Team Jadan Weldtite
DNFTina Hartwright (GBr) Fusion RT Fierlan
DNFElizabeth Burrows (GBr) Sunsport Velo
DNFRosie Walsh (GBr) Sunsport Velo

