Image 1 of 18 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 18 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked on the final climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour, increasing her lead on the gravel section before taking the overall title (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 18 Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy enjoys her stage win – and the overall title – at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 18 Amanda Spratt celebrates her second place and a Mitchelton-Scott one-two at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 18 Last year's winner Brodie Chapman (third), 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Lucy Kennedy and second-placed Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 7 of 18 School children enjoy the spectacle of the Women's Herald Sun Tour going by (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 8 of 18 Overnight leader Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) nevertheless won the points competition (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 9 of 18 Defending Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) rode strongly (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 10 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt put in the first attack on the final climb (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 11 of 18 Lucy Kennedy enjoys the spoils of victory on the podium (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 12 of 18 Jenna Merrick (Mike Greer Homes Women) won the best young rider jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 13 of 18 Lucy Kennedy also won the mountains jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 14 of 18 Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the green points jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 15 of 18 Mitchelton-Scott were the best team, both officially and visibly out on the road (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 16 of 18 2018 winner Brodie Chapman is nevertheless delighted to take third overall at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 17 of 18 The final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour: winner Lucy Kennedy with Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 18 of 18 Champagne time on the final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy attacked on the last climb of the second and final stage of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour on Thursday to take both the stage win and the overall classification, ahead of her teammate Amanda Spratt and defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB).

Kennedy bridged across to Spratt on the lower slopes of the final Jeeralang climb, and then went it alone, up and over the gravel section at the top of the climb, while Chapman was left to chase alone on the descent, with Spratt stuck to her back wheel.

The Australian crossed the finish line to win the stage by 39 seconds, with Spratt overhauling Chapman for both second on the stage and second overall. With the 10-second win bonus, it meant that Kennedy won the race by 36 seconds from her Mitchelton teammate Spratt, while 2018 winner Chapman took third overall, another nine seconds back.

"Once I was off the front, there was no way I was going to let anyone catch me," said Kennedy after being presented with her winner's trophy on the podium at the finish in the Victorian town of Churchill.

With everything still together with 30km to go, but with the final climb starting with 15km to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control at the front of the race and quickly split it apart.

"If there's a crosswind leading into a climb, or a bit of an uphill drag leading into it, then we just really want to make it hard for as long as possible and whittle it down to the fewest numbers by the time we reach the climb," Kennedy said of her team's tactics – employed not just on Thursday's stage, but throughout the season.

Once on the climb, first Spratt attacked, and when Chapman chased, Kennedy followed her, and then jumped across to – and past – Spratt before the start of the gravel section.

With Chapman continuing to chase, Spratt latched on to the Tibco rider's wheel, while Kennedy pushed on alone, increasing the gap as she went, all the way to the line.

Spratt and Kennedy have been the two outstanding riders on a powerful Mitchelton-Scott team throughout the Australian summer. While they were unable to prevent Sarah Gigante from winning the national road race championships in early January, Spratt went on to win the Tour Down Under overall for the third year in a row, and Kennedy and Spratt finished second and third at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race four days before the start of the Sun Tour.

"Everyone's so committed on this team, and what goes around, comes around: on some races you work hard for someone else, and on other days you get the opportunity to get everyone working for you. So although you don't feel pressure to pull it off, when everyone's so committed, you just really want to win," said Kennedy.

"We were joint protected riders today. 'Spratty' had seven seconds over me [on the GC], but we knew that there were probably going to be time splits, so it was just about whoever had the best legs on the day.

"It's really special to win at home," she continued. "We're the big Australian team, in Australia, and so to be able to cross the line with my arms in the air felt amazing."

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2:28:02 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:39 3 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:24 5 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:01:28 6 Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:51 7 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:06 8 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:35 9 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:49 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:02:50 11 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:00 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 0:03:39 13 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:04:02 14 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:56 15 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:20 16 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:05:59 17 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand 18 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:07:10 19 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 20 Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 21 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand 22 Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 23 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 24 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 25 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 26 Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 27 Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:07:20 28 Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:09 29 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 30 Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 31 Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 32 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 33 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand 0:08:31 34 Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:43 35 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:08:45 36 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:09:39 37 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:09:51 38 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:05 39 Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 40 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 41 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 42 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini 43 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini 44 Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 45 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:08 46 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 0:12:06 47 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 48 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 49 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 50 Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 51 Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:14:39 52 Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand 53 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 54 Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 55 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 56 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:18:57 57 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:21:16 58 Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:21:19 OTL Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini OTL Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini OTL Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade OTL Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade OTL Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade OTL Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team OTL Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women OTL Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women DNF Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink DNF Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand DNS Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo DNS Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD DNS Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Yinnar # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 6 pts 2 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink 4 3 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Boolarra # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 6 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4 3 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 2

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 3 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 4 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4

Queen of the Mountain 1 - Mirboo North # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 pts 2 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 3 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4

Queen of the Mountain 2 - Jeeralang # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 3 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 4 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mitchelton-Scott 7:27:20 2 Trek Segafredo 0:05:12 3 Specialized Womens Racing 0:07:56 4 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:23 5 Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:12:34 6 KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team 0:13:56 7 New Zealand National Team 0:18:26 8 Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki 0:20:04 9 Ale Cipolini 0:20:35 10 BePink 0:21:44 11 Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:22:10 12 KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:32:32

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 4:58:21 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:36 3 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:45 4 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:01:38 5 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:01:48 6 Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:01:54 7 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:02:20 8 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:02:37 9 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:02:52 10 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:00 11 Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:03:17 12 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 0:03:23 13 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:04:12 14 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:30 15 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:08 16 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:06:09 17 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand 18 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:07:20 19 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 20 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 21 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 22 Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 23 Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand 24 Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:07:39 25 Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 26 Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 27 Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:08:19 28 Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 29 Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:35 30 Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:52 31 Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 0:08:53 32 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:08:55 33 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 0:09:17 34 Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink 0:09:49 35 Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:10:01 36 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:10:05 37 Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:10:15 38 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini 39 Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini 0:10:22 40 Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand 0:10:31 41 Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 42 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade 0:10:34 43 Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 44 Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand 0:11:06 45 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:05 46 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 0:12:19 47 Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo 0:12:20 48 Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:12:35 49 Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:14:08 50 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:14:56 51 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 52 Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand 0:15:05 53 Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:16:35 54 Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:18:54 55 Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink 0:19:18 56 Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:21:27 57 Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:21:45 58 Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team 0:34:52

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini 28 pts 2 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 16 3 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 10 4 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 8 5 Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo 8 6 Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo 6 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 6 8 Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 4 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 2 10 Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini 2

Queen of the Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 24 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 16 3 Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank 12 4 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 8 5 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo 8 6 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4 7 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4

Young Rider Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 4:59:59 2 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:22 3 Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 0:02:34 4 Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand 0:04:31 5 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 0:05:42 6 Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women 7 Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink 8 Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:06:01 9 Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD 10 Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team 0:06:41