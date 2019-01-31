Lucy Kennedy wins Women's Herald Sun Tour
Australian wins final stage over gravel climb ahead of Spratt and Chapman
Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy attacked on the last climb of the second and final stage of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour on Thursday to take both the stage win and the overall classification, ahead of her teammate Amanda Spratt and defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB).
Kennedy bridged across to Spratt on the lower slopes of the final Jeeralang climb, and then went it alone, up and over the gravel section at the top of the climb, while Chapman was left to chase alone on the descent, with Spratt stuck to her back wheel.
The Australian crossed the finish line to win the stage by 39 seconds, with Spratt overhauling Chapman for both second on the stage and second overall. With the 10-second win bonus, it meant that Kennedy won the race by 36 seconds from her Mitchelton teammate Spratt, while 2018 winner Chapman took third overall, another nine seconds back.
"Once I was off the front, there was no way I was going to let anyone catch me," said Kennedy after being presented with her winner's trophy on the podium at the finish in the Victorian town of Churchill.
With everything still together with 30km to go, but with the final climb starting with 15km to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control at the front of the race and quickly split it apart.
"If there's a crosswind leading into a climb, or a bit of an uphill drag leading into it, then we just really want to make it hard for as long as possible and whittle it down to the fewest numbers by the time we reach the climb," Kennedy said of her team's tactics – employed not just on Thursday's stage, but throughout the season.
Once on the climb, first Spratt attacked, and when Chapman chased, Kennedy followed her, and then jumped across to – and past – Spratt before the start of the gravel section.
With Chapman continuing to chase, Spratt latched on to the Tibco rider's wheel, while Kennedy pushed on alone, increasing the gap as she went, all the way to the line.
Spratt and Kennedy have been the two outstanding riders on a powerful Mitchelton-Scott team throughout the Australian summer. While they were unable to prevent Sarah Gigante from winning the national road race championships in early January, Spratt went on to win the Tour Down Under overall for the third year in a row, and Kennedy and Spratt finished second and third at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race four days before the start of the Sun Tour.
"Everyone's so committed on this team, and what goes around, comes around: on some races you work hard for someone else, and on other days you get the opportunity to get everyone working for you. So although you don't feel pressure to pull it off, when everyone's so committed, you just really want to win," said Kennedy.
"We were joint protected riders today. 'Spratty' had seven seconds over me [on the GC], but we knew that there were probably going to be time splits, so it was just about whoever had the best legs on the day.
"It's really special to win at home," she continued. "We're the big Australian team, in Australia, and so to be able to cross the line with my arms in the air felt amazing."
Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2:28:02
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:39
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:24
|5
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:01:28
|6
|Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:51
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:06
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:35
|9
|Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:49
|10
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:02:50
|11
|Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:00
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|0:03:39
|13
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:04:02
|14
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:56
|15
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:20
|16
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:05:59
|17
|Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
|18
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:07:10
|19
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|20
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|21
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
|22
|Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|23
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|24
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|25
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|26
|Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|27
|Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:07:20
|28
|Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:09
|29
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|30
|Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|32
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|33
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand
|0:08:31
|34
|Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:43
|35
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:08:45
|36
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:09:39
|37
|Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:09:51
|38
|Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand
|0:10:05
|39
|Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|40
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|41
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|42
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
|43
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
|44
|Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|45
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:08
|46
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
|0:12:06
|47
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|48
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|49
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|50
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|51
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:14:39
|52
|Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
|53
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|54
|Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|55
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|56
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:18:57
|57
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:21:16
|58
|Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:21:19
|OTL
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini
|OTL
|Jessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini
|OTL
|Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|OTL
|Jennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|OTL
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|OTL
|Bridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|OTL
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|OTL
|Hannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Ione Johnson (NZl) New Zealand
|DNS
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNS
|Veronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|DNS
|Katie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|6
|pts
|2
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|4
|3
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|6
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4
|3
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|4
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|pts
|2
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|3
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|3
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|4
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|7:27:20
|2
|Trek Segafredo
|0:05:12
|3
|Specialized Womens Racing
|0:07:56
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:23
|5
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:12:34
|6
|KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:13:56
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|0:18:26
|8
|Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki
|0:20:04
|9
|Ale Cipolini
|0:20:35
|10
|BePink
|0:21:44
|11
|Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:22:10
|12
|KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:32:32
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|4:58:21
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:36
|3
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:45
|4
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:01:38
|5
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:01:48
|6
|Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:01:54
|7
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:20
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:37
|9
|Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:02:52
|10
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:00
|11
|Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:03:17
|12
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|0:03:23
|13
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:04:12
|14
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:30
|15
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:08
|16
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:06:09
|17
|Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
|18
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:07:20
|19
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|20
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|21
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|22
|Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|23
|Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
|24
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:07:39
|25
|Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|26
|Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|27
|Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:08:19
|28
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|29
|Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:35
|30
|Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:52
|31
|Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:53
|32
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:08:55
|33
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|0:09:17
|34
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|0:09:49
|35
|Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:10:01
|36
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:10:05
|37
|Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:10:15
|38
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
|39
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
|0:10:22
|40
|Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand
|0:10:31
|41
|Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|42
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:10:34
|43
|Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|44
|Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand
|0:11:06
|45
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:05
|46
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
|0:12:19
|47
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|0:12:20
|48
|Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:12:35
|49
|Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:14:08
|50
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:14:56
|51
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|52
|Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
|0:15:05
|53
|Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:16:35
|54
|Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:18:54
|55
|Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink
|0:19:18
|56
|Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:21:27
|57
|Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:21:45
|58
|Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:34:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini
|28
|pts
|2
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|3
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|4
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|8
|5
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|6
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|6
|8
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|4
|9
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|2
|10
|Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|pts
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|16
|3
|Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|12
|4
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|8
|5
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|8
|6
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|4
|7
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|4:59:59
|2
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:22
|3
|Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|0:02:34
|4
|Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
|0:04:31
|5
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|0:05:42
|6
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
|7
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|8
|Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:06:01
|9
|Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
|10
|Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
|0:06:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mitchelton-Scott
|14:58:26
|2
|Trek Segafredo
|0:05:37
|3
|Specialized Womens Racing
|0:08:17
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:08:37
|5
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:12:55
|6
|KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team
|0:14:10
|7
|New Zealand National Team
|0:19:03
|8
|Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki
|0:20:32
|9
|Ale Cipolini
|0:20:49
|10
|BePink
|0:21:58
|11
|Sydney Uni-Staminade
|0:22:50
|12
|KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
|0:36:03
