Trending

Lucy Kennedy wins Women's Herald Sun Tour

Australian wins final stage over gravel climb ahead of Spratt and Chapman

Image 1 of 18

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 18

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked on the final climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour, increasing her lead on the gravel section before taking the overall title

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) attacked on the final climb on stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour, increasing her lead on the gravel section before taking the overall title
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 18

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Lucy Kennedy (Mitchelton-Scott) wins stage 2 of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 18

Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy enjoys her stage win – and the overall title – at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy enjoys her stage win – and the overall title – at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 18

Amanda Spratt celebrates her second place and a Mitchelton-Scott one-two at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Amanda Spratt celebrates her second place and a Mitchelton-Scott one-two at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 18

Last year's winner Brodie Chapman (third), 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Lucy Kennedy and second-placed Amanda Spratt

Last year's winner Brodie Chapman (third), 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Lucy Kennedy and second-placed Amanda Spratt
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 18

School children enjoy the spectacle of the Women's Herald Sun Tour going by

School children enjoy the spectacle of the Women's Herald Sun Tour going by
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 18

Overnight leader Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) nevertheless won the points competition

Overnight leader Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini) nevertheless won the points competition
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 18

Defending Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) rode strongly

Defending Women's Herald Sun Tour winner Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB) rode strongly
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 18

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt put in the first attack on the final climb

Mitchelton-Scott's Amanda Spratt put in the first attack on the final climb
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 18

Lucy Kennedy enjoys the spoils of victory on the podium

Lucy Kennedy enjoys the spoils of victory on the podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 18

Jenna Merrick (Mike Greer Homes Women) won the best young rider jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Jenna Merrick (Mike Greer Homes Women) won the best young rider jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 18

Lucy Kennedy also won the mountains jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Lucy Kennedy also won the mountains jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 14 of 18

Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the green points jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Ale Cipollini's Chloe Hosking won the green points jersey at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 15 of 18

Mitchelton-Scott were the best team, both officially and visibly out on the road

Mitchelton-Scott were the best team, both officially and visibly out on the road
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 16 of 18

2018 winner Brodie Chapman is nevertheless delighted to take third overall at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

2018 winner Brodie Chapman is nevertheless delighted to take third overall at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 17 of 18

The final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour: winner Lucy Kennedy with Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman

The final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour: winner Lucy Kennedy with Amanda Spratt and Brodie Chapman
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 18 of 18

Champagne time on the final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour

Champagne time on the final podium at the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Mitchelton-Scott's Lucy Kennedy attacked on the last climb of the second and final stage of the 2019 Women's Herald Sun Tour on Thursday to take both the stage win and the overall classification, ahead of her teammate Amanda Spratt and defending champion Brodie Chapman (Tibco-SVB).

Kennedy bridged across to Spratt on the lower slopes of the final Jeeralang climb, and then went it alone, up and over the gravel section at the top of the climb, while Chapman was left to chase alone on the descent, with Spratt stuck to her back wheel.

The Australian crossed the finish line to win the stage by 39 seconds, with Spratt overhauling Chapman for both second on the stage and second overall. With the 10-second win bonus, it meant that Kennedy won the race by 36 seconds from her Mitchelton teammate Spratt, while 2018 winner Chapman took third overall, another nine seconds back.

"Once I was off the front, there was no way I was going to let anyone catch me," said Kennedy after being presented with her winner's trophy on the podium at the finish in the Victorian town of Churchill.

With everything still together with 30km to go, but with the final climb starting with 15km to go, Mitchelton-Scott took control at the front of the race and quickly split it apart.

"If there's a crosswind leading into a climb, or a bit of an uphill drag leading into it, then we just really want to make it hard for as long as possible and whittle it down to the fewest numbers by the time we reach the climb," Kennedy said of her team's tactics – employed not just on Thursday's stage, but throughout the season.

Once on the climb, first Spratt attacked, and when Chapman chased, Kennedy followed her, and then jumped across to – and past – Spratt before the start of the gravel section.

With Chapman continuing to chase, Spratt latched on to the Tibco rider's wheel, while Kennedy pushed on alone, increasing the gap as she went, all the way to the line.

Spratt and Kennedy have been the two outstanding riders on a powerful Mitchelton-Scott team throughout the Australian summer. While they were unable to prevent Sarah Gigante from winning the national road race championships in early January, Spratt went on to win the Tour Down Under overall for the third year in a row, and Kennedy and Spratt finished second and third at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race four days before the start of the Sun Tour.

"Everyone's so committed on this team, and what goes around, comes around: on some races you work hard for someone else, and on other days you get the opportunity to get everyone working for you. So although you don't feel pressure to pull it off, when everyone's so committed, you just really want to win," said Kennedy.

"We were joint protected riders today. 'Spratty' had seven seconds over me [on the GC], but we knew that there were probably going to be time splits, so it was just about whoever had the best legs on the day.

"It's really special to win at home," she continued. "We're the big Australian team, in Australia, and so to be able to cross the line with my arms in the air felt amazing."

Cyclingnews is proud to introduce the first episode of our Cyclingnews Podcast Women's Edition, brought to you by Sportful, Pinarello and Floyd's of Leadville.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2:28:02
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:39
3Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:24
5Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:01:28
6Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:51
7Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:06
8Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:35
9Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:49
10Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:02:50
11Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:00
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini0:03:39
13Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:04:02
14Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:04:56
15Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:20
16Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:05:59
17Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
18Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:07:10
19Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
20Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
21Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
22Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
23Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
24Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
25Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
26Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
27Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:07:20
28Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:09
29Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
30Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
32Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
33Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand0:08:31
34Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:43
35Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:08:45
36Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:09:39
37Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:09:51
38Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand0:10:05
39Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
40Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
41Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
42Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
43Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini
44Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
45Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:08
46Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini0:12:06
47Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo
48Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
49Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
50Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
51Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:14:39
52Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand
53Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
54Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
55Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
56Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:18:57
57Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:21:16
58Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:21:19
OTLEri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipolini
OTLJessica Raimondi (Ita) Ale Cipolini
OTLAmy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni-Staminade
OTLJennifer Darmody (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
OTLJade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
OTLBridget Bremner (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
OTLLibby Arbuckle (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
OTLHannah Bartram (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFIone Johnson (NZl) New Zealand
DNSAbigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNSVeronica Lebedev (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
DNSKatie Banerjee (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Yinnar
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini6pts
2Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink4
3Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Boolarra
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini6pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4
3Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini2

Intermediate Sprint 3 - Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott10pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
3Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
4Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4

Queen of the Mountain 1 - Mirboo North
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12pts
2Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
3Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women4

Queen of the Mountain 2 - Jeeralang
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott24pts
2Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
3Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
4Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women4

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott7:27:20
2Trek Segafredo0:05:12
3Specialized Womens Racing0:07:56
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:23
5Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:12:34
6KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:13:56
7New Zealand National Team0:18:26
8Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki0:20:04
9Ale Cipolini0:20:35
10BePink0:21:44
11Sydney Uni-Staminade0:22:10
12KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:32:32

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott4:58:21
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:36
3Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:00:45
4Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:01:38
5Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:01:48
6Emily Roper (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:01:54
7Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:02:20
8Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:02:37
9Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:02:52
10Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:00
11Holly Harris (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:03:17
12Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini0:03:23
13Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:04:12
14Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:30
15Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo0:06:08
16Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:06:09
17Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand
18Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:07:20
19Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
20Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
21Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
22Vicki Whitelaw (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade
23Kirsty Mccallum (NZl) New Zealand
24Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:07:39
25Annelise Jefferies (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team
26Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
27Anna Booth (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:08:19
28Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team
29Sharlotte Lucas (Aus) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:35
30Shannon Malseed (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:52
31Lauren Stephens (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank0:08:53
32Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:08:55
33Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink0:09:17
34Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink0:09:49
35Georgie Whitehouse (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:10:01
36Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:10:05
37Ruby Roseman-Gannon (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:10:15
38Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipolini
39Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipolini0:10:22
40Annamarie Lipp (NZl) New Zealand0:10:31
41Alice Cobb (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
42Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni-Staminade0:10:34
43Briony Mattocks (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
44Elyse Fraser (NZl) New Zealand0:11:06
45Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo0:12:05
46Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini0:12:19
47Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Trek-Segafredo0:12:20
48Jessica Mundy (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:12:35
49Emma Coral-Roberts (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:14:08
50Nicola Macdonald (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:14:56
51Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
52Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand0:15:05
53Anya Louw (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:16:35
54Stella Nightingale (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:18:54
55Tereza Medvedova (Svk) BePink0:19:18
56Jenny Pettenon (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:21:27
57Kirsty Deacon (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:21:45
58Rebecca Stephens (Aus) KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:34:52

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipolini28pts
2Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott16
3Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott10
4Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank8
5Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo8
6Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo6
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott6
8Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo4
9Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott2
10Maria Apolonia Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Ale Cipolini2

Queen of the Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott24pts
2Brodie Chapman (Can) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank16
3Alison Jackson (NZl) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank12
4Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott8
5Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo8
6Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women4
7Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women4

Young Rider Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenna Merrick (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women4:59:59
2Jaime Gunning (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:22
3Elizabeth Stannard (Aus) Gusto StepFWD0:02:34
4Deborah Paine (NZl) New Zealand0:04:31
5Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women0:05:42
6Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Women
7Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
8Sarah Gigante (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:06:01
9Jemma Eastwood (Aus) Gusto StepFWD
10Jessica Pratt (Aus) KordaMentha Australian Team0:06:41

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mitchelton-Scott14:58:26
2Trek Segafredo0:05:37
3Specialized Womens Racing0:08:17
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:08:37
5Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:12:55
6KordaMentha Real Estate Australian National Team0:14:10
7New Zealand National Team0:19:03
8Gusto Stepfwd Kom Powered By Suzuki0:20:32
9Ale Cipolini0:20:49
10BePink0:21:58
11Sydney Uni-Staminade0:22:50
12KOM Financial Advice Racing Team0:36:03

Latest on Cyclingnews