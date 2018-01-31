Image 1 of 6 Brodie Chapman races to the Women's Herald Sun Tour victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 2 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to victory (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 3 of 6 Katrin Garfoot (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 4 of 6 Brodie Chapman wins the Gumbuya World Queen of the Mountain classification (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 5 of 6 Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her victory in her world championship jersey (Image credit: Con Chronis) Image 6 of 6 Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brodie Chapman sealed overall Women's Herald Sun Tour victory Wednesday evening, holding off world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten in the 1.6km race against the clock. The stage was won by van Vleuten with Chapman in 17th place.

"To wear it makes me proud and it does remind me of winning and being world champion. To win in the world champion in Australia makes me really proud," van Vlueten said of winning, tipping her hat to Chapman as a "smart" and "strong" rider deserving of victory.

Chapman, 26, built her overall win with solo victory on stage 1 into Healesville with her 12-second advantage over van Vleuten enough time to pull off the upset result of the summer. Despite clawing back time Chapman, van Vleuten was forced to settle for second place on the general classification by five seconds. Chloe Hosking held onto her third place overall on the podium at 1:03 minutes to Chapman.

"It does feel really good and I am glad I could pull it off for the team in the end of the day," said Chapman. "It would have been optimistic to really hold her off that much. She is the world time trial champion. My prerogative was to keep it tidy, and stay safe which is what I did.

"I am always nervous before a race because I care about it, you just have to use that nervous energy to pull it into the race. I also don't want to be serious so that it stresses me out."

Of the 81 starters to take to the course, Libby Arbuckle was the first to roll out. The New Zealander briefly slotting into the hot seat before Rachele Barbieri (Wiggle-High5) took over with a 2:15 minute ride. Annette Edmondson quickly disposing her teammate by two seconds and moving into the lead. A stirring ride one day ahead of track nationals for the South Australian and continuation of her good road form over January.

Edmondson's time would fall to Cuban Marlies Mejias Garcia (Twenty20) who came in just one second faster. New Zealand national champion Georgia Williams then the next rider to move into the race lead with a 2:11 minute rider. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot proving her prowess against the clock just over half a second faster. van Vleuten in the rainbow stripes proving her class with the best race of the race while Chapman's ride was enough to seal the yellow jersey.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:02:09 2 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:00:01 3 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:02 4 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:00:03 5 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:04 7 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 8 Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team 9 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:05 10 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 12 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 0:00:06 13 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 14 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 15 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 16 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:00:07 18 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 19 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team 20 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 21 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:08 22 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 23 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 24 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 25 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 26 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 27 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 28 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 29 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:09 30 Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 31 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 33 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:10 34 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 35 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 36 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 37 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 38 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 39 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:11 40 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 41 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 42 Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 43 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 44 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 45 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team 46 Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 47 Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 48 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:12 49 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 50 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 51 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 52 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:00:13 53 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 55 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:00:14 56 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 57 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 58 Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:00:15 59 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 60 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 61 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 62 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 63 Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 64 Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:00:16 65 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 66 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:00:17 67 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 68 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 69 Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team 70 Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 71 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:00:18 72 Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 73 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 74 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 75 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team 76 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 77 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:00:20 78 Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:00:23 79 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 80 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:00:28 81 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:00:29

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:06:41 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:01 3 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:00:06 4 Ale Cipollini 0:00:08 5 Team Virtu Cycling 6 Wiggle High5 7 Specialized Women's Racing 0:00:10 8 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:00:13 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:14 10 Rush Women's Team 0:00:16 11 Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 12 Trek-Drops 0:00:18 13 Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:00:23 14 New Zealand National Team 0:00:24 15 BePink 0:00:25 16 Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:00:26

Final General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 3:22:16 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:05 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:03 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 0:01:07 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:09 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:10 9 Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team 10 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 0:01:11 11 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 12 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 13 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 0:01:13 14 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 15 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 0:01:14 16 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 17 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 18 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 19 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:15 20 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 21 Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 22 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:16 23 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5 24 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 25 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:17 26 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 27 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 28 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:18 29 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:01:20 30 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:01:21 31 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5 0:01:22 32 Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:01:23 33 Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 34 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 35 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:01:24 36 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 0:01:29 37 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:17 38 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:31 39 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:33 40 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 41 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:05:36 42 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:05:40 43 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:05:43 44 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:06:06 45 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:07:09 46 Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:07:16 47 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:21 48 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:08:42 49 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:46 50 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 51 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 0:08:48 52 Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:08:49 53 Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 54 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 55 Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:08:53 56 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 0:08:55 57 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:11:17 58 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:11:24 59 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:16:36 60 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5 0:16:38 61 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 62 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:16:41 63 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:16:42 64 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 65 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 66 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:16:43 67 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:16:44 68 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 0:16:46 69 Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:16:47 70 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 71 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:16:49 72 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 73 Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:16:50 74 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:16:51 75 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:16:52 76 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:16:53 77 Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:16:55 78 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:17:21 79 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 0:17:22 80 Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:19:14 81 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:21:28

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 16 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 4 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 6 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 6 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 4 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 44 pts 2 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 28 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2