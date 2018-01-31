Chapman wins Women's Herald Sun Tour
Stage 2 time trial win for van Vleuten
Brodie Chapman sealed overall Women's Herald Sun Tour victory Wednesday evening, holding off world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten in the 1.6km race against the clock. The stage was won by van Vleuten with Chapman in 17th place.
"To wear it makes me proud and it does remind me of winning and being world champion. To win in the world champion in Australia makes me really proud," van Vlueten said of winning, tipping her hat to Chapman as a "smart" and "strong" rider deserving of victory.
Chapman, 26, built her overall win with solo victory on stage 1 into Healesville with her 12-second advantage over van Vleuten enough time to pull off the upset result of the summer. Despite clawing back time Chapman, van Vleuten was forced to settle for second place on the general classification by five seconds. Chloe Hosking held onto her third place overall on the podium at 1:03 minutes to Chapman.
"It does feel really good and I am glad I could pull it off for the team in the end of the day," said Chapman. "It would have been optimistic to really hold her off that much. She is the world time trial champion. My prerogative was to keep it tidy, and stay safe which is what I did.
"I am always nervous before a race because I care about it, you just have to use that nervous energy to pull it into the race. I also don't want to be serious so that it stresses me out."
Of the 81 starters to take to the course, Libby Arbuckle was the first to roll out. The New Zealander briefly slotting into the hot seat before Rachele Barbieri (Wiggle-High5) took over with a 2:15 minute ride. Annette Edmondson quickly disposing her teammate by two seconds and moving into the lead. A stirring ride one day ahead of track nationals for the South Australian and continuation of her good road form over January.
Edmondson's time would fall to Cuban Marlies Mejias Garcia (Twenty20) who came in just one second faster. New Zealand national champion Georgia Williams then the next rider to move into the race lead with a 2:11 minute rider. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot proving her prowess against the clock just over half a second faster. van Vleuten in the rainbow stripes proving her class with the best race of the race while Chapman's ride was enough to seal the yellow jersey.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:02:09
|2
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:01
|3
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:02
|4
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:00:03
|5
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:04
|7
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|9
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:05
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:06
|13
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|15
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|16
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:00:07
|18
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|19
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|20
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:08
|22
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|23
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|24
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|25
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|27
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|29
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:09
|30
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|33
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:10
|34
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|35
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|36
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|37
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|39
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:11
|40
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|41
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|42
|Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|43
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|44
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|45
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|46
|Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|47
|Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|48
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:12
|49
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|50
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|51
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|52
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:00:13
|53
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|55
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:00:14
|56
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|57
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|58
|Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:00:15
|59
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|60
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|61
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|62
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|63
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|64
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:00:16
|65
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|66
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:00:17
|67
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|68
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|69
|Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|70
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|71
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:00:18
|72
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|73
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|74
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|75
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|76
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|77
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:00:20
|78
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:00:23
|79
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|80
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:00:28
|81
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:00:29
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:06:41
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:01
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:08
|5
|Team Virtu Cycling
|6
|Wiggle High5
|7
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:00:10
|8
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:00:13
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:14
|10
|Rush Women's Team
|0:00:16
|11
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|12
|Trek-Drops
|0:00:18
|13
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:00:23
|14
|New Zealand National Team
|0:00:24
|15
|BePink
|0:00:25
|16
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|3:22:16
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:05
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:03
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|0:01:07
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:09
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:10
|9
|Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|10
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:11
|11
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|12
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|13
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:13
|14
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|0:01:14
|16
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|18
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|19
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:15
|20
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|21
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|22
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|23
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
|24
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|25
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:17
|26
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|28
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:18
|29
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:20
|30
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:01:21
|31
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|0:01:22
|32
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:01:23
|33
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|34
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:01:24
|36
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|0:01:29
|37
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:17
|38
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:31
|39
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:33
|40
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|41
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:05:36
|42
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:05:40
|43
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:05:43
|44
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:06:06
|45
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:07:09
|46
|Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:07:16
|47
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:21
|48
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:08:42
|49
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:46
|50
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|51
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|0:08:48
|52
|Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:08:49
|53
|Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|54
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|55
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:08:53
|56
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|0:08:55
|57
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:11:17
|58
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:11:24
|59
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:16:36
|60
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
|0:16:38
|61
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|62
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:16:41
|63
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:16:42
|64
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|65
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|66
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:16:43
|67
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:16:44
|68
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|0:16:46
|69
|Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:16:47
|70
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:16:49
|72
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|73
|Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:16:50
|74
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:16:51
|75
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:16:52
|76
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:16:53
|77
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:16:55
|78
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:17:21
|79
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|0:17:22
|80
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:19:14
|81
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:21:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|16
|pts
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|4
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|6
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|6
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|4
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|44
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|28
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10:09:15
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:09
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|4
|Specialized Women's Racing
|0:01:12
|5
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:15
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:16
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:05:30
|8
|Trek-Drops
|0:05:40
|9
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:06:48
|10
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:42
|11
|Rush Women's Team
|0:11:29
|12
|Wiggle High5
|0:16:37
|13
|BePink
|0:18:57
|14
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:22:31
|15
|New Zealand National Team
|0:24:22
|16
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:38:15
