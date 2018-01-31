Trending

Chapman wins Women's Herald Sun Tour

Stage 2 time trial win for van Vleuten

Image 1 of 6

Brodie Chapman races to the Women's Herald Sun Tour victory

Brodie Chapman races to the Women's Herald Sun Tour victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to victory

Annemiek van Vleuten on her way to victory
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Katrin Garfoot

Katrin Garfoot

Katrin Garfoot
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 6

Brodie Chapman wins the Gumbuya World Queen of the Mountain classification

Brodie Chapman wins the Gumbuya World Queen of the Mountain classification
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 6

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her victory in her world championship jersey

Annemiek van Vleuten celebrates her victory in her world championship jersey
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 6

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brodie Chapman sealed overall Women's Herald Sun Tour victory Wednesday evening, holding off world time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten in the 1.6km race against the clock. The stage was won by van Vleuten with Chapman in 17th place.

"To wear it makes me proud and it does remind me of winning and being world champion. To win in the world champion in Australia makes me really proud," van Vlueten said of winning, tipping her hat to Chapman as a "smart" and "strong" rider deserving of victory.

Chapman, 26, built her overall win with solo victory on stage 1 into Healesville with her 12-second advantage over van Vleuten enough time to pull off the upset result of the summer. Despite clawing back time Chapman, van Vleuten was forced to settle for second place on the general classification by five seconds. Chloe Hosking held onto her third place overall on the podium at 1:03 minutes to Chapman.

"It does feel really good and I am glad I could pull it off for the team in the end of the day," said Chapman. "It would have been optimistic to really hold her off that much. She is the world time trial champion. My prerogative was to keep it tidy, and stay safe which is what I did.

"I am always nervous before a race because I care about it, you just have to use that nervous energy to pull it into the race. I also don't want to be serious so that it stresses me out."

Of the 81 starters to take to the course, Libby Arbuckle was the first to roll out. The New Zealander briefly slotting into the hot seat before Rachele Barbieri (Wiggle-High5) took over with a 2:15 minute ride. Annette Edmondson quickly disposing her teammate by two seconds and moving into the lead. A stirring ride one day ahead of track nationals for the South Australian and continuation of her good road form over January.

Edmondson's time would fall to Cuban Marlies Mejias Garcia (Twenty20) who came in just one second faster. New Zealand national champion Georgia Williams then the next rider to move into the race lead with a 2:11 minute rider. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot proving her prowess against the clock just over half a second faster. van Vleuten in the rainbow stripes proving her class with the best race of the race while Chapman's ride was enough to seal the yellow jersey.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:02:09
2Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:01
3Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:02
4Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:00:03
5Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:04
7Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
8Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
9Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:05
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High5
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
12Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:06
13Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
15Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
16Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
17Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:00:07
18Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
19Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team
20Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
21Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:08
22Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
23Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
24Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
25Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
27Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
28Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
29Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:00:09
30Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
31Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
33Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:10
34Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
35Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
36Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
37Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
38Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
39Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:11
40Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
41Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
42Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
43Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
44Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
45Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
46Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
47Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
48Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:12
49Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
50Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
51Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
52Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:00:13
53Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
55Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:00:14
56Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
57Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
58Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:00:15
59Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
60Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
61Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
62Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
63Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
64Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:00:16
65Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
66Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:00:17
67Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
68Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
69Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
70Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
71Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:00:18
72Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
73Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
74Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
75Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
76Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
77Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:00:20
78Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:00:23
79Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
80Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops0:00:28
81Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:00:29

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:06:41
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:01
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:06
4Ale Cipollini0:00:08
5Team Virtu Cycling
6Wiggle High5
7Specialized Women's Racing0:00:10
8Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:00:13
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:14
10Rush Women's Team0:00:16
11Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
12Trek-Drops0:00:18
13Sydney Uni - Staminade0:00:23
14New Zealand National Team0:00:24
15BePink0:00:25
16Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:00:26

Final General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia3:22:16
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:05
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:03
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia0:01:07
5Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:09
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
8Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:10
9Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
10Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:11
11Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
12Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
13Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing0:01:13
14Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
15Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops0:01:14
16Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
17Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
18Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
19Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:15
20Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
21Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
22Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:16
23Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High5
24Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
25Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:17
26Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
27Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
28Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:18
29Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:20
30Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:01:21
31Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High50:01:22
32Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:01:23
33Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
34Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
35Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:01:24
36Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink0:01:29
37Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:17
38Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:31
39Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:33
40Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
41Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops0:05:36
42Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:05:40
43Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:05:43
44Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:06:06
45Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:07:09
46Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:07:16
47Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:21
48Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:08:42
49Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:46
50Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
51Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink0:08:48
52Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:08:49
53Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
54Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
55Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:08:53
56Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini0:08:55
57Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:11:17
58Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:11:24
59Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:16:36
60Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High50:16:38
61Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
62Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:16:41
63Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:16:42
64Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
65Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
66Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:16:43
67Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:16:44
68Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink0:16:46
69Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:16:47
70Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:16:49
72Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
73Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:16:50
74Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:16:51
75Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:16:52
76Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:16:53
77Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:16:55
78Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops0:17:21
79Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops0:17:22
80Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:19:14
81Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:28

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini16pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
4Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade6
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
6Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air4
7Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia44pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops28
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women14
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10:09:15
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:09
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:08
4Specialized Women's Racing0:01:12
5Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:15
6Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:16
7Ale Cipollini0:05:30
8Trek-Drops0:05:40
9Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:06:48
10Team Virtu Cycling0:08:42
11Rush Women's Team0:11:29
12Wiggle High50:16:37
13BePink0:18:57
14Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:22:31
15New Zealand National Team0:24:22
16Sydney Uni - Staminade0:38:15

