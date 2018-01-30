Women's Herald Sun Tour: Chapman takes upset stage 1 victory
van Vleuten second with 1.6km time trial to come
Brodie Chapman (Australian National Team) upset her bigger name rivals with a solo ride to stage 1 victory in Healesville. The NRS rider with a full-time job is the least well known of the stacked national team at the inaugural edition of the Women's Herald Sun Tour but showed no inhibitions in storming to the win, eight seconds clear of the chasing Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women).
Chloe Hosking led home a reduced peloton of 29 riders in third place, 1:02 minutes in arrears to Chapman. The bonus seconds on the line and at intermediate sprint points helping the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner into third place on GC.
"It is so good – victory tastes so sweet," said Chapman. "I had a rough 2017, and have been trying to get back on the bike and do something satisfying. Today was that day. A huge thanks to the KordaMentha Real Estate – Australia national team for giving me a go, my employer for giving me days off work, and everyone in the team who were so good to me today."
Chapman, 26, will take narrow 12 second lead into the second final stage of the race, 1.6-kilometre races against the clock in Melbourne. World time trial champion van Vleuten in second place overall is sure to challenge for the overall win.
The overall is likely to be decided between Chapman and van Vleuten but the podium remains wide open. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot in fourth place one rider capable of causing a final day upset.
Second place for van Vleuten allows the Dutchwoman the opportunity to debut her rainbow stripes with stage victory front of mind.
"It is a short time trial tomorrow, I feel like I already did a 20kilometre time trial today but I was prepared a bit for this scenario," she said. "There's a good chance to win the stage tomorrow, I really want to win that and will give my all and I will be very proud to wear the rainbow jersey - I guess that's the bonus of being second, I can still wear the rainbow jersey instead of the leaders jersey."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|3:20:10
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:08
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:02
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|9
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|10
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|11
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|12
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|13
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7
|14
|Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|15
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|16
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|17
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|19
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|20
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|21
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|22
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|23
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|24
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|25
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|26
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|27
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|28
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|29
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8
|30
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|32
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|33
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|34
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|35
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|36
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:12
|37
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:22
|38
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|39
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|40
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|41
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|42
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|43
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:45
|44
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:06:58
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:07:01
|46
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:07
|47
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:08:24
|48
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:31
|49
|Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:08:34
|50
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|51
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|52
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|54
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|55
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|56
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:11:00
|57
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:11:13
|58
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:16:29
|59
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|60
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|61
|Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|62
|Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|63
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|64
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|65
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|67
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|68
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|69
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
|70
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|71
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|72
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|73
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|74
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|76
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:16:35
|77
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:16:49
|78
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|79
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:18:54
|80
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:21:12
|DNF
|Emma Roberts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|DNF
|Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|DNF
|Rylee McMullen (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|DNF
|Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|DNF
|Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|DNF
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High6
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|DNF
|Charlotte Culver (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|DNS
|Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|DNS
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|6
|pts
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|3
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|pts
|2
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|4
|3
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|pts
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|20
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|12
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|6
|4
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|24
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|16
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10:02:34
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Specialized Women's Racing
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:05:22
|8
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:06:32
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:34
|10
|Rush Women's Team
|0:11:13
|11
|Trek-Drops
|0:11:21
|12
|Wiggle High5
|0:16:29
|13
|BePink
|0:18:32
|14
|New Zealand National Team
|0:23:58
|15
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:31:33
|16
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:37:52
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|3:20:00
|2
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:12
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:01:03
|4
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:01:11
|5
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:01:12
|6
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|7
|Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|9
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|10
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|11
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7
|15
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8
|16
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|17
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|18
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|19
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|20
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|21
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|22
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|23
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|24
|Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|25
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|26
|Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|27
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
|28
|Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
|29
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
|30
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
|31
|Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|32
|Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|33
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
|34
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|35
|Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|36
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:02:20
|37
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:31
|38
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:32
|39
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|40
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|41
|Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|42
|Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|43
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:05:55
|44
|Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:07:08
|45
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|0:07:11
|46
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:17
|47
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
|0:08:34
|48
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:41
|49
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|50
|Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|51
|Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|52
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|53
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|54
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|55
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|56
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:11:10
|57
|Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:11:23
|58
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:16:36
|59
|Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:16:39
|60
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|61
|Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|62
|Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|63
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|64
|Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|65
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|67
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
|68
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|69
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|70
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|71
|Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
|72
|Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
|73
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|75
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|76
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:16:45
|77
|Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:16:59
|78
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
|79
|Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team
|0:19:04
|80
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:21:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|16
|pts
|2
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|8
|4
|Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
|6
|5
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|6
|Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|4
|7
|Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|2
|8
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|44
|pts
|2
|Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops
|28
|3
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|4
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|4
|5
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|3:21:12
|2
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:12
|3
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:05:32
|4
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|5
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
|6
|Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops
|0:07:17
|7
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:08:41
|8
|Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:08:44
|9
|Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|10
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
|11
|Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink
|0:11:10
|12
|Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:16:39
|13
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|14
|Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|15
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
|16
|Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|17
|Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team
|0:21:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
|10:02:34
|2
|Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:08
|3
|Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|4
|Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|5
|Specialized Women's Racing
|6
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|7
|Ale Cipollini
|0:05:22
|8
|Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
|0:06:32
|9
|Team Virtu Cycling
|0:08:34
|10
|Rush Women's Team
|0:11:13
|11
|Trek-Drops
|0:11:21
|12
|Wiggle High5
|0:16:29
|13
|BePink
|0:18:32
|14
|New Zealand National Team
|0:23:58
|15
|Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
|0:31:33
|16
|Sydney Uni - Staminade
|0:37:52
