Brodie Chapman (Australian National Team) upset her bigger name rivals with a solo ride to stage 1 victory in Healesville. The NRS rider with a full-time job is the least well known of the stacked national team at the inaugural edition of the Women's Herald Sun Tour but showed no inhibitions in storming to the win, eight seconds clear of the chasing Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women).

Chloe Hosking led home a reduced peloton of 29 riders in third place, 1:02 minutes in arrears to Chapman. The bonus seconds on the line and at intermediate sprint points helping the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner into third place on GC.

"It is so good – victory tastes so sweet," said Chapman. "I had a rough 2017, and have been trying to get back on the bike and do something satisfying. Today was that day. A huge thanks to the KordaMentha Real Estate – Australia national team for giving me a go, my employer for giving me days off work, and everyone in the team who were so good to me today."

Chapman, 26, will take narrow 12 second lead into the second final stage of the race, 1.6-kilometre races against the clock in Melbourne. World time trial champion van Vleuten in second place overall is sure to challenge for the overall win.

The overall is likely to be decided between Chapman and van Vleuten but the podium remains wide open. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot in fourth place one rider capable of causing a final day upset.

Second place for van Vleuten allows the Dutchwoman the opportunity to debut her rainbow stripes with stage victory front of mind.

"It is a short time trial tomorrow, I feel like I already did a 20kilometre time trial today but I was prepared a bit for this scenario," she said. "There's a good chance to win the stage tomorrow, I really want to win that and will give my all and I will be very proud to wear the rainbow jersey - I guess that's the bonus of being second, I can still wear the rainbow jersey instead of the leaders jersey."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 3:20:10 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:08 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:02 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 5 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 6 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 7 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 9 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 10 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 11 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 12 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 13 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7 14 Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team 15 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 16 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 17 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 18 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 19 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 20 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 21 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team 22 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 23 Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 24 Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 25 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 26 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 27 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 28 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 29 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8 30 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 31 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 32 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 33 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 34 Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 35 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 36 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:12 37 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:22 38 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 39 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 40 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 41 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 42 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 43 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:45 44 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:06:58 45 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:07:01 46 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:07 47 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:08:24 48 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:31 49 Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:08:34 50 Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 51 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 52 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 53 Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 54 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 55 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 56 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:11:00 57 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:11:13 58 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:16:29 59 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 60 Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 61 Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 62 Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team 63 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 64 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 65 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 66 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 67 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 68 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team 69 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9 70 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 71 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team 72 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 73 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 74 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 76 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:16:35 77 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:16:49 78 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 79 Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:18:54 80 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:21:12 DNF Emma Roberts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade DNF Amy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade DNF Rylee McMullen (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team DNF Niamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team DNF Lauretta Hanson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia DNF Abigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand National Team DNF Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team DNF Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High6 DNF Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink DNF Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling DNF Kendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing DNF Charlotte Culver (Aus) Rush Women's Team DNS Ella Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team DNS Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 6 pts 2 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 3 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2

Sprint 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 pts 2 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 4 3 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Finish # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10 pts 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4

Mountain 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 20 pts 2 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 12 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 6 4 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2

Mountain 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 24 pts 2 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 16 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10:02:34 2 Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:08 3 Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:02 4 Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 5 Specialized Women's Racing 6 Cylance Pro Cycling 7 Ale Cipollini 0:05:22 8 Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:06:32 9 Team Virtu Cycling 0:08:34 10 Rush Women's Team 0:11:13 11 Trek-Drops 0:11:21 12 Wiggle High5 0:16:29 13 BePink 0:18:32 14 New Zealand National Team 0:23:58 15 Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:31:33 16 Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:37:52

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 3:20:00 2 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:00:12 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:01:03 4 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 0:01:11 5 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:01:12 6 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 7 Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 8 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 9 Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 10 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 11 Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 12 Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 13 Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 14 Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7 15 Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8 16 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 17 Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 18 Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women 19 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 20 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 21 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 22 Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 23 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 24 Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 25 Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 26 Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 27 Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops 28 Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink 29 Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling 30 Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling 31 Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 32 Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 33 Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing 34 Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 35 Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team 36 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 0:02:20 37 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:31 38 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:32 39 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 40 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 41 Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 42 Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 43 Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:05:55 44 Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:07:08 45 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 0:07:11 46 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:17 47 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing 0:08:34 48 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:41 49 Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:08:44 50 Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 51 Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 52 Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 53 Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini 54 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 55 Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 56 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:11:10 57 Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:11:23 58 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 0:16:36 59 Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:16:39 60 Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 61 Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 62 Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 63 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team 64 Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team 65 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 66 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 67 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9 68 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 69 Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling 70 Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 71 Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink 72 Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink 73 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling 74 Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling 75 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 76 Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women 0:16:45 77 Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:16:59 78 Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops 79 Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team 0:19:04 80 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:21:22

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 16 pts 2 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 10 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 8 4 Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade 6 5 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 6 Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 4 7 Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank 2 8 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 2

Mountain classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 44 pts 2 Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops 28 3 Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women 14 4 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia 4 5 Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 3:21:12 2 Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team 0:01:12 3 Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:05:32 4 Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling 5 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops 6 Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops 0:07:17 7 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:08:41 8 Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:08:44 9 Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 10 Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink 11 Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink 0:11:10 12 Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team 0:16:39 13 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team 14 Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team 15 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9 16 Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air 17 Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team 0:21:22