Women's Herald Sun Tour: Chapman takes upset stage 1 victory

van Vleuten second with 1.6km time trial to come

Image 1 of 13

Stage 1 winner Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)

Stage 1 winner Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 2 of 13

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)

Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 3 of 13

The peloton takes the road back to Healesville on stage 1

The peloton takes the road back to Healesville on stage 1
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 4 of 13

The strung out peloton

The strung out peloton
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 5 of 13

The historic stage to stage 1 of the Women's Herald Sun Tour

The historic stage to stage 1 of the Women's Herald Sun Tour
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 6 of 13

The stage 1 podium: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini), Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women)

The stage 1 podium: Chloe Hosking (Ale Cipollini), Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) and Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 7 of 13

Riding past Victorian vineyards

Riding past Victorian vineyards
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 8 of 13

Race leader Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)

Race leader Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 9 of 13

The podium

The podium
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 10 of 13

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women) chasing

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women) chasing
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 11 of 13

A pumped Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)

A pumped Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia)
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 12 of 13

Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) riding solo to the win

Brodie Chapman (Kordamentha-Australia) riding solo to the win
(Image credit: Con Chronis)
Image 13 of 13

Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) drives the pace

Linda Villumsen (Team Virtu Cycling) drives the pace
(Image credit: Con Chronis)

Brodie Chapman (Australian National Team) upset her bigger name rivals with a solo ride to stage 1 victory in Healesville. The NRS rider with a full-time job is the least well known of the stacked national team at the inaugural edition of the Women's Herald Sun Tour but showed no inhibitions in storming to the win, eight seconds clear of the chasing Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott Women).

Chloe Hosking led home a reduced peloton of 29 riders in third place, 1:02 minutes in arrears to Chapman. The bonus seconds on the line and at intermediate sprint points helping the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race winner into third place on GC.

"It is so good – victory tastes so sweet," said Chapman. "I had a rough 2017, and have been trying to get back on the bike and do something satisfying. Today was that day. A huge thanks to the KordaMentha Real Estate – Australia national team for giving me a go, my employer for giving me days off work, and everyone in the team who were so good to me today."

Chapman, 26, will take narrow 12 second lead into the second final stage of the race, 1.6-kilometre races against the clock in Melbourne. World time trial champion van Vleuten in second place overall is sure to challenge for the overall win.

The overall is likely to be decided between Chapman and van Vleuten but the podium remains wide open. Australian time trial champion Katrin Garfoot in fourth place one rider capable of causing a final day upset. 

Second place for van Vleuten allows the Dutchwoman the opportunity to debut her rainbow stripes with stage victory front of mind.

"It is a short time trial tomorrow, I feel like I already did a 20kilometre time trial today but I was prepared a bit for this scenario," she said. "There's a good chance to win the stage tomorrow, I really want to win that and will give my all and I will be very proud to wear the rainbow jersey - I guess that's the bonus of being second, I can still wear the rainbow jersey instead of the leaders jersey."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia3:20:10
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:08
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:02
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
8Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
9Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
10Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
11Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
12Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
13Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7
14Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
15Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
16Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
17Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
18Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
19Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
20Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
21Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team
22Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
23Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
24Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
25Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
26Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
27Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
28Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
29Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8
30Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
31Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
32Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
33Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
34Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
35Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
36Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:12
37Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:22
38Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
39Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
40Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
41Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
42Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
43Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:45
44Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:06:58
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:07:01
46Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:07
47Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:08:24
48Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:31
49Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:08:34
50Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
51Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
52Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
53Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
54Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
55Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
56Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:11:00
57Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:11:13
58Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:16:29
59Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
60Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
61Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
62Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
63Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
64Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
65Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
66Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
67Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
68Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team
69Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
70Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
71Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
72Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
73Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
74Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
75Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
76Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:16:35
77Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops0:16:49
78Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
79Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:18:54
80Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:12
DNFEmma Roberts (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
DNFAmy Vesty (NZl) Sydney Uni - Staminade
DNFRylee McMullen (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
DNFNiamh Fisher-Black (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
DNFLauretta Hanson (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
DNFAbigail Morton (NZl) New Zealand National Team
DNFRotem Gafinovitz (Isr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFAmy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High6
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
DNFEmilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFKendelle Hodges (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
DNFCharlotte Culver (Aus) Rush Women's Team
DNSElla Harris (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
DNSRoxane Knetemann (Ned) Ale Cipollini

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade6pts
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini4
3Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6pts
2Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air4
3Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Finish
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10pts
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia20pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops12
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women6
4Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia24pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops16
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10:02:34
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
5Specialized Women's Racing
6Cylance Pro Cycling
7Ale Cipollini0:05:22
8Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:06:32
9Team Virtu Cycling0:08:34
10Rush Women's Team0:11:13
11Trek-Drops0:11:21
12Wiggle High50:16:29
13BePink0:18:32
14New Zealand National Team0:23:58
15Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:31:33
16Sydney Uni - Staminade0:37:52

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia3:20:00
2Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:12
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:01:03
4Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:01:11
5Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:01:12
6Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
7Rachel Neylan (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
9Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team
10Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
11Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
12Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
13Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
14Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High7
15Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High8
16Lucy Kennedy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
17Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
18Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
19Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
20Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
21Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
22Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
23Shannon Malseed (Aus) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
24Kathryn Buss (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
25Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
26Alice Cobb (GBr) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
27Eva Buurman (Ned) Trek-Drops
28Erica Magnaldi (Ita) BePink
29Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Team Virtu Cycling
30Linda Villumsen (NZl) Team Virtu Cycling
31Erica Clevenger (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
32Kate McIlroy (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
33Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Specialized Women's Racing
34Taryn Heather (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing
35Grace Brown (Aus) Rush Women's Team
36Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:02:20
37Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:31
38Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:32
39Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
40Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
41Scotti Lechuga (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
42Shayna Powless (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
43Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:05:55
44Georgia Whitehouse (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:07:08
45Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops0:07:11
46Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:17
47Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized Women's Racing0:08:34
48Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:41
49Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:08:44
50Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
51Peta Mullens (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia
52Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
53Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
54Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
55Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
56Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:11:10
57Matilda Raynolds (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:11:23
58Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade0:16:36
59Lucy Coldwell (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:16:39
60Gina Ricardo (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
61Abby Sneddon (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade
62Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
63Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
64Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
65Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
66Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
67Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
68Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
69Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
70Kendall Ryan (USA) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
71Silvia Valsecchi (Ita) BePink
72Francesca Pattaro (Ita) BePink
73Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
74Trine Schmidt (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
75Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
76Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:16:45
77Molly Weaver (GBr) Trek-Drops0:16:59
78Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Drops
79Jessica Lane (Aus) Rush Women's Team0:19:04
80Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:22

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini16pts
2Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women8
4Jade Colligan (Aus) Sydney Uni - Staminade6
5Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
6Marlies Mejias Garcia (Cub) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air4
7Alison Jackson (Can) Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank2
8Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling2

Mountain classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Brodie Chapman (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia44pts
2Kathrin Hammes (Ger) Trek-Drops28
3Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women14
4Katrin Garfoot (Aus) KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia4
5Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Grace Anderson (NZl) New Zealand National Team3:21:12
2Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:12
3Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:05:32
4Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
5Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Drops
6Annasley Park (GBr) Trek-Drops0:07:17
7Amanda Jamieson (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:08:41
8Lydia Rippon (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:08:44
9Kate Smith (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team
10Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink
11Lisa Morzenti (Ita) BePink0:11:10
12Britney Kerr (NZl) Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:16:39
13Mikayla Harvey (NZl) New Zealand National Team
14Connie O'Brien (NZl) New Zealand National Team
15Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Wiggle High9
16Danielle Morshead (USA) Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air
17Libby Arbuckle (NZl) New Zealand National Team0:21:22

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1KordaMentha Real Estate - Australia10:02:34
2Mitchelton-Scott0:00:08
3Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:01:02
4Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
5Specialized Women's Racing
6Cylance Pro Cycling
7Ale Cipollini0:05:22
8Twenty20 p/b Sho - Air0:06:32
9Team Virtu Cycling0:08:34
10Rush Women's Team0:11:13
11Trek-Drops0:11:21
12Wiggle High50:16:29
13BePink0:18:32
14New Zealand National Team0:23:58
15Mike Greer Homes Womens Cycling Team0:31:33
16Sydney Uni - Staminade0:37:52

 

