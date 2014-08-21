Trending

Strigel and House take wins at WORS Scarlet Knights Scramble

WORS series returns to Mt. Morris

Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) weaves through the turns

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken Spoke) pushes the pace

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) hangs on to the leader

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) stays focused

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) maintains 4th

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Isaac Neff (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) chases down his teammate

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Amber Markey (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) opens up for the chase

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) shows her spirit

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)
Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) gives it her all

(Image credit: Extreme Photography)

Just because cross country nationals are over doesn’t mean the competition quits in Wisconsin. The faithful and energetic racers and fans of the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) proved this on Sunday as the series continued in Mount Morris, Wisconsin. The newly renamed, Scarlet Knights Scramble, took place at Nordic Mountain, former site of the Subaru Cup Pro XCT Event. The USA Cycling Pro XCT utilized a new venue in Cambridge, Wisconsin for the WORS-hosted pro events, dubbed the WORS Cup, prior to cross country Nationals. But WORS regulars never lost their love for the spectator-friendly and rider-challenging trails at Nordic Mountain. The venue continues to be a mainstay on the WORS series calendar and drew a crowd this past weekend.

In the elite men's series, some of Wisconsin’s fastest guys showed each other who had the legs and who didn’t. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) rocketed his way into an early lead. But he was soon overtaken by Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken Spoke) in only his second WORS appearance this season. Chatter amongst the men during call ups hinted at concerns over House not getting preferred start due to his lack of series points. Those worries were soon dashed away as House pushed his way to the front without needing to start there. House previously had only raced the WORS Cup Pro XCT where he finished 11th in the cross country race and out-sprinted Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) for a second place finish in the short track. The young pro racer, whose primary discipline is road, also recently took his third consecutive win at Ore To Shore in Marquette, Michigan.

Not to be left behind, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Cycling) hung to House’s wheel like a tailgater trying to save gas mileage. Guerra is currently the overall points leader for the WORS 2014 season. The trails at Nordic Mountain are a good mix of technical climbs and descents, with fast flowing double track to equalize the field. Both Guerra and House excel in these conditions. Following shortly after the two-man break away were teammates Corey Stelljes and Isaac Neff (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) along with Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sport). House took the win with Guerra falling only 37 seconds behind. Stelljes shook off Schouten by only one second for a 3rd place finish with Neff following in fifth. Maloney finished sixth in front of Ben Senkerik(Team Extreme) whose seventh overall was a nice early birthday gift before he turns 21 this week. Happy Birthday, Ben!

As for the elite women, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) took her first win for WORS this season. Strigel holds the record for most overall season victories for WORS with six. Strigel has raced less often this season than in previous years. But she still proves to the other women and fans alike why she has the title she has.

Strigel was joined by friendly rival, Amber Markey (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) for the showdown this weekend. Markey, like Cole House, is know for her intermittent appearances while bringing a new awareness to the field whenever she races. Markey and Strigel put on a good show for spectators with their alternating strengths. Markey proved to out-climb Strigel in open sections making use of her big 29-inch wheels while Strigel weaved herself into a lead through the tight sections. No longer a Pro XCT race, race organizers were able to implement new sections of trail into the race. Described and flat and twisty be riders, the new trail helped Strigel open her gap for the win. Markey took only a minute longer to finish in second. Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) grabbed third while also putting her 26er wheels to work in the tight turns as Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) took the fourth step of the podium.

The WORS series continues this weekend in Suamico, Wisconsin. Just outside of Green Bay, the Reforestation Ramble is definitely a bit different than the rest with longer laps containing a nice mix of singletrack, doubletrack and the energy zapping rolling hills that have become a must have feature. The Reforestation Ramble is a good warm up for many riders that compete in the Chequamegon 40 as is contains similar styles of riding and greater lap distances than most WORS events.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken)1:49:27
2Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports)0:01:23
3Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion)0:01:51
4Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports)0:01:52
5Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion)0:03:28
6Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:05:20
7Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)0:09:02
8Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:09:18
9Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)0:09:39
10William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:11:44
11JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards)0:13:29
12Kyle Russ0:14:03
13Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts / Maxxis)0:14:22
14John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest)0:14:57
15Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized)0:15:52
16Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team)0:16:17
17Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective)0:16:26
18John Shull (Alberto's)0:16:26
19Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek)0:16:57
20Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:17:28
21Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team)0:18:40
22Josh Shively (Team 360 La Crosse)0:18:49
23Reece Oleson0:19:24
24Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts)0:19:40
25Brett May (All Spoked Up)0:20:06
26Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team)0:20:21
27Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek)0:21:21
28David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket )0:22:00
29Eric Stull (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:22:36
30Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards)0:22:48
31Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)0:26:55
32Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee)0:27:54
33Matt Muraski0:28:16
34Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL)0:29:21
35John Reiker (All Spoked Up)0:30:44

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager)1:38:46
2Amber Markey (5Nines)0:00:55
3Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine)0:03:43
4Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee)0:06:41
5Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek)0:07:28
6Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys)0:08:42
7Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme)0:09:20
8Evelyn Racette (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek)0:12:35
9Sophia Marchiando (Team Hollywood Cycles)0:12:54

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Collin Kytta (SISU Cycles)1:31:48
2Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo)0:03:46
3Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\ Rasta)0:05:13
4Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme)0:05:47
5Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights)0:09:13
6Ted Kretzmann (Wadez' Bike Shop)0:12:43
7Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles)0:24:51

Cat. 1/2 Men open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chack Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop)1:38:30
2Erik Pueschner (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:00:47
3Mathew Poulich (Milwukee Bicycle Co)0:06:02
4Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)0:07:10
5Jose Rodriguez0:13:02
6Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited)0:15:08
7Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles/ JVC)0:26:08

Cat. 1/2 Women open
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket)1:14:57
2Sonni Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:07:53

Cat.2 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective)1:32:36
2Mike Spiro0:00:30
3Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon)0:01:15
4Fred Hubley0:04:04
5Jason Gibson (TwinSix Metal Gear N Up )0:04:10
6Martin Reza (bike connection)0:04:23
7Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:04:32
8John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:33
9Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:05:36
10Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke)0:05:57
11Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports)0:06:03
12Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:06:11
13Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers)0:06:23
14Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:06:51
15Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)0:07:26
16Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty)0:07:38
17Michael Anderson (Broken Spoke)0:07:39
18Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin)0:07:59
19Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles JVC)0:08:04
20Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel & Sprocket)0:08:22
21Martin Tank II (All Spoked Up / Norway)0:09:10
22Shields Sean (HCC)0:09:30
23Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles)0:09:39
24Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop)0:10:01
25Cory Marty (Twin Six)0:10:36
26Roy Bailey (Brazen Dropouts)0:11:20
27Jim Mauck (Team Extreme)0:12:09
28Jason Mork (Twin Six)0:12:13
29Bob Callaway (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:12:56
30Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven)0:13:03
31Patrick Flannery (5 Nines / Motorless Motion)0:13:24
32Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:13:41
33Gary Meader (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee)0:13:52
34Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)0:14:55
35Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers)0:15:01
36Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD)0:17:02
37Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile brings)0:17:32
38Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee)0:17:47
39Scott Nyland (Magnus)0:21:32
40Todd Fletcher (Vision Cycling/ Wheel & Sprocket)0:22:34

Cat. 2 sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Ringenoldus1:04:15
2Caleb Swartz0:00:32
3Marcus Gagnon0:00:42
4Josh Rupnow0:02:34
5Greg Love0:02:37
6Kyle Kargel0:02:54
7Ben Aanew0:03:13
8Cory Spaetti0:03:39
9Daniel Feldmann0:03:49
10Shawn Peters0:03:58
11Derrick Reinke0:04:05
12Andrew Feldmann0:04:21
13Nate Knowles0:04:42
14Jason Baer0:04:42
15Eric Paulos0:04:50
16Michael Eerert0:04:53
17Kerry Gonzalez0:05:11
18Brian Christensen0:05:14
19Christopher Osborne0:05:20
20Kevin Lewis0:05:24
21Danny Schierschmidt0:05:33
22Caleb Kitzerow0:05:49
23Jody Arlen0:05:54
24Christopher St Clair0:05:57
25Edward Piontek0:05:58
26Barry Winters0:06:11
27Tom Wendland0:06:20
28Paul Baltus0:06:22
29Glen Jones0:06:36
30Justin Fredricks0:06:42
31Andrew Wellens0:06:45
32Dave Reich0:06:47
33Anthony Dombrowski0:06:49
34Benjamin Jones0:06:53
35Michael Owens0:07:02
36Curt Emerson0:07:10
37Bradley Boettcher0:07:11
38Larry Hipps0:07:39
39Bill Schultz0:07:40
40Robert Zimmermann0:07:45
41Troy Sable0:08:00
42Bob Benedum0:08:00
43Steven Lipski0:08:01
44Jeffrey Hatton0:08:04
45Steve Welk0:08:07
46Jeff Wren0:08:21
47Carl Voss0:08:26
48Mark Swim0:08:38
49Jeff Gantz0:08:39
50Rick Dwyer0:08:40
51Ben Leach0:08:50
52Tim Grace0:09:00
53Loren Darling0:09:16
54Mark Badger0:09:18
55John Senkerik0:09:22
56Ernie Huerta0:09:25
57Don Iwen0:09:49
58Michael Wingertsahn0:09:51
59Jacob Ahles0:09:53
60Peter Froelich0:09:56
61Mitch Clark0:09:58
62George Kapitz0:10:01
63Jerome Wisniewski0:10:10
64William Darling0:10:29
65Bill Styer0:10:30
66Jim Steig0:10:31
67Wade Flisram0:10:53
68Doug Herrick0:10:54
69Forrest Atkinson0:11:03
70Jerry Leair0:11:07
71Phil Winter0:11:08
72Joe Vanderpuy0:11:26
73Scott Palmersheim0:11:38
74Patrick Dowd0:11:42
75Mark Schindel0:12:37
76John Granger0:12:45
77Mike Roethel0:13:21
78Victor Anderson0:13:23
79Wesley Vann0:13:25
80Christopher Endres0:13:28
81Matt Lemorande0:13:38
82Jim Feuerstein0:13:56
83Eric waltens0:14:06
84Joe Goltz0:14:17
85Justin Schroeter0:14:23
86Jason Huff0:14:24
87Keith Westendorf0:14:29
88Kenneth Pearson0:14:57
89Jon Holcomb0:15:16
90Jim Splittgerber0:15:30
91Jesse Steinhoff0:15:37
92Aaron Frink0:15:48
93Steven Pirelli0:15:59
94John Gretzinger0:16:08
95Mark Muraski0:16:08
96Mark Szudrowitz0:16:16
97Colin Erskine0:16:42
98Anthony Holloway0:16:47
99Brad Jorsch0:16:49
100Steven Drecoll0:16:49
101Rich Mennenoh0:17:02
102Mike Sherman0:17:06
103Ryan Usiak0:17:40
104Mike Purdy0:18:46
105James Mistark0:19:27
106Alex Bien0:19:48
107Chase Osborne0:20:12
108Joseph Kuckuk0:20:35
109Riley Kunstman0:20:48
110Frank Sniadajewski0:21:02
111Frank Lobello0:21:25
112Scott Barclay0:21:51
113Kevin Schmitt0:23:02
114Matt Knowles0:26:39
115Dave Dahlman0:27:07
116Brett Werner0:27:24
117Erick Braaksma0:27:49
118Doug Rodenkirch0:29:11
119James Heinecke0:29:21
120Mike Bons0:30:17
121Matthew Kletti0:31:04
122Robert Langlois0:33:26
123Jacob Bons0:34:14
124Matthew Forst0:35:21
125Pam Piotrowski0:36:25
126Troy Olm0:40:40

Cat. 2 sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Terra Nicklas1:18:09
2Kim Heintz0:00:32
3Hanna Mork0:00:41
4Whitney Baker0:01:21
5Arianna Schafer0:01:48
6Kaitlin Splittgerber0:04:27
7Angela Theriault0:05:48
8Donna Gallardo0:06:17
9Shannon Mortimer0:06:40
10Lynne Senkerik0:07:33
11Kristina Navarro0:09:03
12Diane Callaway0:10:04
13Kris Tiles0:10:29
14Heather Jazdzewski0:11:29
15Carmen Rademacher0:11:41
16Michelle Scanley0:12:14
17Ellie Thompson0:12:50
18Helmy Tennis0:13:31
19Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe0:13:40
20Marlo Vercauteren0:14:20
21Laura Granger0:25:08
22Nina Fortune0:27:26
23Alexia Stath0:29:21

Cat. 3 citizen men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Zachariah Radey0:40:37
2Ethan Halverson0:01:05
3Cole McDicken0:01:07
4Jeremy Rennie0:01:20
5Tristan N Hauser0:01:23
6Daniel Gretzinger0:01:27
7Greg Halverson0:01:40
8Jeff Siedschlag0:01:49
9Alex Halfman0:02:53
10Chip Way0:03:01
11Sam Komoroske0:03:02
12Andrew McDicken0:03:46
13Jack Jones0:03:50
14Matt Rodenkirch0:03:56
15Tim Barclay0:04:00
16Dave Mencel0:04:01
17Adam Young0:04:03
18Bryon Anderson0:04:08
19Carter Warren0:04:13
20Greg Spende0:04:26
21Zac Lucarz0:04:26
22Joe Paczkowski0:04:32
23Rory Agnew0:04:43
24Raymond Pitzka0:04:44
25Owen Reich0:04:48
26Nate Fetterer0:05:14
27Joey Jeschke0:05:18
28Brian Ethridge0:05:26
29Kyle Kuta0:05:39
30Jackson Jennings0:05:39
31Dylan Eggebrecht0:05:40
32Jon Veldboom0:05:42
33Kohl Adamson0:05:44
34Ben Knox0:05:48
35Andrew Matthews0:05:59
36Calvin Henderson0:05:59
37Al Page0:06:09
38Joren Devries0:06:10
39Matthew Rieckhoff0:06:11
40Hunter Schmitt0:06:21
41Mike Desrochers0:06:27
42Edward Eigenberger0:06:33
43Scott Niemi0:06:37
44Brandon Hoeft0:06:47
45Dorian McFarlane0:07:06
46Zack Kargel0:07:09
47Jack Pabst0:07:11
48Todd Somers0:07:21
49Camden Jackson0:07:22
50Reo Owens0:07:27
51Brian Olesen0:07:32
52Kaden Hodgeman0:07:38
53Eric Zarwell0:07:50
54Keith Eggebrecht0:07:50
55Weston Verhoff0:07:56
56Nate Reik0:07:56
57Craig Radey0:07:58
58Christian Pieper0:08:04
59Roman Kosarzycki0:08:08
60Cory Desrochers0:08:09
61Kyle Suratte0:08:12
62Noah Johnson0:08:12
63David Gavinski0:08:15
64Chris Marschka0:08:26
65Ryan Seidler0:08:33
66Dakota Smith0:08:34
67Grey Rankin0:08:34
68Jack Koprowski0:08:50
69Jeff Klipp0:08:58
70Joshua Caron0:08:59
71Bruce Parker0:09:02
72Ray Iesalnieks0:09:04
73Ben Iesalnieks0:09:11
74Peter Ackermann0:09:14
75Dwight Eben0:09:31
76Shannon Chapwesk0:09:32
77Daniel Duhm0:09:46
78Bruce A Hauser0:09:54
79Tim Black0:09:55
80Joe Halfman0:10:00
81Andrew Hill0:10:11
82Benjamin Gasper0:10:17
83Porter Thorpe0:10:17
84Collin Neuser0:10:27
85Timothy Poff0:10:34
86Robb Brabant0:11:07
87Tim Lencki0:11:19
88Dale Juedes0:11:19
89Rudy Konz0:11:20
90Kurt Greenslit0:11:26
91Frederick Rose0:11:35
92Sam Walters0:12:16
93Steve Slocum0:12:35
94Ben Brux0:12:41
95Steve Caron0:12:49
96Kevin Lisowe0:12:59
97Brad Hodgeman0:13:20
98Reed May0:13:52
99David Verhoff0:14:29
100Brian Smith0:14:47
101Nickolas Duhm0:15:07
102Muse Davis0:15:07
103Scott Derenne0:15:14
104Alex Gruszynski0:15:55
105Terry Bennett0:16:03
106Randy Vant Hoff0:16:04
107Dennis Klinkert0:17:01
108Todd Nauert0:17:05
109Josh Heinz0:17:18
110Evan Werner0:18:07
111Ryan Jackson0:19:47
112Jordan Mueller0:19:57
113Troy Gengler0:20:12
114Henry Kosarzycki0:22:41
115Wally Sniadajewski0:33:05
116Matt Rademacher0:40:29
117Michael Borchardt0:46:30

Cat. 3 citizen women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mckenna Dwyer0:46:27
2Emma Osborne0:00:04
3Molly Duhm0:03:36
4Ella Shively0:04:10
5Andrea Zimmermann0:04:29
6Leah Fletcher0:06:16
7Lorissa Thorpe0:07:10
8Charity Desrochers0:10:26
9Julie Schmitt0:10:41
10Kristi Agnew0:11:43
11Nicole Pedrick0:12:55
12Marcy Wentworth0:13:39
13Dawn Collins0:16:51
14Jody Wentworth0:17:32
15Tonia Roddick0:18:15
16Lora Petrak0:19:27
17Heather Bunyard0:21:06
18Olga Voss0:21:49
19Susan Borchardt0:37:36
20Christine Kysely0:55:18

Cat. 3 Junior men/women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nick Niemi0:23:17
2Sky Schmitt0:00:02
3William Frank0:00:48
4Katy McDicken0:00:58
5Max Bailey0:01:22
6Jack Spende0:01:37
7Lunden Friberg0:01:50
8Ben Komoroske0:02:00
9Mason Huff0:02:37
10Kaleb Moore0:02:41
11Griffin May0:02:44
12Emmit Kuphal0:02:46
13Dylan Waldner0:03:00
14Corbin Hodgeman0:03:07
15Jonah Whitedog0:03:12
16Nathaniel Osborne0:03:12
17John Schmidt0:03:22
18Bergen Anderson0:03:35
19Sam Hansen0:03:38
20Hayden Poff0:03:43
21Rider Rainer0:04:07
22Aidan Lemorande0:04:07
23Lauren Duhm0:04:15
24Daniel Brown0:04:35
25Colin Knowles0:04:46
26Brooklyn Waldner0:04:58
27Antonia Gengler0:04:58
28Makayla Niggemann0:05:10
29Stephen Liepert0:05:27
30Lucas Fletcher0:05:33
31Will Knowles0:05:34
32Hunter Gengler0:05:44
33Brody Flament0:05:58
34Jacob Mork0:06:13
35Andrew Vant Hoff0:06:14
36Asa Guerra0:06:42
37Reece Rimrodt0:06:54
38Alison Roltgen0:06:55
39Brennen Huff0:07:07
40Elliot Harold0:07:07
41Trey Laudolff0:07:11
42Zachary Richard0:07:22
43Carson Lisowe0:07:23
44Justin Munzur0:07:56
45Lee Atkinson0:07:58
46Kendra Schmitt0:08:03
47Megan Lester0:08:37
48Owen Roltgen0:08:43
49Benjamin Eben0:08:49
50Brian Hatton0:08:53
51Katherine Schafer0:09:02
52Willow Kapitz0:09:39
53Nick Georges0:09:43
54Bailey Bunyard0:09:50
55Ava Shively0:09:57
56Tommy Rose0:10:16
57Nathan Bailey0:10:20
58Kirsten Waldner0:10:26
59Matthew Olesen0:10:44
60Aryana Knudson0:11:05
61Claire Kaiser0:11:06
62Brianna Fletcher0:11:14
63Tyler Young0:11:47
64Josalin Kumm0:12:53
65Nolan Purdy0:13:01
66Thatcher Werner0:13:03
67Mikhail Madaus0:13:07
68Oscar Phillips0:13:13
69Isaac Schoen0:13:21
70Victoria Voss0:13:24
71Macy Lester0:13:34
72Charis Guerra0:14:12
73Erin Davis0:14:51
74Anastasia Brown0:15:46
75Caiden Roddick0:16:54
76Amara Lisowe0:17:48
77Justin Sampo0:18:51
78Elana Agnew0:20:54
79Olivia Yates0:21:10
80Kevin Hatton0:22:05
81Skyler Werner0:22:27
82Cierra Dieringer0:22:53
83Gavin Knudson0:28:37
84Carson Purdy0:33:40

