Image 1 of 9 Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) weaves through the turns (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 2 of 9 Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken Spoke) pushes the pace (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 3 of 9 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/ Attitude Sports) hangs on to the leader (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 4 of 9 Corey Stelljes (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) stays focused (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 5 of 9 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) maintains 4th (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 6 of 9 Isaac Neff (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) chases down his teammate (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 7 of 9 Amber Markey (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) opens up for the chase (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 8 of 9 Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) shows her spirit (Image credit: Extreme Photography) Image 9 of 9 Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) gives it her all (Image credit: Extreme Photography)

Just because cross country nationals are over doesn’t mean the competition quits in Wisconsin. The faithful and energetic racers and fans of the Wisconsin Off Road Series (WORS) proved this on Sunday as the series continued in Mount Morris, Wisconsin. The newly renamed, Scarlet Knights Scramble, took place at Nordic Mountain, former site of the Subaru Cup Pro XCT Event. The USA Cycling Pro XCT utilized a new venue in Cambridge, Wisconsin for the WORS-hosted pro events, dubbed the WORS Cup, prior to cross country Nationals. But WORS regulars never lost their love for the spectator-friendly and rider-challenging trails at Nordic Mountain. The venue continues to be a mainstay on the WORS series calendar and drew a crowd this past weekend.

In the elite men's series, some of Wisconsin’s fastest guys showed each other who had the legs and who didn’t. Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wisconsin) rocketed his way into an early lead. But he was soon overtaken by Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken Spoke) in only his second WORS appearance this season. Chatter amongst the men during call ups hinted at concerns over House not getting preferred start due to his lack of series points. Those worries were soon dashed away as House pushed his way to the front without needing to start there. House previously had only raced the WORS Cup Pro XCT where he finished 11th in the cross country race and out-sprinted Brian Matter (KS Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) for a second place finish in the short track. The young pro racer, whose primary discipline is road, also recently took his third consecutive win at Ore To Shore in Marquette, Michigan.

Not to be left behind, Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Cycling) hung to House’s wheel like a tailgater trying to save gas mileage. Guerra is currently the overall points leader for the WORS 2014 season. The trails at Nordic Mountain are a good mix of technical climbs and descents, with fast flowing double track to equalize the field. Both Guerra and House excel in these conditions. Following shortly after the two-man break away were teammates Corey Stelljes and Isaac Neff (5 Nines/ Motorless Motion) along with Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sport). House took the win with Guerra falling only 37 seconds behind. Stelljes shook off Schouten by only one second for a 3rd place finish with Neff following in fifth. Maloney finished sixth in front of Ben Senkerik(Team Extreme) whose seventh overall was a nice early birthday gift before he turns 21 this week. Happy Birthday, Ben!

As for the elite women, Abby Strigel (Honey Stinger/Bontrager) took her first win for WORS this season. Strigel holds the record for most overall season victories for WORS with six. Strigel has raced less often this season than in previous years. But she still proves to the other women and fans alike why she has the title she has.

Strigel was joined by friendly rival, Amber Markey (5 Nines/Motorless Motion) for the showdown this weekend. Markey, like Cole House, is know for her intermittent appearances while bringing a new awareness to the field whenever she races. Markey and Strigel put on a good show for spectators with their alternating strengths. Markey proved to out-climb Strigel in open sections making use of her big 29-inch wheels while Strigel weaved herself into a lead through the tight sections. No longer a Pro XCT race, race organizers were able to implement new sections of trail into the race. Described and flat and twisty be riders, the new trail helped Strigel open her gap for the win. Markey took only a minute longer to finish in second. Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) grabbed third while also putting her 26er wheels to work in the tight turns as Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) took the fourth step of the podium.

The WORS series continues this weekend in Suamico, Wisconsin. Just outside of Green Bay, the Reforestation Ramble is definitely a bit different than the rest with longer laps containing a nice mix of singletrack, doubletrack and the energy zapping rolling hills that have become a must have feature. The Reforestation Ramble is a good warm up for many riders that compete in the Chequamegon 40 as is contains similar styles of riding and greater lap distances than most WORS events.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Cole House (Intelligentsia coffee / Broken) 1:49:27 2 Nathan Guerra (Vision Cycling/Attitude Sports) 0:01:23 3 Corey Stelljes (5 Nines Motorless Motion) 0:01:51 4 Tristan Schouten (Rolf Prima/Attitude Sports) 0:01:52 5 Isaac Neff (5Nines / Motorless Motion) 0:03:28 6 Joseph Maloney (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:05:20 7 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 0:09:02 8 Tim Racette (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:09:18 9 Andrew Senderhauf (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:39 10 William Hausdoerffer (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:11:44 11 JW Miller (Erik's Bikes and Boards) 0:13:29 12 Kyle Russ 0:14:03 13 Vincent Steger (Brazen Dropouts / Maxxis) 0:14:22 14 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers/Wiara Invest) 0:14:57 15 Michael Humpal (Race Pace / Specialized) 0:15:52 16 Carlos Haeckel (Colectivo Coffee Team) 0:16:17 17 Cory Samz (2 Rivers Racing Collective) 0:16:26 18 John Shull (Alberto's) 0:16:26 19 Ben Schreiber (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek) 0:16:57 20 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:17:28 21 Matt Kamphuis (Trek Midwest Team) 0:18:40 22 Josh Shively (Team 360 La Crosse) 0:18:49 23 Reece Oleson 0:19:24 24 Tony Wagner (Bikes LTD/Scenic Concepts) 0:19:40 25 Brett May (All Spoked Up) 0:20:06 26 Sanjay Ganju (Trek Midwest Team) 0:20:21 27 Kyle Jacobson (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek) 0:21:21 28 David Carew (Wheel and Sprocket ) 0:22:00 29 Eric Stull (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:22:36 30 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike and Boards) 0:22:48 31 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:26:55 32 Tim Scanley (Colectivo Coffee) 0:27:54 33 Matt Muraski 0:28:16 34 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycle Lombard IL) 0:29:21 35 John Reiker (All Spoked Up) 0:30:44

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Abigail Strigel (Honey Stinger / Bontrager) 1:38:46 2 Amber Markey (5Nines) 0:00:55 3 Lori Sable (Pedal Moraine) 0:03:43 4 Anna Ganju (Colectivo Coffee) 0:06:41 5 Madeleine Puissant (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek) 0:07:28 6 Sarah Agena (Hidden Bay/Cider Boys) 0:08:42 7 Corrie Osborne (Team Extreme) 0:09:20 8 Evelyn Racette (Linear Sport MTB/ Trek) 0:12:35 9 Sophia Marchiando (Team Hollywood Cycles) 0:12:54

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Collin Kytta (SISU Cycles) 1:31:48 2 Fletcher Arlen (Midwest Devo) 0:03:46 3 Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\ Rasta) 0:05:13 4 Jonathan Wollner (Team Extreme) 0:05:47 5 Justin Wentworth (FCYCT-The Scarlet Knights) 0:09:13 6 Ted Kretzmann (Wadez' Bike Shop) 0:12:43 7 Nolan Steig (JVC/ Michaels Cycles) 0:24:51

Cat. 1/2 Men open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chack Girkins (Wade'z Bike Shop) 1:38:30 2 Erik Pueschner (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:00:47 3 Mathew Poulich (Milwukee Bicycle Co) 0:06:02 4 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:07:10 5 Jose Rodriguez 0:13:02 6 Jesse Jaehnig (Bikes Limited) 0:15:08 7 Aaron Fleming (Michael's Cycles/ JVC) 0:26:08

Cat. 1/2 Women open # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Dombrowski (Team SixFifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 1:14:57 2 Sonni Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:07:53

Cat.2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Casey Griesemer (2 Rivers Race Collective) 1:32:36 2 Mike Spiro 0:00:30 3 Jason Balden (KS Energy Services/Team Wiscon) 0:01:15 4 Fred Hubley 0:04:04 5 Jason Gibson (TwinSix Metal Gear N Up ) 0:04:10 6 Martin Reza (bike connection) 0:04:23 7 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:04:32 8 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:33 9 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:05:36 10 Erik Beckman (Stadium BIke) 0:05:57 11 Brian Paterson (Vision / Attitude Sports) 0:06:03 12 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:06:11 13 Jeff Sympson (Big Ring Flyers) 0:06:23 14 Stephen Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:51 15 Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts) 0:07:26 16 Aaron Roecker (Sixfifty) 0:07:38 17 Michael Anderson (Broken Spoke) 0:07:39 18 Glen Stroik (KS Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:07:59 19 Jim Peterson (Michael's Cycles JVC) 0:08:04 20 Carl Morse (Sixfifty Wheel & Sprocket) 0:08:22 21 Martin Tank II (All Spoked Up / Norway) 0:09:10 22 Shields Sean (HCC) 0:09:30 23 Scott Trierweiler (Broken Spoke cycles) 0:09:39 24 Kenny Peterson (Eriks Bike Club/Eriks Bike Shop) 0:10:01 25 Cory Marty (Twin Six) 0:10:36 26 Roy Bailey (Brazen Dropouts) 0:11:20 27 Jim Mauck (Team Extreme) 0:12:09 28 Jason Mork (Twin Six) 0:12:13 29 Bob Callaway (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:12:56 30 Dave Blanke (The Bike Haven) 0:13:03 31 Patrick Flannery (5 Nines / Motorless Motion) 0:13:24 32 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:13:41 33 Gary Meader (Team 360 p/b Kickapoo Coffee) 0:13:52 34 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:14:55 35 Dan Szczepanski (Bel Gioioso Titletown Flyers) 0:15:01 36 Wally Kunstman (Bikes Limited LTD) 0:17:02 37 Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile brings) 0:17:32 38 Michael Jeschke (Colectivo Coffee) 0:17:47 39 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:21:32 40 Todd Fletcher (Vision Cycling/ Wheel & Sprocket) 0:22:34

Cat. 2 sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Ringenoldus 1:04:15 2 Caleb Swartz 0:00:32 3 Marcus Gagnon 0:00:42 4 Josh Rupnow 0:02:34 5 Greg Love 0:02:37 6 Kyle Kargel 0:02:54 7 Ben Aanew 0:03:13 8 Cory Spaetti 0:03:39 9 Daniel Feldmann 0:03:49 10 Shawn Peters 0:03:58 11 Derrick Reinke 0:04:05 12 Andrew Feldmann 0:04:21 13 Nate Knowles 0:04:42 14 Jason Baer 0:04:42 15 Eric Paulos 0:04:50 16 Michael Eerert 0:04:53 17 Kerry Gonzalez 0:05:11 18 Brian Christensen 0:05:14 19 Christopher Osborne 0:05:20 20 Kevin Lewis 0:05:24 21 Danny Schierschmidt 0:05:33 22 Caleb Kitzerow 0:05:49 23 Jody Arlen 0:05:54 24 Christopher St Clair 0:05:57 25 Edward Piontek 0:05:58 26 Barry Winters 0:06:11 27 Tom Wendland 0:06:20 28 Paul Baltus 0:06:22 29 Glen Jones 0:06:36 30 Justin Fredricks 0:06:42 31 Andrew Wellens 0:06:45 32 Dave Reich 0:06:47 33 Anthony Dombrowski 0:06:49 34 Benjamin Jones 0:06:53 35 Michael Owens 0:07:02 36 Curt Emerson 0:07:10 37 Bradley Boettcher 0:07:11 38 Larry Hipps 0:07:39 39 Bill Schultz 0:07:40 40 Robert Zimmermann 0:07:45 41 Troy Sable 0:08:00 42 Bob Benedum 0:08:00 43 Steven Lipski 0:08:01 44 Jeffrey Hatton 0:08:04 45 Steve Welk 0:08:07 46 Jeff Wren 0:08:21 47 Carl Voss 0:08:26 48 Mark Swim 0:08:38 49 Jeff Gantz 0:08:39 50 Rick Dwyer 0:08:40 51 Ben Leach 0:08:50 52 Tim Grace 0:09:00 53 Loren Darling 0:09:16 54 Mark Badger 0:09:18 55 John Senkerik 0:09:22 56 Ernie Huerta 0:09:25 57 Don Iwen 0:09:49 58 Michael Wingertsahn 0:09:51 59 Jacob Ahles 0:09:53 60 Peter Froelich 0:09:56 61 Mitch Clark 0:09:58 62 George Kapitz 0:10:01 63 Jerome Wisniewski 0:10:10 64 William Darling 0:10:29 65 Bill Styer 0:10:30 66 Jim Steig 0:10:31 67 Wade Flisram 0:10:53 68 Doug Herrick 0:10:54 69 Forrest Atkinson 0:11:03 70 Jerry Leair 0:11:07 71 Phil Winter 0:11:08 72 Joe Vanderpuy 0:11:26 73 Scott Palmersheim 0:11:38 74 Patrick Dowd 0:11:42 75 Mark Schindel 0:12:37 76 John Granger 0:12:45 77 Mike Roethel 0:13:21 78 Victor Anderson 0:13:23 79 Wesley Vann 0:13:25 80 Christopher Endres 0:13:28 81 Matt Lemorande 0:13:38 82 Jim Feuerstein 0:13:56 83 Eric waltens 0:14:06 84 Joe Goltz 0:14:17 85 Justin Schroeter 0:14:23 86 Jason Huff 0:14:24 87 Keith Westendorf 0:14:29 88 Kenneth Pearson 0:14:57 89 Jon Holcomb 0:15:16 90 Jim Splittgerber 0:15:30 91 Jesse Steinhoff 0:15:37 92 Aaron Frink 0:15:48 93 Steven Pirelli 0:15:59 94 John Gretzinger 0:16:08 95 Mark Muraski 0:16:08 96 Mark Szudrowitz 0:16:16 97 Colin Erskine 0:16:42 98 Anthony Holloway 0:16:47 99 Brad Jorsch 0:16:49 100 Steven Drecoll 0:16:49 101 Rich Mennenoh 0:17:02 102 Mike Sherman 0:17:06 103 Ryan Usiak 0:17:40 104 Mike Purdy 0:18:46 105 James Mistark 0:19:27 106 Alex Bien 0:19:48 107 Chase Osborne 0:20:12 108 Joseph Kuckuk 0:20:35 109 Riley Kunstman 0:20:48 110 Frank Sniadajewski 0:21:02 111 Frank Lobello 0:21:25 112 Scott Barclay 0:21:51 113 Kevin Schmitt 0:23:02 114 Matt Knowles 0:26:39 115 Dave Dahlman 0:27:07 116 Brett Werner 0:27:24 117 Erick Braaksma 0:27:49 118 Doug Rodenkirch 0:29:11 119 James Heinecke 0:29:21 120 Mike Bons 0:30:17 121 Matthew Kletti 0:31:04 122 Robert Langlois 0:33:26 123 Jacob Bons 0:34:14 124 Matthew Forst 0:35:21 125 Pam Piotrowski 0:36:25 126 Troy Olm 0:40:40

Cat. 2 sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Terra Nicklas 1:18:09 2 Kim Heintz 0:00:32 3 Hanna Mork 0:00:41 4 Whitney Baker 0:01:21 5 Arianna Schafer 0:01:48 6 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:04:27 7 Angela Theriault 0:05:48 8 Donna Gallardo 0:06:17 9 Shannon Mortimer 0:06:40 10 Lynne Senkerik 0:07:33 11 Kristina Navarro 0:09:03 12 Diane Callaway 0:10:04 13 Kris Tiles 0:10:29 14 Heather Jazdzewski 0:11:29 15 Carmen Rademacher 0:11:41 16 Michelle Scanley 0:12:14 17 Ellie Thompson 0:12:50 18 Helmy Tennis 0:13:31 19 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:13:40 20 Marlo Vercauteren 0:14:20 21 Laura Granger 0:25:08 22 Nina Fortune 0:27:26 23 Alexia Stath 0:29:21

Cat. 3 citizen men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Zachariah Radey 0:40:37 2 Ethan Halverson 0:01:05 3 Cole McDicken 0:01:07 4 Jeremy Rennie 0:01:20 5 Tristan N Hauser 0:01:23 6 Daniel Gretzinger 0:01:27 7 Greg Halverson 0:01:40 8 Jeff Siedschlag 0:01:49 9 Alex Halfman 0:02:53 10 Chip Way 0:03:01 11 Sam Komoroske 0:03:02 12 Andrew McDicken 0:03:46 13 Jack Jones 0:03:50 14 Matt Rodenkirch 0:03:56 15 Tim Barclay 0:04:00 16 Dave Mencel 0:04:01 17 Adam Young 0:04:03 18 Bryon Anderson 0:04:08 19 Carter Warren 0:04:13 20 Greg Spende 0:04:26 21 Zac Lucarz 0:04:26 22 Joe Paczkowski 0:04:32 23 Rory Agnew 0:04:43 24 Raymond Pitzka 0:04:44 25 Owen Reich 0:04:48 26 Nate Fetterer 0:05:14 27 Joey Jeschke 0:05:18 28 Brian Ethridge 0:05:26 29 Kyle Kuta 0:05:39 30 Jackson Jennings 0:05:39 31 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:05:40 32 Jon Veldboom 0:05:42 33 Kohl Adamson 0:05:44 34 Ben Knox 0:05:48 35 Andrew Matthews 0:05:59 36 Calvin Henderson 0:05:59 37 Al Page 0:06:09 38 Joren Devries 0:06:10 39 Matthew Rieckhoff 0:06:11 40 Hunter Schmitt 0:06:21 41 Mike Desrochers 0:06:27 42 Edward Eigenberger 0:06:33 43 Scott Niemi 0:06:37 44 Brandon Hoeft 0:06:47 45 Dorian McFarlane 0:07:06 46 Zack Kargel 0:07:09 47 Jack Pabst 0:07:11 48 Todd Somers 0:07:21 49 Camden Jackson 0:07:22 50 Reo Owens 0:07:27 51 Brian Olesen 0:07:32 52 Kaden Hodgeman 0:07:38 53 Eric Zarwell 0:07:50 54 Keith Eggebrecht 0:07:50 55 Weston Verhoff 0:07:56 56 Nate Reik 0:07:56 57 Craig Radey 0:07:58 58 Christian Pieper 0:08:04 59 Roman Kosarzycki 0:08:08 60 Cory Desrochers 0:08:09 61 Kyle Suratte 0:08:12 62 Noah Johnson 0:08:12 63 David Gavinski 0:08:15 64 Chris Marschka 0:08:26 65 Ryan Seidler 0:08:33 66 Dakota Smith 0:08:34 67 Grey Rankin 0:08:34 68 Jack Koprowski 0:08:50 69 Jeff Klipp 0:08:58 70 Joshua Caron 0:08:59 71 Bruce Parker 0:09:02 72 Ray Iesalnieks 0:09:04 73 Ben Iesalnieks 0:09:11 74 Peter Ackermann 0:09:14 75 Dwight Eben 0:09:31 76 Shannon Chapwesk 0:09:32 77 Daniel Duhm 0:09:46 78 Bruce A Hauser 0:09:54 79 Tim Black 0:09:55 80 Joe Halfman 0:10:00 81 Andrew Hill 0:10:11 82 Benjamin Gasper 0:10:17 83 Porter Thorpe 0:10:17 84 Collin Neuser 0:10:27 85 Timothy Poff 0:10:34 86 Robb Brabant 0:11:07 87 Tim Lencki 0:11:19 88 Dale Juedes 0:11:19 89 Rudy Konz 0:11:20 90 Kurt Greenslit 0:11:26 91 Frederick Rose 0:11:35 92 Sam Walters 0:12:16 93 Steve Slocum 0:12:35 94 Ben Brux 0:12:41 95 Steve Caron 0:12:49 96 Kevin Lisowe 0:12:59 97 Brad Hodgeman 0:13:20 98 Reed May 0:13:52 99 David Verhoff 0:14:29 100 Brian Smith 0:14:47 101 Nickolas Duhm 0:15:07 102 Muse Davis 0:15:07 103 Scott Derenne 0:15:14 104 Alex Gruszynski 0:15:55 105 Terry Bennett 0:16:03 106 Randy Vant Hoff 0:16:04 107 Dennis Klinkert 0:17:01 108 Todd Nauert 0:17:05 109 Josh Heinz 0:17:18 110 Evan Werner 0:18:07 111 Ryan Jackson 0:19:47 112 Jordan Mueller 0:19:57 113 Troy Gengler 0:20:12 114 Henry Kosarzycki 0:22:41 115 Wally Sniadajewski 0:33:05 116 Matt Rademacher 0:40:29 117 Michael Borchardt 0:46:30

Cat. 3 citizen women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mckenna Dwyer 0:46:27 2 Emma Osborne 0:00:04 3 Molly Duhm 0:03:36 4 Ella Shively 0:04:10 5 Andrea Zimmermann 0:04:29 6 Leah Fletcher 0:06:16 7 Lorissa Thorpe 0:07:10 8 Charity Desrochers 0:10:26 9 Julie Schmitt 0:10:41 10 Kristi Agnew 0:11:43 11 Nicole Pedrick 0:12:55 12 Marcy Wentworth 0:13:39 13 Dawn Collins 0:16:51 14 Jody Wentworth 0:17:32 15 Tonia Roddick 0:18:15 16 Lora Petrak 0:19:27 17 Heather Bunyard 0:21:06 18 Olga Voss 0:21:49 19 Susan Borchardt 0:37:36 20 Christine Kysely 0:55:18