Cross country mountain biking in Wisconsin is as much tradition as beer and cheese. Well into the 2013 season, the Subaru sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS), presented the fifth race in Eau Claire this past weekend. The Red Flint Firecracker is a favorite course of anyone that loves technical singletrack and fast flowing doubletrack. With this being the last WORS race before the Subaru Cup, Wisconsin's Pro XCT event; racers use it as preparation for the competition of the national event.

Men

The level of competition stepped up in the elite men's field. There was a return of some of the Midwest's fastest riders including Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) who has not raced in WORS since the first race of the season, former WORS overall champion Jesse Lalonde (BKB/Twin Six), and Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team). The lead group also included Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/ Specialized).

Braun led the pack for the first few laps while they slowly dropped riders off the back. Spectators got views of a breakaway that looked more like a road race. But just out of sight for most spectators, this course displayed how much singletrack is hidden in the woods.

Matter said, "It's really hard to move up in this course - every time we moved out of the singletrack they, we just hit it so hard."

Matter made a move on the last lap to get to the front. Renowned singlespeeder Jesse Lalonde hung on to Matter to grab a third place finish.

Matt Shriver never misses an opportunity to grab onto the leader's wheel. Shriver has finished in second place in several WORS events, but he's been chasing the top spot every time. This was his chance to outrun Matter for first place, who stated that he was a little tired from competing in two road races in the same week. Matter took second place.

Women

In the elite women's race, Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) left the field in her dust. Markey races in the same style as multi-year WORS champion, Abby Strigel (Bontrager/ Honey Stinger), which is to ride hard as if second place is right on her wheel. Markey seems to feel more comfortable riding with the elite men from the wave ahead of her and managed to get mixed into that field leaving the rest of the women behind.

The battle between second through fifth places was much more competitive including Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder), Lori Sable (Team 65?/ W&S), Lindsey Kreite (Velo Trocadero), Michelle Peariso and Lisa Krayer (both Adventure 212/Specialized). Matter and Sable seemed to be enjoying the day riding together while making the race fun. A few technical faults by other riders allowed Sable to grab third and Matter tied with her husband Brian by also taking a second place finish.

The next WORS event is the Subaru Cup Pro XCT at Mt Morris, Wisconsin on July 13-14. Subaru Cup is a UCI Class 1 event and the penultimate race for the 2013 USA Cycling Pro XCT schedule.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team) 1:58:43 2 Brian Matter (Racc / Trek Gear Grinder) 0:00:04 3 Jesse Lalonde (BKB /Twin Six) 0:00:45 4 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:00 5 Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) 0:01:11 6 Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:01:18 7 Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale) 0:02:22 8 Paul Mumford (Roscoe Village Bikes) 0:04:40 9 Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -Quick Stop) 0:05:16 10 Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:07:33 11 Trevor Olson (Team 360) 0:07:55 12 David Flaten (US Military Cycling) 0:08:18 13 Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes / T6) 0:08:36 14 Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling) 0:08:36 15 Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:09:19 16 David Bender (Jvc/Michael's Cycle) 0:09:22 17 Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes) 0:09:22 18 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:09:44 19 William Hausdoerffer (Ks Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:10:03 20 Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes And Boards) 0:10:08 21 Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes And Boards) 0:10:44 22 Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial Services) 0:11:55 23 Tim Racette (Ks Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin) 0:12:12 24 Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle) 0:12:30 25 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:13:05 26 Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:13:10 27 Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:13:46 28 Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo) 0:14:07 29 Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo) 0:14:48 30 Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag) 0:15:38 31 Ryan Kleimenhagen (Wolfpack) 0:16:15 32 Ken Statz (Element Mobile) 0:17:15 33 Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike Shop) 0:17:23 34 Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:17:25 35 Richard Erickson (Freewheel Bike) 0:17:28 36 Joshua Roeser (Revolution/Metal) 0:17:34 37 Ben Schreiber (Team Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:17:50 38 Joshua Stamper (Bad Goat Racing) 0:17:53 39 Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish) 0:19:05 40 Adam Staufenberg 0:19:40 41 Michael Anderson (Schwag) 0:19:42 42 Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team) 0:19:45 43 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:20:02 44 Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:20:29 45 David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club) 0:20:56 46 Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:22:33 47 Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike And Boards) 0:23:55 48 Eric Noreen (Gettysburg Bicycle) 0:24:25 49 Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling) 0:27:13 50 Karl Tillman (Team 360 / Lax Velo) 0:31:54

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) 1:40:56 2 Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder) 0:04:33 3 Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S) 0:04:34 4 Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero) 0:06:59 5 Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:08:32 6 Lisa Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:08:38 7 Leia Schneeberger (Magnus) 0:09:57 8 Sarah Agena (Twin 6 Ys) 0:14:02 9 Brittany Mcconnell (Mercy Specialized) 0:14:09 10 Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers) 0:16:04 11 Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision) 0:16:25

Cat. 1 Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder) 1:33:38 2 Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc) 0:00:11 3 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel And Sprocket) 0:00:35 4 Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus) 0:00:46 5 Marcus Warrington (Sph/Wheelhouse Cycles) 0:03:59 6 Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing) 0:04:43 7 Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\Rasta) 0:09:50 8 Logan Schlough 0:10:56 9 Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz Bike Shop) 0:13:30

Cat. 2 Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rachael Jensen (Racc P/B Geargrinder) 1:21:34 2 Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club) 0:17:17

Cat. 1/2 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Veldhuizen (38 Frameworks / Schwag) 1:03:08 2 Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling) 0:01:26 3 Nathan Long (Eau Claire Bike & Sport) 0:01:38 4 Thomas Gaier 0:11:14 5 Delaney Best 0:21:32 6 Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited) 0:38:38 7 Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six / Baraboo Sharks) 0:40:21 8 Isaac Young (Fulton) 0:40:31 9 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles) 0:41:54 10 Ben Roehl (2 Rivers Racing) 0:42:26 11 Andy Warren 0:45:39 12 Lowell Johnson 0:48:12 13 Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts) 0:48:48 14 Christopher Magyar (Ec Velo) 0:49:16 15 Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycles) 0:50:06 16 Joel Benton 0:53:13 17 Cody Condon 0:53:27 18 Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts) 0:57:20 19 Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing) 0:58:56

Cat. 1/2 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Maria Statz (Element) 1:11:18 2 April Dombrowski (Sixfifty/Wheel & Sprocket) 0:01:03 3 Karlene Olson (Team 360) 0:01:13 4 Emily Osowski (Element Mobile) 0:01:50 5 Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts) 0:06:49 6 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:11:38 7 Keely Jackson 0:43:58

Cat. 2 Men comp # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tristan Brown (Timex) 1:36:40 2 Dan Hanson (Erik's Bike Shop) 0:00:53 3 Taylor Bogdanske (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:01:29 4 Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles) 0:01:30 5 Joe Lintl (Trek) 0:01:44 6 David Carew (Wheel And Sprocket) 0:02:07 7 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:02:12 8 Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited) 0:02:33 9 Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles) 0:02:42 10 Ben Wizner (Team 360 / Lax Velo) 0:02:55 11 Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling) 0:03:20 12 Ryan Guy (Gfys Racing) 0:03:21 13 Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet Racing) 0:03:42 14 Bill Burkholder 0:04:02 15 Shane Semrow (Wors) 0:04:04 16 Logan Duginske (New Mexico's Finest/ Wisco Ne) 0:04:18 17 Matthew Scott 0:04:29 18 Martin Reza 0:04:29 19 Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing) 0:04:49 20 Mikey Verhagen (Ks Energy / Team Wisconsin) 0:05:00 21 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 0:05:29 22 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:05:30 23 Tom Tio (Eau Claire Bike & Sport) 0:05:34 24 Damian Budzinski (Overdrive) 0:05:45 25 Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team) 0:05:46 26 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:05:49 27 Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles) 0:06:00 28 Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized) 0:06:01 29 David Knauf (Trek) 0:06:21 30 Jason Balden (Ks Energy Team Wi Racing) 0:06:40 31 Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance) 0:06:42 32 Erik Pueschner (Team 360) 0:07:02 33 Dan Szczepanski (Belgioioso / Titletown Flyers) 0:07:13 34 Mark Walter (Muddy Cup) 0:07:15 35 Nate Sherman (On The Rivet) 0:07:26 36 Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:07:30 37 Martin Tank Ii (Wheel 7 Sprocket / Vision) 0:07:30 38 Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile) 0:07:44 39 Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/Lgr) 0:07:53 40 Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:23 41 Alex Bedinghaus (Trek Intern Army) 0:08:33 42 Joe Greatens 0:09:04 43 Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:15 44 Scott Nyland (Magnus) 0:09:32 45 Cory Marty (Magnus) 0:09:59 46 Mitchell Dreher (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:34 47 Roger Lundsten (360 Ora) 0:10:41 48 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle) 0:10:44 49 Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racing) 0:11:03 50 Rick Cleary (Korc) 0:11:25 51 Eric Boyles (Behind Bars / Lgr) 0:11:57 52 Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles) 0:13:24 53 Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts) 0:14:11 54 Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision) 0:14:15 55 Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles) 0:14:46 56 Paul Warloski (My Wife Inc) 0:15:22 57 Dana Demet (Bj's Sportshop) 0:15:22 58 Philip Birschbach (Trek Intern Army) 0:16:43 59 Mark Harvey (Behind Bars/Lgr) 0:18:07 60 Mark Scotch 0:18:34 61 Kyle Retallick (Eriks Bike Shop) 0:19:57 62 John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:21:05 63 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:22:28 64 Daniel Dokter (Trek Intern Army) 0:25:16 65 Curt Schlough 0:25:55 66 Gabor Bach 0:27:57

Cat. 2 Men sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Preston Bernsteen 1:03:33 2 Josh Valen 0:00:44 3 Dustin Marsh 0:01:30 4 Aaron Roecker 0:01:48 5 Mark Anderson 0:01:48 6 Josh Rupnow 0:01:56 7 Luke Schuttenhelm 0:02:05 8 Nathan Schneeberger 0:02:08 9 Eric Schoenberg 0:02:15 10 Josh Kruit 0:02:35 11 Sam Foos 0:02:38 12 John Starich 0:03:03 13 Andy Swartz 0:03:08 14 Ted Kretzmann 0:03:11 15 Erik Beckman 0:03:18 16 Scott Nickoli 0:03:23 17 Chris Roddick 0:03:26 18 Jonathan Wollner 0:03:31 19 Caleb Swartz 0:03:44 20 Justin Fredricks 0:03:46 21 Jason Mork 0:03:54 22 Darrell Scheppman 0:04:08 23 Travis Christian 0:04:19 24 Ben Lasecki 0:04:20 25 Kyle Schmit 0:04:30 26 Robert Zimmerman 0:04:34 27 Kyle Krause 0:04:40 28 Egor Korneev 0:04:47 29 Matt Luger 0:04:57 30 Ben Leach 0:05:02 31 Rusty Daines 0:05:20 32 Dale Crowell 0:05:30 33 Greg Love 0:05:35 34 Lloyd Cate 0:05:40 35 Hayden Schlough 0:05:47 36 Michael Owens 0:05:53 37 Jeremy Drake 0:05:56 38 Brian Flug 0:06:00 39 Rich Baumgarten 0:06:05 40 Chad Klaus 0:06:08 41 Andrew Douglass 0:06:15 42 Nolan Steig 0:06:16 43 Michael Giesen 0:06:22 44 Michael Mckinney 0:06:25 45 Carey Falkenberry 0:06:26 46 Quentin Gniot 0:06:27 47 Nate Knowles 0:06:31 48 Jonathan Travis 0:06:49 49 Andy Borell 0:06:53 50 Matthew Tucker 0:07:04 51 Edward Piontek 0:07:05 52 Joe Bottensek 0:07:08 53 Brayden Schott 0:07:16 54 Daniel Holtermann 0:07:19 55 Michael Laufenberg 0:07:24 56 Jody Arlen 0:07:26 57 Ben Theyerl 0:07:37 58 David Olson 0:07:41 59 Dave Reich 0:07:44 60 Bob Benedum 0:07:47 61 Gerald Sorce 0:07:48 62 Jeff Greatens 0:07:48 63 Wade Flisram 0:07:56 64 Daven Kokkila 0:07:57 65 David Dewitt 0:08:03 66 Larry Hipps 0:08:04 67 Jordan Boyea 0:08:04 68 Kevin Schmitt 0:08:20 69 Jonathan Lavelle 0:08:25 70 Don Freitag 0:08:43 71 John Nelson 0:08:44 72 Ernie Luedke 0:08:59 73 Jeffrey Hatton 0:09:06 74 Sam Janicki 0:09:11 75 Jacob Becker 0:09:17 76 Steve Kapaun 0:09:18 77 Nathan Phelps 0:09:26 78 Cal Collins 0:09:37 79 Jim Feuerstein 0:09:46 80 Paul Baltus 0:10:00 81 John Gretzinger 0:10:06 82 Bradley Boettcher 0:10:07 83 Loren Darling 0:10:08 84 Whitney Schauer 0:10:08 85 Justin Schroeter 0:10:30 86 Darrin Kolka 0:10:30 87 Steve Drecoll 0:10:33 88 David Carignan 0:10:34 89 Vincent Meyer 0:10:47 90 Aaron Pidde 0:10:47 91 Larry Follett 0:10:50 92 Daniel Schilling 0:10:59 93 Ruben Valdez 0:11:07 94 Steve Davidson 0:11:09 95 Thom Hineline 0:11:23 96 Chris Mcdonald 0:11:48 97 Ben Nelson 0:11:49 98 Robert Groshek 0:11:58 99 Aaron Sirko 0:12:05 100 John Ard 0:12:06 101 Randy Snyder 0:12:27 102 Joe Graf 0:12:34 103 Erik Backhaus 0:12:34 104 Shawn Stutzman 0:12:39 105 Demetrius Banks 0:12:40 106 Benjamin Fullerton 0:12:49 107 Cody Pattison 0:12:57 108 Tim Kubetz 0:12:59 109 Benji Norberg 0:13:09 110 Rex Nelson 111 Warren Fowler 0:13:30 112 Paul Westberg 0:13:34 113 Brad Swenson 0:13:42 114 Jason Dahlby 0:13:43 115 Brad Jorsch 0:13:50 116 Casey Brauer 0:14:04 117 Ridge Pidde 0:14:12 118 Troy Sable 0:14:18 119 Jesse Steinhoff 0:14:28 120 Bill Styer 0:14:28 121 Nolan Wanous 0:14:31 122 Mike Brauer 0:14:51 123 Steve Hoppman 0:15:20 124 Mike Sherman 0:15:56 125 Jim Splittgerber 0:15:57 126 Jared Johnson 0:16:53 127 Matt Knowles 0:17:03 128 Chris Dominski 0:17:09 129 Frank Sniadajewski 0:18:10 130 Steven Pirelli 0:19:08 131 Jeff Beck 0:19:23 132 Elginn Cordes 0:19:45 133 Blair Van Hemelryk 0:19:50 134 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:20:23 135 Tayler Schoenberg 0:20:24 136 Erick Braaksma 0:20:32 137 Timothy Wateski 0:20:33 138 Matt Appel 0:20:57 139 Troy Olm 0:25:15 140 Matthew Forst 0:25:53 141 Michael Kaspar 0:26:35 142 Ron Kapaun 0:27:27 143 James Heinecke 0:27:29 144 John Hocker 0:28:23 145 Steve Manthe 0:29:39 146 David Morrison 0:30:53 147 Kevin Knutson 0:33:27 148 Brett Werner 0:38:11 149 Mark Schuttenhelm 0:38:24

Cat. 2 Women sport # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 April Beard 1:12:26 2 Niki Soderberg 0:01:41 3 Monica Markvardsen 0:03:41 4 Terra Nicklas 0:03:43 5 Sue Mcdonald 0:05:31 6 Anna Poulton 0:06:04 7 Kyra Jackson 0:06:13 8 Jessica Wittwer 0:06:19 9 Ann Holsen 0:07:52 10 Becky Rands 0:08:25 11 Rachel Drake 0:08:56 12 Ross Rushin 0:09:49 13 Kelli Piotrowski 0:12:39 14 Amy Ancheta 0:14:32 15 Christine Griesbach 0:14:59 16 Kaitlin Splittgerber 0:16:39 17 Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe 0:17:05 18 Sue Lundsten 0:19:39 19 Arin Lemke 0:19:55 20 Cheryl Post 0:19:59 21 Heather Jazdzewski 0:20:16 22 Jenni Borell 0:20:48 23 Pam Piotrowski 0:21:55 24 Diane Callaway 0:23:07

Cat. 3 Men citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Evan Clouse 0:51:23 2 Daniel Feldmann 0:01:14 3 Justin Wentworth 0:01:26 4 Scott Trierweiler 0:02:54 5 Brandon Smith 0:03:22 6 Andrew Kilness 0:04:02 7 Dave Wall 0:04:05 8 David Mayer 0:04:06 9 Jack Jones 0:04:10 10 Daniel Gretzinger 0:04:27 11 Donald Crowell 0:04:33 12 Cory Desrochers 0:04:34 13 Robert Pretts 0:04:50 14 Dan Schierschmidt 0:05:08 15 Cole Mcdicken 0:05:13 16 Nick Desrochers 0:05:15 17 Stone Vanamerongen 0:05:16 18 William Rosenthal 0:05:18 19 Terry Hintz 0:05:19 20 Derrick Reinke 0:05:23 21 George Sreckov 0:05:24 22 Grant Wewerka 0:05:29 23 Elliot Draxler 0:05:43 24 William Darling 0:05:45 25 Jack Davies 0:06:05 26 Zachary Hurst 0:06:05 27 Benjamin Loomis 0:06:27 28 Mike Schaller 0:06:30 29 Mark Eben 0:06:44 30 Rowan Norman 0:06:54 31 Steve Welk 0:06:55 32 Josh Young 0:06:58 33 Loren Beyer 0:07:01 34 John Norman 0:07:04 35 Sam Chumas 0:07:05 36 Nico Akemann 0:07:06 37 Matthew Plewa 0:07:37 38 Matthew Kletti 0:07:42 39 Andrew Johnson 0:07:43 40 Matthew Olson 0:07:48 41 Roman Kosarzycki 0:07:52 42 Dylan Eggebrecht 0:07:55 43 Cody Tesch 0:07:56 44 Jack Pabst 0:08:05 45 Megan Senderhauf 0:08:16 46 John Granger 0:08:17 47 Aaron Messenger 0:08:20 48 Mike Desrochers 0:08:22 49 Matt Rademacher 0:08:26 50 Lucas Buhr 0:08:28 51 Eric Wickenkamp 0:08:28 52 Dan Wateski 0:08:31 53 Brad Chovan 0:08:36 54 Jan Stauss 0:08:39 55 Trevor Stolber 0:08:46 56 Kris Dubiel 0:08:46 57 Aaron Frink 0:08:56 58 Calhan Norman 0:09:02 59 Chris Endres 0:09:09 60 Jeffrey Mertig 0:09:13 61 Owen Reich 0:09:21 62 Charles Kloppenburg 0:09:42 63 Paul Langenberg 0:09:45 64 Brandon Khang 0:09:45 65 Allan Macintyre 0:09:47 66 Paul Pladsen 0:10:00 67 Brad Janak 0:10:18 68 Jeremy Condon 0:10:33 69 Abraham Pattison 0:10:36 70 Alex Pieper 0:10:40 71 Jake Buhr 0:10:46 72 Keith Eggebrecht 0:10:52 73 Matt Morse 0:10:55 74 Greg Niles 0:10:59 75 Jason Huff 0:11:06 76 Matthew Johnson 0:11:07 77 Andrew Mcdicken 0:11:08 78 Scott Niemi 0:11:35 79 Shane Holcomb 0:11:51 80 Monte Lokken 0:11:53 81 Matthew Moseler 0:11:58 82 Tim Liepert 0:12:08 83 Ben Iesalnieks 0:12:29 84 Eric Skomaroske 0:12:48 85 Demetrio Velazco 0:12:57 86 Steve Slocum 0:13:06 87 Jon Lester 0:13:11 88 Darren Haag 0:13:13 89 Bruce Parker 0:13:16 90 Steve Caron 0:13:22 91 David Verhoff 0:13:26 92 Paul Mcdowell 0:13:27 93 Robert Schaller 0:13:39 94 Toua Khang 0:13:53 95 Chris Welnetz 0:14:20 96 Bradley Schauer 0:14:25 97 Jeff Sieckert 0:14:25 98 Nicholas Blondheim 0:14:28 99 Andrew Mauk 0:14:30 100 Sethan Cate 0:14:52 101 Jake Geissler 0:14:54 102 Luke Peterson 0:15:11 103 Chris Hougen 0:15:26 104 Dale Juedes 0:15:27 105 Lee Marsh 0:15:27 106 Stewart Seaholm 0:15:36 107 Tim Kilness 0:15:47 108 Colin Erskine 0:15:54 109 Joe Black 0:15:56 110 Brandon Drake 0:16:05 111 Craig Robinson 0:16:10 112 John Dubiel 0:16:26 113 Doug Rodenkirch 0:16:42 114 Todd Peterson 0:16:49 115 Keith Ryan 0:16:54 116 Casey Grapsas 0:17:08 117 Jeremy Lobitz 0:17:48 118 Cesar Arauz 0:17:53 119 Brad Hodgeman 0:17:54 120 Malachi Stofferahn 0:18:01 121 Grant Slocum 0:18:19 122 Shawn Bruner 0:18:24 123 Dan Duhm 0:18:26 124 Mark Anderson 0:18:52 125 James Weyenberg 0:19:34 126 Mike Van Sistine 0:20:07 127 John Rees 0:20:25 128 Andrew Van Sistine 0:20:41 129 Henry Kosarzycki 0:20:54 130 Ricky Almaguer 0:21:10 131 Matthew Rees 0:24:05 132 Troy Gengler 0:25:04 133 David Berres 0:25:27 134 Eugene Bassett 0:25:28 135 Glenn Aavang 0:26:42 136 Dan Dominski 0:28:24 137 Trent Gengler 0:29:05 138 Dave Winkler 0:34:58

Cat. 3 Women citizen # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Katie Clouse 0:57:54 2 Arianna Schafer 0:01:54 3 Rebekah Gordon 0:02:15 4 Carmen Rademacher 0:02:54 5 Christina Flisram 0:05:02 6 Allison Pieper 0:05:57 7 Katie Tiffany 0:06:25 8 Charity Desrochers 0:06:53 9 Marisa Anderson 0:07:04 10 Lori Wenzel 0:07:28 11 Tara Michalski 0:07:29 12 Jenn Bast 0:07:33 13 Kaelin Jackson 0:07:37 14 Bobbi Kolstad 0:08:03 15 Sharel Martin 0:08:41 16 Gina Gladwell 0:09:00 17 Amy Marsh 0:11:33 18 Ella Shively 0:11:40 19 Laura Granger 0:11:46 20 Wendy Lewin 0:12:33 21 Heidi Overeem 0:14:04 22 Hanna Mork 0:14:51 23 Janis Heifner 0:15:27 24 Angelique Van Sistine 0:16:15 25 Stacy Shea 0:17:08 26 Linda Horvath 0:17:10 27 Molly Desrochers 0:18:03 28 Patricia Cleary 0:20:47 29 April Knudson 0:23:45 30 Emily Gilbert 0:25:22 31 Ellyn Gengler 0:26:40 32 Mimi Frawley 0:27:49