Shriver and Markey win Red Flint Firecracker
WORS hosts round five in Eau Claire
Cross country mountain biking in Wisconsin is as much tradition as beer and cheese. Well into the 2013 season, the Subaru sponsored Wisconsin Off-Road Series (WORS), presented the fifth race in Eau Claire this past weekend. The Red Flint Firecracker is a favorite course of anyone that loves technical singletrack and fast flowing doubletrack. With this being the last WORS race before the Subaru Cup, Wisconsin's Pro XCT event; racers use it as preparation for the competition of the national event.
Men
The level of competition stepped up in the elite men's field. There was a return of some of the Midwest's fastest riders including Brian Matter (RACC/Trek/Gear Grinder) who has not raced in WORS since the first race of the season, former WORS overall champion Jesse Lalonde (BKB/Twin Six), and Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team). The lead group also included Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized), Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling) and Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/ Specialized).
Braun led the pack for the first few laps while they slowly dropped riders off the back. Spectators got views of a breakaway that looked more like a road race. But just out of sight for most spectators, this course displayed how much singletrack is hidden in the woods.
Matter said, "It's really hard to move up in this course - every time we moved out of the singletrack they, we just hit it so hard."
Matter made a move on the last lap to get to the front. Renowned singlespeeder Jesse Lalonde hung on to Matter to grab a third place finish.
Matt Shriver never misses an opportunity to grab onto the leader's wheel. Shriver has finished in second place in several WORS events, but he's been chasing the top spot every time. This was his chance to outrun Matter for first place, who stated that he was a little tired from competing in two road races in the same week. Matter took second place.
Women
In the elite women's race, Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts) left the field in her dust. Markey races in the same style as multi-year WORS champion, Abby Strigel (Bontrager/ Honey Stinger), which is to ride hard as if second place is right on her wheel. Markey seems to feel more comfortable riding with the elite men from the wave ahead of her and managed to get mixed into that field leaving the rest of the women behind.
The battle between second through fifth places was much more competitive including Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder), Lori Sable (Team 65?/ W&S), Lindsey Kreite (Velo Trocadero), Michelle Peariso and Lisa Krayer (both Adventure 212/Specialized). Matter and Sable seemed to be enjoying the day riding together while making the race fun. A few technical faults by other riders allowed Sable to grab third and Matter tied with her husband Brian by also taking a second place finish.
The next WORS event is the Subaru Cup Pro XCT at Mt Morris, Wisconsin on July 13-14. Subaru Cup is a UCI Class 1 event and the penultimate race for the 2013 USA Cycling Pro XCT schedule.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Shriver (Trek Midwest Team)
|1:58:43
|2
|Brian Matter (Racc / Trek Gear Grinder)
|0:00:04
|3
|Jesse Lalonde (BKB /Twin Six)
|0:00:45
|4
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:00
|5
|Nathan Guerra (Vision Pro Cycling)
|0:01:11
|6
|Mike Phillips (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:01:18
|7
|Isaac Neff (5Nines/Cannondale)
|0:02:22
|8
|Paul Mumford (Roscoe Village Bikes)
|0:04:40
|9
|Tyler Gauthier (Border Grill -Quick Stop)
|0:05:16
|10
|Ted Hanes (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:07:33
|11
|Trevor Olson (Team 360)
|0:07:55
|12
|David Flaten (US Military Cycling)
|0:08:18
|13
|Casey Hildebrandt (Spooky Bikes / T6)
|0:08:36
|14
|Ray Nelson (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:08:36
|15
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:09:19
|16
|David Bender (Jvc/Michael's Cycle)
|0:09:22
|17
|Michael Hemme (Roscoe Village Bikes)
|0:09:22
|18
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:09:44
|19
|William Hausdoerffer (Ks Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:10:03
|20
|Vincent Steger (Erik's Bikes And Boards)
|0:10:08
|21
|Jw Miller (Erik's Bikes And Boards)
|0:10:44
|22
|Aaron Swanson (Swanson Financial Services)
|0:11:55
|23
|Tim Racette (Ks Energy Services/ Team Wisconsin)
|0:12:12
|24
|Luke Nelson (Penn Cycle)
|0:12:30
|25
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:13:05
|26
|Chris Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:13:10
|27
|Bryan Frazier (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:13:46
|28
|Josh Shively (Team 360/La Crosse Velo)
|0:14:07
|29
|Eric Stull (Team 360 / Laxvelo)
|0:14:48
|30
|Eric Oftedahl (Maplelag)
|0:15:38
|31
|Ryan Kleimenhagen (Wolfpack)
|0:16:15
|32
|Ken Statz (Element Mobile)
|0:17:15
|33
|Nicholas Holzem (Sprocketz Bike Shop)
|0:17:23
|34
|Cory Samz (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:17:25
|35
|Richard Erickson (Freewheel Bike)
|0:17:28
|36
|Joshua Roeser (Revolution/Metal)
|0:17:34
|37
|Ben Schreiber (Team Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:17:50
|38
|Joshua Stamper (Bad Goat Racing)
|0:17:53
|39
|Reece Oleson (Angry Catfish)
|0:19:05
|40
|Adam Staufenberg
|0:19:40
|41
|Michael Anderson (Schwag)
|0:19:42
|42
|Steve Schafer (Village-Verdigris Cycling Team)
|0:19:45
|43
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)
|0:20:02
|44
|Myles Beach (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:20:29
|45
|David Poulton (Activator Cycling Club)
|0:20:56
|46
|Jan Rybar (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:22:33
|47
|Jimmy Toombs (Erik's Bike And Boards)
|0:23:55
|48
|Eric Noreen (Gettysburg Bicycle)
|0:24:25
|49
|Jerrod Collier (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:27:13
|50
|Karl Tillman (Team 360 / Lax Velo)
|0:31:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amber Markey (Brazen Dropouts)
|1:40:56
|2
|Andrea Matter (Gear Grinder)
|0:04:33
|3
|Lori Sable (Team 65? / W&S)
|0:04:34
|4
|Lindsey Kriete (Velo Trocadero)
|0:06:59
|5
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:08:32
|6
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:08:38
|7
|Leia Schneeberger (Magnus)
|0:09:57
|8
|Sarah Agena (Twin 6 Ys)
|0:14:02
|9
|Brittany Mcconnell (Mercy Specialized)
|0:14:09
|10
|Evelyn Johnson (2 Rivers)
|0:16:04
|11
|Jeanne Hornak (Wheel & Sprocket Vision)
|0:16:25
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Brett Poulton (Gear Grinder)
|1:33:38
|2
|Ian Haupt (My Wife Inc)
|0:00:11
|3
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel And Sprocket)
|0:00:35
|4
|Fletcher Arlen (Team Magnus)
|0:00:46
|5
|Marcus Warrington (Sph/Wheelhouse Cycles)
|0:03:59
|6
|Collin Kytta (Border Grill Racing)
|0:04:43
|7
|Isaac Wendt (Bikes + Boards\Rasta)
|0:09:50
|8
|Logan Schlough
|0:10:56
|9
|Mitchell Bratz (Sprocketz Bike Shop)
|0:13:30
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachael Jensen (Racc P/B Geargrinder)
|1:21:34
|2
|Alexandra Christofalos (Activator Cycle Club)
|0:17:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Veldhuizen (38 Frameworks / Schwag)
|1:03:08
|2
|Butch Welke (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:01:26
|3
|Nathan Long (Eau Claire Bike & Sport)
|0:01:38
|4
|Thomas Gaier
|0:11:14
|5
|Delaney Best
|0:21:32
|6
|Rodney Moon (Bikes Limited)
|0:38:38
|7
|Christopher Gabrielson (Twin Six / Baraboo Sharks)
|0:40:21
|8
|Isaac Young (Fulton)
|0:40:31
|9
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mnt Cycles)
|0:41:54
|10
|Ben Roehl (2 Rivers Racing)
|0:42:26
|11
|Andy Warren
|0:45:39
|12
|Lowell Johnson
|0:48:12
|13
|Marty Leum (Bikes Limited/Scenic Concepts)
|0:48:48
|14
|Christopher Magyar (Ec Velo)
|0:49:16
|15
|Nick Christofalos (Activator Cycles)
|0:50:06
|16
|Joel Benton
|0:53:13
|17
|Cody Condon
|0:53:27
|18
|Brian Benson (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts)
|0:57:20
|19
|Jon Holcomb (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing)
|0:58:56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Maria Statz (Element)
|1:11:18
|2
|April Dombrowski (Sixfifty/Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:03
|3
|Karlene Olson (Team 360)
|0:01:13
|4
|Emily Osowski (Element Mobile)
|0:01:50
|5
|Jennifer Whitedog (Bikes Limited Scenic Concepts)
|0:06:49
|6
|Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:11:38
|7
|Keely Jackson
|0:43:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tristan Brown (Timex)
|1:36:40
|2
|Dan Hanson (Erik's Bike Shop)
|0:00:53
|3
|Taylor Bogdanske (Sixfifty / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:01:29
|4
|Eric Stanke (Funk Cycles)
|0:01:30
|5
|Joe Lintl (Trek)
|0:01:44
|6
|David Carew (Wheel And Sprocket)
|0:02:07
|7
|Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:02:12
|8
|Mike Sherven (Bikes Limited)
|0:02:33
|9
|Scott Veldhuizen (Funk Cycles)
|0:02:42
|10
|Ben Wizner (Team 360 / Lax Velo)
|0:02:55
|11
|Jonathan Kloppenburg (Spidermonkey Cycling)
|0:03:20
|12
|Ryan Guy (Gfys Racing)
|0:03:21
|13
|Jeremy Ostrowski (Psimet Racing)
|0:03:42
|14
|Bill Burkholder
|0:04:02
|15
|Shane Semrow (Wors)
|0:04:04
|16
|Logan Duginske (New Mexico's Finest/ Wisco Ne)
|0:04:18
|17
|Matthew Scott
|0:04:29
|18
|Martin Reza
|0:04:29
|19
|Nathan Tock (Bikes Ltd/Scenic Concepts Racing)
|0:04:49
|20
|Mikey Verhagen (Ks Energy / Team Wisconsin)
|0:05:00
|21
|Jason Gibson (Gear N Up)
|0:05:29
|22
|Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:05:30
|23
|Tom Tio (Eau Claire Bike & Sport)
|0:05:34
|24
|Damian Budzinski (Overdrive)
|0:05:45
|25
|Michael Hartzell (Trek Midwest Team)
|0:05:46
|26
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:05:49
|27
|Chris Fellows (J&R Cycles)
|0:06:00
|28
|Mark Cole (Adventure212/Specialized)
|0:06:01
|29
|David Knauf (Trek)
|0:06:21
|30
|Jason Balden (Ks Energy Team Wi Racing)
|0:06:40
|31
|Peter Coenen (Northstar Endurance)
|0:06:42
|32
|Erik Pueschner (Team 360)
|0:07:02
|33
|Dan Szczepanski (Belgioioso / Titletown Flyers)
|0:07:13
|34
|Mark Walter (Muddy Cup)
|0:07:15
|35
|Nate Sherman (On The Rivet)
|0:07:26
|36
|Brian Paterson (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:07:30
|37
|Martin Tank Ii (Wheel 7 Sprocket / Vision)
|0:07:30
|38
|Andrew Jennings (Element Mobile)
|0:07:44
|39
|Daniel Boyles (Behind Bars/Lgr)
|0:07:53
|40
|Ross Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:08:23
|41
|Alex Bedinghaus (Trek Intern Army)
|0:08:33
|42
|Joe Greatens
|0:09:04
|43
|Matthew Paterson (Vision / Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:09:15
|44
|Scott Nyland (Magnus)
|0:09:32
|45
|Cory Marty (Magnus)
|0:09:59
|46
|Mitchell Dreher (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:10:34
|47
|Roger Lundsten (360 Ora)
|0:10:41
|48
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycle)
|0:10:44
|49
|Paul Ayres (Red Flint Racing)
|0:11:03
|50
|Rick Cleary (Korc)
|0:11:25
|51
|Eric Boyles (Behind Bars / Lgr)
|0:11:57
|52
|Bob Callaway (Bluedog Cycles)
|0:13:24
|53
|Paul Roltgen (Brazen Dropouts)
|0:14:11
|54
|Brett May (All Spoked Up-Vision)
|0:14:15
|55
|Rennis Delgado (Funk Cycles)
|0:14:46
|56
|Paul Warloski (My Wife Inc)
|0:15:22
|57
|Dana Demet (Bj's Sportshop)
|0:15:22
|58
|Philip Birschbach (Trek Intern Army)
|0:16:43
|59
|Mark Harvey (Behind Bars/Lgr)
|0:18:07
|60
|Mark Scotch
|0:18:34
|61
|Kyle Retallick (Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:19:57
|62
|John Hughes (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:21:05
|63
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:22:28
|64
|Daniel Dokter (Trek Intern Army)
|0:25:16
|65
|Curt Schlough
|0:25:55
|66
|Gabor Bach
|0:27:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Preston Bernsteen
|1:03:33
|2
|Josh Valen
|0:00:44
|3
|Dustin Marsh
|0:01:30
|4
|Aaron Roecker
|0:01:48
|5
|Mark Anderson
|0:01:48
|6
|Josh Rupnow
|0:01:56
|7
|Luke Schuttenhelm
|0:02:05
|8
|Nathan Schneeberger
|0:02:08
|9
|Eric Schoenberg
|0:02:15
|10
|Josh Kruit
|0:02:35
|11
|Sam Foos
|0:02:38
|12
|John Starich
|0:03:03
|13
|Andy Swartz
|0:03:08
|14
|Ted Kretzmann
|0:03:11
|15
|Erik Beckman
|0:03:18
|16
|Scott Nickoli
|0:03:23
|17
|Chris Roddick
|0:03:26
|18
|Jonathan Wollner
|0:03:31
|19
|Caleb Swartz
|0:03:44
|20
|Justin Fredricks
|0:03:46
|21
|Jason Mork
|0:03:54
|22
|Darrell Scheppman
|0:04:08
|23
|Travis Christian
|0:04:19
|24
|Ben Lasecki
|0:04:20
|25
|Kyle Schmit
|0:04:30
|26
|Robert Zimmerman
|0:04:34
|27
|Kyle Krause
|0:04:40
|28
|Egor Korneev
|0:04:47
|29
|Matt Luger
|0:04:57
|30
|Ben Leach
|0:05:02
|31
|Rusty Daines
|0:05:20
|32
|Dale Crowell
|0:05:30
|33
|Greg Love
|0:05:35
|34
|Lloyd Cate
|0:05:40
|35
|Hayden Schlough
|0:05:47
|36
|Michael Owens
|0:05:53
|37
|Jeremy Drake
|0:05:56
|38
|Brian Flug
|0:06:00
|39
|Rich Baumgarten
|0:06:05
|40
|Chad Klaus
|0:06:08
|41
|Andrew Douglass
|0:06:15
|42
|Nolan Steig
|0:06:16
|43
|Michael Giesen
|0:06:22
|44
|Michael Mckinney
|0:06:25
|45
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:06:26
|46
|Quentin Gniot
|0:06:27
|47
|Nate Knowles
|0:06:31
|48
|Jonathan Travis
|0:06:49
|49
|Andy Borell
|0:06:53
|50
|Matthew Tucker
|0:07:04
|51
|Edward Piontek
|0:07:05
|52
|Joe Bottensek
|0:07:08
|53
|Brayden Schott
|0:07:16
|54
|Daniel Holtermann
|0:07:19
|55
|Michael Laufenberg
|0:07:24
|56
|Jody Arlen
|0:07:26
|57
|Ben Theyerl
|0:07:37
|58
|David Olson
|0:07:41
|59
|Dave Reich
|0:07:44
|60
|Bob Benedum
|0:07:47
|61
|Gerald Sorce
|0:07:48
|62
|Jeff Greatens
|0:07:48
|63
|Wade Flisram
|0:07:56
|64
|Daven Kokkila
|0:07:57
|65
|David Dewitt
|0:08:03
|66
|Larry Hipps
|0:08:04
|67
|Jordan Boyea
|0:08:04
|68
|Kevin Schmitt
|0:08:20
|69
|Jonathan Lavelle
|0:08:25
|70
|Don Freitag
|0:08:43
|71
|John Nelson
|0:08:44
|72
|Ernie Luedke
|0:08:59
|73
|Jeffrey Hatton
|0:09:06
|74
|Sam Janicki
|0:09:11
|75
|Jacob Becker
|0:09:17
|76
|Steve Kapaun
|0:09:18
|77
|Nathan Phelps
|0:09:26
|78
|Cal Collins
|0:09:37
|79
|Jim Feuerstein
|0:09:46
|80
|Paul Baltus
|0:10:00
|81
|John Gretzinger
|0:10:06
|82
|Bradley Boettcher
|0:10:07
|83
|Loren Darling
|0:10:08
|84
|Whitney Schauer
|0:10:08
|85
|Justin Schroeter
|0:10:30
|86
|Darrin Kolka
|0:10:30
|87
|Steve Drecoll
|0:10:33
|88
|David Carignan
|0:10:34
|89
|Vincent Meyer
|0:10:47
|90
|Aaron Pidde
|0:10:47
|91
|Larry Follett
|0:10:50
|92
|Daniel Schilling
|0:10:59
|93
|Ruben Valdez
|0:11:07
|94
|Steve Davidson
|0:11:09
|95
|Thom Hineline
|0:11:23
|96
|Chris Mcdonald
|0:11:48
|97
|Ben Nelson
|0:11:49
|98
|Robert Groshek
|0:11:58
|99
|Aaron Sirko
|0:12:05
|100
|John Ard
|0:12:06
|101
|Randy Snyder
|0:12:27
|102
|Joe Graf
|0:12:34
|103
|Erik Backhaus
|0:12:34
|104
|Shawn Stutzman
|0:12:39
|105
|Demetrius Banks
|0:12:40
|106
|Benjamin Fullerton
|0:12:49
|107
|Cody Pattison
|0:12:57
|108
|Tim Kubetz
|0:12:59
|109
|Benji Norberg
|0:13:09
|110
|Rex Nelson
|111
|Warren Fowler
|0:13:30
|112
|Paul Westberg
|0:13:34
|113
|Brad Swenson
|0:13:42
|114
|Jason Dahlby
|0:13:43
|115
|Brad Jorsch
|0:13:50
|116
|Casey Brauer
|0:14:04
|117
|Ridge Pidde
|0:14:12
|118
|Troy Sable
|0:14:18
|119
|Jesse Steinhoff
|0:14:28
|120
|Bill Styer
|0:14:28
|121
|Nolan Wanous
|0:14:31
|122
|Mike Brauer
|0:14:51
|123
|Steve Hoppman
|0:15:20
|124
|Mike Sherman
|0:15:56
|125
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:15:57
|126
|Jared Johnson
|0:16:53
|127
|Matt Knowles
|0:17:03
|128
|Chris Dominski
|0:17:09
|129
|Frank Sniadajewski
|0:18:10
|130
|Steven Pirelli
|0:19:08
|131
|Jeff Beck
|0:19:23
|132
|Elginn Cordes
|0:19:45
|133
|Blair Van Hemelryk
|0:19:50
|134
|Jimmy Splittgerber
|0:20:23
|135
|Tayler Schoenberg
|0:20:24
|136
|Erick Braaksma
|0:20:32
|137
|Timothy Wateski
|0:20:33
|138
|Matt Appel
|0:20:57
|139
|Troy Olm
|0:25:15
|140
|Matthew Forst
|0:25:53
|141
|Michael Kaspar
|0:26:35
|142
|Ron Kapaun
|0:27:27
|143
|James Heinecke
|0:27:29
|144
|John Hocker
|0:28:23
|145
|Steve Manthe
|0:29:39
|146
|David Morrison
|0:30:53
|147
|Kevin Knutson
|0:33:27
|148
|Brett Werner
|0:38:11
|149
|Mark Schuttenhelm
|0:38:24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|April Beard
|1:12:26
|2
|Niki Soderberg
|0:01:41
|3
|Monica Markvardsen
|0:03:41
|4
|Terra Nicklas
|0:03:43
|5
|Sue Mcdonald
|0:05:31
|6
|Anna Poulton
|0:06:04
|7
|Kyra Jackson
|0:06:13
|8
|Jessica Wittwer
|0:06:19
|9
|Ann Holsen
|0:07:52
|10
|Becky Rands
|0:08:25
|11
|Rachel Drake
|0:08:56
|12
|Ross Rushin
|0:09:49
|13
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:12:39
|14
|Amy Ancheta
|0:14:32
|15
|Christine Griesbach
|0:14:59
|16
|Kaitlin Splittgerber
|0:16:39
|17
|Brenda Zimmermann Thorpe
|0:17:05
|18
|Sue Lundsten
|0:19:39
|19
|Arin Lemke
|0:19:55
|20
|Cheryl Post
|0:19:59
|21
|Heather Jazdzewski
|0:20:16
|22
|Jenni Borell
|0:20:48
|23
|Pam Piotrowski
|0:21:55
|24
|Diane Callaway
|0:23:07
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Evan Clouse
|0:51:23
|2
|Daniel Feldmann
|0:01:14
|3
|Justin Wentworth
|0:01:26
|4
|Scott Trierweiler
|0:02:54
|5
|Brandon Smith
|0:03:22
|6
|Andrew Kilness
|0:04:02
|7
|Dave Wall
|0:04:05
|8
|David Mayer
|0:04:06
|9
|Jack Jones
|0:04:10
|10
|Daniel Gretzinger
|0:04:27
|11
|Donald Crowell
|0:04:33
|12
|Cory Desrochers
|0:04:34
|13
|Robert Pretts
|0:04:50
|14
|Dan Schierschmidt
|0:05:08
|15
|Cole Mcdicken
|0:05:13
|16
|Nick Desrochers
|0:05:15
|17
|Stone Vanamerongen
|0:05:16
|18
|William Rosenthal
|0:05:18
|19
|Terry Hintz
|0:05:19
|20
|Derrick Reinke
|0:05:23
|21
|George Sreckov
|0:05:24
|22
|Grant Wewerka
|0:05:29
|23
|Elliot Draxler
|0:05:43
|24
|William Darling
|0:05:45
|25
|Jack Davies
|0:06:05
|26
|Zachary Hurst
|0:06:05
|27
|Benjamin Loomis
|0:06:27
|28
|Mike Schaller
|0:06:30
|29
|Mark Eben
|0:06:44
|30
|Rowan Norman
|0:06:54
|31
|Steve Welk
|0:06:55
|32
|Josh Young
|0:06:58
|33
|Loren Beyer
|0:07:01
|34
|John Norman
|0:07:04
|35
|Sam Chumas
|0:07:05
|36
|Nico Akemann
|0:07:06
|37
|Matthew Plewa
|0:07:37
|38
|Matthew Kletti
|0:07:42
|39
|Andrew Johnson
|0:07:43
|40
|Matthew Olson
|0:07:48
|41
|Roman Kosarzycki
|0:07:52
|42
|Dylan Eggebrecht
|0:07:55
|43
|Cody Tesch
|0:07:56
|44
|Jack Pabst
|0:08:05
|45
|Megan Senderhauf
|0:08:16
|46
|John Granger
|0:08:17
|47
|Aaron Messenger
|0:08:20
|48
|Mike Desrochers
|0:08:22
|49
|Matt Rademacher
|0:08:26
|50
|Lucas Buhr
|0:08:28
|51
|Eric Wickenkamp
|0:08:28
|52
|Dan Wateski
|0:08:31
|53
|Brad Chovan
|0:08:36
|54
|Jan Stauss
|0:08:39
|55
|Trevor Stolber
|0:08:46
|56
|Kris Dubiel
|0:08:46
|57
|Aaron Frink
|0:08:56
|58
|Calhan Norman
|0:09:02
|59
|Chris Endres
|0:09:09
|60
|Jeffrey Mertig
|0:09:13
|61
|Owen Reich
|0:09:21
|62
|Charles Kloppenburg
|0:09:42
|63
|Paul Langenberg
|0:09:45
|64
|Brandon Khang
|0:09:45
|65
|Allan Macintyre
|0:09:47
|66
|Paul Pladsen
|0:10:00
|67
|Brad Janak
|0:10:18
|68
|Jeremy Condon
|0:10:33
|69
|Abraham Pattison
|0:10:36
|70
|Alex Pieper
|0:10:40
|71
|Jake Buhr
|0:10:46
|72
|Keith Eggebrecht
|0:10:52
|73
|Matt Morse
|0:10:55
|74
|Greg Niles
|0:10:59
|75
|Jason Huff
|0:11:06
|76
|Matthew Johnson
|0:11:07
|77
|Andrew Mcdicken
|0:11:08
|78
|Scott Niemi
|0:11:35
|79
|Shane Holcomb
|0:11:51
|80
|Monte Lokken
|0:11:53
|81
|Matthew Moseler
|0:11:58
|82
|Tim Liepert
|0:12:08
|83
|Ben Iesalnieks
|0:12:29
|84
|Eric Skomaroske
|0:12:48
|85
|Demetrio Velazco
|0:12:57
|86
|Steve Slocum
|0:13:06
|87
|Jon Lester
|0:13:11
|88
|Darren Haag
|0:13:13
|89
|Bruce Parker
|0:13:16
|90
|Steve Caron
|0:13:22
|91
|David Verhoff
|0:13:26
|92
|Paul Mcdowell
|0:13:27
|93
|Robert Schaller
|0:13:39
|94
|Toua Khang
|0:13:53
|95
|Chris Welnetz
|0:14:20
|96
|Bradley Schauer
|0:14:25
|97
|Jeff Sieckert
|0:14:25
|98
|Nicholas Blondheim
|0:14:28
|99
|Andrew Mauk
|0:14:30
|100
|Sethan Cate
|0:14:52
|101
|Jake Geissler
|0:14:54
|102
|Luke Peterson
|0:15:11
|103
|Chris Hougen
|0:15:26
|104
|Dale Juedes
|0:15:27
|105
|Lee Marsh
|0:15:27
|106
|Stewart Seaholm
|0:15:36
|107
|Tim Kilness
|0:15:47
|108
|Colin Erskine
|0:15:54
|109
|Joe Black
|0:15:56
|110
|Brandon Drake
|0:16:05
|111
|Craig Robinson
|0:16:10
|112
|John Dubiel
|0:16:26
|113
|Doug Rodenkirch
|0:16:42
|114
|Todd Peterson
|0:16:49
|115
|Keith Ryan
|0:16:54
|116
|Casey Grapsas
|0:17:08
|117
|Jeremy Lobitz
|0:17:48
|118
|Cesar Arauz
|0:17:53
|119
|Brad Hodgeman
|0:17:54
|120
|Malachi Stofferahn
|0:18:01
|121
|Grant Slocum
|0:18:19
|122
|Shawn Bruner
|0:18:24
|123
|Dan Duhm
|0:18:26
|124
|Mark Anderson
|0:18:52
|125
|James Weyenberg
|0:19:34
|126
|Mike Van Sistine
|0:20:07
|127
|John Rees
|0:20:25
|128
|Andrew Van Sistine
|0:20:41
|129
|Henry Kosarzycki
|0:20:54
|130
|Ricky Almaguer
|0:21:10
|131
|Matthew Rees
|0:24:05
|132
|Troy Gengler
|0:25:04
|133
|David Berres
|0:25:27
|134
|Eugene Bassett
|0:25:28
|135
|Glenn Aavang
|0:26:42
|136
|Dan Dominski
|0:28:24
|137
|Trent Gengler
|0:29:05
|138
|Dave Winkler
|0:34:58
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katie Clouse
|0:57:54
|2
|Arianna Schafer
|0:01:54
|3
|Rebekah Gordon
|0:02:15
|4
|Carmen Rademacher
|0:02:54
|5
|Christina Flisram
|0:05:02
|6
|Allison Pieper
|0:05:57
|7
|Katie Tiffany
|0:06:25
|8
|Charity Desrochers
|0:06:53
|9
|Marisa Anderson
|0:07:04
|10
|Lori Wenzel
|0:07:28
|11
|Tara Michalski
|0:07:29
|12
|Jenn Bast
|0:07:33
|13
|Kaelin Jackson
|0:07:37
|14
|Bobbi Kolstad
|0:08:03
|15
|Sharel Martin
|0:08:41
|16
|Gina Gladwell
|0:09:00
|17
|Amy Marsh
|0:11:33
|18
|Ella Shively
|0:11:40
|19
|Laura Granger
|0:11:46
|20
|Wendy Lewin
|0:12:33
|21
|Heidi Overeem
|0:14:04
|22
|Hanna Mork
|0:14:51
|23
|Janis Heifner
|0:15:27
|24
|Angelique Van Sistine
|0:16:15
|25
|Stacy Shea
|0:17:08
|26
|Linda Horvath
|0:17:10
|27
|Molly Desrochers
|0:18:03
|28
|Patricia Cleary
|0:20:47
|29
|April Knudson
|0:23:45
|30
|Emily Gilbert
|0:25:22
|31
|Ellyn Gengler
|0:26:40
|32
|Mimi Frawley
|0:27:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matt Rodenkirch
|0:22:14
|2
|Jackson Jennings
|0:00:00
|3
|Weston Verhoff
|0:00:45
|4
|Hunter Schmitt
|0:01:00
|5
|Christian Pieper
|0:01:00
|6
|Camden Jackson
|0:01:57
|7
|Sam Komoroske
|0:02:21
|8
|Skyler Schmitt
|0:02:28
|9
|Kaden Hodgeman
|0:02:28
|10
|Connor Grosch
|0:02:31
|11
|Dwight Eben
|0:02:39
|12
|Tanner Zelm
|0:02:40
|13
|Noah Chapman
|0:02:45
|14
|Jonah Whitedog
|0:02:57
|15
|Joshua Caron
|0:02:59
|16
|Quentin Lochner
|0:03:00
|17
|Ellie Kopp
|0:03:05
|18
|Nickolas Duhm
|0:03:18
|19
|Liam Cate
|0:03:26
|20
|Ben Komoroske
|0:03:31
|21
|Nick Niemi
|0:03:32
|22
|Ethan Mitra
|0:03:33
|23
|Saxon H Swan
|0:03:43
|24
|Karl John Tillman
|0:03:57
|25
|Madelyn Anderson
|0:04:06
|26
|Reed May
|0:04:13
|27
|Katy Mcdicken
|0:04:25
|28
|Mason Huff
|0:04:32
|29
|Porter Thorpe
|0:04:36
|30
|Griffin May
|0:04:37
|31
|Dylan Waldner
|0:04:39
|32
|Jacob Lemke
|0:04:39
|33
|Clay Lemke
|0:04:42
|34
|Skyler Wilborn
|0:04:59
|35
|Brody Endres
|0:05:01
|36
|Dane Larson
|0:05:02
|37
|Anders Davidson
|0:05:09
|38
|Stephen Liepert
|0:05:18
|39
|Lorissa Thorpe
|0:05:56
|40
|Julia Whitedog
|0:05:56
|41
|Nati Raehl
|0:06:24
|42
|Jaebin Bourget
|0:06:37
|43
|Sam Anderson
|0:06:45
|44
|Andrea Zimmermann
|0:06:48
|45
|Katherine Schafer
|0:06:54
|46
|Lauren Duhm
|0:07:10
|47
|Caleb Mcdowell
|0:07:20
|48
|Eli Lemke
|0:07:23
|49
|Kaitlyn Kopp
|0:07:34
|50
|Brennan Cate
|0:08:02
|51
|Teague Jackson
|0:08:02
|52
|Will Knowles
|0:08:04
|53
|Jacob Mork
|0:08:10
|54
|Aiden Schauer
|0:08:15
|55
|Corbin Hodgeman
|0:08:18
|56
|Sawyer Deetz
|0:08:25
|57
|Trey Laudolff
|0:08:29
|58
|Jordan Groshek
|0:08:57
|59
|Tucker Swan
|0:09:07
|60
|Nicholas Rees
|0:09:09
|61
|Connor Luedke
|0:09:16
|62
|Kendra Schmitt
|0:09:19
|63
|Antonia Gengler
|0:09:19
|64
|Benjamin Eben
|0:09:25
|65
|Sam Hansen
|0:09:34
|66
|Kylie Krayer
|0:09:40
|67
|Magnus Davidson
|0:09:44
|68
|Megan Lester
|0:09:46
|69
|Shalom Raehl
|0:09:57
|70
|Brooklyn Waldner
|0:10:00
|71
|Tyler Starich
|0:10:27
|72
|Alison Roltgen
|0:10:56
|73
|Asa Guerra
|0:11:10
|74
|Zachary Fischer
|0:11:15
|75
|Micah Vandyke
|0:11:21
|76
|Miette Gosse
|0:11:43
|77
|Colin Knowles
|0:11:54
|78
|Nathan Hagstrom
|0:11:58
|79
|Isaiah Jouppi
|0:11:59
|80
|Jack Lange
|0:12:02
|81
|Rachel Scarseth
|0:13:00
|82
|Sam Deetz
|0:13:11
|83
|Aryana Knudson
|0:13:30
|84
|Kirsten Waldner
|0:13:51
|85
|Thatcher Werner
|0:14:00
|86
|Ryder Walter
|0:15:08
|87
|Oscar Phillips
|0:15:12
|88
|Jonah Rauckman
|0:15:14
|89
|Hunter Gengler
|0:15:18
|90
|Rylan Schauer
|0:15:19
|91
|Nolan Quarne
|0:15:23
|92
|Samantha Scheppman
|0:15:50
|93
|Sam R Anderson
|0:15:54
|94
|Gavin Knudson
|0:16:49
|95
|Jaxson Batz
|0:16:50
|96
|Ella Patenaude
|0:16:55
|97
|Natali Thiesse
|0:21:11
