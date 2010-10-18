Trending






(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)





(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)





(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)





(Image credit: Jared Brodjeski)





(Image credit: Amy Dykema)





(Image credit: Amy Dykema)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)





(Image credit: Danny Marchewka)

The 2010 WORS Series came to a close in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at the 16th annual Wigwam MTB Challenge. Elite women's series overall winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) was beaten for the first time this WORS season by three-time former WORS Elite Series champion Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Mountain Co-op). With 10 individual race wins in 2010 for the series overall, Strigel is now the first person to ever win the WORS Elite Overall four times.

In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) rode away with the US$800 purse for first place at the Wigwam MTB Challenge, while Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) was crowned 2010 WORS Elite Series overall winner in absentia.

The Sheboygan course began with a sprint prime less than a mile from the start line. In the women's race, Strigel led the group to the stretch of pavement within sight of the prime banner, when Kylander-Johnson sprinted to take the prime.

"Abigail led the start, and I was really glad she did, because I just did not want to work that hard," said Kylander-Johnson who felt the effects of a cold in the week before Sheboygan, and was unsure until that morning whether she would start. "Then we sprinted. Abby's fast, so I had to work really hard to get ahead of her. It's great to see her going so fast."

"I didn't really know what was going to happen once we got on the pavement," said third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy Specialized). "It felt really fast. We had all lined up on the trail, but then we hit the pavement before the prime and all of the sudden we were five-wide going towards the hole-shot. The dynamics were constantly changing before we got into the singletrack."

Coming into the race at Sheboygan, Strigel too felt the effects of a cold and considered Kylander-Johnson the favorite. Despite being seemingly unbeatable on many WORS courses for nearly three years, Strigel has yet to win at the WORS season finale, where Midwest stars Jenna Rinehart and Sara Kylander-Johnson have traded dominance since 2005. Strigel's strategy was to conserve in the early moments of the race and then attack in the singletrack.

Once the race entered the woods, however, the two women were closely matched. Strigel was hot on the heals of Kylander-Johnson but was unable to pass outright, and both recalled a fierce battle for control of the race during the first lap.

"We were basically sprinting, side-by-side, whenever the singletrack was wide enough," said Strigel.

Kylander-Johnson did not cede control and ultimately surged ahead. Despite cramps during her third and fourth laps, she ended the day with more than two minutes of margin to collect the $750 prize for first place. Despite some mechanical troubles with shifting, Strigel chased hard and finished nearly six minutes ahead of third place.

"The women who I was racing with today were amazing," said third place finisher Robin Williams, of Iowa City. "I had so much fun. This is my first time racing here, and the course was better than I could ever have guessed it would be."

Although the Iowa racer suffered a slow puncture of her rear tire on the last lap, she was able to hold off Lori Sable and Lindsey Kriete for third.

"I felt and heard a loss of air going over a root. Then, in the swooping turns by the river, my traction started to feel almost too good. Just digging into the trail. But I knew it wouldn't last," laughed Williams. "I was gentle in the turns and pushed it on the flats and I was glad to hold my spot."

The remaining two steps on the podium went to Kriete and Sable, who traded positions many times throughout the four-lap contest and crossed the line less than 30 seconds apart.

"Lori Sable and I spent a lot of time in the singletrack together today, going back and forth," said fourth-pace finisher Kriete. "That was really fun. It's always nice to have someone to race with out there. This course is technical but very fun."

Phillips earns a career-first victory

"I felt really good, it was very comfortable today," said men's winner Mike Phillips. "I had to go pretty hard towards the end and it kind of caught up with me, but for a WORS race, I felt pretty good. I usually do pretty well here. It's technical with punchy climbs, but mostly a power course and that's good for me. I've always wanted the top spot on the podium here, so it's pretty awesome."

In the men's race the sprint prime went to Phillips' teammate, Darrin Braun.

"I was sitting third wheel," said Braun. "Nathan [Guerra, Mr Tree Racing / PowerBar] was on Ted [Hanes, Fond Du Lac Cyclery]. I just poked out and put in a couple quick pedal strokes. I was surprised to get it."

"Today I tried to not go out really hard, like I normally do," said Phillips, who did not contest the prime. "Darrin took the prime and Nathan [Guerra] took over the lead. I tried to ramp it up more gradually, and eventually I got around Nathan."

"I thought I was going to pull it off in the first lap," recalled Guerra. "I got the holeshot into the singletrack and started getting little gaps. I felt really good on that first lap, but Mike stuck with. We got a gap, then, going up the Equalizer, he got a little gap on me and laid it down. He's really good at the steady power, and I couldn't hold his wheel on the flat. I thought I'd catch him in the singletrack and started getting closer, but I clipped a pedal on a tree and went down hard. After that, I was chasing and battling it out with Darrin."

Braun and Guerra, who sometimes train together, exchanged both places and banter at Sheboygan. "I was saying to him out there, 'don't let me catch you!'" said Braun, laughing. Eventually, Braun did pull ahead to finish second, while Guerra took third. For both, it was a career-best performance at the WORS season finale.

The fourth step on the podium was taken by Chris Peariso, while singlespeed racer Ron Stawicki took fifth.

"I had a poor start today and a teammate up front, so I didn't really feel like chasing," said Adventure 212 / Specialized's Peariso. "I ended up riding with Scott Kylander-Johnson and Seth Lenss. We had a great time, you know, riding and talking. And I think a got a couple good cookie recipes from Seth. It's always good to race in Wisconsin."

With the 2010 WORS series at an end, the 2011 WORS Series schedule has been announced. The 12-race series will begin in May 2011 and conclude in October. WORS will once again host the Pro XCT Series at their Mega-event, the Subaru Cup, in June.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)1:46:57
2Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:01:07
3Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)0:02:01
4Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)0:03:17
5Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)0:04:29
6Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:05:05
7Neil Swanson (Team WORS)0:05:11
8Dallas Fowler0:05:28
9Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:06:37
10Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek Co-Op)0:07:44
11Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)0:07:52
12Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)0:09:00
13Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)0:09:04
14Nikolai Anikin (conti)0:09:11
15Maxwell Anderson (UW-Platteville)0:09:18
16Scott Golomski0:09:23
17Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)0:09:41
18Joe Stephens (Hayes)0:11:06
19Matt Gehling (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS)0:11:32
20Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:12:02
21John Shull (EXPO Racing)0:12:09
22Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)0:12:19
23John Lirette (Hayes)0:12:31
24Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:12:45
25Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)0:13:16
26Justin Piontek (Performag)0:13:44
27Matt Zak (Verdigris Phlogiston)0:14:38
28Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)0:15:53
29Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)0:15:55
30Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)0:16:46
31Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:17:35
32Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)0:17:48
33Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)0:19:51
34Brad Dash (Twin Six)0:20:35
35Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)0:20:56
36Steve Elmer0:21:33
37Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:22:26
38Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)0:24:18
39Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)0:24:59
DNSBrian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek)
DNSBen Koenig (RMC / Clean Power)
DNFAristotle Peters (EXPO Racing)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op)1:36:52
2Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)0:02:46
3Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)0:08:42
4Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder)0:09:29
5Lori Sable0:10:00
6Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:11:46
7Claire Cannon (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS)0:12:01
8Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)0:12:17
9Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)0:12:19
10Anna Ganju (Polska)0:13:44
11Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:14:28
12April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:14:59
13Denise Coppock0:18:22
14Rachel R Horstman (Erik's Bikes &Boards)0:20:10
15Rachael Gatto (Twin Six)0:20:16
16Jennifer Whitedog0:22:42
17Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team)0:30:43
18Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)0:40:48

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)1:33:42
2Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)0:00:11
3Myles Beach (EXPO)0:00:37
4Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)0:03:23
5Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing)0:03:50
6Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:04:26
7Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)0:05:35
8David Flaten0:07:38
9Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)0:08:43
10Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath)0:08:44
11Parker McColl (Endurance Trust)0:09:32
12Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)0:10:33
13Caleb Lenss (EXPO)0:12:21
15Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers)0:14:39
Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)

Junior women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Liz Shull (EXPO Racing)1:57:10

Men 50+
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Poulton (CLIF BAR)1:42:02
2Brett Edgerle0:02:42
3Gary Meader0:05:38
4Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS)0:06:51
5Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club)0:07:59
6Tim Montee (Muddy Cup)0:18:45
7Mike Wanek0:19:22

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)1:33:29
2Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)0:05:26
3William Hausdoerffer0:05:31
4Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)0:10:35
5Zachary Giffey0:11:47
6Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)0:12:35
7Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)0:15:55
8Joe Nolan (Momentum)0:15:58
9Jereme Noffke0:16:29
10Eric Sime (Team Singular)0:19:41

Cat. 2 comp. men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michael Spiro (Gear Grinder)1:33:48
2Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)0:00:54
3Joseph Maloney0:01:03
4Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles)0:01:36
5Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)0:01:51
6Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)0:01:55
7Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder)0:03:16
8Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)0:03:18
9Justin Michels (Gear'n Up)0:03:18
10Matt Kamphuis0:03:24
11Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)0:03:45
12Randy Wegener (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)0:03:52
13Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club)0:03:52
14Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center)0:03:53
15John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)0:05:05
16Peter Coenen0:05:24
17Justin Meyer0:05:28
18Dan Tavela (THC)0:05:35
19Mitch Moen (Rbikes.comtTruckParts.com)0:05:40
20Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)0:06:06
21Jason Kozicki (Bellin Health)0:06:13
22John Fang0:06:18
23Steve Pribek0:06:30
24Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)0:06:33
25Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)0:07:10
26Travis Braun (Magnus)0:07:21
27Joe Greatens0:07:27
28Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling)0:07:30
29John Hughes (Pedal Moraine)0:07:43
30Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:07:44
31Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)0:08:06
32Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)0:08:08
33Carey Falkenberry0:08:21
34Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:26
35Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/Hammer)0:08:28
36Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)0:08:29
37Sean Miller (MichaelsCycles)0:08:30
38Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)0:08:46
39Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike)0:08:50
40Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)0:08:51
41Jeff Sympson (Kegel\'s)0:09:10
42Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)0:09:10
43Steve Schafer (unattatched)0:09:23
44Chad Chenoweth (Bloomington Cycle)0:09:51
45Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)0:09:53
46Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling)0:09:57
47Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread)0:09:57
48Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)0:10:01
49Chris Tamborino (Expo Racing)0:10:12
50David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)0:10:14
51Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)0:10:48
52Jesse Kusserow0:10:57
53Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POLSKA TV - Miodu!)0:11:06
54Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bikes)0:11:59
55Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:12:16
56Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:12:52
57Jeremy Lentz0:13:04
58Erin Sikora (Performa Cycling)0:13:52
59Jesse Coenen0:13:58
60Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)0:14:38
61Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES)0:14:52
62Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers)0:17:13
63Jonathon Frey0:18:04
64Jamie Prange (Cyclopath)0:18:50
65Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club)0:19:10
66Dan Wierzbra (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:19:31
67Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)0:21:00
68Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:22:28
69Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)0:22:56
70Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)0:23:15
71Robert Schrank (Team Type 1)0:24:51
72Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club)0:27:00
73Shawn Hauser (Titletown Flyers)0:37:21

Cat. 2 Sport men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag)1:10:03
2Pete Karinen (XC Sports / EnduranceTrust)0:00:00
3Eric Stanke (Schwag)0:00:45
4Troy Schaden (Scwag)0:00:46
5Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer)0:00:49
6Brian Christensen (Gear Grinder)0:01:12
7Luke Terlinoen0:01:31
8Patrick Scheibel0:01:48
9Josh Rupnow (Team Extreme)0:01:50
10Matt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes)0:02:07
11Mike Owens (Alterra)0:02:20
12Dave Blanke0:02:25
13Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)0:02:37
14Ryan Oconnell (Team Expo)0:02:44
15Brett May (Kettle MoraineFlyers)0:02:49
16Chad Klaus (Schwag)0:02:53
17Mike Daish0:03:09
18Ian Haupt (Expo)0:03:23
19Tom Wendland (TEAM EXTREME)0:03:32
20Peter Epperson (Gear Grinder)0:03:35
21Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:03:35
22Jason Gibson (Gear N Up)0:03:49
23Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)0:03:52
24Mark Walter (Muddy Cup)0:03:53
25Nathan Tock0:03:54
26Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:03:58
27Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports)0:04:09
28Paul-Brian McInerney (Half Acre Cycling)0:04:10
29Jesse Jaehnig (Sheboygan BikeCo)0:04:10
30Steven Schaefer0:04:17
31Scott Mullins (Team Gear Grinder)0:04:18
32Martin Tank II (Cyclopath)0:04:22
33Chan Barden (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:04:39
34Jeff Wren (Team Extreme)0:04:42
35Jan Warren (SixSixOne / Azonic / GoPro)0:04:44
36Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)0:04:46
37Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)0:04:55
38Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket)0:04:56
39Ian Willmann0:04:59
40Mike Carney (Flatlandia)0:05:01
41Rennis Delgado0:05:02
42Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)0:05:04
43Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)0:05:18
44Mark Cheyne (Muddy Cup)0:05:37
45Rob Willmas (Team Bonk)0:05:39
46Wade Bergner0:05:41
47Ben Schreiber (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:47
48Josh Giffey0:05:51
49Mark Hanson (Loose Gravel)0:05:52
50Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)0:05:55
51Michael Laurence (Northbrook Bike club)0:06:04
52Marek Kulesza0:06:07
53Paul Kekstas (Performa Cycling)0:06:08
54Jeff Bernaeyge (treadhead/A51/psimet)0:06:10
55Anthony Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)0:06:11
56Mike Williams (Rice Racing)0:06:11
57Salvatore Virgilio0:06:15
58Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers)0:06:16
59Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing)0:06:31
60Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd)0:06:34
61Ken Stuckart0:06:34
62Brett Poulton (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)0:06:55
63Roger Anderson (Schwag)0:06:57
64Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)0:07:08
65Connor McColl (Endurance Trust)0:07:11
66Anthony Mikrut (Kinky Llama Racing)0:07:11
67Justin Latham (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)0:07:12
68Benjamin Swart (Pedal Moraine)0:07:18
69Larry Hipps (Pedal Moraine)0:07:18
70Scott Palmersheim (Pedal Moraine)0:07:32
71Jeff Weyenberg0:07:49
72Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyers)0:07:52
73Brad Nagreen0:07:56
74Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop)0:07:57
75Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:07:58
76Steve Kapaun0:08:04
77Donald Carr (IS Corp)0:08:11
78Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme)0:08:13
79Lee Hildebrandt0:08:23
80Jeremy Jonas0:08:27
81John Gretzinger0:08:28
82David Mowry (Team Pedal Moraine)0:08:28
83John Wrycza (Wheelfast)0:08:30
84Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:08:30
85Jeff Greatens0:08:36
86Barry Campbell0:08:36
87Wade Flisram (Team Extreme)0:08:39
88Edward Piontek (Title Town Flyers)0:08:50
89Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:08:55
90Troy Sable0:09:09
91Alan Kinnaman0:09:13
92Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)0:09:14
93Mark Szudrowitz (Team Extreme)0:09:16
94Phil Taylor0:09:29
95Luke Utecht (Performa Cycling)0:09:30
96Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers)0:09:32
97Michael Olm (GenXcycling)0:09:34
98Daniel Millin (Team Bonk)0:09:37
99Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo)0:09:40
100Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)0:09:49
101Rob Hofmann (Team Extreme)0:09:50
102Matthew Lanser (Titletown Flyers)0:09:54
103Roger Eckes (Alterra Coffee)0:09:55
104Oscar Corona0:10:07
105Oliver Neumann (UW-Stout)0:10:08
106Dave Reich (Team Extreme)0:10:10
107Todd Fletcher0:10:14
108Marcus Steele (Title Town Flyers)0:10:18
109Matt Luger (Team Pedal Moraine)0:10:20
110Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyers)0:10:24
111Anton Koenigsmann0:10:27
112Dan Schneider (Hayes Brakes)0:10:28
113Troy Meives (On The Rivet)0:10:29
114James Jones0:10:32
115Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers)0:10:36
116John Mahr (Wheelfast Racing)0:10:37
117Brandon Murphy (Kinky Llama Racing)0:10:47
118Bob Bemmels (Schwag)0:11:09
119James Pittacora0:11:18
120Mike Gorka (TreadHead Cycling)0:11:25
121Mark Glovinsky
122Peter Kazaks (Gear Grinder)0:11:30
123Steven Drecoll0:11:45
124Brian Coppock0:11:53
125Sam Huntington0:11:55
126Mark Bader (Brampton Bike)0:11:57
127Jeremy Brouwer (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:12:10
128Nicholas Holbus (Team Pegasus)0:12:23
129Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycling)0:12:40
130Troy Olm (Chainsmokers)0:12:46
131Bradley Byrge (cyclopath)0:12:46
132Kenny Dretzka (Team Cyclopath)0:12:59
133Dale Freund (Kenda)0:13:05
134Sterling Schmidt (Heavy Pedal Velo club)0:13:11
135Bill Styer0:13:21
136Eric Steffen (teamcyclopath)0:14:08
137Scot Couturier, Jr (UW-Platteville)0:14:16
138Don Freitag0:14:31
139Ken Walz (Fast Green)0:14:41
140Albert Weigel (velo club roubaix)0:14:46
141Shawn Cotter0:14:49
142Chris Cooper (Hayes Disc Brakes)0:14:58
143Derek Struye0:15:07
144Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)0:15:15
145Randy Borst (Titletown Flyers)0:15:16
146Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee)0:15:16
147Jason Lilyquist0:15:17
148Dave Dahlman (Team Extremec)0:15:42
149Timothy White0:15:44
150Frank Lobello (Muddy Cup Racing)0:15:48
151Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycling)0:16:06
152Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME)0:16:16
153Len Cabaltera (Hayes Disc Brakes)0:16:32
154Scott Graff0:16:35
155Michael L Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine)0:16:37
156Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:16:47
157Andy Ayers (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:17:06
158Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:17:14
159Benjamin Jones (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:17:20
160Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers)0:17:23
161Collin Coleman (Team WORS)0:17:36
162Ryan Wenzlick (Titletown Flyers)0:17:38
163Mike Mennenoh (Treadhead)0:17:49
164Jeff Trepanier0:17:59
165Randy Johnson (Heavy Pedal)0:18:08
166Dave Cunz0:18:32
167Chris Kemble (Kremblesaki)0:18:44
168Matthew Nurre0:19:11
169Jim Splittgerber0:19:27
170Todd Somers (Alterra)0:19:43
171George Boznos0:19:55
172Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)0:20:09
173Steve Havlichek0:20:17
174Kris Klapperich (Titletown Flyers)0:20:26
175Julian Coupland0:20:38
176Andrew Trewyn (Waupon Raod Warriors)0:20:40
177John Grose (Waupun Road Warriors)0:20:42
178Andy Meyer (Team Extreme)0:20:54
179Michael Kaspar0:21:05
180Steve Strobel (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:21:40
181Mark Koenig (Titletown Flyers)0:22:10
182Brian Gill (tekbolt.com)0:22:38
183David Joyce (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:22:53
184James S. Heinecke (Brats N Beer)0:23:20
185Gary Esko (Titletown Flyers)0:23:26
186Dean Truettner (Bikesweets.com)0:23:56
187Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme)0:24:03
188Ron Kapaun0:24:10
189Darin Olski0:24:55
190Joshua Glovinsky (R+M Cyclery)0:25:16
191Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers)0:26:17
192Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyclery)0:26:19
193Christopher Pitts (Wildside Velo)0:26:22
194Lowell Johnson0:26:38
195Thomas Harron (Wildside Velo Club)0:27:08
196John Felke (Kinky Llama Racing)0:28:07
197Paul Westberg (Titletown Flyers)0:28:09
198Daniel Braun (EXPO Racing)0:28:13
199Tim Strege0:28:20
200John Dabbeekeh0:31:27
201David Nyenhuis0:32:50
202Gordon Stewart0:33:25
203Robert Langlois0:33:49
204Christopher Voss0:34:13
205Michael Miller0:37:05
206Larry Bryce0:38:14
207Randy Jennings (Team Extreme)0:41:28
208Jimmy Splittgerber0:41:46
209Paul Traeger (TEAM EXTREME)0:43:53

Cat. 2 sport women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sarah Huang (Hayes)1:20:36
2Paula Liske (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:00:39
3Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)0:01:58
4Beth Peterson (Riverbrook)0:02:17
5Nina Karinen0:02:42
6Karlene W Olson (Muddy Cup)0:04:08
7Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)0:04:54
8Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)0:05:09
9Karen Zielinski (Cyclopath)0:05:53
10Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)0:06:09
11Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)0:07:44
12Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:07:52
13Pascalle Dumez (Title Town Flyers)0:09:05
14Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks)0:09:58
15Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)0:10:58
16Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)0:11:27
17Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:11:46
18Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)0:11:57
19Melinda Propson (Performa Cycling)0:12:31
20Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)0:12:46
21Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)0:12:47
22Kelli Piotrowski0:14:51
23Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)0:19:01
24Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)0:23:11
25Barbara Lothe (Mad Forcs)0:27:04

Cat. 3 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles)0:44:58
2Phil Fluegel0:00:11
3William Patterson (Attitude Sports)0:00:58
4Eric Grissom0:01:18
5Marko Gerovac0:01:27
6Kurt Brunner0:01:38
7Mike Purdy0:01:42
8Mike Nass0:02:11
9Ruben Valdez0:02:24
10Jeff Pierce0:02:25
11Gary Ehrike0:02:38
12Clive Warren (Green Door Home Inspection)0:02:44
13Martin Reza0:02:50
14Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)0:02:55
15Russell Bernard0:03:21
16Scott Nyland0:03:22
17Joe Vanderpuy (Team Cthulu)0:03:26
18Dale Crowell0:03:37
19Kevin Lisowe0:03:41
20Danny Marchewka0:03:54
21Jonathan Hage (Belle City Bikers)0:03:57
22Joe Valen0:04:00
23Timothy Sandee0:04:06
24Erik Backhaus0:04:22
25Jean St-Amour0:04:26
26Jeremy Drake0:04:30
27Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme)0:04:31
28Tyler Feldmann (Cyclopath)0:04:34
29Jake Eigenberger (Team Racing)0:04:36
30Jared Brodjeski0:04:45
31Brayden Schott0:04:45
32Shaun Truelove0:04:50
33Jeremiah Pritzl (Sheboygan County LE Team)0:04:53
34Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited)0:04:58
35Nick Theodoru0:05:03
36Chris Harold (Muddy Cup)0:05:04
37Ron Smith0:05:07
38Wade Marks (MEAT Wallet)0:05:14
39Kevin Atkins0:05:21
40Jody Arlen0:05:23
41David Fessler0:05:23
42Tim Wacker0:05:44
43Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycling)0:05:50
44Jason Lichtman (Not So Living,Living Dead)0:05:54
45Eric Ohlfs0:05:54
46Jon Mathews (Team Hannah)0:06:03
47Alistar Faul (UW-Sheboygan)0:06:05
48Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)0:06:09
49Anthony Van Asten0:06:28
50Joseph Fischer (Title Town Flyers)0:06:29
51Matt Pemberton0:06:35
52Jon Kerkman
53Peter Hernandez0:06:36
54Samuel Van Jaarsveld0:06:37
55Benjamin Jerry (Bose Elementary School)0:06:44
56Bill Schultz0:06:48
57Scott Niemi0:06:56
58Mark Baranowski (XXX Racing)0:07:00
59Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme)0:07:03
60Al Adams0:07:38
61Eric Huff (Bicycle Works)0:07:41
62Kurt Gruben0:07:42
63Timothy Wateski0:07:56
64Gregory Clausen (TreadHeadsCycling)0:07:58
65Chris Wilkes0:08:01
66Benjamin Sukowaty0:08:04
67Michael Rosinsky0:08:13
68Ehren Graf0:08:14
69John Ruggles0:08:15
70Jason Stauber0:08:15
71Ben Lindsey0:08:25
72Scott Beduhn (Gear 'N Up)0:08:28
73Kevin Bradley0:08:42
74Kevin Wolfberg0:08:53
75George Doty0:08:54
76Piotr Nosal0:08:55
77Cory Marty0:08:56
78Michael Becker0:09:03
79Adam Lindsey0:09:04
80Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited)0:09:05
81Myles Bible0:09:19
82Shawn Richards0:09:42
83Jacob Bons0:09:45
84Nick Christensen (Gear Grinder)0:09:52
85Daniel Reddy0:09:55
86Kreg Gruben0:10:00
87Matthew Knowles0:10:02
88Dan Marchewka0:10:07
89Brad Jorsch (SCLE)0:10:22
90Joe Durocher0:10:28
91Brandon Drake0:10:30
92Adam Zouski0:10:37
93Steve Caron0:10:47
94Alex Johnson0:10:56
95Adam Kim0:11:01
96Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Team)
97Shane Holcomb (Fat Katz)0:11:05
98Nolan Steig0:11:33
99Todd Richter (SCLE)0:11:34
100Casey Brauer0:11:53
101Benjamin Pink (Muddy Cup)0:12:06
102Eric Bakka0:12:07
103Loren Beyer0:12:15
104Kurt Miller0:12:26
105Riley Kunstman (Gear Grinder)0:12:32
106Mark Eben0:12:32
107Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)0:12:42
108Bryan Tracey0:12:44
109Jeremy Albright0:12:49
110Edward Eigenberger (Christ Punchers)0:12:57
111Scott Miller0:13:01
112Mark Corrigan0:13:14
113Benjamin Gasper0:13:44
114Dennis Klinkert0:14:03
115Steven Wimmer (SCLE)0:14:12
116Nate Janik (The Malt House)0:14:25
117Jon Veldboom0:14:27
118Jacob Glatt (Titletown Flyers)0:15:32
119Patrick Wilcox0:15:40
120Robert Shebesta0:15:42
121Joseph Lytle (H1N1)0:15:47
122Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)0:16:18
123Paul Pittner0:17:13
124Matt Hocevar0:17:23
125Shawn Splivalo (SCLE)0:17:24
126Roman Kosarzycki (Alterra)0:17:25
127Alex Imhoff (Team Extreme)0:17:27
128Vincent Johnson0:17:41
129Henry Kosarzycki (Alterra)0:17:46
130Patrick Leichtman0:17:56
131Gope Hotchandani0:17:58
132Tyler Grade0:18:06
133John Bohonek0:18:21
134Andrew Bryce0:18:23
135Ben Cleveland0:18:28
136Calvin Kesweder (Sheboygan County Law Enforceme)0:18:40
137Bryan Rosinsky0:20:25
138Jeremy Jersild0:20:50
139John Kyles0:22:06
140Ryan Roesler0:23:44
141Jon Loeck0:25:01
142Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works)0:26:53
143Ted Batzer (H1N1)0:29:30
144Rod Janssen0:29:51

Cat. 3 women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leia Schneeberger0:52:39
2Wendy Boehm0:00:44
3Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-eer)0:02:59
4Cyndi Ehrike0:03:50
5Sarah Gill (TekBolt.com)0:04:11
6Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)0:04:31
7Lori Baccus (Titletown Flyers)0:06:00
8Becky Carvin (Muddy Cup Racing)0:06:29
9Heather Schmitt0:06:40
10Lacey Beduhn (Gear'N Up)0:06:57
11Caroline Warren (Green Door Home Inspection)0:07:57
12Rachel Buth0:08:05
13Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)0:08:05
14Roxanne Rogers0:08:11
15Anna Poulton (CLIF BAR)0:08:15
16Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)0:08:17
17Karrie Ozyuk0:09:11
18Jenaiya Stolper0:09:17
19Meg Suess0:09:44
20Eve-Marie Morissette (Muddy Cup)0:11:09
21Tina Olm (GenXcycling)0:11:31
22Samantha Kosarzycki (Alterra)0:11:54
23Heather Marty0:12:01
24Melissa Kennedy0:12:18
25Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)0:12:21
26Rachel Langer (Fat Rabbit)0:13:31
27Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyers)0:14:13
28Rachel Drake0:14:15
29Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)0:14:20
30Jordan Pellett (Wildslide VeloClub)0:14:43
31Chasity Gabrielson (Wildside Velo)0:14:46
32Lynne Joyce (Ripon College)0:15:57
33Laura Fletcher0:16:15
34Jeanne Krueger0:16:50
35Leanne Gibson0:20:46
36Andrea Grabanski (Angry Catfish)0:31:34
37Danielle Tournier (Treadhead Cycling)0:36:40

 

