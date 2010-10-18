Phillips races to elite men's victory at WORS closing round
Kylander-Johnson speeds to women's win
The 2010 WORS Series came to a close in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at the 16th annual Wigwam MTB Challenge. Elite women's series overall winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) was beaten for the first time this WORS season by three-time former WORS Elite Series champion Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Mountain Co-op). With 10 individual race wins in 2010 for the series overall, Strigel is now the first person to ever win the WORS Elite Overall four times.
In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) rode away with the US$800 purse for first place at the Wigwam MTB Challenge, while Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) was crowned 2010 WORS Elite Series overall winner in absentia.
The Sheboygan course began with a sprint prime less than a mile from the start line. In the women's race, Strigel led the group to the stretch of pavement within sight of the prime banner, when Kylander-Johnson sprinted to take the prime.
"Abigail led the start, and I was really glad she did, because I just did not want to work that hard," said Kylander-Johnson who felt the effects of a cold in the week before Sheboygan, and was unsure until that morning whether she would start. "Then we sprinted. Abby's fast, so I had to work really hard to get ahead of her. It's great to see her going so fast."
"I didn't really know what was going to happen once we got on the pavement," said third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy Specialized). "It felt really fast. We had all lined up on the trail, but then we hit the pavement before the prime and all of the sudden we were five-wide going towards the hole-shot. The dynamics were constantly changing before we got into the singletrack."
Coming into the race at Sheboygan, Strigel too felt the effects of a cold and considered Kylander-Johnson the favorite. Despite being seemingly unbeatable on many WORS courses for nearly three years, Strigel has yet to win at the WORS season finale, where Midwest stars Jenna Rinehart and Sara Kylander-Johnson have traded dominance since 2005. Strigel's strategy was to conserve in the early moments of the race and then attack in the singletrack.
Once the race entered the woods, however, the two women were closely matched. Strigel was hot on the heals of Kylander-Johnson but was unable to pass outright, and both recalled a fierce battle for control of the race during the first lap.
"We were basically sprinting, side-by-side, whenever the singletrack was wide enough," said Strigel.
Kylander-Johnson did not cede control and ultimately surged ahead. Despite cramps during her third and fourth laps, she ended the day with more than two minutes of margin to collect the $750 prize for first place. Despite some mechanical troubles with shifting, Strigel chased hard and finished nearly six minutes ahead of third place.
"The women who I was racing with today were amazing," said third place finisher Robin Williams, of Iowa City. "I had so much fun. This is my first time racing here, and the course was better than I could ever have guessed it would be."
Although the Iowa racer suffered a slow puncture of her rear tire on the last lap, she was able to hold off Lori Sable and Lindsey Kriete for third.
"I felt and heard a loss of air going over a root. Then, in the swooping turns by the river, my traction started to feel almost too good. Just digging into the trail. But I knew it wouldn't last," laughed Williams. "I was gentle in the turns and pushed it on the flats and I was glad to hold my spot."
The remaining two steps on the podium went to Kriete and Sable, who traded positions many times throughout the four-lap contest and crossed the line less than 30 seconds apart.
"Lori Sable and I spent a lot of time in the singletrack together today, going back and forth," said fourth-pace finisher Kriete. "That was really fun. It's always nice to have someone to race with out there. This course is technical but very fun."
Phillips earns a career-first victory
"I felt really good, it was very comfortable today," said men's winner Mike Phillips. "I had to go pretty hard towards the end and it kind of caught up with me, but for a WORS race, I felt pretty good. I usually do pretty well here. It's technical with punchy climbs, but mostly a power course and that's good for me. I've always wanted the top spot on the podium here, so it's pretty awesome."
In the men's race the sprint prime went to Phillips' teammate, Darrin Braun.
"I was sitting third wheel," said Braun. "Nathan [Guerra, Mr Tree Racing / PowerBar] was on Ted [Hanes, Fond Du Lac Cyclery]. I just poked out and put in a couple quick pedal strokes. I was surprised to get it."
"Today I tried to not go out really hard, like I normally do," said Phillips, who did not contest the prime. "Darrin took the prime and Nathan [Guerra] took over the lead. I tried to ramp it up more gradually, and eventually I got around Nathan."
"I thought I was going to pull it off in the first lap," recalled Guerra. "I got the holeshot into the singletrack and started getting little gaps. I felt really good on that first lap, but Mike stuck with. We got a gap, then, going up the Equalizer, he got a little gap on me and laid it down. He's really good at the steady power, and I couldn't hold his wheel on the flat. I thought I'd catch him in the singletrack and started getting closer, but I clipped a pedal on a tree and went down hard. After that, I was chasing and battling it out with Darrin."
Braun and Guerra, who sometimes train together, exchanged both places and banter at Sheboygan. "I was saying to him out there, 'don't let me catch you!'" said Braun, laughing. Eventually, Braun did pull ahead to finish second, while Guerra took third. For both, it was a career-best performance at the WORS season finale.
The fourth step on the podium was taken by Chris Peariso, while singlespeed racer Ron Stawicki took fifth.
"I had a poor start today and a teammate up front, so I didn't really feel like chasing," said Adventure 212 / Specialized's Peariso. "I ended up riding with Scott Kylander-Johnson and Seth Lenss. We had a great time, you know, riding and talking. And I think a got a couple good cookie recipes from Seth. It's always good to race in Wisconsin."
With the 2010 WORS series at an end, the 2011 WORS Series schedule has been announced. The 12-race series will begin in May 2011 and conclude in October. WORS will once again host the Pro XCT Series at their Mega-event, the Subaru Cup, in June.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|1:46:57
|2
|Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:01:07
|3
|Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar)
|0:02:01
|4
|Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized)
|0:03:17
|5
|Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska)
|0:04:29
|6
|Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:05:05
|7
|Neil Swanson (Team WORS)
|0:05:11
|8
|Dallas Fowler
|0:05:28
|9
|Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:06:37
|10
|Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek Co-Op)
|0:07:44
|11
|Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing)
|0:07:52
|12
|Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:09:00
|13
|Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder)
|0:09:04
|14
|Nikolai Anikin (conti)
|0:09:11
|15
|Maxwell Anderson (UW-Platteville)
|0:09:18
|16
|Scott Golomski
|0:09:23
|17
|Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:09:41
|18
|Joe Stephens (Hayes)
|0:11:06
|19
|Matt Gehling (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS)
|0:11:32
|20
|Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison)
|0:12:02
|21
|John Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:12:09
|22
|Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:12:19
|23
|John Lirette (Hayes)
|0:12:31
|24
|Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:12:45
|25
|Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee)
|0:13:16
|26
|Justin Piontek (Performag)
|0:13:44
|27
|Matt Zak (Verdigris Phlogiston)
|0:14:38
|28
|Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers)
|0:15:53
|29
|Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc)
|0:15:55
|30
|Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.)
|0:16:46
|31
|Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:17:35
|32
|Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery)
|0:17:48
|33
|Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling)
|0:19:51
|34
|Brad Dash (Twin Six)
|0:20:35
|35
|Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike)
|0:20:56
|36
|Steve Elmer
|0:21:33
|37
|Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:22:26
|38
|Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling)
|0:24:18
|39
|Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:24:59
|DNS
|Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek)
|DNS
|Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power)
|DNF
|Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op)
|1:36:52
|2
|Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison)
|0:02:46
|3
|Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized)
|0:08:42
|4
|Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder)
|0:09:29
|5
|Lori Sable
|0:10:00
|6
|Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:11:46
|7
|Claire Cannon (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS)
|0:12:01
|8
|Renee Bach (Chain Smokers)
|0:12:17
|9
|Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers)
|0:12:19
|10
|Anna Ganju (Polska)
|0:13:44
|11
|Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:14:28
|12
|April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:14:59
|13
|Denise Coppock
|0:18:22
|14
|Rachel R Horstman (Erik's Bikes &Boards)
|0:20:10
|15
|Rachael Gatto (Twin Six)
|0:20:16
|16
|Jennifer Whitedog
|0:22:42
|17
|Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team)
|0:30:43
|18
|Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six)
|0:40:48
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme)
|1:33:42
|2
|Greg Krieger (Team Extreme)
|0:00:11
|3
|Myles Beach (EXPO)
|0:00:37
|4
|Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing)
|0:03:23
|5
|Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing)
|0:03:50
|6
|Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:04:26
|7
|Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:05:35
|8
|David Flaten
|0:07:38
|9
|Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports)
|0:08:43
|10
|Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath)
|0:08:44
|11
|Parker McColl (Endurance Trust)
|0:09:32
|12
|Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum)
|0:10:33
|13
|Caleb Lenss (EXPO)
|0:12:21
|15
|Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers)
|0:14:39
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Liz Shull (EXPO Racing)
|1:57:10
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Poulton (CLIF BAR)
|1:42:02
|2
|Brett Edgerle
|0:02:42
|3
|Gary Meader
|0:05:38
|4
|Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS)
|0:06:51
|5
|Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club)
|0:07:59
|6
|Tim Montee (Muddy Cup)
|0:18:45
|7
|Mike Wanek
|0:19:22
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling)
|1:33:29
|2
|Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes)
|0:05:26
|3
|William Hausdoerffer
|0:05:31
|4
|Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup)
|0:10:35
|5
|Zachary Giffey
|0:11:47
|6
|Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six)
|0:12:35
|7
|Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine)
|0:15:55
|8
|Joe Nolan (Momentum)
|0:15:58
|9
|Jereme Noffke
|0:16:29
|10
|Eric Sime (Team Singular)
|0:19:41
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Spiro (Gear Grinder)
|1:33:48
|2
|Greg Heil (Cyclenauts)
|0:00:54
|3
|Joseph Maloney
|0:01:03
|4
|Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles)
|0:01:36
|5
|Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2)
|0:01:51
|6
|Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb)
|0:01:55
|7
|Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder)
|0:03:16
|8
|Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards)
|0:03:18
|9
|Justin Michels (Gear'n Up)
|0:03:18
|10
|Matt Kamphuis
|0:03:24
|11
|Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports)
|0:03:45
|12
|Randy Wegener (Fond Du Lac Cyclery)
|0:03:52
|13
|Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club)
|0:03:52
|14
|Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center)
|0:03:53
|15
|John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers)
|0:05:05
|16
|Peter Coenen
|0:05:24
|17
|Justin Meyer
|0:05:28
|18
|Dan Tavela (THC)
|0:05:35
|19
|Mitch Moen (Rbikes.comtTruckParts.com)
|0:05:40
|20
|Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:06:06
|21
|Jason Kozicki (Bellin Health)
|0:06:13
|22
|John Fang
|0:06:18
|23
|Steve Pribek
|0:06:30
|24
|Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:06:33
|25
|Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers)
|0:07:10
|26
|Travis Braun (Magnus)
|0:07:21
|27
|Joe Greatens
|0:07:27
|28
|Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling)
|0:07:30
|29
|John Hughes (Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:43
|30
|Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)
|0:07:44
|31
|Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners)
|0:08:06
|32
|Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo)
|0:08:08
|33
|Carey Falkenberry
|0:08:21
|34
|Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:08:26
|35
|Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/Hammer)
|0:08:28
|36
|Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co)
|0:08:29
|37
|Sean Miller (MichaelsCycles)
|0:08:30
|38
|Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts)
|0:08:46
|39
|Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike)
|0:08:50
|40
|Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized)
|0:08:51
|41
|Jeff Sympson (Kegel\'s)
|0:09:10
|42
|Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee)
|0:09:10
|43
|Steve Schafer (unattatched)
|0:09:23
|44
|Chad Chenoweth (Bloomington Cycle)
|0:09:51
|45
|Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket)
|0:09:53
|46
|Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling)
|0:09:57
|47
|Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread)
|0:09:57
|48
|Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup)
|0:10:01
|49
|Chris Tamborino (Expo Racing)
|0:10:12
|50
|David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle)
|0:10:14
|51
|Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six)
|0:10:48
|52
|Jesse Kusserow
|0:10:57
|53
|Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POLSKA TV - Miodu!)
|0:11:06
|54
|Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bikes)
|0:11:59
|55
|Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:12:16
|56
|Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:12:52
|57
|Jeremy Lentz
|0:13:04
|58
|Erin Sikora (Performa Cycling)
|0:13:52
|59
|Jesse Coenen
|0:13:58
|60
|Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing)
|0:14:38
|61
|Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES)
|0:14:52
|62
|Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers)
|0:17:13
|63
|Jonathon Frey
|0:18:04
|64
|Jamie Prange (Cyclopath)
|0:18:50
|65
|Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:19:10
|66
|Dan Wierzbra (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:19:31
|67
|Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers)
|0:21:00
|68
|Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:22:28
|69
|Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|0:22:56
|70
|Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:23:15
|71
|Robert Schrank (Team Type 1)
|0:24:51
|72
|Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:27:00
|73
|Shawn Hauser (Titletown Flyers)
|0:37:21
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag)
|1:10:03
|2
|Pete Karinen (XC Sports / EnduranceTrust)
|0:00:00
|3
|Eric Stanke (Schwag)
|0:00:45
|4
|Troy Schaden (Scwag)
|0:00:46
|5
|Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer)
|0:00:49
|6
|Brian Christensen (Gear Grinder)
|0:01:12
|7
|Luke Terlinoen
|0:01:31
|8
|Patrick Scheibel
|0:01:48
|9
|Josh Rupnow (Team Extreme)
|0:01:50
|10
|Matt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes)
|0:02:07
|11
|Mike Owens (Alterra)
|0:02:20
|12
|Dave Blanke
|0:02:25
|13
|Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:02:37
|14
|Ryan Oconnell (Team Expo)
|0:02:44
|15
|Brett May (Kettle MoraineFlyers)
|0:02:49
|16
|Chad Klaus (Schwag)
|0:02:53
|17
|Mike Daish
|0:03:09
|18
|Ian Haupt (Expo)
|0:03:23
|19
|Tom Wendland (TEAM EXTREME)
|0:03:32
|20
|Peter Epperson (Gear Grinder)
|0:03:35
|21
|Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:03:35
|22
|Jason Gibson (Gear N Up)
|0:03:49
|23
|Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:03:52
|24
|Mark Walter (Muddy Cup)
|0:03:53
|25
|Nathan Tock
|0:03:54
|26
|Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:03:58
|27
|Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports)
|0:04:09
|28
|Paul-Brian McInerney (Half Acre Cycling)
|0:04:10
|29
|Jesse Jaehnig (Sheboygan BikeCo)
|0:04:10
|30
|Steven Schaefer
|0:04:17
|31
|Scott Mullins (Team Gear Grinder)
|0:04:18
|32
|Martin Tank II (Cyclopath)
|0:04:22
|33
|Chan Barden (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:04:39
|34
|Jeff Wren (Team Extreme)
|0:04:42
|35
|Jan Warren (SixSixOne / Azonic / GoPro)
|0:04:44
|36
|Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports)
|0:04:46
|37
|Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:04:55
|38
|Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket)
|0:04:56
|39
|Ian Willmann
|0:04:59
|40
|Mike Carney (Flatlandia)
|0:05:01
|41
|Rennis Delgado
|0:05:02
|42
|Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers)
|0:05:04
|43
|Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club)
|0:05:18
|44
|Mark Cheyne (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:37
|45
|Rob Willmas (Team Bonk)
|0:05:39
|46
|Wade Bergner
|0:05:41
|47
|Ben Schreiber (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:05:47
|48
|Josh Giffey
|0:05:51
|49
|Mark Hanson (Loose Gravel)
|0:05:52
|50
|Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
|0:05:55
|51
|Michael Laurence (Northbrook Bike club)
|0:06:04
|52
|Marek Kulesza
|0:06:07
|53
|Paul Kekstas (Performa Cycling)
|0:06:08
|54
|Jeff Bernaeyge (treadhead/A51/psimet)
|0:06:10
|55
|Anthony Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:06:11
|56
|Mike Williams (Rice Racing)
|0:06:11
|57
|Salvatore Virgilio
|0:06:15
|58
|Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers)
|0:06:16
|59
|Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
|0:06:31
|60
|Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd)
|0:06:34
|61
|Ken Stuckart
|0:06:34
|62
|Brett Poulton (Gary Fisher 29er Crew)
|0:06:55
|63
|Roger Anderson (Schwag)
|0:06:57
|64
|Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)
|0:07:08
|65
|Connor McColl (Endurance Trust)
|0:07:11
|66
|Anthony Mikrut (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:07:11
|67
|Justin Latham (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)
|0:07:12
|68
|Benjamin Swart (Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:18
|69
|Larry Hipps (Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:18
|70
|Scott Palmersheim (Pedal Moraine)
|0:07:32
|71
|Jeff Weyenberg
|0:07:49
|72
|Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyers)
|0:07:52
|73
|Brad Nagreen
|0:07:56
|74
|Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop)
|0:07:57
|75
|Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:07:58
|76
|Steve Kapaun
|0:08:04
|77
|Donald Carr (IS Corp)
|0:08:11
|78
|Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme)
|0:08:13
|79
|Lee Hildebrandt
|0:08:23
|80
|Jeremy Jonas
|0:08:27
|81
|John Gretzinger
|0:08:28
|82
|David Mowry (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:08:28
|83
|John Wrycza (Wheelfast)
|0:08:30
|84
|Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:08:30
|85
|Jeff Greatens
|0:08:36
|86
|Barry Campbell
|0:08:36
|87
|Wade Flisram (Team Extreme)
|0:08:39
|88
|Edward Piontek (Title Town Flyers)
|0:08:50
|89
|Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:08:55
|90
|Troy Sable
|0:09:09
|91
|Alan Kinnaman
|0:09:13
|92
|Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks)
|0:09:14
|93
|Mark Szudrowitz (Team Extreme)
|0:09:16
|94
|Phil Taylor
|0:09:29
|95
|Luke Utecht (Performa Cycling)
|0:09:30
|96
|Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers)
|0:09:32
|97
|Michael Olm (GenXcycling)
|0:09:34
|98
|Daniel Millin (Team Bonk)
|0:09:37
|99
|Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo)
|0:09:40
|100
|Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief)
|0:09:49
|101
|Rob Hofmann (Team Extreme)
|0:09:50
|102
|Matthew Lanser (Titletown Flyers)
|0:09:54
|103
|Roger Eckes (Alterra Coffee)
|0:09:55
|104
|Oscar Corona
|0:10:07
|105
|Oliver Neumann (UW-Stout)
|0:10:08
|106
|Dave Reich (Team Extreme)
|0:10:10
|107
|Todd Fletcher
|0:10:14
|108
|Marcus Steele (Title Town Flyers)
|0:10:18
|109
|Matt Luger (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:10:20
|110
|Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyers)
|0:10:24
|111
|Anton Koenigsmann
|0:10:27
|112
|Dan Schneider (Hayes Brakes)
|0:10:28
|113
|Troy Meives (On The Rivet)
|0:10:29
|114
|James Jones
|0:10:32
|115
|Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers)
|0:10:36
|116
|John Mahr (Wheelfast Racing)
|0:10:37
|117
|Brandon Murphy (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:10:47
|118
|Bob Bemmels (Schwag)
|0:11:09
|119
|James Pittacora
|0:11:18
|120
|Mike Gorka (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:11:25
|121
|Mark Glovinsky
|122
|Peter Kazaks (Gear Grinder)
|0:11:30
|123
|Steven Drecoll
|0:11:45
|124
|Brian Coppock
|0:11:53
|125
|Sam Huntington
|0:11:55
|126
|Mark Bader (Brampton Bike)
|0:11:57
|127
|Jeremy Brouwer (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:12:10
|128
|Nicholas Holbus (Team Pegasus)
|0:12:23
|129
|Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:12:40
|130
|Troy Olm (Chainsmokers)
|0:12:46
|131
|Bradley Byrge (cyclopath)
|0:12:46
|132
|Kenny Dretzka (Team Cyclopath)
|0:12:59
|133
|Dale Freund (Kenda)
|0:13:05
|134
|Sterling Schmidt (Heavy Pedal Velo club)
|0:13:11
|135
|Bill Styer
|0:13:21
|136
|Eric Steffen (teamcyclopath)
|0:14:08
|137
|Scot Couturier, Jr (UW-Platteville)
|0:14:16
|138
|Don Freitag
|0:14:31
|139
|Ken Walz (Fast Green)
|0:14:41
|140
|Albert Weigel (velo club roubaix)
|0:14:46
|141
|Shawn Cotter
|0:14:49
|142
|Chris Cooper (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|0:14:58
|143
|Derek Struye
|0:15:07
|144
|Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:15:15
|145
|Randy Borst (Titletown Flyers)
|0:15:16
|146
|Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee)
|0:15:16
|147
|Jason Lilyquist
|0:15:17
|148
|Dave Dahlman (Team Extremec)
|0:15:42
|149
|Timothy White
|0:15:44
|150
|Frank Lobello (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:15:48
|151
|Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycling)
|0:16:06
|152
|Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME)
|0:16:16
|153
|Len Cabaltera (Hayes Disc Brakes)
|0:16:32
|154
|Scott Graff
|0:16:35
|155
|Michael L Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:16:37
|156
|Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:16:47
|157
|Andy Ayers (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:17:06
|158
|Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:17:14
|159
|Benjamin Jones (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:17:20
|160
|Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers)
|0:17:23
|161
|Collin Coleman (Team WORS)
|0:17:36
|162
|Ryan Wenzlick (Titletown Flyers)
|0:17:38
|163
|Mike Mennenoh (Treadhead)
|0:17:49
|164
|Jeff Trepanier
|0:17:59
|165
|Randy Johnson (Heavy Pedal)
|0:18:08
|166
|Dave Cunz
|0:18:32
|167
|Chris Kemble (Kremblesaki)
|0:18:44
|168
|Matthew Nurre
|0:19:11
|169
|Jim Splittgerber
|0:19:27
|170
|Todd Somers (Alterra)
|0:19:43
|171
|George Boznos
|0:19:55
|172
|Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers)
|0:20:09
|173
|Steve Havlichek
|0:20:17
|174
|Kris Klapperich (Titletown Flyers)
|0:20:26
|175
|Julian Coupland
|0:20:38
|176
|Andrew Trewyn (Waupon Raod Warriors)
|0:20:40
|177
|John Grose (Waupun Road Warriors)
|0:20:42
|178
|Andy Meyer (Team Extreme)
|0:20:54
|179
|Michael Kaspar
|0:21:05
|180
|Steve Strobel (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:21:40
|181
|Mark Koenig (Titletown Flyers)
|0:22:10
|182
|Brian Gill (tekbolt.com)
|0:22:38
|183
|David Joyce (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:22:53
|184
|James S. Heinecke (Brats N Beer)
|0:23:20
|185
|Gary Esko (Titletown Flyers)
|0:23:26
|186
|Dean Truettner (Bikesweets.com)
|0:23:56
|187
|Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme)
|0:24:03
|188
|Ron Kapaun
|0:24:10
|189
|Darin Olski
|0:24:55
|190
|Joshua Glovinsky (R+M Cyclery)
|0:25:16
|191
|Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers)
|0:26:17
|192
|Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyclery)
|0:26:19
|193
|Christopher Pitts (Wildside Velo)
|0:26:22
|194
|Lowell Johnson
|0:26:38
|195
|Thomas Harron (Wildside Velo Club)
|0:27:08
|196
|John Felke (Kinky Llama Racing)
|0:28:07
|197
|Paul Westberg (Titletown Flyers)
|0:28:09
|198
|Daniel Braun (EXPO Racing)
|0:28:13
|199
|Tim Strege
|0:28:20
|200
|John Dabbeekeh
|0:31:27
|201
|David Nyenhuis
|0:32:50
|202
|Gordon Stewart
|0:33:25
|203
|Robert Langlois
|0:33:49
|204
|Christopher Voss
|0:34:13
|205
|Michael Miller
|0:37:05
|206
|Larry Bryce
|0:38:14
|207
|Randy Jennings (Team Extreme)
|0:41:28
|208
|Jimmy Splittgerber
|0:41:46
|209
|Paul Traeger (TEAM EXTREME)
|0:43:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sarah Huang (Hayes)
|1:20:36
|2
|Paula Liske (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:00:39
|3
|Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder)
|0:01:58
|4
|Beth Peterson (Riverbrook)
|0:02:17
|5
|Nina Karinen
|0:02:42
|6
|Karlene W Olson (Muddy Cup)
|0:04:08
|7
|Sarah Agena (Adventure 212)
|0:04:54
|8
|Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:05:09
|9
|Karen Zielinski (Cyclopath)
|0:05:53
|10
|Emily Shull (EXPO Racing)
|0:06:09
|11
|Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club)
|0:07:44
|12
|Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:07:52
|13
|Pascalle Dumez (Title Town Flyers)
|0:09:05
|14
|Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks)
|0:09:58
|15
|Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison)
|0:10:58
|16
|Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit)
|0:11:27
|17
|Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:11:46
|18
|Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles)
|0:11:57
|19
|Melinda Propson (Performa Cycling)
|0:12:31
|20
|Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports)
|0:12:46
|21
|Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:12:47
|22
|Kelli Piotrowski
|0:14:51
|23
|Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit)
|0:19:01
|24
|Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike)
|0:23:11
|25
|Barbara Lothe (Mad Forcs)
|0:27:04
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles)
|0:44:58
|2
|Phil Fluegel
|0:00:11
|3
|William Patterson (Attitude Sports)
|0:00:58
|4
|Eric Grissom
|0:01:18
|5
|Marko Gerovac
|0:01:27
|6
|Kurt Brunner
|0:01:38
|7
|Mike Purdy
|0:01:42
|8
|Mike Nass
|0:02:11
|9
|Ruben Valdez
|0:02:24
|10
|Jeff Pierce
|0:02:25
|11
|Gary Ehrike
|0:02:38
|12
|Clive Warren (Green Door Home Inspection)
|0:02:44
|13
|Martin Reza
|0:02:50
|14
|Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club)
|0:02:55
|15
|Russell Bernard
|0:03:21
|16
|Scott Nyland
|0:03:22
|17
|Joe Vanderpuy (Team Cthulu)
|0:03:26
|18
|Dale Crowell
|0:03:37
|19
|Kevin Lisowe
|0:03:41
|20
|Danny Marchewka
|0:03:54
|21
|Jonathan Hage (Belle City Bikers)
|0:03:57
|22
|Joe Valen
|0:04:00
|23
|Timothy Sandee
|0:04:06
|24
|Erik Backhaus
|0:04:22
|25
|Jean St-Amour
|0:04:26
|26
|Jeremy Drake
|0:04:30
|27
|Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme)
|0:04:31
|28
|Tyler Feldmann (Cyclopath)
|0:04:34
|29
|Jake Eigenberger (Team Racing)
|0:04:36
|30
|Jared Brodjeski
|0:04:45
|31
|Brayden Schott
|0:04:45
|32
|Shaun Truelove
|0:04:50
|33
|Jeremiah Pritzl (Sheboygan County LE Team)
|0:04:53
|34
|Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited)
|0:04:58
|35
|Nick Theodoru
|0:05:03
|36
|Chris Harold (Muddy Cup)
|0:05:04
|37
|Ron Smith
|0:05:07
|38
|Wade Marks (MEAT Wallet)
|0:05:14
|39
|Kevin Atkins
|0:05:21
|40
|Jody Arlen
|0:05:23
|41
|David Fessler
|0:05:23
|42
|Tim Wacker
|0:05:44
|43
|Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycling)
|0:05:50
|44
|Jason Lichtman (Not So Living,Living Dead)
|0:05:54
|45
|Eric Ohlfs
|0:05:54
|46
|Jon Mathews (Team Hannah)
|0:06:03
|47
|Alistar Faul (UW-Sheboygan)
|0:06:05
|48
|Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing)
|0:06:09
|49
|Anthony Van Asten
|0:06:28
|50
|Joseph Fischer (Title Town Flyers)
|0:06:29
|51
|Matt Pemberton
|0:06:35
|52
|Jon Kerkman
|53
|Peter Hernandez
|0:06:36
|54
|Samuel Van Jaarsveld
|0:06:37
|55
|Benjamin Jerry (Bose Elementary School)
|0:06:44
|56
|Bill Schultz
|0:06:48
|57
|Scott Niemi
|0:06:56
|58
|Mark Baranowski (XXX Racing)
|0:07:00
|59
|Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme)
|0:07:03
|60
|Al Adams
|0:07:38
|61
|Eric Huff (Bicycle Works)
|0:07:41
|62
|Kurt Gruben
|0:07:42
|63
|Timothy Wateski
|0:07:56
|64
|Gregory Clausen (TreadHeadsCycling)
|0:07:58
|65
|Chris Wilkes
|0:08:01
|66
|Benjamin Sukowaty
|0:08:04
|67
|Michael Rosinsky
|0:08:13
|68
|Ehren Graf
|0:08:14
|69
|John Ruggles
|0:08:15
|70
|Jason Stauber
|0:08:15
|71
|Ben Lindsey
|0:08:25
|72
|Scott Beduhn (Gear 'N Up)
|0:08:28
|73
|Kevin Bradley
|0:08:42
|74
|Kevin Wolfberg
|0:08:53
|75
|George Doty
|0:08:54
|76
|Piotr Nosal
|0:08:55
|77
|Cory Marty
|0:08:56
|78
|Michael Becker
|0:09:03
|79
|Adam Lindsey
|0:09:04
|80
|Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited)
|0:09:05
|81
|Myles Bible
|0:09:19
|82
|Shawn Richards
|0:09:42
|83
|Jacob Bons
|0:09:45
|84
|Nick Christensen (Gear Grinder)
|0:09:52
|85
|Daniel Reddy
|0:09:55
|86
|Kreg Gruben
|0:10:00
|87
|Matthew Knowles
|0:10:02
|88
|Dan Marchewka
|0:10:07
|89
|Brad Jorsch (SCLE)
|0:10:22
|90
|Joe Durocher
|0:10:28
|91
|Brandon Drake
|0:10:30
|92
|Adam Zouski
|0:10:37
|93
|Steve Caron
|0:10:47
|94
|Alex Johnson
|0:10:56
|95
|Adam Kim
|0:11:01
|96
|Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Team)
|97
|Shane Holcomb (Fat Katz)
|0:11:05
|98
|Nolan Steig
|0:11:33
|99
|Todd Richter (SCLE)
|0:11:34
|100
|Casey Brauer
|0:11:53
|101
|Benjamin Pink (Muddy Cup)
|0:12:06
|102
|Eric Bakka
|0:12:07
|103
|Loren Beyer
|0:12:15
|104
|Kurt Miller
|0:12:26
|105
|Riley Kunstman (Gear Grinder)
|0:12:32
|106
|Mark Eben
|0:12:32
|107
|Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)
|0:12:42
|108
|Bryan Tracey
|0:12:44
|109
|Jeremy Albright
|0:12:49
|110
|Edward Eigenberger (Christ Punchers)
|0:12:57
|111
|Scott Miller
|0:13:01
|112
|Mark Corrigan
|0:13:14
|113
|Benjamin Gasper
|0:13:44
|114
|Dennis Klinkert
|0:14:03
|115
|Steven Wimmer (SCLE)
|0:14:12
|116
|Nate Janik (The Malt House)
|0:14:25
|117
|Jon Veldboom
|0:14:27
|118
|Jacob Glatt (Titletown Flyers)
|0:15:32
|119
|Patrick Wilcox
|0:15:40
|120
|Robert Shebesta
|0:15:42
|121
|Joseph Lytle (H1N1)
|0:15:47
|122
|Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit)
|0:16:18
|123
|Paul Pittner
|0:17:13
|124
|Matt Hocevar
|0:17:23
|125
|Shawn Splivalo (SCLE)
|0:17:24
|126
|Roman Kosarzycki (Alterra)
|0:17:25
|127
|Alex Imhoff (Team Extreme)
|0:17:27
|128
|Vincent Johnson
|0:17:41
|129
|Henry Kosarzycki (Alterra)
|0:17:46
|130
|Patrick Leichtman
|0:17:56
|131
|Gope Hotchandani
|0:17:58
|132
|Tyler Grade
|0:18:06
|133
|John Bohonek
|0:18:21
|134
|Andrew Bryce
|0:18:23
|135
|Ben Cleveland
|0:18:28
|136
|Calvin Kesweder (Sheboygan County Law Enforceme)
|0:18:40
|137
|Bryan Rosinsky
|0:20:25
|138
|Jeremy Jersild
|0:20:50
|139
|John Kyles
|0:22:06
|140
|Ryan Roesler
|0:23:44
|141
|Jon Loeck
|0:25:01
|142
|Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works)
|0:26:53
|143
|Ted Batzer (H1N1)
|0:29:30
|144
|Rod Janssen
|0:29:51
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leia Schneeberger
|0:52:39
|2
|Wendy Boehm
|0:00:44
|3
|Maja Holcomb (Fattires-n-eer)
|0:02:59
|4
|Cyndi Ehrike
|0:03:50
|5
|Sarah Gill (TekBolt.com)
|0:04:11
|6
|Arin Lemke (Team Pedal Moraine)
|0:04:31
|7
|Lori Baccus (Titletown Flyers)
|0:06:00
|8
|Becky Carvin (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:06:29
|9
|Heather Schmitt
|0:06:40
|10
|Lacey Beduhn (Gear'N Up)
|0:06:57
|11
|Caroline Warren (Green Door Home Inspection)
|0:07:57
|12
|Rachel Buth
|0:08:05
|13
|Lisa Haase (Muddy Cup Racing)
|0:08:05
|14
|Roxanne Rogers
|0:08:11
|15
|Anna Poulton (CLIF BAR)
|0:08:15
|16
|Grace Prewitt (Attitude Sports)
|0:08:17
|17
|Karrie Ozyuk
|0:09:11
|18
|Jenaiya Stolper
|0:09:17
|19
|Meg Suess
|0:09:44
|20
|Eve-Marie Morissette (Muddy Cup)
|0:11:09
|21
|Tina Olm (GenXcycling)
|0:11:31
|22
|Samantha Kosarzycki (Alterra)
|0:11:54
|23
|Heather Marty
|0:12:01
|24
|Melissa Kennedy
|0:12:18
|25
|Rebecca Crocker (Team Coal Car)
|0:12:21
|26
|Rachel Langer (Fat Rabbit)
|0:13:31
|27
|Rose Lenss (Titletown Flyers)
|0:14:13
|28
|Rachel Drake
|0:14:15
|29
|Tammy Vande Zande (Point Pursuit)
|0:14:20
|30
|Jordan Pellett (Wildslide VeloClub)
|0:14:43
|31
|Chasity Gabrielson (Wildside Velo)
|0:14:46
|32
|Lynne Joyce (Ripon College)
|0:15:57
|33
|Laura Fletcher
|0:16:15
|34
|Jeanne Krueger
|0:16:50
|35
|Leanne Gibson
|0:20:46
|36
|Andrea Grabanski (Angry Catfish)
|0:31:34
|37
|Danielle Tournier (Treadhead Cycling)
|0:36:40
