The 2010 WORS Series came to a close in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, at the 16th annual Wigwam MTB Challenge. Elite women's series overall winner Abby Strigel (Trek Stores of Madison) was beaten for the first time this WORS season by three-time former WORS Elite Series champion Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Mountain Co-op). With 10 individual race wins in 2010 for the series overall, Strigel is now the first person to ever win the WORS Elite Overall four times.

In the men's race, Mike Phillips (Adventure 212 / Specialized) rode away with the US$800 purse for first place at the Wigwam MTB Challenge, while Tristan Schouten (Mafia / Felt) was crowned 2010 WORS Elite Series overall winner in absentia.

The Sheboygan course began with a sprint prime less than a mile from the start line. In the women's race, Strigel led the group to the stretch of pavement within sight of the prime banner, when Kylander-Johnson sprinted to take the prime.

"Abigail led the start, and I was really glad she did, because I just did not want to work that hard," said Kylander-Johnson who felt the effects of a cold in the week before Sheboygan, and was unsure until that morning whether she would start. "Then we sprinted. Abby's fast, so I had to work really hard to get ahead of her. It's great to see her going so fast."

"I didn't really know what was going to happen once we got on the pavement," said third-place finisher Robin Williams (Mercy Specialized). "It felt really fast. We had all lined up on the trail, but then we hit the pavement before the prime and all of the sudden we were five-wide going towards the hole-shot. The dynamics were constantly changing before we got into the singletrack."

Coming into the race at Sheboygan, Strigel too felt the effects of a cold and considered Kylander-Johnson the favorite. Despite being seemingly unbeatable on many WORS courses for nearly three years, Strigel has yet to win at the WORS season finale, where Midwest stars Jenna Rinehart and Sara Kylander-Johnson have traded dominance since 2005. Strigel's strategy was to conserve in the early moments of the race and then attack in the singletrack.

Once the race entered the woods, however, the two women were closely matched. Strigel was hot on the heals of Kylander-Johnson but was unable to pass outright, and both recalled a fierce battle for control of the race during the first lap.

"We were basically sprinting, side-by-side, whenever the singletrack was wide enough," said Strigel.

Kylander-Johnson did not cede control and ultimately surged ahead. Despite cramps during her third and fourth laps, she ended the day with more than two minutes of margin to collect the $750 prize for first place. Despite some mechanical troubles with shifting, Strigel chased hard and finished nearly six minutes ahead of third place.

"The women who I was racing with today were amazing," said third place finisher Robin Williams, of Iowa City. "I had so much fun. This is my first time racing here, and the course was better than I could ever have guessed it would be."

Although the Iowa racer suffered a slow puncture of her rear tire on the last lap, she was able to hold off Lori Sable and Lindsey Kriete for third.

"I felt and heard a loss of air going over a root. Then, in the swooping turns by the river, my traction started to feel almost too good. Just digging into the trail. But I knew it wouldn't last," laughed Williams. "I was gentle in the turns and pushed it on the flats and I was glad to hold my spot."

The remaining two steps on the podium went to Kriete and Sable, who traded positions many times throughout the four-lap contest and crossed the line less than 30 seconds apart.

"Lori Sable and I spent a lot of time in the singletrack together today, going back and forth," said fourth-pace finisher Kriete. "That was really fun. It's always nice to have someone to race with out there. This course is technical but very fun."

Phillips earns a career-first victory

"I felt really good, it was very comfortable today," said men's winner Mike Phillips. "I had to go pretty hard towards the end and it kind of caught up with me, but for a WORS race, I felt pretty good. I usually do pretty well here. It's technical with punchy climbs, but mostly a power course and that's good for me. I've always wanted the top spot on the podium here, so it's pretty awesome."

In the men's race the sprint prime went to Phillips' teammate, Darrin Braun.

"I was sitting third wheel," said Braun. "Nathan [Guerra, Mr Tree Racing / PowerBar] was on Ted [Hanes, Fond Du Lac Cyclery]. I just poked out and put in a couple quick pedal strokes. I was surprised to get it."

"Today I tried to not go out really hard, like I normally do," said Phillips, who did not contest the prime. "Darrin took the prime and Nathan [Guerra] took over the lead. I tried to ramp it up more gradually, and eventually I got around Nathan."

"I thought I was going to pull it off in the first lap," recalled Guerra. "I got the holeshot into the singletrack and started getting little gaps. I felt really good on that first lap, but Mike stuck with. We got a gap, then, going up the Equalizer, he got a little gap on me and laid it down. He's really good at the steady power, and I couldn't hold his wheel on the flat. I thought I'd catch him in the singletrack and started getting closer, but I clipped a pedal on a tree and went down hard. After that, I was chasing and battling it out with Darrin."

Braun and Guerra, who sometimes train together, exchanged both places and banter at Sheboygan. "I was saying to him out there, 'don't let me catch you!'" said Braun, laughing. Eventually, Braun did pull ahead to finish second, while Guerra took third. For both, it was a career-best performance at the WORS season finale.

The fourth step on the podium was taken by Chris Peariso, while singlespeed racer Ron Stawicki took fifth.

"I had a poor start today and a teammate up front, so I didn't really feel like chasing," said Adventure 212 / Specialized's Peariso. "I ended up riding with Scott Kylander-Johnson and Seth Lenss. We had a great time, you know, riding and talking. And I think a got a couple good cookie recipes from Seth. It's always good to race in Wisconsin."

With the 2010 WORS series at an end, the 2011 WORS Series schedule has been announced. The 12-race series will begin in May 2011 and conclude in October. WORS will once again host the Pro XCT Series at their Mega-event, the Subaru Cup, in June.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Mike Phillips (Adventure 212/Specialized) 1:46:57 2 Darrin Braun (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:01:07 3 Nathan Guerra (Mr Tree / Powerbar) 0:02:01 4 Chris Peariso (Adventure 212 / Specialized) 0:03:17 5 Ronald Stawicki (Team Polska) 0:04:29 6 Ryan Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:05:05 7 Neil Swanson (Team WORS) 0:05:11 8 Dallas Fowler 0:05:28 9 Seth Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:37 10 Scott Kylander-Johnso (Trek Co-Op) 0:07:44 11 Tyler Gauthier (Culvers Racing) 0:07:52 12 Trevor Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:09:00 13 Tyler Jenema (Gear Grinder) 0:09:04 14 Nikolai Anikin (conti) 0:09:11 15 Maxwell Anderson (UW-Platteville) 0:09:18 16 Scott Golomski 0:09:23 17 Glenn Kirst (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:09:41 18 Joe Stephens (Hayes) 0:11:06 19 Matt Gehling (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS) 0:11:32 20 Bryan Fosler (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:12:02 21 John Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:12:09 22 Mike Budd (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:12:19 23 John Lirette (Hayes) 0:12:31 24 Scott Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:12:45 25 Tim Scanley (Alterra Coffee) 0:13:16 26 Justin Piontek (Performag) 0:13:44 27 Matt Zak (Verdigris Phlogiston) 0:14:38 28 Corey Stelljes (Chainsmokers) 0:15:53 29 Karl Tillman (Bikes Limited Inc) 0:15:55 30 Jess Kruchoski (The Endurance Trust Inc.) 0:16:46 31 Russ Krueger (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:17:35 32 Ted Hanes (Fond du Lac / Oshkosh Cyclery) 0:17:48 33 Jesse Shoemaker (Performa Cycling) 0:19:51 34 Brad Dash (Twin Six) 0:20:35 35 Mark Burkholz (Extreme Bike) 0:20:56 36 Steve Elmer 0:21:33 37 Bill Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:22:26 38 Nate Jasperson (Performa Cycling) 0:24:18 39 Jerrod Collier (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:24:59 DNS Brian Matter (Gear Grinder /Trek) DNS Ben Koenig (RMC / Clean Power) DNF Aristotle Peters (EXPO Racing)

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sara Kylander-Johnson (Trek Co-op) 1:36:52 2 Abigail Strigel (Trek Stores ofMadison) 0:02:46 3 Robin Williams (Mercy-Specialized) 0:08:42 4 Lindsey Kriete (Team Gear Grinder) 0:09:29 5 Lori Sable 0:10:00 6 Lisa Krayer (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:11:46 7 Claire Cannon (Trek Stores ofMadison / WORS) 0:12:01 8 Renee Bach (Chain Smokers) 0:12:17 9 Jennifer Danielson (Chainsmokers) 0:12:19 10 Anna Ganju (Polska) 0:13:44 11 Michelle Peariso (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:14:28 12 April Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:14:59 13 Denise Coppock 0:18:22 14 Rachel R Horstman (Erik's Bikes &Boards) 0:20:10 15 Rachael Gatto (Twin Six) 0:20:16 16 Jennifer Whitedog 0:22:42 17 Christine Czarnecki (Alterra CoffeeMTB Team) 0:30:43 18 Regina Campbell (Alterra MTB/Twin Six) 0:40:48

Junior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Senkerik (Team Extreme) 1:33:42 2 Greg Krieger (Team Extreme) 0:00:11 3 Myles Beach (EXPO) 0:00:37 4 Nathan Labecki (EXPO Racing) 0:03:23 5 Kyle Warras (EXPO Racing) 0:03:50 6 Cameron Schave (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:04:26 7 Andrew Senderhauf (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:05:35 8 David Flaten 0:07:38 9 Tony Kaatz (Attitude Sports) 0:08:43 10 Leif Byrge-Liebig (Team Cyclopath) 0:08:44 11 Parker McColl (Endurance Trust) 0:09:32 12 Dakota Dale (Riverbrook Momentum) 0:10:33 13 Caleb Lenss (EXPO) 0:12:21 15 Chris Harrison (Titletown Flyers) 0:14:39 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman)

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Liz Shull (EXPO Racing) 1:57:10

Men 50+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 David Poulton (CLIF BAR) 1:42:02 2 Brett Edgerle 0:02:42 3 Gary Meader 0:05:38 4 Kenneth Ramm (Team WORS) 0:06:51 5 Bob Boone (Chippewa Valley Cycling Club) 0:07:59 6 Tim Montee (Muddy Cup) 0:18:45 7 Mike Wanek 0:19:22

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chad Boyles (BVC-Nomad Cycling) 1:33:29 2 Greg Jones (Hayes Brakes) 0:05:26 3 William Hausdoerffer 0:05:31 4 Ryan Voss (Muddy Cup) 0:10:35 5 Zachary Giffey 0:11:47 6 Rick Walls (Muddy Cup \\ Twin Six) 0:12:35 7 Steve Jeske (Pedal Moraine) 0:15:55 8 Joe Nolan (Momentum) 0:15:58 9 Jereme Noffke 0:16:29 10 Eric Sime (Team Singular) 0:19:41

Cat. 2 comp. men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michael Spiro (Gear Grinder) 1:33:48 2 Greg Heil (Cyclenauts) 0:00:54 3 Joseph Maloney 0:01:03 4 Christopher Tries (South ShoreCycles) 0:01:36 5 Tim Racette (Team Wisconsin/MC2) 0:01:51 6 Sanjay Ganju (Alterra Mtb) 0:01:55 7 Brian Schwaller (Gear Grinder) 0:03:16 8 Vince Steger (Eriks Bikes & Boards) 0:03:18 9 Justin Michels (Gear'n Up) 0:03:18 10 Matt Kamphuis 0:03:24 11 Scott Diedrich (Attitude Sports) 0:03:45 12 Randy Wegener (Fond Du Lac Cyclery) 0:03:52 13 Lance Wall (Treadhead cycle club) 0:03:52 14 Kurt Schwiesow (Tower Clock Eye Center) 0:03:53 15 John Wypiszinski (Titletown Flyers) 0:05:05 16 Peter Coenen 0:05:24 17 Justin Meyer 0:05:28 18 Dan Tavela (THC) 0:05:35 19 Mitch Moen (Rbikes.comtTruckParts.com) 0:05:40 20 Gabriel Ion (Treadhead Cycling) 0:06:06 21 Jason Kozicki (Bellin Health) 0:06:13 22 John Fang 0:06:18 23 Steve Pribek 0:06:30 24 Bryan Frazier (Wildside Velo Club) 0:06:33 25 Dan Szczepanski (BelGioioso/Titletown Flyers) 0:07:10 26 Travis Braun (Magnus) 0:07:21 27 Joe Greatens 0:07:27 28 Joe Villalobos (Hayes RPM Cycling) 0:07:30 29 John Hughes (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:43 30 Neil Zacharek (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:07:44 31 Glen Stroik (Chiropractic Partners) 0:08:06 32 Tyson Schwiesow (CZ Velo) 0:08:08 33 Carey Falkenberry 0:08:21 34 Ben Marchewka (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:26 35 Ross Lemke (Pedal Moraine/Hammer) 0:08:28 36 Wally Kunstman (Sheboygan Bicycle Co) 0:08:29 37 Sean Miller (MichaelsCycles) 0:08:30 38 Michael Ziegler (Cyclenauts) 0:08:46 39 Bill Burkholder (Kegel\\\'s Bike) 0:08:50 40 Mark Cole (Adventure 212/Specialized) 0:08:51 41 Jeff Sympson (Kegel\'s) 0:09:10 42 Bob Phelps (Alterra Coffee) 0:09:10 43 Steve Schafer (unattatched) 0:09:23 44 Chad Chenoweth (Bloomington Cycle) 0:09:51 45 Tyler Welnak (Wheel and Sprocket) 0:09:53 46 Jeremy Vogels (Performa Cycling) 0:09:57 47 Todd Bugnacki (Club Tread) 0:09:57 48 Eric Weidman (Muddy Cup) 0:10:01 49 Chris Tamborino (Expo Racing) 0:10:12 50 David Bender (JVC/Michaels Cycle) 0:10:14 51 Dan Ellerkamp (Magnus / Twin Six) 0:10:48 52 Jesse Kusserow 0:10:57 53 Krystian Pac (PACT - DISH POLSKA TV - Miodu!) 0:11:06 54 Rodney Moon (Bear Valley Bikes) 0:11:59 55 Edward Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:12:16 56 Jeff Steckbauer (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:12:52 57 Jeremy Lentz 0:13:04 58 Erin Sikora (Performa Cycling) 0:13:52 59 Jesse Coenen 0:13:58 60 Cal Collins (Wannabe Racing) 0:14:38 61 Chris Fellows (WORS HAYES BRAKES) 0:14:52 62 Curt Demott (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:13 63 Jonathon Frey 0:18:04 64 Jamie Prange (Cyclopath) 0:18:50 65 Spence Cone (Wildside Velo Club) 0:19:10 66 Dan Wierzbra (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:19:31 67 Andrew Wiesner (Titletown Flyers) 0:21:00 68 Andy Fehrenbach (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:22:28 69 Russell Jobs (Hayes Disc Brakes) 0:22:56 70 Cole Jacobsen (Titletown Flyers) 0:23:15 71 Robert Schrank (Team Type 1) 0:24:51 72 Christopher Gabrielson (Wildside Velo Club) 0:27:00 73 Shawn Hauser (Titletown Flyers) 0:37:21

Cat. 2 Sport men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shane Veldhuizen (Schwag) 1:10:03 2 Pete Karinen (XC Sports / EnduranceTrust) 0:00:00 3 Eric Stanke (Schwag) 0:00:45 4 Troy Schaden (Scwag) 0:00:46 5 Michael Sherven (Fat Tires & Beer) 0:00:49 6 Brian Christensen (Gear Grinder) 0:01:12 7 Luke Terlinoen 0:01:31 8 Patrick Scheibel 0:01:48 9 Josh Rupnow (Team Extreme) 0:01:50 10 Matt Karwowski (Erik's Bikes) 0:02:07 11 Mike Owens (Alterra) 0:02:20 12 Dave Blanke 0:02:25 13 Mike Bishop (Treadhead Cycling) 0:02:37 14 Ryan Oconnell (Team Expo) 0:02:44 15 Brett May (Kettle MoraineFlyers) 0:02:49 16 Chad Klaus (Schwag) 0:02:53 17 Mike Daish 0:03:09 18 Ian Haupt (Expo) 0:03:23 19 Tom Wendland (TEAM EXTREME) 0:03:32 20 Peter Epperson (Gear Grinder) 0:03:35 21 Jason Ruesch (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:03:35 22 Jason Gibson (Gear N Up) 0:03:49 23 Steve Kobs (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:03:52 24 Mark Walter (Muddy Cup) 0:03:53 25 Nathan Tock 0:03:54 26 Terry Prewitt (Attitude Sports) 0:03:58 27 Mark Clinton (Attitude Sports) 0:04:09 28 Paul-Brian McInerney (Half Acre Cycling) 0:04:10 29 Jesse Jaehnig (Sheboygan BikeCo) 0:04:10 30 Steven Schaefer 0:04:17 31 Scott Mullins (Team Gear Grinder) 0:04:18 32 Martin Tank II (Cyclopath) 0:04:22 33 Chan Barden (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:04:39 34 Jeff Wren (Team Extreme) 0:04:42 35 Jan Warren (SixSixOne / Azonic / GoPro) 0:04:44 36 Adrian Icenogle (Attitude Sports) 0:04:46 37 Travis Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:04:55 38 Carl Morse (Wheel & Sprocket) 0:04:56 39 Ian Willmann 0:04:59 40 Mike Carney (Flatlandia) 0:05:01 41 Rennis Delgado 0:05:02 42 Ken Naef (Titletown Flyers) 0:05:04 43 Kyle Williams (Iowa City Cycling Club) 0:05:18 44 Mark Cheyne (Muddy Cup) 0:05:37 45 Rob Willmas (Team Bonk) 0:05:39 46 Wade Bergner 0:05:41 47 Ben Schreiber (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:47 48 Josh Giffey 0:05:51 49 Mark Hanson (Loose Gravel) 0:05:52 50 Dustin Vande Zande (Point Pursuit) 0:05:55 51 Michael Laurence (Northbrook Bike club) 0:06:04 52 Marek Kulesza 0:06:07 53 Paul Kekstas (Performa Cycling) 0:06:08 54 Jeff Bernaeyge (treadhead/A51/psimet) 0:06:10 55 Anthony Dombrowski (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:06:11 56 Mike Williams (Rice Racing) 0:06:11 57 Salvatore Virgilio 0:06:15 58 Brandon Teske (Titletown Flyers) 0:06:16 59 Christopher Schmidt (EXPO Racing) 0:06:31 60 Ben Leach (Bike's Ltd) 0:06:34 61 Ken Stuckart 0:06:34 62 Brett Poulton (Gary Fisher 29er Crew) 0:06:55 63 Roger Anderson (Schwag) 0:06:57 64 Jeff Bublitz (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief) 0:07:08 65 Connor McColl (Endurance Trust) 0:07:11 66 Anthony Mikrut (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:07:11 67 Justin Latham (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief) 0:07:12 68 Benjamin Swart (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:18 69 Larry Hipps (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:18 70 Scott Palmersheim (Pedal Moraine) 0:07:32 71 Jeff Weyenberg 0:07:49 72 Jeffrey Gantz (Titletown Flyers) 0:07:52 73 Brad Nagreen 0:07:56 74 Chad Rury (Eriks Bike Shop) 0:07:57 75 Chris Hinshaw (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:07:58 76 Steve Kapaun 0:08:04 77 Donald Carr (IS Corp) 0:08:11 78 Jack Schirpke (Team Extreme) 0:08:13 79 Lee Hildebrandt 0:08:23 80 Jeremy Jonas 0:08:27 81 John Gretzinger 0:08:28 82 David Mowry (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:08:28 83 John Wrycza (Wheelfast) 0:08:30 84 Matt Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:08:30 85 Jeff Greatens 0:08:36 86 Barry Campbell 0:08:36 87 Wade Flisram (Team Extreme) 0:08:39 88 Edward Piontek (Title Town Flyers) 0:08:50 89 Jim Feuerstein (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:08:55 90 Troy Sable 0:09:09 91 Alan Kinnaman 0:09:13 92 Brian Paterson (Team AttakTiks) 0:09:14 93 Mark Szudrowitz (Team Extreme) 0:09:16 94 Phil Taylor 0:09:29 95 Luke Utecht (Performa Cycling) 0:09:30 96 Michael Giesen (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:32 97 Michael Olm (GenXcycling) 0:09:34 98 Daniel Millin (Team Bonk) 0:09:37 99 Pj Braun (Heavy Pedal Velo) 0:09:40 100 Kyle Berchem (Gen X / World Bicycle Relief) 0:09:49 101 Rob Hofmann (Team Extreme) 0:09:50 102 Matthew Lanser (Titletown Flyers) 0:09:54 103 Roger Eckes (Alterra Coffee) 0:09:55 104 Oscar Corona 0:10:07 105 Oliver Neumann (UW-Stout) 0:10:08 106 Dave Reich (Team Extreme) 0:10:10 107 Todd Fletcher 0:10:14 108 Marcus Steele (Title Town Flyers) 0:10:18 109 Matt Luger (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:10:20 110 Quentin Gniot (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:24 111 Anton Koenigsmann 0:10:27 112 Dan Schneider (Hayes Brakes) 0:10:28 113 Troy Meives (On The Rivet) 0:10:29 114 James Jones 0:10:32 115 Steve Davidson (Titletown Flyers) 0:10:36 116 John Mahr (Wheelfast Racing) 0:10:37 117 Brandon Murphy (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:10:47 118 Bob Bemmels (Schwag) 0:11:09 119 James Pittacora 0:11:18 120 Mike Gorka (TreadHead Cycling) 0:11:25 121 Mark Glovinsky 122 Peter Kazaks (Gear Grinder) 0:11:30 123 Steven Drecoll 0:11:45 124 Brian Coppock 0:11:53 125 Sam Huntington 0:11:55 126 Mark Bader (Brampton Bike) 0:11:57 127 Jeremy Brouwer (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:12:10 128 Nicholas Holbus (Team Pegasus) 0:12:23 129 Jim Baxa (TreadHead Cycling) 0:12:40 130 Troy Olm (Chainsmokers) 0:12:46 131 Bradley Byrge (cyclopath) 0:12:46 132 Kenny Dretzka (Team Cyclopath) 0:12:59 133 Dale Freund (Kenda) 0:13:05 134 Sterling Schmidt (Heavy Pedal Velo club) 0:13:11 135 Bill Styer 0:13:21 136 Eric Steffen (teamcyclopath) 0:14:08 137 Scot Couturier, Jr (UW-Platteville) 0:14:16 138 Don Freitag 0:14:31 139 Ken Walz (Fast Green) 0:14:41 140 Albert Weigel (velo club roubaix) 0:14:46 141 Shawn Cotter 0:14:49 142 Chris Cooper (Hayes Disc Brakes) 0:14:58 143 Derek Struye 0:15:07 144 Kurt Kargel (Wildside Velo Club) 0:15:15 145 Randy Borst (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:16 146 Nate Andrews (Alterra Coffee) 0:15:16 147 Jason Lilyquist 0:15:17 148 Dave Dahlman (Team Extremec) 0:15:42 149 Timothy White 0:15:44 150 Frank Lobello (Muddy Cup Racing) 0:15:48 151 Rich Mennenoh (TreadHead Cycling) 0:16:06 152 Travis Schirpke (TEAM EXTREME) 0:16:16 153 Len Cabaltera (Hayes Disc Brakes) 0:16:32 154 Scott Graff 0:16:35 155 Michael L Laufenberg (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:16:37 156 Dale Lenss (Titletown Flyers) 0:16:47 157 Andy Ayers (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:17:06 158 Chad Hoppe (Team Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:17:14 159 Benjamin Jones (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:17:20 160 Warren Fowler (Titletown flyers) 0:17:23 161 Collin Coleman (Team WORS) 0:17:36 162 Ryan Wenzlick (Titletown Flyers) 0:17:38 163 Mike Mennenoh (Treadhead) 0:17:49 164 Jeff Trepanier 0:17:59 165 Randy Johnson (Heavy Pedal) 0:18:08 166 Dave Cunz 0:18:32 167 Chris Kemble (Kremblesaki) 0:18:44 168 Matthew Nurre 0:19:11 169 Jim Splittgerber 0:19:27 170 Todd Somers (Alterra) 0:19:43 171 George Boznos 0:19:55 172 Nathan Phelps (Big Ring Flyers) 0:20:09 173 Steve Havlichek 0:20:17 174 Kris Klapperich (Titletown Flyers) 0:20:26 175 Julian Coupland 0:20:38 176 Andrew Trewyn (Waupon Raod Warriors) 0:20:40 177 John Grose (Waupun Road Warriors) 0:20:42 178 Andy Meyer (Team Extreme) 0:20:54 179 Michael Kaspar 0:21:05 180 Steve Strobel (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:21:40 181 Mark Koenig (Titletown Flyers) 0:22:10 182 Brian Gill (tekbolt.com) 0:22:38 183 David Joyce (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:22:53 184 James S. Heinecke (Brats N Beer) 0:23:20 185 Gary Esko (Titletown Flyers) 0:23:26 186 Dean Truettner (Bikesweets.com) 0:23:56 187 Thomas Silbernagel (Team Extreme) 0:24:03 188 Ron Kapaun 0:24:10 189 Darin Olski 0:24:55 190 Joshua Glovinsky (R+M Cyclery) 0:25:16 191 Steve Manthe (Chainsmokers) 0:26:17 192 Todd Nutter (Fond du Lac Cyclery) 0:26:19 193 Christopher Pitts (Wildside Velo) 0:26:22 194 Lowell Johnson 0:26:38 195 Thomas Harron (Wildside Velo Club) 0:27:08 196 John Felke (Kinky Llama Racing) 0:28:07 197 Paul Westberg (Titletown Flyers) 0:28:09 198 Daniel Braun (EXPO Racing) 0:28:13 199 Tim Strege 0:28:20 200 John Dabbeekeh 0:31:27 201 David Nyenhuis 0:32:50 202 Gordon Stewart 0:33:25 203 Robert Langlois 0:33:49 204 Christopher Voss 0:34:13 205 Michael Miller 0:37:05 206 Larry Bryce 0:38:14 207 Randy Jennings (Team Extreme) 0:41:28 208 Jimmy Splittgerber 0:41:46 209 Paul Traeger (TEAM EXTREME) 0:43:53

Cat. 2 sport women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sarah Huang (Hayes) 1:20:36 2 Paula Liske (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:00:39 3 Rachael Jensen (Gear Grinder) 0:01:58 4 Beth Peterson (Riverbrook) 0:02:17 5 Nina Karinen 0:02:42 6 Karlene W Olson (Muddy Cup) 0:04:08 7 Sarah Agena (Adventure 212) 0:04:54 8 Brittany Nigh (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:05:09 9 Karen Zielinski (Cyclopath) 0:05:53 10 Emily Shull (EXPO Racing) 0:06:09 11 Sondra Klipp (Janesville Velo Club) 0:07:44 12 Renee Debruin (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:07:52 13 Pascalle Dumez (Title Town Flyers) 0:09:05 14 Rosette Reynolds (Ripon College Red Hawks) 0:09:58 15 Cassey Lynn (UW-Madison) 0:10:58 16 Christine Griesbach (Point Pursuit) 0:11:27 17 Ann Holsen (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:11:46 18 Andrea Lyman (Rib Mountain Cycles) 0:11:57 19 Melinda Propson (Performa Cycling) 0:12:31 20 Jenni Borell (Attitude Sports) 0:12:46 21 Becky Rands (Team Pedal Moraine) 0:12:47 22 Kelli Piotrowski 0:14:51 23 Cheryl Post (Point Pursuit) 0:19:01 24 Rolleen Kralovec (Team Spike) 0:23:11 25 Barbara Lothe (Mad Forcs) 0:27:04

Cat. 3 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rob Stieber (Rib Mountan Cycles) 0:44:58 2 Phil Fluegel 0:00:11 3 William Patterson (Attitude Sports) 0:00:58 4 Eric Grissom 0:01:18 5 Marko Gerovac 0:01:27 6 Kurt Brunner 0:01:38 7 Mike Purdy 0:01:42 8 Mike Nass 0:02:11 9 Ruben Valdez 0:02:24 10 Jeff Pierce 0:02:25 11 Gary Ehrike 0:02:38 12 Clive Warren (Green Door Home Inspection) 0:02:44 13 Martin Reza 0:02:50 14 Christopher Richmond (Heavy Pedal Velo Club) 0:02:55 15 Russell Bernard 0:03:21 16 Scott Nyland 0:03:22 17 Joe Vanderpuy (Team Cthulu) 0:03:26 18 Dale Crowell 0:03:37 19 Kevin Lisowe 0:03:41 20 Danny Marchewka 0:03:54 21 Jonathan Hage (Belle City Bikers) 0:03:57 22 Joe Valen 0:04:00 23 Timothy Sandee 0:04:06 24 Erik Backhaus 0:04:22 25 Jean St-Amour 0:04:26 26 Jeremy Drake 0:04:30 27 Brandon Flisram (Team Extreme) 0:04:31 28 Tyler Feldmann (Cyclopath) 0:04:34 29 Jake Eigenberger (Team Racing) 0:04:36 30 Jared Brodjeski 0:04:45 31 Brayden Schott 0:04:45 32 Shaun Truelove 0:04:50 33 Jeremiah Pritzl (Sheboygan County LE Team) 0:04:53 34 Paul Darrington (Bikes Limited) 0:04:58 35 Nick Theodoru 0:05:03 36 Chris Harold (Muddy Cup) 0:05:04 37 Ron Smith 0:05:07 38 Wade Marks (MEAT Wallet) 0:05:14 39 Kevin Atkins 0:05:21 40 Jody Arlen 0:05:23 41 David Fessler 0:05:23 42 Tim Wacker 0:05:44 43 Gary Frost (Tread Head Cycling) 0:05:50 44 Jason Lichtman (Not So Living,Living Dead) 0:05:54 45 Eric Ohlfs 0:05:54 46 Jon Mathews (Team Hannah) 0:06:03 47 Alistar Faul (UW-Sheboygan) 0:06:05 48 Andrew Schmidt (EXPO Racing) 0:06:09 49 Anthony Van Asten 0:06:28 50 Joseph Fischer (Title Town Flyers) 0:06:29 51 Matt Pemberton 0:06:35 52 Jon Kerkman 53 Peter Hernandez 0:06:36 54 Samuel Van Jaarsveld 0:06:37 55 Benjamin Jerry (Bose Elementary School) 0:06:44 56 Bill Schultz 0:06:48 57 Scott Niemi 0:06:56 58 Mark Baranowski (XXX Racing) 0:07:00 59 Andrew Schirpke (Twin Six / Team Extreme) 0:07:03 60 Al Adams 0:07:38 61 Eric Huff (Bicycle Works) 0:07:41 62 Kurt Gruben 0:07:42 63 Timothy Wateski 0:07:56 64 Gregory Clausen (TreadHeadsCycling) 0:07:58 65 Chris Wilkes 0:08:01 66 Benjamin Sukowaty 0:08:04 67 Michael Rosinsky 0:08:13 68 Ehren Graf 0:08:14 69 John Ruggles 0:08:15 70 Jason Stauber 0:08:15 71 Ben Lindsey 0:08:25 72 Scott Beduhn (Gear 'N Up) 0:08:28 73 Kevin Bradley 0:08:42 74 Kevin Wolfberg 0:08:53 75 George Doty 0:08:54 76 Piotr Nosal 0:08:55 77 Cory Marty 0:08:56 78 Michael Becker 0:09:03 79 Adam Lindsey 0:09:04 80 Alex Darrington (Bikes Limited) 0:09:05 81 Myles Bible 0:09:19 82 Shawn Richards 0:09:42 83 Jacob Bons 0:09:45 84 Nick Christensen (Gear Grinder) 0:09:52 85 Daniel Reddy 0:09:55 86 Kreg Gruben 0:10:00 87 Matthew Knowles 0:10:02 88 Dan Marchewka 0:10:07 89 Brad Jorsch (SCLE) 0:10:22 90 Joe Durocher 0:10:28 91 Brandon Drake 0:10:30 92 Adam Zouski 0:10:37 93 Steve Caron 0:10:47 94 Alex Johnson 0:10:56 95 Adam Kim 0:11:01 96 Brian Coleman (Alterra MTB Team) 97 Shane Holcomb (Fat Katz) 0:11:05 98 Nolan Steig 0:11:33 99 Todd Richter (SCLE) 0:11:34 100 Casey Brauer 0:11:53 101 Benjamin Pink (Muddy Cup) 0:12:06 102 Eric Bakka 0:12:07 103 Loren Beyer 0:12:15 104 Kurt Miller 0:12:26 105 Riley Kunstman (Gear Grinder) 0:12:32 106 Mark Eben 0:12:32 107 Michael Dutczak (South Chicago Wheelman) 0:12:42 108 Bryan Tracey 0:12:44 109 Jeremy Albright 0:12:49 110 Edward Eigenberger (Christ Punchers) 0:12:57 111 Scott Miller 0:13:01 112 Mark Corrigan 0:13:14 113 Benjamin Gasper 0:13:44 114 Dennis Klinkert 0:14:03 115 Steven Wimmer (SCLE) 0:14:12 116 Nate Janik (The Malt House) 0:14:25 117 Jon Veldboom 0:14:27 118 Jacob Glatt (Titletown Flyers) 0:15:32 119 Patrick Wilcox 0:15:40 120 Robert Shebesta 0:15:42 121 Joseph Lytle (H1N1) 0:15:47 122 Wally Sniadajewski (Point Pursuit) 0:16:18 123 Paul Pittner 0:17:13 124 Matt Hocevar 0:17:23 125 Shawn Splivalo (SCLE) 0:17:24 126 Roman Kosarzycki (Alterra) 0:17:25 127 Alex Imhoff (Team Extreme) 0:17:27 128 Vincent Johnson 0:17:41 129 Henry Kosarzycki (Alterra) 0:17:46 130 Patrick Leichtman 0:17:56 131 Gope Hotchandani 0:17:58 132 Tyler Grade 0:18:06 133 John Bohonek 0:18:21 134 Andrew Bryce 0:18:23 135 Ben Cleveland 0:18:28 136 Calvin Kesweder (Sheboygan County Law Enforceme) 0:18:40 137 Bryan Rosinsky 0:20:25 138 Jeremy Jersild 0:20:50 139 John Kyles 0:22:06 140 Ryan Roesler 0:23:44 141 Jon Loeck 0:25:01 142 Fletcher Arlen (City Bike Works) 0:26:53 143 Ted Batzer (H1N1) 0:29:30 144 Rod Janssen 0:29:51