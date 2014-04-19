Image 1 of 25 The mens field rode fast and furious during todays crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 25 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas) surprised the sprinters to take todays win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 25 Astellas Cycling rider Brecht Dhaene sits second wheel early in the race. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 4 of 25 Winner of the UCI sanctioned Winston-Salem Classic the day before; Travis McCabe takes a pull on the front. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 5 of 25 The break of Cueli (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia), Dhaene (Astellas) and Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) stayed away all evening. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 6 of 25 The Pack waits for no one. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 7 of 25 Dan Holloway (Athlete Octane) and Carlos Alzate (UnitedhealthCare) lead the bunch through the fast downhill turn in Winston-Salem during the 4th week of the USA CRITS Series. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 8 of 25 Frank Travieso(Team United Healthcare Georgia/706P) leads the group, but lost the leaders jersey of the USA CRITS Series. Travieso fell from first to third in the standings with Smartstop rider Shane Kline taking the lead. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 9 of 25 The UnitedhealthCare train tried but was unable to catch all three of the breakaway riders on Saturday. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 10 of 25 UnitedhealthCare rider Hilton Clarke can only watch as Brecht Dhaene (Astellas Cycling) takes his hard earned win during the 4th round of the USA CRITS Series held in downtown Winston-Salem. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 11 of 25 SRAM neutral support had a busy evening. At one point over fifty riders came in at the same time after a large mid-race crash. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits) Image 12 of 25 UnitedHealthcare lines up at the front with one lap left. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 25 Riders pass by some of downtowns artwork. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 25 The mens field riding through Winston Salem. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 25 The men stayed strong out as the laps dwindled. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 25 The men continue to stay strung out on the descent. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 25 Heading into the high speed turn at the bottom of the hill. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 25 The men bunch up before the attacks begin to fly. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 25 Brecht Dhaene (Astellas) in the break before his win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 25 A chase group goes after the three riders up the road. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 25 Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) rode to a strong second place today. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 22 of 25 Riding through downtown Winston Salem. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 23 of 25 The Smartstop team stayed near the front to try to set up for another win. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 24 of 25 Eric Young (Optum) showed off his National Champion colors for days crit. (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 25 of 25 Astellas Cycling rider Chris Uberti couldn’t look more pleased of the win taken by Brecht Dhaene on Saturday. (Image credit: David Gill/USA Crits)

Belgian Brecht Dhaene gave his new UCI Continental Astellas Cycling Team its first win on US soil in the Winston Salem Classic Criterium. The 25-year-old held off the charging field after spending most of the race as part of a three-rider breakaway, the rest of which was caught with 100m to go.

Luke Keough (UnitedHealthcare) was second from the field, while Daniel Holloway (Athlete Octane) rounded out the podium.

Dhaene was off the front with Remi Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor) and David Cueli (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia) for more than an hour of the 90 minute race, and while they had a 15 second lead with three laps remaining, the field finally closed it down only on the last lap, but timed it just a hair too late.

"I knew I was not able to beat them in the sprint, so I tried the attack and it worked out fine," Dhaene said. "I wanted to have a win in the next few races because I knew my shape was right."

The trio, clearly exhausted, could see the single-file peloton led by the orange helmets of Optum and the white and blue of UnitedHealthcare charging just behind, but Dhaene was able to hold on by a bike length as his previous companions were caught.

"I was on the brink of an explosion," Dhaene said of the last few meters. "I had tunnel vision. I only saw the line and it was all I was counting on at that moment."

It was David and Goliath: a three-man break of riders from relatively small teams up against the UnitedHealthcare juggernaut, the team which has dominated all of the USA Cycling National Criterium Calendar for years. Off the front for the better part of an hour, the trio of Pelletier-Roy (Garneau-Quebecor), Dhaene (Astellas) and Cueli (UnitedHealthcare of Georgia) had 15 seconds on the UHC-led field with 15 laps to go, and it seemed impossible that they would stay away, but there seemed to be no agreement back in the field as to who should do the work to chase the trio down.

With two laps to go, UHC and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies were 12 seconds behind when the orange-helmeted team finally came surging to the fore on the hunt.

The trio made a critical error, beginning to look at each other instead of keeping their heads down as they entered the last lap and saw the field behind. That brief moment of indecision was enough to halve the gap, and the three riders were dangling with two turns to go, but only Cueli and Pelletier-Roy were caught.

Dhaene kept on powering away and held off the chasing field, the Belgian an entirely unexpected name at the top of the podium. Pelletier-Roy held on for fourth ahead of Incycle's Ricardo Escuela.

Shane Kline (SmartStop) took over the lead in the USA Crits series thanks to his sixth place on the day.

