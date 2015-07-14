Olds out-sprints Kirchmann to win White Spot Delta Road Race
Kiesanowski takes third
Women: Tsawwassen - Tsawwassen
Shelley Olds won the women's UCI 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race held in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American, who normally races with the Ale Cipollini team, was guest riding with Garage Racing when she won the sprint ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada).
The women raced eight laps of a circuit for a total of 105km. Although there were several attacks, the field stayed together for the duration of the race, and the riders were cautious during the final few laps as heavy rain made the course conditions more challenging.
"There was some attacking from the bigger teams, but with the crashes and the rain and everything, it sort of slowed down the race because we didn't want to take any risks in the corners,” Olds said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. “There were some big crashes so I think people were more safe... it was a little tenuous.
“I'm very happy with today, (being first) was the goal for the weekend, so I'm very happy with the win."
The White Spot Delta Road Race was the third UCI event held in Canada, after the Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau and the Chrono de Gatineau, both held in Quebec in June.
There were also six UCI events held for women in the US including Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Tour of California Women's Race and Invitational Time Trial, Winston Salem Cycling Classic and the World Cup at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Shelley Olds (USA) Garage Racing
|2:45:28
|2
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|3
|Joanne Kiesanowski (Nzl) Team TIBCO-SVB
|4
|Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|5
|Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|7
|Lenore Pipes (Gum) Team TIBCO-SVB
|8
|Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|9
|Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|10
|Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|11
|Irena Ossola (USA) Garage Racing
|12
|Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|13
|Allison Jackson (Can) Canada
|14
|Lindsay Bayer (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|15
|Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Development Squad
|16
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|17
|Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|18
|Kimberley Johnson (USA) Alete - FLC
|19
|Sabrina David (Can) Alete - FLC
|20
|Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|21
|Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|22
|Ashley Barson (Can) Pepper Palace Development Squad
|23
|Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|24
|Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team TIBCO-SVB
|25
|Annie Ewart (Can) Canada
|26
|Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|27
|Allie Guenther (Can) Alete - FLC
|0:00:15
|28
|Sara Poidevin (Can) Canada
|0:00:20
|29
|Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|30
|Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:01:06
|31
|Catherine Ouellette (Can) Canada
|0:01:33
|32
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|33
|Emma Lujan (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|0:02:12
|34
|Claire Cameron (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|35
|Suzanna Dupee (USA) Pepper Palace Development Squad
|0:02:54
|36
|Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB
|0:03:00
|37
|Janna Gillick (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|0:04:25
|38
|Jennifer Whalen (USA) Alete - FLC
|0:10:29
|DNF
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Shoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
|DNF
|Amelie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
|DNF
|Jamie Gilgen (Can) Pepper Palace Development Squad
|DNF
|Sarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Suzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Christy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|DNF
|Laura Van Gilder (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
|DNF
|Heidi Wood (USA) Garage Racing
|DNF
|Cady Chintis (USA) Garage Racing
|DNF
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Garage Racing
|DNF
|Alysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Jody Rechenmacher (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Rachel Canning (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Jennifer Gerth (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Brenna Pauly (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Allison Daniel (Can) Women's Team ATAC
|DNF
|Meghan Grant (Can) Alete - FLC
|DNS
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
