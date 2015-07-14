Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins White Spot Delta Road Race (Image credit: Optum Pro Cycling)

Shelley Olds won the women's UCI 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race held in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American, who normally races with the Ale Cipollini team, was guest riding with Garage Racing when she won the sprint ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada).

The women raced eight laps of a circuit for a total of 105km. Although there were several attacks, the field stayed together for the duration of the race, and the riders were cautious during the final few laps as heavy rain made the course conditions more challenging.

"There was some attacking from the bigger teams, but with the crashes and the rain and everything, it sort of slowed down the race because we didn't want to take any risks in the corners,” Olds said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. “There were some big crashes so I think people were more safe... it was a little tenuous.

“I'm very happy with today, (being first) was the goal for the weekend, so I'm very happy with the win."

The White Spot Delta Road Race was the third UCI event held in Canada, after the Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau and the Chrono de Gatineau, both held in Quebec in June.

There were also six UCI events held for women in the US including Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Tour of California Women's Race and Invitational Time Trial, Winston Salem Cycling Classic and the World Cup at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.

