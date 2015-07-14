Trending

Olds out-sprints Kirchmann to win White Spot Delta Road Race

Kiesanowski takes third

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins White Spot Delta Road Race

Shelley Olds (Ale Cipollini) wins White Spot Delta Road Race
(Image credit: Optum Pro Cycling)

Shelley Olds won the women's UCI 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race held in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American, who normally races with the Ale Cipollini team, was guest riding with Garage Racing when she won the sprint ahead of Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada).

The women raced eight laps of a circuit for a total of 105km. Although there were several attacks, the field stayed together for the duration of the race, and the riders were cautious during the final few laps as heavy rain made the course conditions more challenging. 

"There was some attacking from the bigger teams, but with the crashes and the rain and everything, it sort of slowed down the race because we didn't want to take any risks in the corners,” Olds said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. “There were some big crashes so I think people were more safe... it was a little tenuous.

“I'm very happy with today, (being first) was the goal for the weekend, so I'm very happy with the win."

The White Spot Delta Road Race was the third UCI event held in Canada, after the Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau and the Chrono de Gatineau, both held in Quebec in June.

There were also six UCI events held for women in the US including Joe Martin Stage Race, Tour of the Gila, Tour of California Women's Race and Invitational Time Trial, Winston Salem Cycling Classic and the World Cup at the Philadelphia International Cycling Classic.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Shelley Olds (USA) Garage Racing2:45:28
2Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
3Joanne Kiesanowski (Nzl) Team TIBCO-SVB
4Mandy Heintz (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
5Lauretta Hanson (Aus) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
7Lenore Pipes (Gum) Team TIBCO-SVB
8Justine Clift (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
9Jessica Uebelhart (Sui) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
10Erica Zaveta (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
11Irena Ossola (USA) Garage Racing
12Emily Flynn (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
13Allison Jackson (Can) Canada
14Lindsay Bayer (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
15Amy Phillips (USA) Pepper Palace Development Squad
16Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
17Liza Rachetto (USA) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
18Kimberley Johnson (USA) Alete - FLC
19Sabrina David (Can) Alete - FLC
20Megan Rathwell (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
21Sara Bergen (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
22Ashley Barson (Can) Pepper Palace Development Squad
23Kinley Gibson (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
24Patricia Schwager (Sui) Team TIBCO-SVB
25Annie Ewart (Can) Canada
26Morgan Cabot (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
27Allie Guenther (Can) Alete - FLC0:00:15
28Sara Poidevin (Can) Canada0:00:20
29Ellen Watters (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
30Leah Guloien (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes0:01:06
31Catherine Ouellette (Can) Canada0:01:33
32Ariane Bonhomme (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
33Emma Lujan (Can) Women's Team ATAC0:02:12
34Claire Cameron (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
35Suzanna Dupee (USA) Pepper Palace Development Squad0:02:54
36Anika Todd (Can) Team TIBCO-SVB0:03:00
37Janna Gillick (Can) Women's Team ATAC0:04:25
38Jennifer Whalen (USA) Alete - FLC0:10:29
DNFLex Albrecht (Can) Canada
DNFShoshauna Routley (Can) BMW p/b Happy Tooth Dental
DNFAmelie Bruneau (Can) The Cyclery - Opus
DNFJamie Gilgen (Can) Pepper Palace Development Squad
DNFSarah Coney (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFSuzanne Hamilton (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFChristy Keely (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFLaura Van Gilder (USA) Fearless Femme p/b Haute Wheels Racing
DNFHeidi Wood (USA) Garage Racing
DNFCady Chintis (USA) Garage Racing
DNFNatalie Koncz (USA) Garage Racing
DNFAlysia Withers (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFJody Rechenmacher (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRachel Canning (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFJennifer Gerth (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFBrenna Pauly (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFAllison Daniel (Can) Women's Team ATAC
DNFMeghan Grant (Can) Alete - FLC
DNSGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

 

Latest on Cyclingnews