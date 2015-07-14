Trending

Young wins White Spot Delta Road Race

Anderson second and Etzl third

Eric Young (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race

(Image credit: Optum Pro Cycling)

Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took his second UCI victory of the season at the 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race on Sunday in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American sprinter crossed the line with the win ahead of his teammate Ryan Anderson, with Brandon Etzl (NCCH p/b DEC Express) taking third.

The men raced for 12 laps for a total of 157.8km. There was a small breakaway that included Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (NCCH p/b DEC Express) and Jesse Anthony (Optum), who won last year's race, trying to hang on toward the end of the race, however, with only a 30-second gap, the race was destined to come down to a sprint. 

Young relied on his strong team to taking him to the finish line with the win, while his teammate Anderson celebrated for the both of them in second place. 

"I did a great job sitting in and the team did everything else for me," Young said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. "I didn't really follow any moves the entire day, just conserved and gambled on it coming together.

"We had guys in every move so if someone up ahead stayed away we would have been fine, even that last little breakaway that was caught in the final kilometre, we had Jesse (Anthony) in there.

“The team did a great job covering everything the whole day and then Ryan and I, and Will Routley, took the lead in the last kilometre. I just went before the final turn because I knew it was pretty short from there. I got the clearance from there and was able to hold it."

Young also won stage 2 at the UCI 2.2 Tour of the Gila in April.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies3:29:22
2Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
3Brandon Etzl (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
4Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling
5Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
6Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
7Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
8Lars Teutenberg (Ger) German Regional Team
9Hendrik Werner (Ger) German Regional Team
10Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
11Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
12Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling
13Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
14Samuel Bassetti (USA) iRT Racing
15Michael Sheehan (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
16Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
17Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
18Isaac Leblanc (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
19Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
20Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
21Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
22Nigel Kinney (USA) Langlois Brown Racing
23Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
24Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
25Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
26Danick Vandale (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
27Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
28Dylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
29Mackenzie Champlin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
30Brett Wakefield (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
31Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
32Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
33Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
34Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
35Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
36Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
37Walton Brush (USA) iRT Racing0:00:16
38Joshua Carling (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava0:00:17
39Ariel Herrmann (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
40Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:21
41Mat Stephens (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
42Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava0:00:23
43Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:00:24
44Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling0:00:25
45Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano0:00:48
46Christoph Schweizer (Ger) German Regional Team0:00:55
47Grant Koontz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
48Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:01:00
49Scott Swizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies0:01:07
50Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:24
51David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling0:01:27
52Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling0:01:34
53Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor0:02:18
54Dan Gardner (Gbr) Astellas Cycling
55Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:08:37
56Arturo Suarez (Mex) Langlois Brown Racing
57Edward Walsh (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
58Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
DNFCurtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
DNFTravis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFBailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
DNFCory Greenburg (USA) iRT Racing
DNFRene Corella (Mex) iRT Racing
DNFFranck Lucas (USA) iRT Racing
DNFMax Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
DNFJan Niklas Droste (Ger) German Regional Team
DNFJacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFZeke Mostov (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFBen Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
DNFGabriel Antonio Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFMichael Pincus (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
DNFJay Lamoureux (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFTrevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFCraig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFMichael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFGeordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
DNFBraydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
DNFLuke Vanlauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
DNFMatt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
DNFWilliam Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
DNFSherwood Plant (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
DNFDavid Gerth (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
DNFJackson Pickell (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
DNFVincent Marcotte (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
DNFCody Canning (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
DNFCurtis Dearden (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
DNFJordan Landolt (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
DNFTy Andrews (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
DNFDevon Moonie (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFRyan Jones (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
DNFCorey Ostertag (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling

 

