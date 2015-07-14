Young wins White Spot Delta Road Race
Anderson second and Etzl third
Men: Tsawwassen - Tsawwassen
Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took his second UCI victory of the season at the 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race on Sunday in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American sprinter crossed the line with the win ahead of his teammate Ryan Anderson, with Brandon Etzl (NCCH p/b DEC Express) taking third.
The men raced for 12 laps for a total of 157.8km. There was a small breakaway that included Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (NCCH p/b DEC Express) and Jesse Anthony (Optum), who won last year's race, trying to hang on toward the end of the race, however, with only a 30-second gap, the race was destined to come down to a sprint.
Young relied on his strong team to taking him to the finish line with the win, while his teammate Anderson celebrated for the both of them in second place.
"I did a great job sitting in and the team did everything else for me," Young said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. "I didn't really follow any moves the entire day, just conserved and gambled on it coming together.
"We had guys in every move so if someone up ahead stayed away we would have been fine, even that last little breakaway that was caught in the final kilometre, we had Jesse (Anthony) in there.
“The team did a great job covering everything the whole day and then Ryan and I, and Will Routley, took the lead in the last kilometre. I just went before the final turn because I knew it was pretty short from there. I got the clearance from there and was able to hold it."
Young also won stage 2 at the UCI 2.2 Tour of the Gila in April.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eric Young (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|3:29:22
|2
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|3
|Brandon Etzl (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|4
|Brandon Feehery (USA) Astellas Cycling
|5
|Florenz Knauer (Ger) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Ryan Roth (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jason Lowndes (Aus) Garneau Quebecor
|8
|Lars Teutenberg (Ger) German Regional Team
|9
|Hendrik Werner (Ger) German Regional Team
|10
|Andrew Dahlheim (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|11
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|12
|Adam Myerson (USA) Astellas Cycling
|13
|Jacob Schwingboth (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|14
|Samuel Bassetti (USA) iRT Racing
|15
|Michael Sheehan (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|16
|Chris Prendergast (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|17
|Derrick St-John (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Isaac Leblanc (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|19
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|20
|Adam De Vos (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Nigel Kinney (USA) Langlois Brown Racing
|23
|Stefan Rothe (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|24
|Will Routley (Can) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|25
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|26
|Danick Vandale (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|27
|Stefano Barberi (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|28
|Dylan Cunningham (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|29
|Mackenzie Champlin (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|30
|Brett Wakefield (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|31
|Garrett Mcleod (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|33
|Jack Burke (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|34
|Anton Varabei (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|35
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|36
|Matteo Dal-Cin (Can) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Walton Brush (USA) iRT Racing
|0:00:16
|38
|Joshua Carling (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:17
|39
|Ariel Herrmann (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|40
|Patrick Casey (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:21
|41
|Mat Stephens (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|42
|Christopher Harland-Dunaway (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|0:00:23
|43
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:00:24
|44
|Clay Murfet (Aus) Astellas Cycling
|0:00:25
|45
|Morgan Schmitt (USA) Canyon Bicycles - Shimano
|0:00:48
|46
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) German Regional Team
|0:00:55
|47
|Grant Koontz (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|48
|Olivier Brisebois (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:01:00
|49
|Scott Swizanski (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|0:01:07
|50
|Travis Streb (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:24
|51
|David Gillam (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|0:01:27
|52
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling
|0:01:34
|53
|Marc-Antoine Soucy (Can) Garneau Quebecor
|0:02:18
|54
|Dan Gardner (Gbr) Astellas Cycling
|55
|Torey Philipp (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:08:37
|56
|Arturo Suarez (Mex) Langlois Brown Racing
|57
|Edward Walsh (Can) Team NCCH p/b DEC Express
|58
|Kevin Massicotte (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Curtis White (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefits Strategies
|DNF
|Travis Samuel (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Bailey Mcknight (Can) H&R Block Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cory Greenburg (USA) iRT Racing
|DNF
|Rene Corella (Mex) iRT Racing
|DNF
|Franck Lucas (USA) iRT Racing
|DNF
|Max Jenkins (USA) Astellas Cycling
|DNF
|Jan Niklas Droste (Ger) German Regional Team
|DNF
|Jacob Albrecht (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNF
|Zeke Mostov (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNF
|Ben Wolfe (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|DNF
|Gabriel Antonio Baca (Mex) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Michael Pincus (USA) ELBOWZ Racing
|DNF
|Jay Lamoureux (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Trevor Stothard (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Michael Van Den Ham (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Geordie Morrison (Can) Trek Red Truck p/b Mosaic Homes
|DNF
|Braydon Bourne (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Luke Vanlauwe (Can) Jet Fuel Coffee - Norco Bicycles
|DNF
|Matt Chatlaong (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|DNF
|William Myers (USA) Herbalife p/b Marc Pro - Strava
|DNF
|Sherwood Plant (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|DNF
|David Gerth (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|DNF
|Jackson Pickell (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|DNF
|Vincent Marcotte (Can) Langlois Brown Racing
|DNF
|Cody Canning (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Curtis Dearden (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Jordan Landolt (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Ty Andrews (Can) Russ Hay's Accent Inns Cycling p/b Scotiabank
|DNF
|Devon Moonie (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Ryan Jones (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
|DNF
|Corey Ostertag (Can) Glotman Simpson Cycling
