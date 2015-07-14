Eric Young (Optum) wins the White Spot Delta Road Race (Image credit: Optum Pro Cycling)

Optum Pro Cycling's Eric Young took his second UCI victory of the season at the 1.2 White Spot Delta Road Race on Sunday in Tsawwassen, British Columbia, Canada. The American sprinter crossed the line with the win ahead of his teammate Ryan Anderson, with Brandon Etzl (NCCH p/b DEC Express) taking third.

The men raced for 12 laps for a total of 157.8km. There was a small breakaway that included Matteo Dal-Cin (Silber Pro Cycling), Jack Burke (NCCH p/b DEC Express) and Jesse Anthony (Optum), who won last year's race, trying to hang on toward the end of the race, however, with only a 30-second gap, the race was destined to come down to a sprint.

Young relied on his strong team to taking him to the finish line with the win, while his teammate Anderson celebrated for the both of them in second place.

"I did a great job sitting in and the team did everything else for me," Young said in a report on the White Spot Delta Road Race website. "I didn't really follow any moves the entire day, just conserved and gambled on it coming together.

"We had guys in every move so if someone up ahead stayed away we would have been fine, even that last little breakaway that was caught in the final kilometre, we had Jesse (Anthony) in there.

“The team did a great job covering everything the whole day and then Ryan and I, and Will Routley, took the lead in the last kilometre. I just went before the final turn because I knew it was pretty short from there. I got the clearance from there and was able to hold it."

Young also won stage 2 at the UCI 2.2 Tour of the Gila in April.

Full Results