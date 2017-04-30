Sam Gaze and Kate Courtney claim Whiskey 50 wins
Specialized duo dominant in Prescott
Elite men and women Whiskey 50: Prescott - Prescott
Specialized duo Sam Gaze and Kate Courtney took out the Whiskey 50 crowns Sunday with dominant displays in the men and women's categories. It was the second win of the weekend for Gaze after his Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium victory Friday.
Courtney crushed a very talented women's field, beating USA XC Champion Erin Huck by ten minutes. USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant finished third despite nursing a shoulder injury.
Gaze, with the help of young Specialized teammate Christopher Blevins, got away from the pack before the ten-mile descent to Skull Valley. While Blevins faded a bit, Howard Grotts passed an impressive Kristian Hynek on the final 12-mile climb to claim second place. Hynek took third and Blevins fourth.
$30,000 in prize money was distributed evenly between the men and women, with the winners claiming $5000 checks.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized
|3:07:17
|2
|Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized
|0:00:34
|3
|Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon
|0:02:02
|4
|Christopher Blevins (USA)
|0:07:31
|5
|Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon
|0:08:31
|6
|Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale, CRCS, Stans Notubes
|0:09:15
|7
|Benjamin Sonntag (USA)
|0:10:16
|8
|Geoff Kabush (USA)
|9
|Stephen Ettinger (USA) Focus
|0:11:27
|10
|Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) CZ Racing
|0:11:57
|11
|Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale
|0:11:58
|12
|Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing
|0:12:02
|13
|Chris Baddick (USA)
|0:13:08
|14
|Spencer Paxson (USA)
|0:13:22
|15
|Payson McElveen (USA) Orange Seal
|0:13:44
|16
|Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM-TLD
|0:13:45
|17
|Nic Beechan (USA)
|0:16:17
|18
|Christoph Sauser (USA)
|0:17:15
|19
|Cal Skilsky (USA)
|0:17:28
|20
|Taylor Lideen (USA)
|0:18:29
|21
|Rotem Ishay (USA)
|0:20:12
|22
|Alex Grant (USA)
|0:20:13
|23
|Todd Wells (USA) SRAM
|0:21:48
|24
|Levi Kurlander (USA)
|0:22:17
|25
|Stephan Davoust (USA)
|0:23:21
|26
|Ryan Petry (USA) CZ Racing
|0:25:20
|27
|Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing
|0:25:21
|28
|Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team
|0:25:49
|29
|Bryan Alders (USA)
|0:25:50
|30
|Adam Bucklin (USA)
|0:26:15
|31
|Nick Gould (USA)
|0:26:16
|32
|Bryan Dillon (USA)
|0:27:12
|33
|Rolando Gonzalez (USA) CRC Janitorial/Scott p/b 2nd Ave Sports
|0:27:14
|34
|Cypress Gorry (USA)
|35
|Evan Guthrie (Can)
|0:27:40
|36
|TJ Woodruff (USA)
|0:28:02
|37
|Clayton Otto (USA)
|0:28:25
|38
|Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar
|0:29:18
|39
|Barry Wicks (USA)
|0:30:56
|40
|Yuki Ikeda (Jpn)
|0:31:35
|41
|Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM
|0:32:08
|42
|Brad Bingham (USA)
|0:32:44
|43
|Brian Matter (USA)
|0:33:10
|44
|Chris Ganter (USA)
|0:33:31
|45
|Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZ Racing
|0:34:04
|46
|Keiran Eagen (USA) CRC Janitorial-Scott Bikes p/b 2nd Ave Sports
|0:34:17
|47
|Jakub Valigura (USA)
|0:35:18
|48
|Justin Desilets (USA)
|0:38:20
|49
|Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins Winery, Specialized, SRAM
|0:38:36
|50
|Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC Janitorial-Scott Bikes p/b 2nd Ave Sports
|0:39:08
|51
|Felix Burke (Can)
|0:39:23
|52
|Jason Donald (USA)
|0:39:33
|53
|Rhys Verner (Can) Kona,Giro,Raceface
|0:41:56
|54
|Trevor Deruise (USA)
|0:42:00
|55
|Raphael Auclair (Can)
|0:42:19
|56
|Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek
|0:42:20
|57
|Amando Martinez (Mex)
|58
|Cody Schwartz (USA)
|0:42:30
|59
|Alex Pond (USA)
|0:46:15
|60
|Jonathan Modig (USA) The Adrenalin Project
|0:47:15
|61
|Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (USA)
|0:48:36
|62
|Kris Sneddon (USA) Kona, Shimano, WTB
|0:49:36
|63
|Jason Blodgett (USA) KTM Bicycles, SRAM, Kenda Tires
|0:49:40
|64
|Greg Day (USA)
|0:51:53
|65
|Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix, Maxxis
|0:56:29
|66
|John Nobil (USA)
|0:56:51
|67
|Dax Massey (USA)
|0:57:06
|68
|Nathan Miler (USA)
|1:00:09
|69
|Jake Yackle (USA)
|1:03:47
|70
|Michael Sampson (USA) Vittoria, Competitive Cyclist, NOTUBESMASTER
|1:09:06
|71
|Patrick Means (USA)
|1:11:34
|72
|Brent Burcham (USA)
|1:14:38
|73
|Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing
|1:15:38
|74
|Ricardo Creel (USA) CZ Racing
|1:40:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized
|3:41:19
|2
|Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale 3Rox
|0:09:43
|3
|Rose Grant (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot, Shimano, Maxxis, CLIF, Fox
|0:09:50
|4
|Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot, Shimano, Maxxis, CLIF, Fox
|0:12:41
|5
|Katerina Nash (USA) Cliff
|0:14:17
|6
|Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cliff
|0:18:19
|7
|Crystal Anthony (USA)
|0:21:36
|8
|Evelyn Dong (USA)
|0:21:37
|9
|Amy Beisel (USA)
|0:25:11
|10
|Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv
|0:32:22
|11
|Isnaraissa Moir (USA)
|0:34:15
|12
|Anayantzi Guzman (USA)
|0:35:05
|13
|Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA)
|0:38:15
|14
|Hannah Williams (USA)
|0:40:56
|15
|Sarah Sturm (USA)
|0:41:24
|16
|Chase Edwards (USA)
|0:43:05
|17
|Rebecca Beaumont (USA)
|0:45:02
|18
|Nikki Peterson (USA)
|0:46:50
|19
|Dara Marks Marino (USA)
|0:48:30
|20
|Rebecca Gross (USA)
|0:50:46
|21
|Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)
|0:52:01
|22
|Anna Kiep (USA)
|0:55:21
|23
|Christine Jeffrey (USA) CZ Racing
|0:57:41
|24
|Deidre Morrison (USA)
|0:59:15
|25
|Meghan Korol (USA)
|1:06:04
|26
|Allison Arensman (USA)
|1:21:25
