Sam Gaze and Kate Courtney claim Whiskey 50 wins

Specialized duo dominant in Prescott

Whiskey Off-Road winners Sam Gaze and Kate Courtney (Specialized)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Fernando Paez (The construction Zone) was a pre-race favourite who always rides well on this course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
The race was started by western characters firing shotguns and six shooters

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
The women’s peloton was paced up the initial road climb by the Cliff women

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Maghalie Rochette (Clif) pacing a select group including winner Kate Courtney during the first hour of racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
USA Cross-Country champion Erin Huck (Cannondale-3Rox) riding with the leaders during the first hour

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kate Courtney (Specialized) and Erin Huck (Cannondale) begin a surge that separated them from the rest of the lead group

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Katerina Nash (Cliff Pro Team) won the Carson City Epic Rides race last season

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding alone after Erin Huck slid out on a steep section of the course

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kate Courtney (Specialized) riding a steep fire road just before the descent to Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) leading the chase group mid-race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
US Marathon Champion Rose Grant was riding with a should brace due to a prior injury

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) lives in Prescott and has intimate knowledge of the terrain

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Serena Bishop Gordon (Liv) riding to a top ten finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Chase Edwards grabbing a bottle at one of the aid stations

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Erin Huck (Cannondale 3Rox) riding one minute behind Kate Courtney before the descent into Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kate Courtney (Specialized) takes the win by ten minutes and collects a $5000 first prize

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Rose Grant (Stans Pivot) rolls in third despite her shoulder injury and a crash on Friday night

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stans-Pivot teammates Rose Grant and Chloe Woodruff getting ready for the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Maghalie Rochette talking with her Clif teammate Katerina Nash at the start

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
The pro men started with a long climb on pavement

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) had an early lead with his teammates Christopher Blevins behind him

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD) riding singletrack early in the race

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) and Christopher Blevins (Specialized) nearing the top of the climb before Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Ettinger (Focus) leading a chase group that included Todd Wells (SRAM), Fernando Peez (Construction Zone) and Jeremiah Bishop (Topeak Ergon)

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) riding in third place before the descent into Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) was alone climbing the 12-mile fire road out of Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Nick Gould making his way up to Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Troy Wells (Clif Bar) riding the climb to Skull Valley

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) about a mile from the top of the last climb

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Howard Grotts (Specialized) riding in third place but about to pass Kristian Hynek to claim second spot

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) riding a steep fire road

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Payson McElveen (Orange Seal) leading a chase group that include former world champion Christoph Sauser

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Kristian Hynek (Topeak Ergon) put in a brilliant ride to claim third place

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Stephen Ettinger (Focus) followed by USA Marathon Champion Todd Wells (SRAM) up a steep fire road

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) claims the win and a $5000 check

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)
Plenty of characters in western garb were on hand for the racing

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine/ www.trailwatch.net)

Specialized duo Sam Gaze and Kate Courtney took out the Whiskey 50 crowns Sunday with dominant displays in the men and women's categories. It was the second win of the weekend for Gaze after his Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium victory Friday.

Courtney crushed a very talented women's field, beating USA XC Champion Erin Huck by ten minutes. USA Marathon Champion Rose Grant finished third despite nursing a shoulder injury.

Gaze, with the help of young Specialized teammate Christopher Blevins, got away from the pack before the ten-mile descent to Skull Valley. While Blevins faded a bit, Howard Grotts passed an impressive Kristian Hynek on the final 12-mile climb to claim second place. Hynek took third and Blevins fourth.

$30,000 in prize money was distributed evenly between the men and women, with the winners claiming $5000 checks.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Gaze (NZl) Specialized3:07:17
2Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized0:00:34
3Kristian Hynek (Cze) Topeak Ergon0:02:02
4Christopher Blevins (USA)0:07:31
5Jeremiah Bishop (USA) Topeak Ergon0:08:31
6Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale, CRCS, Stans Notubes0:09:15
7Benjamin Sonntag (USA)0:10:16
8Geoff Kabush (USA)
9Stephen Ettinger (USA) Focus0:11:27
10Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) CZ Racing0:11:57
11Keegan Swenson (USA) Cannondale0:11:58
12Kyle Trudeau (USA) CZ Racing0:12:02
13Chris Baddick (USA)0:13:08
14Spencer Paxson (USA)0:13:22
15Payson McElveen (USA) Orange Seal0:13:44
16Russell Finsterwald (USA) SRAM-TLD0:13:45
17Nic Beechan (USA)0:16:17
18Christoph Sauser (USA)0:17:15
19Cal Skilsky (USA)0:17:28
20Taylor Lideen (USA)0:18:29
21Rotem Ishay (USA)0:20:12
22Alex Grant (USA)0:20:13
23Todd Wells (USA) SRAM0:21:48
24Levi Kurlander (USA)0:22:17
25Stephan Davoust (USA)0:23:21
26Ryan Petry (USA) CZ Racing0:25:20
27Henry Nadell (USA) CZ Racing0:25:21
28Cory Wallace (Can) Kona Factory Team0:25:49
29Bryan Alders (USA)0:25:50
30Adam Bucklin (USA)0:26:15
31Nick Gould (USA)0:26:16
32Bryan Dillon (USA)0:27:12
33Rolando Gonzalez (USA) CRC Janitorial/Scott p/b 2nd Ave Sports0:27:14
34Cypress Gorry (USA)
35Evan Guthrie (Can)0:27:40
36TJ Woodruff (USA)0:28:02
37Clayton Otto (USA)0:28:25
38Troy Wells (USA) Clif Bar0:29:18
39Barry Wicks (USA)0:30:56
40Yuki Ikeda (Jpn)0:31:35
41Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar, Niner Bikes, SRAM0:32:08
42Brad Bingham (USA)0:32:44
43Brian Matter (USA)0:33:10
44Chris Ganter (USA)0:33:31
45Weston Rasmussen (USA) CZ Racing0:34:04
46Keiran Eagen (USA) CRC Janitorial-Scott Bikes p/b 2nd Ave Sports0:34:17
47Jakub Valigura (USA)0:35:18
48Justin Desilets (USA)0:38:20
49Cody Kaiser (USA) LangeTwins Winery, Specialized, SRAM0:38:36
50Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC Janitorial-Scott Bikes p/b 2nd Ave Sports0:39:08
51Felix Burke (Can)0:39:23
52Jason Donald (USA)0:39:33
53Rhys Verner (Can) Kona,Giro,Raceface0:41:56
54Trevor Deruise (USA)0:42:00
55Raphael Auclair (Can)0:42:19
56Nick Thomas (USA) Cadence Promotions, Speedtech, Trek0:42:20
57Amando Martinez (Mex)
58Cody Schwartz (USA)0:42:30
59Alex Pond (USA)0:46:15
60Jonathan Modig (USA) The Adrenalin Project0:47:15
61Mathieu Belanger-Barrette (USA)0:48:36
62Kris Sneddon (USA) Kona, Shimano, WTB0:49:36
63Jason Blodgett (USA) KTM Bicycles, SRAM, Kenda Tires0:49:40
64Greg Day (USA)0:51:53
65Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles, Mikes Mix, Maxxis0:56:29
66John Nobil (USA)0:56:51
67Dax Massey (USA)0:57:06
68Nathan Miler (USA)1:00:09
69Jake Yackle (USA)1:03:47
70Michael Sampson (USA) Vittoria, Competitive Cyclist, NOTUBESMASTER1:09:06
71Patrick Means (USA)1:11:34
72Brent Burcham (USA)1:14:38
73Jorge Munoz Jr. (USA) CZ Racing1:15:38
74Ricardo Creel (USA) CZ Racing1:40:39

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kate Courtney (USA) Specialized3:41:19
2Erin Huck (USA) Cannondale 3Rox0:09:43
3Rose Grant (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot, Shimano, Maxxis, CLIF, Fox0:09:50
4Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes, Pivot, Shimano, Maxxis, CLIF, Fox0:12:41
5Katerina Nash (USA) Cliff0:14:17
6Maghalie Rochette (Can) Cliff0:18:19
7Crystal Anthony (USA)0:21:36
8Evelyn Dong (USA)0:21:37
9Amy Beisel (USA)0:25:11
10Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) Liv0:32:22
11Isnaraissa Moir (USA)0:34:15
12Anayantzi Guzman (USA)0:35:05
13Sofia Gomez Villafane (USA)0:38:15
14Hannah Williams (USA)0:40:56
15Sarah Sturm (USA)0:41:24
16Chase Edwards (USA)0:43:05
17Rebecca Beaumont (USA)0:45:02
18Nikki Peterson (USA)0:46:50
19Dara Marks Marino (USA)0:48:30
20Rebecca Gross (USA)0:50:46
21Anne-Julie Tremblay (Can)0:52:01
22Anna Kiep (USA)0:55:21
23Christine Jeffrey (USA) CZ Racing0:57:41
24Deidre Morrison (USA)0:59:15
25Meghan Korol (USA)1:06:04
26Allison Arensman (USA)1:21:25

 

