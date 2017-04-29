Image 1 of 36
US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the win in downtown Prescott
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 36
Sam Gaze (Specialized) edges out Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) after the two had worked well together to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 36
Kris Sneddon and Kona team-mate and endurance specialist Corey Wallace on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 36
Kate Courtenay (Specialized) has been a roll this year with three UCI wins
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 36
Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 36
Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) is one of the favorites this weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 36
Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 36
Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 36
Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) racing to a 12th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 36
Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) pushing the pace in the lead pack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 36
Alison Arensman riding the long climb out of Prescott center
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 36
Prescott was full of characters dressed in western garb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 36
US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading Kate Courtney, Chloe Woodruff, and Katerina Nash on the fast descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 36
US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot and heads to the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 36
The pro women tackle the head wall for the first time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 36
Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was the aggressor for much of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 36
Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) attempt to keep pace with Erin Huck
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 36
Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) descending with a small gap with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 36
Maghalie Rochette and Clif team-mate Katerina Nash signing autographs before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 36
Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) lives on Arizona part of the year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 36
There was dancing in the streets before the men’s race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 36
The race was started by western characters with guns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 36
Travis Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) said he had been training a lot with juniors that he coaches.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 36
Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 36
Levi Kurlander (Trek-Ridebiker) takes the hole-shot and heads for the big hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 36
Sam Gaze (Specialized) pushing the pace on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 36
The pro peloton cresting the head wall for the first time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 36
Riders take on the head wall with a blistering pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 36
Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD) and USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) controlling the pace of the chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 36
Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) and Ryan Petry on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 36
Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) making a solo breakaway on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 36
Sam Gaze (Specialized) descending with Todd Wells on his wheel and no chasers in sight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 36
Howard Gotts (Specialized) leading on the chase group on the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 36
Racers round one of the many corners on the downtown crit.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 36
Whiskey Row in Prescott has been turned into and cycling industry Expo.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 36
Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a brand new bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Sam Gaze (Specialized) and Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) won the opening salvos of the Whisky Off Road Friday night, taking out the wins in the men's and women's fat tire criteriums.
In the men's race, Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) broke away early and was shortly joined by Gaze. The two worked well to hold off the peloton and Gaze won in a sprint finish. Wells was second and Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) finished third. Ninety pro men started the event.
Huck, the US champion, was the aggressor for most of the race but could not shake off a talented lead group. She won in a sprint finish over Kate Courtney (Specialized). Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) finished third. Stan's riders Chloe Woodruff and Rose Grant both crashed on final run into the finish. Both appeared not to be seriously hurt.
Brief Results
Pro Men Top 10
# Rider Name (Country) Team
1 Sam Gaze (Aus) 2 Todd Wells (USA) 3 Geoff Kabush (Can) 4 Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale, CRCS, Stans Notubes 5 Howard Grotts (USA) 6 Brian Matter (USA) 7 Benjamin Sonntag (Ger) 8 Christoph Sauser (Swi) 9 Payson Mcelveen (USA) 10 Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing
Pro Women Top 10
# Rider Name (Country) Team
1 Erin Huck (USA) 2 Kate Courtney (USA) 3 Katerina Nash (Cze) 4 Maghalie Rochette (Can) 5 Serena Bishop Gordon (USA) 6 Crystal Anthony (USA) 7 Hannah Williams (USA) 8 Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes 9 Lauren Mulwitz (USA) 10 Evelyn Dong (USA)