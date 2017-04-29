Trending

Gaze and Huck take Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium wins

Whiskey Off Road 2017 continues with Whiskey 50 XC race

Image 1 of 36

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the win in downtown Prescott

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the win in downtown Prescott
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 36

Sam Gaze (Specialized) edges out Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) after the two had worked well together to hold off the peloton

Sam Gaze (Specialized) edges out Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) after the two had worked well together to hold off the peloton
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 3 of 36

Kris Sneddon and Kona team-mate and endurance specialist Corey Wallace on the front row

Kris Sneddon and Kona team-mate and endurance specialist Corey Wallace on the front row
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 4 of 36

Kate Courtenay (Specialized) has been a roll this year with three UCI wins

Kate Courtenay (Specialized) has been a roll this year with three UCI wins
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 5 of 36

Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) at the starting line

Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) at the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 6 of 36

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) is one of the favorites this weekend

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) is one of the favorites this weekend
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 7 of 36

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the second lap

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the second lap
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 8 of 36

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the climb

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 9 of 36

Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) racing to a 12th place finish

Amy Beisel (Liv-Ridebiker) racing to a 12th place finish
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 10 of 36

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) pushing the pace in the lead pack

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) pushing the pace in the lead pack
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 11 of 36

Alison Arensman riding the long climb out of Prescott center

Alison Arensman riding the long climb out of Prescott center
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 12 of 36

Prescott was full of characters dressed in western garb

Prescott was full of characters dressed in western garb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 13 of 36

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading Kate Courtney, Chloe Woodruff, and Katerina Nash on the fast descent.

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) leading Kate Courtney, Chloe Woodruff, and Katerina Nash on the fast descent.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 14 of 36

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot and heads to the big climb

US Champion Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) takes the hole-shot and heads to the big climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 15 of 36

The pro women tackle the head wall for the first time

The pro women tackle the head wall for the first time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 16 of 36

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was the aggressor for much of the race.

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) was the aggressor for much of the race.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 17 of 36

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) attempt to keep pace with Erin Huck

Chloe Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) attempt to keep pace with Erin Huck
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 18 of 36

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) descending with a small gap with one lap remaining

Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) descending with a small gap with one lap remaining
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 19 of 36

Maghalie Rochette and Clif team-mate Katerina Nash signing autographs before the race

Maghalie Rochette and Clif team-mate Katerina Nash signing autographs before the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 20 of 36

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) lives on Arizona part of the year

Maghalie Rochette (Clif Pro Team) lives on Arizona part of the year
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 21 of 36

There was dancing in the streets before the men’s race

There was dancing in the streets before the men’s race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 22 of 36

The race was started by western characters with guns

The race was started by western characters with guns
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 23 of 36

Travis Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) said he had been training a lot with juniors that he coaches.

Travis Woodruff (Stans-Pivot) said he had been training a lot with juniors that he coaches.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 24 of 36

Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the starting line

Spencer Paxson (Kona) on the starting line
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 25 of 36

Levi Kurlander (Trek-Ridebiker) takes the hole-shot and heads for the big hill

Levi Kurlander (Trek-Ridebiker) takes the hole-shot and heads for the big hill
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 26 of 36

Sam Gaze (Specialized) pushing the pace on the climb

Sam Gaze (Specialized) pushing the pace on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 27 of 36

The pro peloton cresting the head wall for the first time

The pro peloton cresting the head wall for the first time
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 28 of 36

Riders take on the head wall with a blistering pace

Riders take on the head wall with a blistering pace
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 29 of 36

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD) and USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) controlling the pace of the chase group

Russell Finsterwald (SRAM-TLD) and USA Champion Howard Grotts (Specialized) controlling the pace of the chase group
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 30 of 36

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) and Ryan Petry on the front of the race

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) and Ryan Petry on the front of the race
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 31 of 36

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) making a solo breakaway on the climb

Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) making a solo breakaway on the climb
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 32 of 36

Sam Gaze (Specialized) descending with Todd Wells on his wheel and no chasers in sight

Sam Gaze (Specialized) descending with Todd Wells on his wheel and no chasers in sight
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 33 of 36

Howard Gotts (Specialized) leading on the chase group on the descent

Howard Gotts (Specialized) leading on the chase group on the descent
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 34 of 36

Racers round one of the many corners on the downtown crit.

Racers round one of the many corners on the downtown crit.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 35 of 36

Whiskey Row in Prescott has been turned into and cycling industry Expo.

Whiskey Row in Prescott has been turned into and cycling industry Expo.
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 36 of 36

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a brand new bike

Kate Courtney (Specialized) with a brand new bike
(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)

Sam Gaze (Specialized) and Erin Huck (Scott 3Rox Racing) won the opening salvos of the Whisky Off Road Friday night, taking out the wins in the men's and women's fat tire criteriums. 

In the men's race, Todd Wells (SRAM-TLD) broke away early and was shortly joined by Gaze. The two worked well to hold off the peloton and Gaze won in a sprint finish. Wells was second and Geoff Kabush (Scott 3Rox Racing) finished third. Ninety pro men started the event.

Huck, the US champion, was the aggressor for most of the race but could not shake off a talented lead group. She won in a sprint finish over Kate Courtney (Specialized). Katerina Nash (Clif Pro Team) finished third. Stan's riders Chloe Woodruff and Rose Grant both crashed on final run into the finish. Both appeared not to be seriously hurt.

Brief Results

Pro Men Top 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Sam Gaze (Aus)
2Todd Wells (USA)
3Geoff Kabush (Can)
4Derek Zandstra (Can) Cannondale, CRCS, Stans Notubes
5Howard Grotts (USA)
6Brian Matter (USA)
7Benjamin Sonntag (Ger)
8Christoph Sauser (Swi)
9Payson Mcelveen (USA)
10Fernando Riveros Paez (Col) CZ Racing

Pro Women Top 10
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Erin Huck (USA)
2Kate Courtney (USA)
3Katerina Nash (Cze)
4Maghalie Rochette (Can)
5Serena Bishop Gordon (USA)
6Crystal Anthony (USA)
7Hannah Williams (USA)
8Chloe Woodruff (USA) Stan's NoTubes
9Lauren Mulwitz (USA)
10Evelyn Dong (USA)

 

Latest on Cyclingnews