Nineteen-year-old New Zealander Sam Gaze (Specialized) pulled off a startling win against 80 other men in the Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium on Friday night. He did not do it by a sneaky move at the end, but instead by pummeling hardened veterans of the sport on the front.

Last year’s winner, Derek Zandstra (Scott - 3Rox Racing), finished second in a solid effort. Former World Champion, Christoph Sauser, was third followed by Menso DeJong (Cliff Bar) in fourth place, with Geoff Kabush (Scott - 3Rox Racing) rounding out the podium in fifth place.

Alison Dunlap, former world champion, was given the privilege of reading pre-race instructions to the riders. A man in full western garb then started the race with a blast from a shotgun. Riders immediately had to face the head wall leading out of the town square where Keegan Swenson went to the front.

But, within a couple laps, a group formed that include three Specialized riders; Howard Grotts, Todd Wells, and Sam Gaze. Raleigh Clement also had numbers with Fernado Paez and Kerry Werner.

Suddenly Menso DeJong sprung from the group and amassed a substantial lead. Many spectators began checking their racing rosters to see who this relatively unknown rider was. DeJong eventually forced Zandstra and Wells to give chase, and in the process they dropped the rest of the field.

At this point, Gaze made a calculated gamble that paid off. He decided to bridge the gap to Wells with a massive effort that none of the other chasers could match. He later explained, “All the way through it was a really fast race. My teammate Todd was in the breakaway so I knew that was going to be the key moment. I got myself across…and I loved it.“

With two laps to go, Wells went for the win but could not shake his rivals. Gaze again went to the front and stayed there. As he rounded the final corner on the course, he looked backwards and found that nobody could really challenge him in a sprint finish.

Somewhere in the final laps, Sauser also joined the leaders and rode in for a podium finish.

Gaze commented on his new team, “The support from Specialized has been amazing. I’m looking to get myself a good name out there, and build a good relationship with the team.”

The pro men will race again on Sunday in the Whiskey 50. Former world champion Christoph Sauser will attempt to repeat his 2014 victory. He will face major challenges from within his own team from US champion Todd Wells, and Pan American under-23 champion Howard Grotts.

Scott - 3Rox Racing is the most likely team to upset Sauser’s plan. Geoff Kabush is a former Whisky 50 winner, and Derek Zandstra finished second last year.

Fernando Paez (Raleigh Clement) is the most likely person to play “spoiler” on Sunday. Last year he was the only rider to be able to match Sauser’s tempo on the 12-mile climb out of Skull Valley.

Woodruff repeats as Whiskey Fat Tire Criterium Champion

Chloe Woodruff (NoTubes Niner) certainly had her hands full in a one-on-one battle with Georgia Gould (Luna Pro Team), but she came out on top. Gould finished second, young Maghalie Rochette (Luna Pro Team) was third, 2013 winner Katerina Nash was fourth, and up-and-comer Larissa Connors (Sho-Air Cyclery) was fifth.

The Whiskey Fat Tire course includes a head wall climb immediately after the start, immediately followed by a deceptively difficult false flat climb to the top of a ridge overlooking Prescott. Riders then descend through the city streets back to the Courthouse in the center of town.

Rose Grant (NoTubes) did much of the early work and created a split in the peloton. Woodruff was frequently seen by her side, while Gould, Rochette, Connors and others kept pace.

Katerina Nash, a frequent winner at these types of events, seemed to struggle early on, but was riding for a podium position by mid-race. She told Cyclingnews after the race that she had been battling some illness during the past two weeks.

By mid-race, Woodruff and Gould managed to break away from the group and seemed to be working together at the front. Woodruff explained, “It was exciting the whole way through. Georgia and I were working together to keep the pace high, and with three to go Maghs almost caught us at the top of the climb.”

She added, “I was a little worried that with Katerina right behind her, we would group back together and I would be out-numbered. So, I put in a good effort to keep things separate.”

With three laps to go, Rochette and Nash caught and passed Grant. At the finish, Nash appeared to recognize the efforts of her younger teammate by not challenging her for the third place finish.

Rose Grant lost her podium position late in the race when passed by Larissa Connors. Both have looked sharp all season.

Woodruff was clearly pleased with her victory. She moved to Prescott from Tucson a couple years after spending some time training here. She commented, “I want to thank everyone from coming out. It’s really exciting to race at home.”

The pro women will race again on Sunday in the Whiskey 50 where Woodruff will attempt to repeat her 2014 victory. However, she will once again face the two Olympians on the Luna squad, Nash and Gould, plus their scrappy new Canadian rider Maghalie Rochette.

Erin Huck (Scott - 3Rox Racing), who was expected to be a factor, did not start tonight’s criterium race.



Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Sam Gaze (Nzl) Specialized 2 Derek Zandstra (Can) Scott- Shimano- CRCS DKI 3 Christoph Sauser (Sui) Specialized 4 Menso De Jong (USA) Clif Bar- Niner Bikes- SRAM mtb 5 Geoff Kabush (Can) Scott- Shimano- CRCS DKI 6 Cole Oberman (USA) RareDiseaseCycling.org- Specialized- DNA Cycling 7 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 8 Todd Wells (USA) Specialized- Clifbar- Oakley 9 Benjamin Sonntag (USA) Clif Bar- Niner Bikes- SRAM 10 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Bicycles- Shimano- Fox- Stages Cycling 11 Brian Matter (USA) KS Energy- MOSH- Trek 12 Fernando Riveros Paez (USA) Raleigh- Clement- Shimano 13 Marc-antoine Nadon (Can) Scott- Shimano- CRCS DKI 14 Barry Wicks (USA) Kona Bikes- Shimano- Fox 15 Justin Lindine (USA) competitivecyclist.com- Vittoria Tires- Yeti Bikes 16 Joao Paulo Pereira (USA) Scott Brasil- Assc Batatais- 17 Tom Sampson (USA) Vittoria/Yeti/POC 18 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Bicycles- SRAM- Schwalbe 19 Antoine Caron (Can) Pivot Cycles- ENVE- OTE 20 Kerry Werner (USA) Raleigh- Clement- Shimano 21 Payson Mcelveen (USA) competitivecyclist.com- Vittoria Tires- Yeti Bikes 22 Keegan Swenson (USA) Sho-Air- Cannondale- Kenda 23 Kris Sneddon (USA) Kona- Logging- Mom and Dad 24 Tristan Uhl (USA) competitivecyclist.com- Vittoria Tires- Yeti Bikes 25 Marc-andré Daigle (Can) Louis Garneau Sport / Quebecor 26 Kyle Trudeau (USA) AZ Devo- 27 Brandon Mills (USA) Moment Bikes- Braveheart Racing 28 Levi Kurlander (USA) Trek Bicycles / Ska Brewing / Zia Taqueria 29 Greg Krieger (USA) Vanlyfe.com 30 Henry Svendblad (USA) Nationwide- Trek- Flat Tire Bike Shop 31 Steven Beeler (USA) Area 51 / Oro Valley Bicycle 32 Alexandre Mantovani (USA) MARCEH Intl.- Borelli- Assc. do Ribeirao Preto. 33 Chris Jackson (USA) Castex Rentals- Enve Composites- Sierra Pacific Farms 34 Lance Haidet (USA) Raleigh Clement Shimano 35 Peter Kalmes (USA) Sonoran Cycles 36 Adam Gaubert (USA) 37 Jamey Driscoll (USA) Raleigh- Clement- Full Speed Ahead 38 Ernie Watenpaugh (USA) Jack Daniels- Telluride Venture Accelerator- BMC Bikes 39 Chris Baddick (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport- Yogaglo 40 Tyler Gauthier (USA) Gauthier Insurance- Quick Stop Bike Shop 41 Tj Woodruff (USA) Pivot- Stans NoTubes- Momentum Endurance 42 Kenny Wehn (USA) 43 Caleb Thompson (USA) CRC Janitorial- Cannondale- Smith Optics 44 Stephan Davoust (USA) Giant Co-Factory 45 Adam Looney (USA) Bikeparts.com- Peak Cycles 46 Bryan Alders (USA) TrainingPeaks- Yeti- Pactimo 47 Howard Grotts (USA) Specialized 48 Ryan Petry (USA) Tri-Scottsdale- Endurance Conspiracy 49 Patrick Chartrand (Can) Powerwatts Nord- Zibo Restaurants- Cycles Lambert 50 Cameron Jette (Can) Scott- Shimano- CRCS DKI 51 Mark Flis (USA) Squadra Clothing- Spy Optics 52 Dana Weber (USA) Stage 21- CytoSport 53 Matthew Turner (USA) Summit-Competitive Cyclist- Pivot 54 Kurt Refsnider (USA) Salsa Cycles- UltraMTB.net- Prescott College 55 Michael R Sampson (USA) Competitive Cyclist- Summit Bike Club- Pivot Cycles 56 Jonathan Sundt (USA) Giant 57 Hunter Keating (USA) Harmony Systems Pro Cycling 58 Jesse Kelly (USA) 59 Raul Cancado (USA) MARCEH Intl.- Assoc ciclismo Dourados- 60 Jason Hilimire (USA) FasCat Coaching-Geneva Bicycle Center 61 Ricky Willis (USA) Paragon/bootdoctors - Telluride cycling club 62 Mark Feeney (USA) Trigger Point- Road ID- Dirty Dog Eyewear 63 Greg Gibson (USA) 64 Kristofer Ochs (USA) Tokyo Joes- POC- Scott 65 Sam Chovan (USA) Honey Stinger- Bontrager- Trek 66 Ian Wilkey (USA) AZ Devo- Trek Bikes- Cadence Promotions 67 Nick Thomas (USA) Arizona Devo- Trek/Bicycle Ranch- Cadence Promotions 68 Tim Racette (USA) McDowell Mountain Cycles- Mikes Mix Recovery Drink- Schwalbe Tires 69 Corey Stelljes (USA) Cannondale- SRAM- Motorless Motion Bicycles 70 Thomas Gauthier (Can) Pivot- enve- OTE 71 Nick Truitt (USA) Breck Bike Guides- Shimano- Naturally Fast 72 Nick Skaggs (USA) Nationwide Insurance- Trek Bicycle- Flat Tire Bike Shop 73 Dax Massey (USA) Planet Foods/Peak Nutrients- Light & Motion- Stans NoTubes 74 Nathan Miller (USA) ENVE Composites- Drunkcyclist- TWC 75 John Nobil (USA) bear valley bikes specialized team ninja DNF Jason Hanson (USA) Bicycle Experience- Rotor Components- Old Lady DNF Reusable Reusable (USA) Validation Matters- GPE Racing- Athlete Octane DNF Jakub Valigura (USA) 92Fifty/Eleveted Legs- Ergon- Smith Optics DNF Jonathon Firth (Can) Honey stinger-Smithoptics-planet foods DNF Adam Morka (Can) Trek Canada DNF Dave Harrison (USA) Club Ride- Borealis- Orbea DNF Michael Muhlestein (USA) ENVE- Bikers Edge- Destination Homes DNF Nick Fisher (USA) Enve- Destination Homes- Togs