Berden wins Waves for Water Cyclocross Day 2

Lloyd claims back-to-back women's races

Image 1 of 14

Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) crosses the line just a couple of bike lengths ahead of Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING)

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 2 of 14

Ryan Trebon (CANNONDALE) leads the second group as he attempts to bridge up to the leaders.

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 3 of 14

Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT)

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 4 of 14

Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT)

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 5 of 14

Steve Fischer (RALEIGH)

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 6 of 14

Ryan Trebon (CANNONDALE) hits the barriers along side Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) early in the race.

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 7 of 14

The Elite Women’s Podium with Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) taking first place

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 8 of 14

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) wins the elite women's race

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 9 of 14

With one to go, there was a sizable group hanging together including all three of the podium spots in the elite women's race

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 10 of 14

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) was glad to let the other riders work as she bided her time for an attack.

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 11 of 14

Amanda Miller (BOULDER CYCLE SPORT/YOGAGLO) showed herself at the front of the race early on, pushing the pace.

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 12 of 14

In the early laps, Courtney McFadden (GE CAPITAL/AMERICAN CLASSICS) led a select group.

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 13 of 14

It was a beautiful day at Ft. Steilacoom in Lakewod, WA for the start of the elite women's race

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 14 of 14

Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) takes the top step of the podium

(Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)

Day two of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration took place at Ft Steliacoom State Park in Lakewood, Washington. The fast, tacky course featured one big climb, with a fast gravel descent. Both the men’s and women’s races saw large groups racing together into the final moments. Cal-Giant’s Rachel Lloyd took her second win of the weekend, while Raleigh-Clement’s Ben Berden won in a group sprint down the long final stretch.

The men’s race saw a large group racing together for the first half of the race. Several riders attempted to animate the opening laps, but it was hard to get away on what proved to be a draft-heavy course. It wasn’t until the final few laps that the group of 12 was reduced to five. A group containing the previous day’s strong men included Berden, James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) and Cal-Giant’s Logan Owen, who was hoping to make up for yesterday’s loss.

Berden led Owen, Driscoll, Giant’s Adam Craig and Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) into the last lap. Driscoll attacked heading into the course’s final portion but he couldn’t get away. In the end, Berden opened it up on the long finish straight, using his biggest gear to take the win. Owen pounded the bars as he rolled across the line just a bit behind the hard charging Belgian. Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) took third.

The woman’s race saw similar road tactics play out. Yesterday’s winner, Lloyd sat in for the a majority of the race. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital American Classic) take over a majority of the pace setting.

The Cal-Giant rider waited until the final lap to launch her attack, using the course’s one climb to put a gap into her competitors. She kept on the gas and gave herself plenty of time to post up as she crossed the line with the win.

Miller came across the line second, with local rider McFadden finished third. A different course, but similar result to yesterday’s race.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement1:01:57
2Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:01
3Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:00:02
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
5James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement0:00:03
6Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized USA0:00:38
7Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/FSA CX
8Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Ho0:00:39
9Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Kevin
10Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:00:40
11Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross0:00:59
12Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX0:01:26
13Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team0:01:48
14Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing0:01:49
15Toby Swanson (USA) Ravenna Capital Management0:02:05
16Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized0:02:49
17Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rock Lobster0:02:52
18Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:02:54
19Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports0:03:11
20Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona0:03:19
21Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition0:04:02
22Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh clement0:04:15
23Christopher Bagg (USA)0:04:33
24Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing0:04:47
25Justin Abbott (USA)0:04:50
26Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing0:04:58
27Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle0:05:34
28Andre-Paul Michaud (USA) Durango Wheel Club
29Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo
30Matt Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling
31Steve Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
32Rob Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing
33Leif Olson (USA) SD EST

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant/Specialized0:46:19
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cyclesport/Yogagio0:00:03
3Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)0:00:04
4Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team0:00:05
5Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:00:06
6Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:00:17
7Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes0:01:06
8Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth0:01:15
9Megan Chinburg (USA) River City Women's Racing Team0:01:48
10Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:02:00
11Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:02:11
12Kristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U0:02:12
13Erica Zaveta (USA) ABD Racing
14Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Team0:03:06
15Marsa Daniel (USA) Group Health0:03:08
16Anna-Lisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
17Dawn Andres (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:03:09
18Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
19Natalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing
20Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing0:03:10
21Melanie Lewis (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U0:03:18
22Ivy Audrain (USA) Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling0:03:31
23Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:03:34
24Shantel Koenig (Can) Kokanee Redbike0:03:50
25Kristin Duyn (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:03
26Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)0:04:11
27Shannon Mallory (USA) Fanatik Racing0:04:35
28Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
29Julie Robertson-Zivin (USA) Cycling Northwest0:04:44
30Emily Huebner (USA) Keller Rohrback Cycling0:04:57
31Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing0:05:06
32Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing0:05:15
33Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster0:05:17
34Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren0:05:26
35Emily Boscacci (USA) Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team0:05:28
36Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster0:06:37
37Kristi Berg (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
38Heidi Wood (USA) 333FAB CX Factory Team

 

