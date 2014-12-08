Berden wins Waves for Water Cyclocross Day 2
Lloyd claims back-to-back women's races
Day 2: -
Day two of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration took place at Ft Steliacoom State Park in Lakewood, Washington. The fast, tacky course featured one big climb, with a fast gravel descent. Both the men’s and women’s races saw large groups racing together into the final moments. Cal-Giant’s Rachel Lloyd took her second win of the weekend, while Raleigh-Clement’s Ben Berden won in a group sprint down the long final stretch.
The men’s race saw a large group racing together for the first half of the race. Several riders attempted to animate the opening laps, but it was hard to get away on what proved to be a draft-heavy course. It wasn’t until the final few laps that the group of 12 was reduced to five. A group containing the previous day’s strong men included Berden, James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) and Cal-Giant’s Logan Owen, who was hoping to make up for yesterday’s loss.
Berden led Owen, Driscoll, Giant’s Adam Craig and Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) into the last lap. Driscoll attacked heading into the course’s final portion but he couldn’t get away. In the end, Berden opened it up on the long finish straight, using his biggest gear to take the win. Owen pounded the bars as he rolled across the line just a bit behind the hard charging Belgian. Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) took third.
The woman’s race saw similar road tactics play out. Yesterday’s winner, Lloyd sat in for the a majority of the race. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital American Classic) take over a majority of the pace setting.
The Cal-Giant rider waited until the final lap to launch her attack, using the course’s one climb to put a gap into her competitors. She kept on the gas and gave herself plenty of time to post up as she crossed the line with the win.
Miller came across the line second, with local rider McFadden finished third. A different course, but similar result to yesterday’s race.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement
|1:01:57
|2
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:01
|3
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:00:02
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|5
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|0:00:03
|6
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized USA
|0:00:38
|7
|Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/FSA CX
|8
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Ho
|0:00:39
|9
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Kevin
|10
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:00:40
|11
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross
|0:00:59
|12
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX
|0:01:26
|13
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|0:01:48
|14
|Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing
|0:01:49
|15
|Toby Swanson (USA) Ravenna Capital Management
|0:02:05
|16
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized
|0:02:49
|17
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rock Lobster
|0:02:52
|18
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:02:54
|19
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports
|0:03:11
|20
|Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona
|0:03:19
|21
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|0:04:02
|22
|Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh clement
|0:04:15
|23
|Christopher Bagg (USA)
|0:04:33
|24
|Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing
|0:04:47
|25
|Justin Abbott (USA)
|0:04:50
|26
|Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|0:04:58
|27
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle
|0:05:34
|28
|Andre-Paul Michaud (USA) Durango Wheel Club
|29
|Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo
|30
|Matt Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling
|31
|Steve Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|32
|Rob Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing
|33
|Leif Olson (USA) SD EST
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giant/Specialized
|0:46:19
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder Cyclesport/Yogagio
|0:00:03
|3
|Courtenay Mcfadden (USA)
|0:00:04
|4
|Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team
|0:00:05
|5
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:00:06
|6
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:00:17
|7
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:01:06
|8
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:01:15
|9
|Megan Chinburg (USA) River City Women's Racing Team
|0:01:48
|10
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:02:00
|11
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:11
|12
|Kristen Kelsey (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
|0:02:12
|13
|Erica Zaveta (USA) ABD Racing
|14
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Team
|0:03:06
|15
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Group Health
|0:03:08
|16
|Anna-Lisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|17
|Dawn Andres (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:03:09
|18
|Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
|19
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing
|20
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
|0:03:10
|21
|Melanie Lewis (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
|0:03:18
|22
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Stranamanti Cycling/Keller Rohrback Cycling
|0:03:31
|23
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:03:34
|24
|Shantel Koenig (Can) Kokanee Redbike
|0:03:50
|25
|Kristin Duyn (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:03
|26
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|0:04:11
|27
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Fanatik Racing
|0:04:35
|28
|Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
|29
|Julie Robertson-Zivin (USA) Cycling Northwest
|0:04:44
|30
|Emily Huebner (USA) Keller Rohrback Cycling
|0:04:57
|31
|Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:05:06
|32
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:05:15
|33
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster
|0:05:17
|34
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren
|0:05:26
|35
|Emily Boscacci (USA) Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team
|0:05:28
|36
|Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster
|0:06:37
|37
|Kristi Berg (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
|38
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333FAB CX Factory Team
