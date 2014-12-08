Image 1 of 14 Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) crosses the line just a couple of bike lengths ahead of Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 2 of 14 Ryan Trebon (CANNONDALE) leads the second group as he attempts to bridge up to the leaders. (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 3 of 14 Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 4 of 14 Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 5 of 14 Steve Fischer (RALEIGH) (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 6 of 14 Ryan Trebon (CANNONDALE) hits the barriers along side Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) early in the race. (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 7 of 14 The Elite Women’s Podium with Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) taking first place (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 8 of 14 Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) wins the elite women's race (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 9 of 14 With one to go, there was a sizable group hanging together including all three of the podium spots in the elite women's race (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 10 of 14 Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) was glad to let the other riders work as she bided her time for an attack. (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 11 of 14 Amanda Miller (BOULDER CYCLE SPORT/YOGAGLO) showed herself at the front of the race early on, pushing the pace. (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 12 of 14 In the early laps, Courtney McFadden (GE CAPITAL/AMERICAN CLASSICS) led a select group. (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 13 of 14 It was a beautiful day at Ft. Steilacoom in Lakewod, WA for the start of the elite women's race (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 14 of 14 Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) takes the top step of the podium (Image credit: ©Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)

Day two of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration took place at Ft Steliacoom State Park in Lakewood, Washington. The fast, tacky course featured one big climb, with a fast gravel descent. Both the men’s and women’s races saw large groups racing together into the final moments. Cal-Giant’s Rachel Lloyd took her second win of the weekend, while Raleigh-Clement’s Ben Berden won in a group sprint down the long final stretch.

The men’s race saw a large group racing together for the first half of the race. Several riders attempted to animate the opening laps, but it was hard to get away on what proved to be a draft-heavy course. It wasn’t until the final few laps that the group of 12 was reduced to five. A group containing the previous day’s strong men included Berden, James Driscoll (Raleigh-Clement) and Cal-Giant’s Logan Owen, who was hoping to make up for yesterday’s loss.

Berden led Owen, Driscoll, Giant’s Adam Craig and Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) into the last lap. Driscoll attacked heading into the course’s final portion but he couldn’t get away. In the end, Berden opened it up on the long finish straight, using his biggest gear to take the win. Owen pounded the bars as he rolled across the line just a bit behind the hard charging Belgian. Shawn Milne (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) took third.

The woman’s race saw similar road tactics play out. Yesterday’s winner, Lloyd sat in for the a majority of the race. Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/ Yogaglo) and Courtenay McFadden (GE Capital American Classic) take over a majority of the pace setting.

The Cal-Giant rider waited until the final lap to launch her attack, using the course’s one climb to put a gap into her competitors. She kept on the gas and gave herself plenty of time to post up as she crossed the line with the win.

Miller came across the line second, with local rider McFadden finished third. A different course, but similar result to yesterday’s race.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement 1:01:57 2 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:00:01 3 Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo 0:00:02 4 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road 5 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement 0:00:03 6 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized USA 0:00:38 7 Steve Fisher (USA) Raleigh/FSA CX 8 Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Ho 0:00:39 9 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) Kevin 10 Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road 0:00:40 11 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross 0:00:59 12 Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX 0:01:26 13 Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team 0:01:48 14 Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing 0:01:49 15 Toby Swanson (USA) Ravenna Capital Management 0:02:05 16 Cody Kaiser (USA) Langetwins/Specialized 0:02:49 17 Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rock Lobster 0:02:52 18 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 0:02:54 19 Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports 0:03:11 20 Eric Tonkin (USA) Kona 0:03:19 21 Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition 0:04:02 22 Craig Etheridge (USA) Raleigh clement 0:04:15 23 Christopher Bagg (USA) 0:04:33 24 Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing 0:04:47 25 Justin Abbott (USA) 0:04:50 26 Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 0:04:58 27 Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle 0:05:34 28 Andre-Paul Michaud (USA) Durango Wheel Club 29 Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo 30 Matt Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling 31 Steve Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 32 Rob Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing 33 Leif Olson (USA) SD EST