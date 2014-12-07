Image 1 of 39 Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish (Image credit: Dave McElwaine) Image 2 of 39 The start of the women’s race was fast and furious with everyone bracing themselves for the slick pavement (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 3 of 39 The Women through the barriers for the first time with a select group beginning to form (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 4 of 39 Courtney McFadden eyes the right wheel to stick with early on. (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 5 of 39 Lloyd and Miller on the run-up (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 6 of 39 Courtney McFadden on the run up (Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com) Image 7 of 39 Rachel Lloyd (Image credit: Matthew J. Raleigh Clement’s Jamie Driscoll and Cal Giant’s Rachel Llyod took wins on day one of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration held at the LeMay Family Foundation Event Center outside of Tacoma, WA.

Rachel Llyod (Cal-Giant) started the day by taking the hole shot and held on to win with an eight-second gap over her closest competitor Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo). Local Courtney McFadden (GE Capitol/American Classic) held on for third place.

Those three ladies escaped a field of 63 elite women early in the race, creating a gap large enough that no riders were able to jump across.

The group held together for the first three laps when Llyod put in a dig and broke free. She was riding strong after placing ninth in last week’s World Cup at Milton Keynes. Gaps remained steady throughout the race leaving Llyod plenty of time to post up for the win.

In the elite men’s race, local rider Logan Owen (Cal-Giant) wanted to win and went on the attack from the gun. He took the hole shot, but was quickly joined by Raleigh/Clement's Ben Berden, and later by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement). The teammates worked well together, keeping Owen on the front the first half of the race. The trio animated the race and put on a show for spectators.

The lead changed hands multiple times, but a dual attack from Driscoll and Berden managed to put distance into the Cal Giant rider. In the end, it was Driscoll who came out on top, crossing the line with a small gap over his teammate Berden. Owen held on for third, some five seconds down.

Day two of Waves For Water Cyclocross Collective will be held a few miles away at Ft. Steilacoom Park in Lakewood Washington.

Waves For Water is a non-profit organization with a simple mission: “Get clean water to every single person who needs it.” To date, Waves for Water has helped provide access to clean water to over 7,500,000 people. For more information on Waves For Water visit www.wavesforwater.org.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement 1:00:05 2 Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement 0:00:06 3 Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling 0:00:15 4 Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road 0:01:21 5 Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross 0:01:35 6 Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Collective 0:01:50 7 Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX 0:02:04 8 Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized 0:02:19 9 Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling 0:02:30 10 Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized 0:02:46 11 Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes 0:02:54 12 Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo 0:03:05 13 Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) 0:03:12 14 Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires 0:03:40 15 Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing 0:04:06 16 Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona 0:05:03 17 Christopher Bagg (USA) 0:05:41 18 Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing 0:06:21 19 Parker Bloom (Can) Naked Factory Racing p/b Broad Street Cycle 0:06:45 20 Toby Swanson (USA) Ravena Capital Management 0:06:46 21 Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports 0:07:14 22 Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition 0:08:13 23 Justin Abbott (USA) 0:08:30 24 David Wilcox (USA) Zanconato Custom Cycles -2Laps 25 Jason Walker (USA) Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's- Men's Road Team 26 Robert Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing 27 Drew Mackenzie (Can) Little Lebowski Urban Achievers 28 Kristopher Holden (USA) Vertical Earth 29 Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 30 Leif Olson (USA) 31 Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing 32 Mike Henry (USA) Evolution Racing Team-WA 33 Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo -3Laps 34 Matthew Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling 35 Terry Mckall (Can) Naked Factory Racing -5Laps DNF Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle DNS Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road DNS John Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates DNS Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rocklobster DNS Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team DNS Zach Mcdonald (USA)