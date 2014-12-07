Trending

Driscoll wins Waves for Water Cyclocross opener

Lloyd claims women's race

Image 1 of 39

Jamey Driscoll (Raleigh Clement) suffered a crash and a mechanical during the race but still managed a high finish

(Image credit: Dave McElwaine)
Image 2 of 39

The start of the women’s race was fast and furious with everyone bracing themselves for the slick pavement

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 3 of 39

The Women through the barriers for the first time with a select group beginning to form

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 4 of 39

Courtney McFadden eyes the right wheel to stick with early on.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 5 of 39

Lloyd and Miller on the run-up

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 6 of 39

Courtney McFadden on the run up

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 7 of 39

Rachel Lloyd

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 8 of 39

Rachel Lloyd

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 9 of 39

Amanda Miller (BOULDER CYCLE SPORT/YOGAGLO) approaches the first of the two run-ups

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 10 of 39

Courtney McFadden hangs on to a third place finish

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 11 of 39

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) extends her lead with clear course in front of her

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 12 of 39

Mical Dyck (STAN’S NOTUBES) kept up the fight finishing 6th.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 13 of 39

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING)

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 14 of 39

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) winner on the day

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 15 of 39

Rachel Lloyd (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) stayed out front from the wire for the win at MFG Cyclocross Waves For Water Cross

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 16 of 39

Raleigh-Clement team

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 17 of 39

Courtney McFadden smiling as she crosses the line in third

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 18 of 39

A strong field lined up for the MFG Cyclocross Waves For Water Cross Collaboration

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 19 of 39

Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING)

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 20 of 39

Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT)

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 21 of 39

Allen Krughoff (NOOSA) chases the lead group sitting in 7th overall.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 22 of 39

Ryan Trebon (CANNONDALE) hits the run-up.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 23 of 39

Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) stayed on the front for the first half of the race

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 24 of 39

Steve Fischer (RALEIGH) tackles the run up. He’d finish in 9th place

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 25 of 39

Logan Owen (Cal Giant)

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 26 of 39

Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) sat in second patiently waiting

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 27 of 39

Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) hung back through most of the race behind his team mate, Ben Berden

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 28 of 39

Adam Craig (GIANT)

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 29 of 39

Carl Decker (GIANT) passes the pits

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 30 of 39

Logan Owen (CALIFORNIA GIANT CYCLING) strung out the Raleigh Team on multiple laps looking very strong and confident.

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 31 of 39

James Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) catching his breath at the end of a hard fought race

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 32 of 39

Ben Berden (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) keeps an eye on Logan Owen

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 33 of 39

Lloyd celebrates her win on the podium

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 34 of 39

The elite women's podium. Rachel Lloyd takes the top step

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 35 of 39

Driscoll celebrates his win on the podium

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 36 of 39

The elite men's podium with James Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) taking the top ste

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 37 of 39

It was a muddy course in Tacoma

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 38 of 39

James Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) takes the win

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)
Image 39 of 39

Jamie Driscoll (RALEIGH/CLEMENT) posts up with a huge smile, winning the inaugural MFG Cyclocross Waves For Water Cross Collaboratio

(Image credit: Matthew J. Clark/StraightEIGHTFilms.com)

Raleigh Clement’s Jamie Driscoll and Cal Giant’s Rachel Llyod took wins on day one of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration held at the LeMay Family Foundation Event Center outside of Tacoma, WA.

Rachel Llyod (Cal-Giant) started the day by taking the hole shot and held on to win with an eight-second gap over her closest competitor Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo). Local Courtney McFadden (GE Capitol/American Classic) held on for third place.

Those three ladies escaped a field of 63 elite women early in the race, creating a gap large enough that no riders were able to jump across.

The group held together for the first three laps when Llyod put in a dig and broke free. She was riding strong after placing ninth in last week’s World Cup at Milton Keynes. Gaps remained steady throughout the race leaving Llyod plenty of time to post up for the win.

In the elite men’s race, local rider Logan Owen (Cal-Giant) wanted to win and went on the attack from the gun. He took the hole shot, but was quickly joined by Raleigh/Clement's Ben Berden, and later by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement). The teammates worked well together, keeping Owen on the front the first half of the race. The trio animated the race and put on a show for spectators.

The lead changed hands multiple times, but a dual attack from Driscoll and Berden managed to put distance into the Cal Giant rider. In the end, it was Driscoll who came out on top, crossing the line with a small gap over his teammate Berden. Owen held on for third, some five seconds down.

Day two of Waves For Water Cyclocross Collective will be held a few miles away at Ft. Steilacoom Park in Lakewood Washington.

Waves For Water is a non-profit organization with a simple mission: “Get clean water to every single person who needs it.” To date, Waves for Water has helped provide access to clean water to over 7,500,000 people. For more information on Waves For Water visit www.wavesforwater.org.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement1:00:05
2Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement0:00:06
3Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling0:00:15
4Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road0:01:21
5Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross0:01:35
6Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Collective0:01:50
7Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX0:02:04
8Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized0:02:19
9Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling0:02:30
10Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized0:02:46
11Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes0:02:54
12Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo0:03:05
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)0:03:12
14Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires0:03:40
15Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing0:04:06
16Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona0:05:03
17Christopher Bagg (USA)0:05:41
18Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing0:06:21
19Parker Bloom (Can) Naked Factory Racing p/b Broad Street Cycle0:06:45
20Toby Swanson (USA) Ravena Capital Management0:06:46
21Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports0:07:14
22Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition0:08:13
23Justin Abbott (USA)0:08:30
24David Wilcox (USA) Zanconato Custom Cycles-2Laps
25Jason Walker (USA) Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's- Men's Road Team
26Robert Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing
27Drew Mackenzie (Can) Little Lebowski Urban Achievers
28Kristopher Holden (USA) Vertical Earth
29Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
30Leif Olson (USA)
31Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
32Mike Henry (USA) Evolution Racing Team-WA
33Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo-3Laps
34Matthew Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling
35Terry Mckall (Can) Naked Factory Racing-5Laps
DNFSamuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle
DNSCarl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
DNSJohn Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
DNSAndrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rocklobster
DNSSpencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
DNSZach Mcdonald (USA)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giants/Specialized0:49:49
2Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder CycleSport/Yogaglo0:00:25
3Courtenay McFadden (USA)0:01:29
4Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M0:02:15
5Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team0:02:40
6Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes0:02:51
7Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:02:55
8Erica Zaveta (USA) ABD Racing0:03:13
9Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes0:04:05
10Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club0:04:12
11Marsa Daniel (USA) Group Health0:04:14
12Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:04:41
13Megan Chinburg (USA) River City Women's Racing Team0:05:09
14Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth0:05:22
15Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)0:05:48
16Shantel Koenig (Can) Kokanee Redbike0:05:59
17Melanie Lewis (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
18Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
19Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles0:06:07
20Heidi Wood (USA) 333FAB CX Factory Team0:06:15
21Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:06:20
22Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster0:06:25
23Dawn Andres (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio0:06:37
24Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing0:07:15
25Natalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing0:07:36
26Shannon Mallory (USA) Fanatik Racing0:07:49
27Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health-1Laps
28Julie Robertson-Zivin (USA) Cycling Northwest
29Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren
30Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
31Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster
32Emily Huebner (USA) Keller Rohrback Cycling
33Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
34Kristi Berg (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
35Emily Boscacci (USA) Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team
DNFEmily Kachorek (USA)
DNFJoele Guynup (USA) SHIMANO/MARIN
DNSNicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY

 

