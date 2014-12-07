Driscoll wins Waves for Water Cyclocross opener
Lloyd claims women's race
Day 1: -
Raleigh Clement’s Jamie Driscoll and Cal Giant’s Rachel Llyod took wins on day one of the Waves for Water Cyclocross Collaboration held at the LeMay Family Foundation Event Center outside of Tacoma, WA.
Rachel Llyod (Cal-Giant) started the day by taking the hole shot and held on to win with an eight-second gap over her closest competitor Amanda Miller (Boulder Cycle Sport/Yogaglo). Local Courtney McFadden (GE Capitol/American Classic) held on for third place.
Those three ladies escaped a field of 63 elite women early in the race, creating a gap large enough that no riders were able to jump across.
The group held together for the first three laps when Llyod put in a dig and broke free. She was riding strong after placing ninth in last week’s World Cup at Milton Keynes. Gaps remained steady throughout the race leaving Llyod plenty of time to post up for the win.
In the elite men’s race, local rider Logan Owen (Cal-Giant) wanted to win and went on the attack from the gun. He took the hole shot, but was quickly joined by Raleigh/Clement's Ben Berden, and later by Jamie Driscoll (Raleigh/Clement). The teammates worked well together, keeping Owen on the front the first half of the race. The trio animated the race and put on a show for spectators.
The lead changed hands multiple times, but a dual attack from Driscoll and Berden managed to put distance into the Cal Giant rider. In the end, it was Driscoll who came out on top, crossing the line with a small gap over his teammate Berden. Owen held on for third, some five seconds down.
Day two of Waves For Water Cyclocross Collective will be held a few miles away at Ft. Steilacoom Park in Lakewood Washington.
Waves For Water is a non-profit organization with a simple mission: “Get clean water to every single person who needs it.” To date, Waves for Water has helped provide access to clean water to over 7,500,000 people. For more information on Waves For Water visit www.wavesforwater.org.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|James Driscoll (USA) Raleigh/Clement
|1:00:05
|2
|Ben Berden (Bel) Raleigh clement
|0:00:06
|3
|Logan Owen (USA) California Giant Cycling
|0:00:15
|4
|Adam Craig (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|0:01:21
|5
|Ryan Trebon (USA) Cannondale Cyclocross
|0:01:35
|6
|Russell Stevenson (USA) Trek Collective
|0:01:50
|7
|Allen Krughoff (USA) Noosa Professional CX
|0:02:04
|8
|Cody Kaiser (USA) Lange Twins/Specialized
|0:02:19
|9
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly Cycling
|0:02:30
|10
|Tobin Ortenblad (USA) California Giant Berry Farms/Specialized
|0:02:46
|11
|Craig Richey (Can) Trek Red Truck Racing p/b Mosaic Homes
|0:02:54
|12
|Shawn Milne (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport/YogaGlo
|0:03:05
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA)
|0:03:12
|14
|Joachim Parbo (Den) Challenge Tires
|0:03:40
|15
|Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/Cielo Factory Racing
|0:04:06
|16
|Erik Tonkin (USA) Kona
|0:05:03
|17
|Christopher Bagg (USA)
|0:05:41
|18
|Andrew Coe (USA) Soraz Racing
|0:06:21
|19
|Parker Bloom (Can) Naked Factory Racing p/b Broad Street Cycle
|0:06:45
|20
|Toby Swanson (USA) Ravena Capital Management
|0:06:46
|21
|Kaler Marshall (USA) Audi p/b Kryki Sports
|0:07:14
|22
|Kacey Campbell (USA) Hammer Nutrition
|0:08:13
|23
|Justin Abbott (USA)
|0:08:30
|24
|David Wilcox (USA) Zanconato Custom Cycles
|-2Laps
|25
|Jason Walker (USA) Folsom Bike/VW/Raley's- Men's Road Team
|26
|Robert Parkin (GBr) Parkin Factory Racing
|27
|Drew Mackenzie (Can) Little Lebowski Urban Achievers
|28
|Kristopher Holden (USA) Vertical Earth
|29
|Rory Jack (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|30
|Leif Olson (USA)
|31
|Steven Williams (USA) Recycled Cycles Racing
|32
|Mike Henry (USA) Evolution Racing Team-WA
|33
|Clint Williams (USA) River City Velo
|-3Laps
|34
|Matthew Hornland (Can) Mighty Cycling
|35
|Terry Mckall (Can) Naked Factory Racing
|-5Laps
|DNF
|Samuel Bramel (USA) Basso pb Tonka Cycle
|DNS
|Carl Decker (USA) Giant Factory Off-Road
|DNS
|John Flack (USA) Olympia Orthopaedic Associates
|DNS
|Andrew Juiliano (USA) Voler HRS Rocklobster
|DNS
|Spencer Paxson (USA) Kona Factory Team
|DNS
|Zach Mcdonald (USA)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rachel Lloyd (USA) California Giants/Specialized
|0:49:49
|2
|Amanda Miller (USA) Boulder CycleSport/Yogaglo
|0:00:25
|3
|Courtenay McFadden (USA)
|0:01:29
|4
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M
|0:02:15
|5
|Jessica Cutler (USA) bikesport racing team
|0:02:40
|6
|Mical Dyck (Can) Stan's NoTubes
|0:02:51
|7
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:02:55
|8
|Erica Zaveta (USA) ABD Racing
|0:03:13
|9
|Caroline Dezendorf (USA) Marin Bikes
|0:04:05
|10
|Tricia Fleischer (USA) ABD Cycling Club
|0:04:12
|11
|Marsa Daniel (USA) Group Health
|0:04:14
|12
|Alexandra Burton (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:04:41
|13
|Megan Chinburg (USA) River City Women's Racing Team
|0:05:09
|14
|Jennifer Gaertner (USA) Vertical Earth
|0:05:22
|15
|Rebecca Gross (USA) Vanderkitten CX (VKCX)
|0:05:48
|16
|Shantel Koenig (Can) Kokanee Redbike
|0:05:59
|17
|Melanie Lewis (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
|18
|Alana Heise (Can) Terrascape Racing
|19
|Kelly Jones (Can) Steed Cycles
|0:06:07
|20
|Heidi Wood (USA) 333FAB CX Factory Team
|0:06:15
|21
|Annalisa Fish (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:06:20
|22
|Ellen Sherrill (USA) Rock Lobster
|0:06:25
|23
|Dawn Andres (USA) Portland Bicycle Studio
|0:06:37
|24
|Andrianna Zolton (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:07:15
|25
|Natalie Koncz (USA) Nemesis Racing
|0:07:36
|26
|Shannon Mallory (USA) Fanatik Racing
|0:07:49
|27
|Jadine Riley (GBr) Team Group Health
|-1Laps
|28
|Julie Robertson-Zivin (USA) Cycling Northwest
|29
|Sara Fletcher (USA) Autoglas Wetteren
|30
|Hillary King (USA) Nemesis Racing
|31
|Kelly Chang (USA) Rock Lobster
|32
|Emily Huebner (USA) Keller Rohrback Cycling
|33
|Tina Brubaker (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|34
|Kristi Berg (USA) Axiom HVAC/Voler/Cycle U
|35
|Emily Boscacci (USA) Oregon Bike Shop Racing Team
|DNF
|Emily Kachorek (USA)
|DNF
|Joele Guynup (USA) SHIMANO/MARIN
|DNS
|Nicole Duke (USA) Marin/SPY
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
'The best man won' says third-placed Sweeck after Belgium fail to contain Van der Poel at Cyclo-cross European ChampionshipsSecond-placed Iserbyt calls failing to beat dominant Dutchman by three seconds 'a missed opportunity'
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy