Cano makes time trial his own

Sevilla on the brink of celebrating overall win

Full results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alex Cano (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:24:56
2Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:00:56
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:01:02
4Edwar Stiber (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:01:03
5Oscar Sevilla (Col) Empacadora San Marcos0:01:08
6Youvcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
7Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:01:18
8Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:01:22
9Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:01:24
10Luis Pulido (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:01:26
11Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:01:27
12Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:01:29
13Marlon Perez (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:01:34
14Javier Acevedo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:01:41
15Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Chistina Watches On Fone
16Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Canel´S Turbo0:01:43
17Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:01:46
18Maxim Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:01:53
19Peter Van (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home0:01:54
20Bernardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:01:55
21William Valencia (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:02:01
22Eder Frayre (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:02:06
23Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:02:18
24Jose A Mojica (Cub) Cuba0:02:22
25Jaime Castaneda (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:02:26
26Omar Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:02:30
27Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:02:31
28Edwin Avila (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:02:32
29Miguel Angel Munoz (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:02:33
30Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:02:36
31Arles Antonio Castro (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:02:39
32Jarosiav Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:02:43
33Michel Rasmussen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:02:44
34Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:02:54
35Miguel Luis ÁLVAREZ0:02:55
36Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
37Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
38Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:02:56
39Angel Andy Portillo (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:02:59
40Christian Parrett (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:03:10
41Coulton Hartrich (USA) Wonderful Pistachios0:03:11
42Alder Torres (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:03:12
43Julio Cesar Benitez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:03:14
44Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:03:15
45Manuel Oseas Rodas (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:03:16
46Guillermo Ferrer (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
47Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba0:03:17
48Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:03:21
49Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:03:22
50Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:03:23
51Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing
52Gustavo Lopez (Arg) S C T Atacama Floery D0:03:24
53Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:03:26
54Michael Reims (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:03:28
55Santos Cris Ajpacaja (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:03:30
56Francisco GONZÁLEZ0:03:31
57Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:03:38
58Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:03:40
59Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:03:43
60Daniel Foder (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:03:44
61Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita0:03:48
62Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
63Weimar Roldan (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:03:58
64Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:04:00
65Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba0:04:02
66Sergio Zamudio (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:04:03
67Jose De Jes Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
68Cesar Amaya (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:04:05
69Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita0:04:11
70Leonardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:04:15
71Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita0:04:20
72Walter Filad Escobar (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:04:25
73Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:04:28
74Uriel Chavez (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:04:31
75Antonio BACA0:04:32
76Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:04:34
77Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home0:04:43
78David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
79Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:04:45
80Agustin Martinez (Cub) Cuba
81Cesar Salvad Vaquera (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:04:52
82Javier Benitez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:04:56
83Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
84Ivan De Jes Carbajal (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:04:59
85Alayn Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba0:05:01
86Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:05:02
87Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:05:06
88Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:05:11
89Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:05:15
90Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh - GAC0:05:22
91Jorge Pancoatl (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:05:23
92Efren Ortega (PuR) Wonderful Pistachios0:05:25
93David Zamudio (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:05:26
94Julio Padilla (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:05:28
95Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:05:29
96Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:05:32
97Philip Grenfell (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:05:33
98Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Raleigh - GAC0:05:34
99Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:05:49
100Irving Aguilar (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:05:57
101José Luis REYES0:05:58
102Kris French (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:06:02
103Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Chistina Watches On Fone0:06:06
104Jose Arellanes (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:06:13
105Abraham Isa Martinez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:06:19
106Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:06:25
107Martin Lind (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:06:32
108Dorian Monterroso (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:06:48
109Domingo Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:06:50
110Adam Koble (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:06:58
111Juan Manuel Riaucho (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:06:59
112Tucker Gerald (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
113Andres Sanchez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:07:11
114Cesar Ricard Marquez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:07:22
115Eduardo Villa (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:07:31
116Ulises Alfr Castillo (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
117Eduardo Abraham Diaz (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:07:36
118Edward KWON0:07:55
119Sergio Thoma Adriano (Spa) Orven - Zacatecas0:07:58
120Stuart Morris Press (USA) Wonderful Pistachios0:08:11
121Michael Fra Jasinski (USA) Wonderful Pistachios0:09:23
122Victor Ayala (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:09:33
123Angelo Furlan (Ita) Chistina Watches On Fone0:09:35
124Rene Guiller Corella (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:09:40
125Adam MASTERS0:10:09

General classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Oscar Sevilla (Col) Empacadora San Marcos18:45:39
2Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:03:33
3Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:03:57
4Edwar Stiber (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:04:09
5Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:04:21
6Javier Acevedo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:04:29
7Alex Cano (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:05:49
8Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba0:06:01
9Maxim Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:06:27
10Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:08:09
11Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:08:36
12Luis Pulido (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:08:50
13Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:08:54
14Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:09:10
15Youvcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita0:10:16
16Marlon Perez (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:10:43
17Jaime Castaneda (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:11:07
18Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Canel´S Turbo0:11:32
19William Valencia (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:12:16
20Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:12:30
21Bernardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:12:32
22Eder Frayre (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:12:44
23Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia0:12:46
24Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:13:10
25Michel Rasmussen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:13:26
26Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:14:02
27Leonardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:14:24
28Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba0:15:28
29Coulton Hartrich (USA) Wonderful Pistachios0:15:52
30Alder Torres (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:16:11
31Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:16:12
32Angel Andy Portillo (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:17:13
33Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC0:17:54
34Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba0:20:23
35Walter Filad Escobar (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:22:40
36Julio Cesar Benitez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:22:50
37Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:23:13
38Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
39Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita0:24:02
40Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:24:15
41Javier Benitez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:24:39
42Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:25:08
43Weimar Roldan (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:25:38
44Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:26:42
45Manuel Oseas Rodas (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:26:49
46Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Chistina Watches On Fone0:27:25
47Peter Van (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home0:29:02
48Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo0:29:41
49Jarosiav Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita0:29:57
50Guillermo Ferrer (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:30:35
51Arles Antonio Castro (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:32:24
52Edwin Avila (Col) Seleccion Colombia0:32:49
53Miguel Angel Munoz (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:34:16
54Gustavo Lopez (Arg) S C T Atacama Floery D0:35:57
55Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba0:36:29
56Jose De Jes Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:36:42
57Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh - GAC0:37:12
58Sergio Zamudio (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team0:37:26
59Daniel Foder (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone0:38:14
60Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home0:38:52
61Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:39:06
62Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:39:33
63Uriel Chavez (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:40:07
64Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:42:02
65Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita0:42:32
66Jose A Mojica (Cub) Cuba0:43:19
67Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita0:43:47
68Omar Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:44:11
69Santos Cris Ajpacaja (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:44:23
70Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax0:46:17
71Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Seleccion Mexico0:46:49
72Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba0:46:54
73Jorge Pancoatl (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos0:47:40
74Dorian Monterroso (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala0:47:51
75Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:48:53
76Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:49:45
77Francisco GONZÁLEZ0:51:10
78Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex0:51:39
79Miguel Luis ÁLVAREZ0:52:14
80Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba0:52:23
81Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home0:52:26
82Domingo Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas0:54:14
83David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing0:55:38
84Efren Ortega (PuR) Wonderful Pistachios0:56:00
85Cesar Salvad Vaquera (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital0:57:29
86Ivan De Jes Carbajal (Mex) Seleccion Mexico1:00:12
87Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC1:00:16
88Alayn Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba1:00:49
89Irving Aguilar (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos1:03:19
90Christian Parrett (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team1:04:25
91Michael Reims (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone1:04:43
92Antonio BACA1:05:43
93Ulises Alfr Castillo (Mex) Seleccion Mexico1:05:51
94Agustin Martinez (Cub) Cuba1:06:16
95Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita1:06:40
96Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC1:07:04
97Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone1:07:19
98José Luis REYES1:07:24
99Martin Lind (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone1:07:47
100Jose Arellanes (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex1:08:53
101Eduardo Villa (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital1:10:00
102Angelo Furlan (Ita) Chistina Watches On Fone1:10:46
103Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel´S Turbo1:15:08
104Andres Sanchez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax1:15:43
105Rene Guiller Corella (Mex) Seleccion Mexico1:19:06
106Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Chistina Watches On Fone1:19:38
107Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Seleccion Mexico1:22:18
108Julio Padilla (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala1:23:14
109Tucker Gerald (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team1:23:43
110Sergio Thoma Adriano (Spa) Orven - Zacatecas1:25:53
111Abraham Isa Martinez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital1:26:26
112Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Raleigh - GAC1:28:09
113David Zamudio (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital1:28:14
114Cesar Amaya (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax1:32:12
115Kris French (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team1:32:46
116Eduardo Abraham Diaz (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital1:32:48
117Cesar Ricard Marquez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas1:32:55
118Michael Fra Jasinski (USA) Wonderful Pistachios1:33:46
119Adam Koble (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team1:34:35
120Philip Grenfell (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing1:36:02
121Victor Ayala (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team1:45:08
122Juan Manuel Riaucho (Mex) Canel´S Turbo1:59:48
123Edward KWON2:02:57
124Stuart Morris Press (USA) Wonderful Pistachios2:03:12
125Adam MASTERS2:15:06

