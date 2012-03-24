Cano makes time trial his own
Sevilla on the brink of celebrating overall win
Stage 7: Contrareloj Ajusco -
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alex Cano (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:24:56
|2
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:00:56
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:01:02
|4
|Edwar Stiber (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:01:03
|5
|Oscar Sevilla (Col) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:01:08
|6
|Youvcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|7
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:01:18
|8
|Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:01:22
|9
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:01:24
|10
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:01:26
|11
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:01:27
|12
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:01:29
|13
|Marlon Perez (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:01:34
|14
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:01:41
|15
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Chistina Watches On Fone
|16
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Canel´S Turbo
|0:01:43
|17
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:01:46
|18
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:01:53
|19
|Peter Van (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:01:54
|20
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:01:55
|21
|William Valencia (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:02:01
|22
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:02:06
|23
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:02:18
|24
|Jose A Mojica (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:22
|25
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:02:26
|26
|Omar Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:02:30
|27
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:02:31
|28
|Edwin Avila (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:02:32
|29
|Miguel Angel Munoz (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:02:33
|30
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:02:36
|31
|Arles Antonio Castro (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:02:39
|32
|Jarosiav Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|0:02:43
|33
|Michel Rasmussen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:02:44
|34
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:02:54
|35
|Miguel Luis ÁLVAREZ
|0:02:55
|36
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|37
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|38
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:02:56
|39
|Angel Andy Portillo (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:02:59
|40
|Christian Parrett (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:03:10
|41
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:03:11
|42
|Alder Torres (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:03:12
|43
|Julio Cesar Benitez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:03:14
|44
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:03:15
|45
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:03:16
|46
|Guillermo Ferrer (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|47
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba
|0:03:17
|48
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:03:21
|49
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:03:22
|50
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:03:23
|51
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|52
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) S C T Atacama Floery D
|0:03:24
|53
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:03:26
|54
|Michael Reims (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:03:28
|55
|Santos Cris Ajpacaja (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:03:30
|56
|Francisco GONZÁLEZ
|0:03:31
|57
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:03:38
|58
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:03:40
|59
|Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:03:43
|60
|Daniel Foder (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:03:44
|61
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|0:03:48
|62
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|63
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:03:58
|64
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:00
|65
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba
|0:04:02
|66
|Sergio Zamudio (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:04:03
|67
|Jose De Jes Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|68
|Cesar Amaya (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:04:05
|69
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|0:04:11
|70
|Leonardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:04:15
|71
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:04:20
|72
|Walter Filad Escobar (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:04:25
|73
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:04:28
|74
|Uriel Chavez (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:04:31
|75
|Antonio BACA
|0:04:32
|76
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:04:34
|77
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:04:43
|78
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|79
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:04:45
|80
|Agustin Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|81
|Cesar Salvad Vaquera (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:04:52
|82
|Javier Benitez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:04:56
|83
|Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|84
|Ivan De Jes Carbajal (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:04:59
|85
|Alayn Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|0:05:01
|86
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:05:02
|87
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:05:06
|88
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:05:11
|89
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:05:15
|90
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:05:22
|91
|Jorge Pancoatl (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:05:23
|92
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:05:25
|93
|David Zamudio (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:05:26
|94
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:05:28
|95
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:05:29
|96
|Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:05:32
|97
|Philip Grenfell (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:05:33
|98
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:05:34
|99
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:05:49
|100
|Irving Aguilar (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:05:57
|101
|José Luis REYES
|0:05:58
|102
|Kris French (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:06:02
|103
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:06:06
|104
|Jose Arellanes (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:06:13
|105
|Abraham Isa Martinez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:06:19
|106
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:06:25
|107
|Martin Lind (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:06:32
|108
|Dorian Monterroso (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:06:48
|109
|Domingo Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:06:50
|110
|Adam Koble (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:06:58
|111
|Juan Manuel Riaucho (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:06:59
|112
|Tucker Gerald (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|113
|Andres Sanchez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:07:11
|114
|Cesar Ricard Marquez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:07:22
|115
|Eduardo Villa (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:07:31
|116
|Ulises Alfr Castillo (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|117
|Eduardo Abraham Diaz (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:07:36
|118
|Edward KWON
|0:07:55
|119
|Sergio Thoma Adriano (Spa) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:07:58
|120
|Stuart Morris Press (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:08:11
|121
|Michael Fra Jasinski (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:09:23
|122
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:09:33
|123
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:09:35
|124
|Rene Guiller Corella (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:09:40
|125
|Adam MASTERS
|0:10:09
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Oscar Sevilla (Col) Empacadora San Marcos
|18:45:39
|2
|Julian Rodas (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:03:33
|3
|Daniel Jaramillo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:03:57
|4
|Edwar Stiber (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:04:09
|5
|Carlos Lopez (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:04:21
|6
|Javier Acevedo (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:04:29
|7
|Alex Cano (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:05:49
|8
|Arnold Alcolea (Cub) Cuba
|0:06:01
|9
|Maxim Jenkins (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:06:27
|10
|Florencio Ramos (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:08:09
|11
|Jose Edmundo Robledo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:08:36
|12
|Luis Pulido (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:08:50
|13
|Rafael Montiel (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:08:54
|14
|Alejandro Ramirez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:09:10
|15
|Youvcho Yovchev (Bul) Amore & Vita
|0:10:16
|16
|Marlon Perez (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:10:43
|17
|Jaime Castaneda (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:11:07
|18
|Victor Manuel Garcia (Spa) Canel´S Turbo
|0:11:32
|19
|William Valencia (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:12:16
|20
|Liam Holohan (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:12:30
|21
|Bernardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:12:32
|22
|Eder Frayre (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:12:44
|23
|Oscar Alvarez (Col) Gobernacion De Antioquia
|0:12:46
|24
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:13:10
|25
|Michel Rasmussen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:13:26
|26
|Hector Hugo Rangel (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:14:02
|27
|Leonardo Colex (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:14:24
|28
|Yasmani Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|0:15:28
|29
|Coulton Hartrich (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:15:52
|30
|Alder Torres (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:16:11
|31
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:16:12
|32
|Angel Andy Portillo (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:17:13
|33
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:17:54
|34
|Yennier Lopez (Cub) Cuba
|0:20:23
|35
|Walter Filad Escobar (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:22:40
|36
|Julio Cesar Benitez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:22:50
|37
|Cesar Grajales (Col) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:23:13
|38
|Jose Ramon Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|39
|Viesturs Luksevics (Lat) Amore & Vita
|0:24:02
|40
|Francisco Matamoros (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:24:15
|41
|Javier Benitez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:24:39
|42
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:25:08
|43
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:25:38
|44
|Juan Enrique Aldapa (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:26:42
|45
|Manuel Oseas Rodas (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:26:49
|46
|Stefan Schumacher (Ger) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:27:25
|47
|Peter Van (Ned) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:29:02
|48
|Juan Antonio Aguirre (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|0:29:41
|49
|Jarosiav Dabrowski (Pol) Amore & Vita
|0:29:57
|50
|Guillermo Ferrer (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:30:35
|51
|Arles Antonio Castro (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:32:24
|52
|Edwin Avila (Col) Seleccion Colombia
|0:32:49
|53
|Miguel Angel Munoz (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:34:16
|54
|Gustavo Lopez (Arg) S C T Atacama Floery D
|0:35:57
|55
|Antonio Nascimento (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba
|0:36:29
|56
|Jose De Jes Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:36:42
|57
|Bernard Sulzberger (Aus) Team Raleigh - GAC
|0:37:12
|58
|Sergio Zamudio (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|0:37:26
|59
|Daniel Foder (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|0:38:14
|60
|Philip Mooney (USA) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:38:52
|61
|Rodolfo Fernandez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:39:06
|62
|Edgardo Lugo (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:39:33
|63
|Uriel Chavez (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:40:07
|64
|Cole House (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:42:02
|65
|Marino Palandri (Ita) Amore & Vita
|0:42:32
|66
|Jose A Mojica (Cub) Cuba
|0:43:19
|67
|Uri Martins (Mex) Amore & Vita
|0:43:47
|68
|Omar Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:44:11
|69
|Santos Cris Ajpacaja (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:44:23
|70
|Jose De Jesus Gomez (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|0:46:17
|71
|Juan Ramon Juarez (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|0:46:49
|72
|Pedro Portuondo (Cub) Cuba
|0:46:54
|73
|Jorge Pancoatl (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|0:47:40
|74
|Dorian Monterroso (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|0:47:51
|75
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:48:53
|76
|Thomas Rabou (Ned) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:49:45
|77
|Francisco GONZÁLEZ
|0:51:10
|78
|Arturo Garcia (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|0:51:39
|79
|Miguel Luis ÁLVAREZ
|0:52:14
|80
|Douglas Moi (Bra) Funvic Pindamonhangaba
|0:52:23
|81
|Jose Antogna (Arg) Jamis Sutter Home
|0:52:26
|82
|Domingo Gonzalez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|0:54:14
|83
|David Williams (USA) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|0:55:38
|84
|Efren Ortega (PuR) Wonderful Pistachios
|0:56:00
|85
|Cesar Salvad Vaquera (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|0:57:29
|86
|Ivan De Jes Carbajal (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|1:00:12
|87
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|1:00:16
|88
|Alayn Gonzalez (Cub) Cuba
|1:00:49
|89
|Irving Aguilar (Mex) Empacadora San Marcos
|1:03:19
|90
|Christian Parrett (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|1:04:25
|91
|Michael Reims (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|1:04:43
|92
|Antonio BACA
|1:05:43
|93
|Ulises Alfr Castillo (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|1:05:51
|94
|Agustin Martinez (Cub) Cuba
|1:06:16
|95
|Niv Libner (Isr) Amore & Vita
|1:06:40
|96
|Russell Hampton (GBr) Team Raleigh - GAC
|1:07:04
|97
|Jimmi Sorensen (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|1:07:19
|98
|José Luis REYES
|1:07:24
|99
|Martin Lind (Den) Chistina Watches On Fone
|1:07:47
|100
|Jose Arellanes (Mex) Arenas Tlax-Mex
|1:08:53
|101
|Eduardo Villa (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|1:10:00
|102
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Chistina Watches On Fone
|1:10:46
|103
|Abundio Guerrero (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|1:15:08
|104
|Andres Sanchez (Spa) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|1:15:43
|105
|Rene Guiller Corella (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|1:19:06
|106
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Chistina Watches On Fone
|1:19:38
|107
|Fabrizio Von Nacher (Mex) Seleccion Mexico
|1:22:18
|108
|Julio Padilla (Gua) Seleccion De Guatemala
|1:23:14
|109
|Tucker Gerald (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|1:23:43
|110
|Sergio Thoma Adriano (Spa) Orven - Zacatecas
|1:25:53
|111
|Abraham Isa Martinez (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|1:26:26
|112
|Daniel Holloway (USA) Team Raleigh - GAC
|1:28:09
|113
|David Zamudio (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|1:28:14
|114
|Cesar Amaya (Mex) Mutua Levante - Cafemax
|1:32:12
|115
|Kris French (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|1:32:46
|116
|Eduardo Abraham Diaz (Mex) Hermanos Correa Ciao Ital
|1:32:48
|117
|Cesar Ricard Marquez (Mex) Orven - Zacatecas
|1:32:55
|118
|Michael Fra Jasinski (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|1:33:46
|119
|Adam Koble (USA) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|1:34:35
|120
|Philip Grenfell (Aus) Competitive Cyclist Racing
|1:36:02
|121
|Victor Ayala (Mex) Fire Fighters Racing Team
|1:45:08
|122
|Juan Manuel Riaucho (Mex) Canel´S Turbo
|1:59:48
|123
|Edward KWON
|2:02:57
|124
|Stuart Morris Press (USA) Wonderful Pistachios
|2:03:12
|125
|Adam MASTERS
|2:15:06
