Mackaij soloes to Vuelta CV Feminas victory

Floortje Mackaij took Movistar's first victory of the 2023 season, leading home a one-two at the Vuelta CV Feminas.

The Dutchwoman soloed to the win 32 seconds ahead of teammate Liane Lippert having attacked 9km from the end of the 93km race. Nikola Noskova (Zaaf) rounded out the podium in third place.

The win is the ninth of Mackaij's career and her first with Movistar on her debut with the team after transferring from Team DSM over the winter.