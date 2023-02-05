Mackaij soloes to Vuelta CV Feminas victory
Movistar 1-2 as Lippert takes second ahead of Noskova
Floortje Mackaij took Movistar's first victory of the 2023 season, leading home a one-two at the Vuelta CV Feminas.
The Dutchwoman soloed to the win 32 seconds ahead of teammate Liane Lippert having attacked 9km from the end of the 93km race. Nikola Noskova (Zaaf) rounded out the podium in third place.
The win is the ninth of Mackaij's career and her first with Movistar on her debut with the team after transferring from Team DSM over the winter.
Daniel Ostanek is production editor at Cyclingnews, having joined in 2017 as a freelance contributor and later being hired as staff writer. Prior to joining the team, he had written for most major publications in the cycling world, including CyclingWeekly, Rouleur, and CyclingTips.
Daniel has reported from the world's top races, including the Tour de France and the spring Classics, and has interviewed many of the sport's biggest stars, including Wout van Aert, Remco Evenepoel, Mark Cavendish, Demi Vollering, and Anna van der Breggen.
As well as original reporting, news and feature writing, and production work, Daniel also runs The Leadout newsletter and oversees How to Watch guides throughout the season. His favourite races are Strade Bianche and the Volta a Portugal, and he rides a Colnago C40.
