Mackaij soloes to Vuelta CV Feminas victory

By Daniel Ostanek
published

Movistar 1-2 as Lippert takes second ahead of Noskova

VALENCIA SPAIN FEBRUARY 05 EDITORS NOTE Alternate crop Floortje Mackaij of The Netherlands and Movistar Team celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 5th VCV Fminas GP 2023 a 93km one day race from Paterna to Valencia on February 05 2023 in Valencia Spain Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images
Floortje Mackaij (Movistar) celebrates victory in Valencia (Image credit: Dario BelingheriGetty Images)

Floortje Mackaij took Movistar's first victory of the 2023 season, leading home a one-two at the Vuelta CV Feminas. 

The Dutchwoman soloed to the win 32 seconds ahead of teammate Liane Lippert having attacked 9km from the end of the 93km race. Nikola Noskova (Zaaf) rounded out the podium in third place.

The win is the ninth of Mackaij's career and her first with Movistar on her debut with the team after transferring from Team DSM over the winter.

