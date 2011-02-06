Trending

Arriagada confirms with stage win

American Wren nets second on mountain stage

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers3:51:18
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:00:29
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:00:36
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:00:39
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:01:10
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:01:35
7Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:02:39
8Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:02:53
9Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:03:32
10Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:04:04
11Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:04:06
12Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:04:10
13Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:04:15
14Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:04:37
15Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:04:41
16Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:05:44
17Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:06:53
18Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:07:11
19Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:07:31
20Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:07:44
21Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:07:51
22Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:07:58
23Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:08:33
24Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:08:49
25Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:08:50
26Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:08:58
27Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:48
28Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:10:03
29Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:10:09
30Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:10:12
31Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:10:22
32Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:11:05
33Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:12:05
34Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:12:39
35Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:13:12
36Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:13:20
37Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba0:14:14
38Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:14:37
39Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:14:42
40Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:15:33
41Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
42Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:15:57
43Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:16:42
44Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:16:57
45Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:17:28
46Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:17:39
47Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil0:18:01
48Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:18:03
49Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:18:17
50Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:19:24
51Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:19:50
52Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:21:29
53Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:21:37
54Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:21:55
55Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:22:34
56Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:22:36
57Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:22:44
58Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:24:30
59Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:24:31
60Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:24:45
61Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:48
62Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:24:58
63Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay0:25:18
64Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:25:24
65Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:25:26
66Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba0:26:28
67Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:26:52
68Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:26:53
69Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:27:53
70Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
71Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:28:12
72Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:29:32
73Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:29:45
74Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:30:02
75Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil0:30:24
76Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:30:54
77Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:30:59
78Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:32:05
79Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:32:40
80Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:34:54
81Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:35:43
82Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
83Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:35:44
84Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
85Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:37:58
86Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:37:59
87Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:38:05
88Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:38:59
89Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:39:00
90Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:39:10
91Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy0:40:07
92Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil0:41:18
93Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:41:24
94Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina0:42:10
95Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:45:42
96Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:47:00
97Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:58:43
98Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:59:44
99German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:59:45
DNFAlfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM

Points
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home20
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers16
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia14
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina12
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New10
7Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi9
8Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling8
9Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home7
10Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
11Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
12Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba4
13Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers3
14Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta2
15Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1

Sprint 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
4Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1

Sprint 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM5pts
2Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
3Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
4Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta1

Mountain 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling10pts
2Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia8
3Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM6
4Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home4
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
6Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
7Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia1

Mountain 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home18pts
2Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia15
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina12
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia10
5Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers8
6Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers6
7Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New5
8Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling4
9Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
10Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2
11Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM1

Mountain 3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers25pts
2Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home20
3Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers16
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia13
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina10
6Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New8
7Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi6
8Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling5
9Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home4
10Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
11Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia2
12Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba1

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers11:38:45
2Shimano GW - Colombia0:03:58
3Jamis - Sutter Home0:12:30
4Adventure Cycling0:14:11
5Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:16:59
6Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:19:22
7Argentina0:23:21
8Cuba0:26:12
9Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:26:17
10Providencia - OGM0:27:46
11Scanavini - Fullrunners0:29:56
12Vendée U0:32:59
13Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:36:22
14C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:43:08
15New Leader - Clinical0:51:13
16Brasil0:54:03
17Uruguay1:07:27
18Italy1:12:54

General classification after stage 9
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers23:58:06
2Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:02:48
3Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina0:02:55
4Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:03:23
5Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:04:03
6Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi0:05:23
7Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:05:52
8Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:06:16
9Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:06:25
10Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:06:52
11Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:07:22
12Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:08:21
13Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:09:27
14Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers0:10:37
15Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:11:20
16Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:12:41
17Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina0:13:15
18Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:13:18
19Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling0:13:25
20Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:13:28
21Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:14:28
22Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:16:49
23Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U0:17:08
24Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:18:11
25Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U0:19:04
26Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:19:21
27Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:19:33
28Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba0:20:15
29Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia0:20:45
30Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:22:46
31Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:22:56
32Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:23:45
33Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:24:04
34Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina0:24:28
35Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:26:51
36Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:27:55
37Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:28:02
38Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
39Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina0:28:25
40Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:29:37
41Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers0:30:35
42Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U0:31:41
43Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:31:43
44Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:32:21
45Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay0:33:40
46Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:33:59
47Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:34:21
48Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:36:00
49Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:36:20
50Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:37:50
51Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:41:03
52Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:42:16
53Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:42:20
54Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil0:42:25
55Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:43:01
56Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:43:19
57Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM0:43:53
58Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:44:09
59Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:44:25
60Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home0:44:39
61Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:44:51
62Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:45:42
63Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners0:45:45
64Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:46:17
65Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home0:46:29
66Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:47:15
67Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:48:08
68Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:50:21
69Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:51:26
70Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:51:40
71Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:53:02
72Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U0:53:17
73Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil0:53:18
74Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:54:32
75Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home1:01:09
76Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners1:02:28
77Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1:02:49
78Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:08:33
79Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy1:10:54
80Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:12:10
81Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1:12:40
82Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical1:13:31
83Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1:14:28
84Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1:14:45
85Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
86Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina1:15:12
87Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1:17:29
88Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay1:20:46
89Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba1:22:07
90Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New1:25:29
91Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba1:25:55
92Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New1:26:14
93Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:28:50
94Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:34:11
95Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:49:21
96Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical1:53:10
97Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:55:12
98German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2:09:39
99Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi2:18:17

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers130pts
2Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers95
3Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM59
4Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina58
5Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM52
6Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico43
7Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home42
8Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta40
9Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia36
10Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers31
11Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba31
12Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy31
13Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba31
14Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM26
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy25
16Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New25
17Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina25
18Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers24
19Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia24
20Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico23
21Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U22
22Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home21
23Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba21
24Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U20
25Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U20
26Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home20
27Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia18
28Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA17
29Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba16
30Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling15
31Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical14
32Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home13
33Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil12
34Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi11
35Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers11
36Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta11
37Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA11
38Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina10
39Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA10
40Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay10
41Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta7
42Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy7
43Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
44Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia5
45Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy5
46Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba4
47Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
48Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New3
49Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U3
50Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners3
51Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling1
52Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home1

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers51pts
2Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers47
3Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home42
4Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia27
5Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina26
6Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia26
7Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New17
8Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling14
9Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New13
10Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling9
11Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia8
12Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi8
13Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM7
14Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia6
15Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta5
16Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home4
17Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
18Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers4
19Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners4
20Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta3
21Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM3
22Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi3
23Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM2
24Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico2
25Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers1
26Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM1
27Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba1
28Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM28pts
2Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM23
3Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM22
4Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta21
5Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi15
6Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia12
7Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners10
8Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling8
9Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy6
10Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico6
11Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers5
12Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners5
13Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta4
14Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina4
15Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia3
16Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U3
17Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico3
18Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba2
19Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
20Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling2
21Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy2
22Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home2
23Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
24Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U1
25Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA1
26Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U1
27Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1
28Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico1

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New24:01:29
2Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical0:09:18
3Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling0:09:55
4Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:10:05
5Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:13:26
6Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:20:41
7Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba0:23:28
8Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:24:32
9Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba0:24:39
10Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy0:26:14
11Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:28:58
12Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U0:32:37
13Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy0:37:40
14Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba0:38:53
15Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy0:38:57
16Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA0:39:56
17Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:40:46
18Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy0:42:19
19Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:44:45
20Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay0:46:58
21Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy0:48:03
22Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:48:17
23Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:05:10
24Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay1:11:05
25Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay1:17:23
26Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:25:27
27Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil1:30:48
28Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil1:45:58
29Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil1:51:49

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1T Banc - Skechers72:01:48
2Shimano GW - Colombia0:07:30
3Adventure Cycling0:22:42
4Providencia - OGM0:29:14
5Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta0:31:57
6Argentina0:32:47
7Jamis - Sutter Home0:33:29
8Supermercados Bigger - Bike New0:35:45
9Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico0:43:34
10Vendée U0:55:59
11Cuba0:56:19
12Scanavini - Fullrunners1:09:05
13C.C. Melipulli - ULA1:13:17
14New Leader - Clinical1:14:55
15Italy1:38:38
16Black Sheep - Reloncavi1:51:35
17Brasil2:08:59
18Uruguay2:09:38

