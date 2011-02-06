Arriagada confirms with stage win
American Wren nets second on mountain stage
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3:51:18
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:00:29
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:00:36
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:00:39
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:01:10
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:01:35
|7
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:02:39
|8
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:02:53
|9
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:03:32
|10
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:04:04
|11
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:04:06
|12
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:04:10
|13
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:15
|14
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:04:37
|15
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:04:41
|16
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:05:44
|17
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:06:53
|18
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:07:11
|19
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:07:31
|20
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:07:44
|21
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:07:51
|22
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:07:58
|23
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:08:33
|24
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:08:49
|25
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:08:50
|26
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:08:58
|27
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:48
|28
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:10:03
|29
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:10:09
|30
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:10:12
|31
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:10:22
|32
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:11:05
|33
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:12:05
|34
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:12:39
|35
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:13:12
|36
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:13:20
|37
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|0:14:14
|38
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:14:37
|39
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:14:42
|40
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:15:33
|41
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|42
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:15:57
|43
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:16:42
|44
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:16:57
|45
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:17:28
|46
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:17:39
|47
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|0:18:01
|48
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:18:03
|49
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:18:17
|50
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:19:24
|51
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:19:50
|52
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:21:29
|53
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:21:37
|54
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:21:55
|55
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:22:34
|56
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:22:36
|57
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:22:44
|58
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:24:30
|59
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:24:31
|60
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:24:45
|61
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:48
|62
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:24:58
|63
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|0:25:18
|64
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:25:24
|65
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:25:26
|66
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|0:26:28
|67
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:26:52
|68
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:26:53
|69
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:27:53
|70
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|71
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:28:12
|72
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:29:32
|73
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:29:45
|74
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:30:02
|75
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|0:30:24
|76
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:30:54
|77
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:30:59
|78
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:32:05
|79
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:32:40
|80
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:34:54
|81
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:35:43
|82
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|83
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:35:44
|84
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|85
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:37:58
|86
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:37:59
|87
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:38:05
|88
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:38:59
|89
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:39:00
|90
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:39:10
|91
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|0:40:07
|92
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|0:41:18
|93
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:41:24
|94
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|0:42:10
|95
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:45:42
|96
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:47:00
|97
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:58:43
|98
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:59:44
|99
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:59:45
|DNF
|Alfredo Lucero (Arg) Providencia - OGM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|16
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|14
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|12
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|10
|7
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|9
|8
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|8
|9
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|7
|10
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|11
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|12
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|4
|13
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|3
|14
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|2
|15
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|4
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|5
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|3
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|4
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|3
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|6
|4
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|4
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|6
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|7
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|18
|pts
|2
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|15
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|12
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|10
|5
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|8
|6
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|6
|7
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|5
|8
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|4
|9
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|10
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2
|11
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|25
|pts
|2
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|3
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|16
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|13
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|10
|6
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|8
|7
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|6
|8
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|5
|9
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|4
|10
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|11
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|2
|12
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|11:38:45
|2
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:03:58
|3
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:12:30
|4
|Adventure Cycling
|0:14:11
|5
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:16:59
|6
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:19:22
|7
|Argentina
|0:23:21
|8
|Cuba
|0:26:12
|9
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:26:17
|10
|Providencia - OGM
|0:27:46
|11
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:29:56
|12
|Vendée U
|0:32:59
|13
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:36:22
|14
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:43:08
|15
|New Leader - Clinical
|0:51:13
|16
|Brasil
|0:54:03
|17
|Uruguay
|1:07:27
|18
|Italy
|1:12:54
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|23:58:06
|2
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:02:48
|3
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|0:02:55
|4
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:03:23
|5
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:04:03
|6
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|0:05:23
|7
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:05:52
|8
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:06:16
|9
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:06:25
|10
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:06:52
|11
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:07:22
|12
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:08:21
|13
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:09:27
|14
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|0:10:37
|15
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:11:20
|16
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:12:41
|17
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|0:13:15
|18
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:13:18
|19
|Roberto Richeze (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|0:13:25
|20
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:13:28
|21
|Marcelo Arriagada (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:14:28
|22
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:16:49
|23
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|0:17:08
|24
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:18:11
|25
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|0:19:04
|26
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:19:21
|27
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:19:33
|28
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|0:20:15
|29
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:20:45
|30
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:22:46
|31
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:22:56
|32
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:23:45
|33
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:24:04
|34
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|0:24:28
|35
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:26:51
|36
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:27:55
|37
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:28:02
|38
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|39
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|0:28:25
|40
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:29:37
|41
|Gerardo Fernandez (Arg) T Banc - Skechers
|0:30:35
|42
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|0:31:41
|43
|Luis Bravo (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:31:43
|44
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:32:21
|45
|Nicolas Palma (Uru) Uruguay
|0:33:40
|46
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:33:59
|47
|Juan Urrutia (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:34:21
|48
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:36:00
|49
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:36:20
|50
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:37:50
|51
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:41:03
|52
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:42:16
|53
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:42:20
|54
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|0:42:25
|55
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:43:01
|56
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:43:19
|57
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|0:43:53
|58
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:44:09
|59
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:44:25
|60
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:44:39
|61
|Alvaro Castro (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:44:51
|62
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:45:42
|63
|Sebastian Lazo (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|0:45:45
|64
|Pablo Seisdedos (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:46:17
|65
|Andrew Guptill (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:46:29
|66
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:47:15
|67
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:48:08
|68
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:50:21
|69
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:51:26
|70
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:51:40
|71
|Oscar Osorio (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:53:02
|72
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|0:53:17
|73
|Favio Reblin (Bra) Brasil
|0:53:18
|74
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:54:32
|75
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:01:09
|76
|Sebastian Urzua (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|1:02:28
|77
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1:02:49
|78
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:08:33
|79
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|1:10:54
|80
|Ernesto Araneda (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:12:10
|81
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1:12:40
|82
|Jose Labra (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|1:13:31
|83
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1:14:28
|84
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1:14:45
|85
|Ivan Sepulveda (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|86
|Pablo Leon (Arg) Argentina
|1:15:12
|87
|Manuel Miranda (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1:17:29
|88
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|1:20:46
|89
|Pedro Sibila (Cub) Cuba
|1:22:07
|90
|Juan Cancino (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1:25:29
|91
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|1:25:55
|92
|Jose Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|1:26:14
|93
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:28:50
|94
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:34:11
|95
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:49:21
|96
|Hugo Abarzua (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|1:53:10
|97
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:55:12
|98
|German Uribe (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2:09:39
|99
|Rafael Gallardo (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|2:18:17
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|130
|pts
|2
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|95
|3
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|59
|4
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|58
|5
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|52
|6
|Enzo Cesario (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|43
|7
|Anibal Borrajo (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|8
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|40
|9
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|36
|10
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|31
|11
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|31
|12
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|31
|13
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|31
|14
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|26
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|25
|16
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|25
|17
|Alberto Cuni (Arg) Argentina
|25
|18
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|24
|19
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|24
|20
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|23
|21
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|22
|22
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|21
|23
|Jan Carlos Arias (Cub) Cuba
|21
|24
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|25
|Yann Moritz (Fra) Vendée U
|20
|26
|Fernando Antogna (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|20
|27
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|18
|28
|Zolt Der (Srb) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|17
|29
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|16
|30
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|15
|31
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|14
|32
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|13
|33
|Marcos Novello (Bra) Brasil
|12
|34
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|11
|35
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|11
|36
|Catriel Soto (Arg) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|11
|37
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|11
|38
|Gabriel Brizuela (Arg) Argentina
|10
|39
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|10
|40
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|10
|41
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|7
|42
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|7
|43
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|44
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|5
|45
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|5
|46
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|4
|47
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|48
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|3
|49
|Brian Nauleau (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|50
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|3
|51
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|1
|52
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Marco Arriagada (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|51
|pts
|2
|Gonzalo Garrido (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|47
|3
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|42
|4
|Camilo Gomez (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|27
|5
|Sergio Godoy (Arg) Argentina
|26
|6
|Hernan Buenahora (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|26
|7
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|17
|8
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|14
|9
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|13
|10
|Alvaro Argiro (Arg) Adventure Cycling
|9
|11
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|8
|12
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|8
|13
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|7
|14
|Arlex Castro (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|6
|15
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|5
|16
|Andres Pereyra (Arg) Jamis - Sutter Home
|4
|17
|Patricio Almonacid (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|18
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|4
|19
|Ricardo Paredes (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|4
|20
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|3
|21
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|3
|22
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|3
|23
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|2
|24
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|2
|25
|Jose Medina (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|1
|26
|Luis Sepulveda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|1
|27
|Reldys Perez (Cub) Cuba
|1
|28
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Rodriguez (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|28
|pts
|2
|Antonio Cabrera (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|23
|3
|Gonzalo Miranda (Chi) Providencia - OGM
|22
|4
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|21
|5
|Jorge Contreras (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|15
|6
|Juan Esteban Arango (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|12
|7
|Daniel Bretti (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|10
|8
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|8
|9
|Piergiacomo Marcolina (Ita) Italy
|6
|10
|Jorge Pi (Arg) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|6
|11
|Luis Mansilla (Chi) T Banc - Skechers
|5
|12
|Pablo Alarcon (Chi) Scanavini - Fullrunners
|5
|13
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|4
|14
|Alejandro Corvalan (Arg) Argentina
|4
|15
|Weimar Roldan (Col) Shimano GW - Colombia
|3
|16
|Guillaume Belgy (Fra) Vendée U
|3
|17
|Julio Garces (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|3
|18
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|2
|19
|Juan Francisco Cabrera (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|20
|Cesar Oliva (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|2
|21
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|2
|22
|Nicholas Frey (USA) Jamis - Sutter Home
|2
|23
|Lino Arriagada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|24
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|25
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1
|26
|Nicolas David (Fra) Vendée U
|1
|27
|Juse Ragonessi (Ecu) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|28
|Gerson Zuñiga (Chi) Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vicente Muga (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|24:01:29
|2
|Cristobal Olavarria (Chi) New Leader - Clinical
|0:09:18
|3
|Pedro Palma (Chi) Adventure Cycling
|0:09:55
|4
|Ricardo Hazbun (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:10:05
|5
|Pablo Ramirez (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:13:26
|6
|Adrian Alvarado (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:20:41
|7
|Ramon Martin (Cub) Cuba
|0:23:28
|8
|Wolfgang Burmann (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:24:32
|9
|Ruben Compinioni (Cub) Cuba
|0:24:39
|10
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Italy
|0:26:14
|11
|Luis Nova (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:28:58
|12
|Angelo Tulik (Fra) Vendée U
|0:32:37
|13
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Italy
|0:37:40
|14
|Leandro Marcos (Cub) Cuba
|0:38:53
|15
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Italy
|0:38:57
|16
|Allan Quezada (Chi) C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|0:39:56
|17
|Cristopher Mansilla (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:40:46
|18
|Christian Delle Stelle (Ita) Italy
|0:42:19
|19
|Miguel Burgos (Chi) Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:44:45
|20
|Matias Pombo (Uru) Uruguay
|0:46:58
|21
|Giacomo Sartore (Ita) Italy
|0:48:03
|22
|Jonathan Guzman (Chi) Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:48:17
|23
|Luis Delgado (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:05:10
|24
|Ignacio Maldonado (Uru) Uruguay
|1:11:05
|25
|Camilo Pimentel (Uru) Uruguay
|1:17:23
|26
|Sebastian Schmalt (Chi) Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:25:27
|27
|Renan Malizia (Bra) Brasil
|1:30:48
|28
|Iago Marinelli (Bra) Brasil
|1:45:58
|29
|Rafael Buongermino (Bra) Brasil
|1:51:49
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|T Banc - Skechers
|72:01:48
|2
|Shimano GW - Colombia
|0:07:30
|3
|Adventure Cycling
|0:22:42
|4
|Providencia - OGM
|0:29:14
|5
|Bianchi - R2 Antofagasta
|0:31:57
|6
|Argentina
|0:32:47
|7
|Jamis - Sutter Home
|0:33:29
|8
|Supermercados Bigger - Bike New
|0:35:45
|9
|Super Mayorista 10 - PF - U.C. Curico
|0:43:34
|10
|Vendée U
|0:55:59
|11
|Cuba
|0:56:19
|12
|Scanavini - Fullrunners
|1:09:05
|13
|C.C. Melipulli - ULA
|1:13:17
|14
|New Leader - Clinical
|1:14:55
|15
|Italy
|1:38:38
|16
|Black Sheep - Reloncavi
|1:51:35
|17
|Brasil
|2:08:59
|18
|Uruguay
|2:09:38
